Baggage of despair: Iraqi Kurd plans new escape to Europe

Iraqi Kurd Haresh Talib walks on the streets of Iraq's northeastern city of Sulaymaniyah in the autonomous Kurdistan region, on July 1, 2022. (AFP)
Iraqi Kurd Haresh Talib walks on the streets of Iraq's northeastern city of Sulaymaniyah in the autonomous Kurdistan region, on July 1, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 13 July 2022
AFP

Baggage of despair: Iraqi Kurd plans new escape to Europe

Iraqi Kurd Haresh Talib walks on the streets of Iraq's northeastern city of Sulaymaniyah, on July 1, 2022. (AFP)
  Unemployment there last year exceeded 17 percent, against 14 percent nationwide, according to Baghdad's Planning Ministry
Updated 13 July 2022
AFP

SULAIMANIYAH, Iraq: Iraqi Kurd Haresh Talib says he struggles to get paid and his children’s schooling is disrupted in his conflict-riddled country, so he wants to try to flee with his family to Europe — again.
“There is no future here,” says the 36-year-old from the autonomous Kurdistan region in Iraq’s north.
Talib, his hair gelled back and beard neatly trimmed, lives on the first floor of a pastel yellow house with his wife, two sons and a pet bird in a well-kept neighborhood of Sulaimaniyah, Kurdistan’s second-largest city.
Their living room television is showing a British cartoon hit to the great amusement of Talib’s eight-year-old son, Haudin.
Outside, his older brother Hajjant dribbles a football.

HIGHLIGHT

In November, at least 27 migrants, most of them Iraqi Kurds, drowned when they tried to cross the English Channel from France to Britain in an inflatable boat.

“I love Real Madrid. I’m a fan of Benzema,” the 12-year-old says in English, referring to Real’s French star Karim Benzema.
On the surface it might seem the picture of a contented middle-class family, but Talib says they will soon be packing their belongings and hitting the irregular migration trail.
They, and thousands of other Iraqi Kurds, have done it before.
He declines to reveal how he and his family will travel or by what route, but says he wants to reach Britain where he has friends.
“But if that doesn’t work I will go to Germany.”
In November, at least 27 migrants, most of them Iraqi Kurds, drowned when they tried to cross the English Channel from France to Britain in an inflatable boat.
Despite the risks, Talib says he wants to try again — not so much for his own sake, but for his sons, whose schooling is frequently interrupted by teachers’ strikes over unpaid salaries.
“In those countries there is work. You can guarantee that children will get an education,” he says.
Talib holds down two jobs to help his family get by. He’s a printer and a civil servant.
“The government asks us to work but it hasn’t paid us on time for years,” he complains.
While the rest of Iraq struggles to overcome decades of war, Kurdistan has fashioned an image of a stable region suitable for foreign investors.
But its more than 5 million inhabitants see a different reality.
Unemployment there last year exceeded 17 percent, against 14 percent nationwide, according to Baghdad’s Planning Ministry.
Two out of three households in Iraqi Kurdistan rely on a government salary or pension, but payments are chronically late because of tensions between the regional government in Irbil and authorities in Baghdad.
Irbil accuses the central government of not passing along its part of the federal budget for civil servants.
“We’ve seen over the last several years an economic crisis, along with perceptions of widespread corruption and soaring inequality and political stagnation” in Iraqi Kurdistan, said Shivan Fazil, a researcher with the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.
These have been “among the main drivers of the latest wave of migration” from the area, he said.
At the same time there is “an increasingly repressive pattern of active curtailment of freedom of expression,” through intimidation, arbitrary arrest and other means, a United Nations report said last year.
The threat of conflict, too, is never far away.
In northern Iraq, the Turkish military has been targeting what it says are bases of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which is listed as a terrorist group by Ankara and its Western allies.
The PKK has been waging an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984.
Several civilians died in May during strikes by the two sides.
Then there are the local political conflicts between rival clans, the Barzanis of Irbil and the Talabanis of Sulaimaniyah.
Their “struggle for power has nothing to do with the interests of the people,” Talib said, citing unspecified “threats” against him.
Last autumn, thousands of Iraqi Kurds found themselves on the doorstep of the EU, stuck in bitterly cold conditions on the Belarus border.
The West accused Minsk of luring them there in revenge for sanctions against its regime.
Talib and his family were among the crowds after having flown to Minsk by plane.
Between October and December, Talib twice paid a smuggler to help get him and his family into Poland.
In one failed effort, “a dog from the border guards jumped on my son, so I hit the dog. Then the police beat me and we were arrested,” Talib said.
On a third attempt they used false Greek passports. That, too, led to their detention.
They were deported back to Kurdistan in December, weighed down by the same baggage they had left with — an urge to “get out of this jungle.”

Biden’s Israeli, Saudi Arabia trip draws attention to looming threat of a nuclear Iran

Biden’s Israeli, Saudi Arabia trip draws attention to looming threat of a nuclear Iran
Updated 13 July 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

Biden's Israeli, Saudi Arabia trip draws attention to looming threat of a nuclear Iran

Biden’s Israeli, Saudi Arabia trip draws attention to looming threat of a nuclear Iran
  • Policymakers say consultation with partners will enable US to forge a comprehensive strategy
  • Arab countries understood the threat posed by Iran before the nuclear issue reared its head
Updated 13 July 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: When Arab leaders sit down with US President Joe Biden in Riyadh this week, one topic they will no doubt be eager to raise is the threat posed by Iran and how Tehran’s nuclear ambitions can be thwarted or contained.

During his campaign for the presidential nomination in 2020, Biden vowed to re-enter the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, from which his predecessor Donald Trump had withdrawn in 2018 arguing it did not go far enough.

Although keen to revive the deal he had helped broker as Barack Obama’s vice president, Biden said it needed updating to take into consideration Iran’s malign activities in the region, which analysts say have since proliferated.

Policymakers say close consultation with regional allies like Saudi Arabia, combined with an integrated air and missile defense system for the US and its allies, would go a long way toward creating a more comprehensive Iran policy.

Regional states have long understood the threat posed by Iran, even before the nuclear issue reared its head. Indeed, the regime’s ballistic missiles program, its drone and naval activities, and its sponsorship of militia proxies across the region have wreaked havoc.

From its support of armed groups in Iraq and its longstanding sponsorship of Hezbollah in Lebanon to its use of mercenaries to prop up the Assad regime in Syria and the lethal aid it has supplied to Yemen’s Houthis, Iran’s actions have not only threatened regional stability but also freedom of navigation and the wider global economy, according to experts.

They also believe Iran’s acts of aggression abroad are consistent with its campaign of repression at home. In response to widespread protests in November 2019, a regime crackdown left as many as 1,500 people dead and thousands more in jail.

Nevertheless, talks taking place in Vienna, and more recently in Doha, aimed at reviving the nuclear deal, known officially as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, appear to have sidelined Iran’s extraterritorial activities and domestic repression. Critics say European and US negotiators have instead focused on the singular issue of Iran’s nuclear file.

Behnam Ben Taleblu, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a non-partisan think-tank based in Washington D.C., believes “one of the biggest issues with the JCPOA is not even its content, but the way in which the deal came about.”

             Behnam Ben Taleblu

“Whether under the Obama administration which negotiated it, the Trump administration which left it, or the Biden administration which is trying to claw it back at all costs, it has sucked all the oxygen in the room when it comes to creating planning for Iran policy that is non-nuclear related,” he told Arab News.

Ben Taleblu says this is a shame “because the threat posed by the foreign and security policy of the Islamic Republic has always been much greater than just the nuclear issue.”

Although some negotiators have tried to square the circle, “all ultimately put their eggs in the deal-or-no-deal basket, and President Biden is no different,” he added.

Washington did seem to up the ante on Iran in recent months, when the Biden administration actively enforced oil and petrochemical sanctions on the Iranian regime. In June, with help from European partners, it also issued a resolution of censure against Iran at the International Atomic Energy Agency’s gathering of its board of governors.

Although Ben Taleblu thinks these moves may be too little, too late, they could signal a sea change in the administration’s Iran policy.

“If I had to guess what was the reason for this embrace of pressure by Biden so late in the game, perhaps it could be to begin to pave (a way for a) conversation with his partners and allies (including) Saudi Arabia and elsewhere in the region as to what a more coherent plan could look like, and maybe he’s trying to give (his allies) a taste of this as things move ahead,” he said.

Talks aimed at salvaging the 2015 1ran nuclear deal resumed on April 17, after Joe Biden bevcame president of the US. (AFP file photo)

There have also been some indications of plans to build a more integrated air and missile defense system in the Middle East. “But so far this is just talk,” Ben Taleblu said. “Let’s hope after (Biden’s Middle East) trip, it becomes a reality.”

Conservatives claim Biden has a clear weakness toward the Islamic Republic (“a lust in his heart for Iran”). His defenders say his record in the Senate is mixed: Biden voted on the Iran issue many times, occasionally as a supporter of engagement, but oftentimes as a proponent of pressure.

Ben Taleblu believes “it would not be wise to philosophize and try to over-infer some kind of positive or negative sentiment toward the Islamic Republic from Biden’s record.”

More revealing, perhaps, would be an examination of his time in office as president and his attempts to get back to the nuclear deal.

In this Jan. 20, 2014, photo, IAEA inspectors and Iranian technicians put into force an interim deal to halt uranium production at Iran's nuclear research centre in Natanz. (IRNA via AFP/File)

“Based on that approach, it seems to me that the Biden administration has deprioritized Iran to almost exclusively the nuclear issue,” Ben Taleblu said.

“And you can tell this administration is not generally interested in foreign policy. It’s interested in managing the whole series of crises. It thinks kind of like the Obama administration thought very early in 2008 — that if it is merely seen as trying to change the political direction it inherited from its predecessor — that the world would welcome it.

“But states like Iran tend to pocket these concessions and these measures of goodwill and escalate the threat further.”

Ben Taleblu says understanding this is a crucial step toward understanding what actually deters Iran — a deterrence that the US and its allies, many would argue, have failed to muster.

A regime crackdown by Iran in November 2019 left around 1,500 people dead.

Biden vowed to re-enter the JCPOA in his election campaign.

Initially brought in by the Obama administration in 2015, the US withdrew from the agreement under Donald Trump.

The last three US administrations, Ben Taleblu says, have looked at the issue of deterrence as “a one-off, as black and white,” whereas deterrence is in fact “very kinetic.”

“It’s very interactive. It’s always changing because you have an adversary who found its foreign policy on the cheap, who fights in the gray zone using asymmetric weapons, and who seems to value life less than you, and has been fighting offshore through a host of different proxies for a very long time.

Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani (L) attending a meeting on the nuclear deal in Vienna on March 11, 2022. (AFP)

“So, there’s a lot of different strengths that this regime has compared to the on-paper conventional political, economic and military weaknesses that it has. And I think some of the failure of deterrence has been the failure to understand this.”

Better understanding this might give the US greater clarity as to what its response should be when, for instance, there is a drone attack on the UAE. Indeed, the US has been caught out before by Iran-backed attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities and civilian infrastructure.

“And the Iranians are watching this, which is why the (Iranians) know outreach to the Arab world, to the UAE to Saudi Arabia, this kind of diplomatic outreach is predicated on trying to assess whether US partners today feel comfortable and where they feel uncomfortable. Because the Iranians are trying to use this kind of diplomacy with US partners to see how confident these partners are that America will have their back in case anything goes down,” said Ben Taleblu.

“So, I think as Biden prepares to go to the region, it behooves him to get everybody on the same page when it comes to these issues.”

International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi showing the camera the agency is using to monitor's activity at Iran's nuclear reactors. (AFP file)

Still, the Biden administration appears to define its Iran policy around a return to the JCPOA, which promised Iran sanctions relief in return for curbing its nuclear program. Far from halting these activities, Iran now has enough fissile material to produce a nuclear device.

Ben Taleblu believes the right starting point would be for Biden to ditch the old framework altogether and work more closely with US partners on a “shared plan B.”

Indeed, despite recent ups and downs in the Saudi-US relationship, Ben Taleblu believes there is little doubt the two nations are in lock step on Middle East security.

“I think it’s very, very clear now, for instance, whether you’re talking about freedom of navigation, energy security, sanctions compliance, assistance on counterterrorism, broadly supporting the US-led regional order in the Middle East, countering the Islamic Republic of Iran, helping push back on the Houthis with the war in Yemen — on all of these fronts — Saudi Arabia shares the same US interests.”

 

Palestinian president inquires about Pope Francis’ health during call

Palestinian president inquires about Pope Francis’ health during call
Updated 12 July 2022
Arab News

Palestinian president inquires about Pope Francis' health during call

Palestinian president inquires about Pope Francis’ health during call
  Mahmoud Abbas briefed the pope on the latest developments in the Palestinian territories
Updated 12 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas held a phone call with Pope Francis, during which he was reassured of his health condition and wished him continued health and wellness.

The president briefed the pope on the latest developments in the Palestinian territories, especially in the occupied city of Jerusalem, the official Wafa news agency reported.

He also briefed Pope Francis on the attacks on Christian and Islamic sanctities, especially in the Church of the Holy Sepulcher and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the Israeli practices of expelling Palestinians from their homes in the neighborhoods of Jerusalem, assaulting their property, and daily killings, particularly the case of slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

The Pope thanked the president for inquiring about his health, indicating that he is in good health, and stressed the importance of peace and tranquility prevailing in the Holy Land, and Jerusalem in particular.

The pope said he was greatly concerned about the Israeli measures in Jerusalem, adding that he feels the pain of the Palestinian people in the occupied territory.

During the call, they discussed the latest developments on the eve of the upcoming visit of US President Joe Biden to the region, and his meeting with Abbas in Bethlehem.

Yemen government cut from UN child rights blacklist

An overloaded vehicle drives through a damaged narrow road in the mountains near Taiz. (AFP)
An overloaded vehicle drives through a damaged narrow road in the mountains near Taiz. (AFP)
Updated 12 July 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemen government cut from UN child rights blacklist

An overloaded vehicle drives through a damaged narrow road in the mountains near Taiz. (AFP)
  • UN chief urges warring factions to step up mine clearance
  • Iran-backed Houthis remain on list for committing ‘grave violations’ against children
Updated 12 July 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The internationally recognized government of Yemen on Tuesday praised the UN for removing the Yemeni army from a list of children’s rights violators in war-torn countries, pledging to exert more efforts to protect children, it said in a statement.

“The Yemeni government affirmed its full keenness to protect children and preserve the rights of children in Yemen, and to make efforts and measures to end the recruitment of children in armed conflicts,” the government said, according to the official news agency SABA.

The country’s leaders also ordered the end of child enlistment practices in the war and launched nationwide campaigns to raise awareness of children’s rights, the statement added.

I urge all parties to step up the clearance of mines and explosive remnants of war, as well as mine risk education.
Antonio Guterres, UN secretary-general

Antonio Guterres, UN secretary-general

In an annual report on the involvement of children in armed conflicts worldwide, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday said that the Yemeni government has made progress in protecting children from the war in Yemen and has committed fewer violations against children.

The report, which documented violations against children from January to December 2021, delisted the Yemeni government and the country’s armed forces from a series of children’s rights violators around the world.

“In Yemen, the government forces, including the Yemen Armed Forces, have been delisted for the violation of recruitment and use of children owing to progress in the implementation of their action plan, and to the significant decrease in the number of cases of this violation,” the UN chief said in the report.

“The delisting is conditional upon the finalization of all pending action plan activities and the continued decrease in the recruitment and use of children by government forces, including the Yemen Armed Forces.”

At the same time, the report renewed the blacklisting of the Iran-backed Houthis for committing grave violations against children, including killing, wounding, recruitment and sexual assault.

Last year’s report confirmed 2,748 violations against 800 children in Yemen, compared to 209 violations against 164 children in previous years.

The Houthis topped the list of violators in Yemen after the movement’s increased involvement in recruiting children, turning schools into military sites, attacking civilian facilities such as schools and hospitals, sexually assaulting children and blocking the distribution of life-saving humanitarian assistance to families.

The Houthis were involved in recruiting 131 children, compared to 28 cases of recruitment by Yemen’s army.

Five cases of sexual violence against children were committed by the Houthis, compared to two by the Yemeni army and one by the Security Belt Forces.

The Houthis also attacked 15 schools and hospitals, and used 46 schools and hospitals for military purposes.

“I urge the Houthis and all parties to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law and international human rights law, and to allow and facilitate safe, timely and unimpeded humanitarian access to children across the country,” the UN chief said.

“I urge all parties to step up the clearance of mines and explosive remnants of war, as well as mine risk education,” he added.

“The Houthis have been listed for the recruitment, use, killing and maiming of children, and for attacks on schools and hospitals, following engagement with the UN and the signature of an action plan on grave violations.”

How containing Iran has become the common denominator for Biden’s first Middle East visit

How containing Iran has become the common denominator for Biden’s first Middle East visit
Updated 13 July 2022
Rawan Radwan
Robert Edwards

How containing Iran has become the common denominator for Biden's first Middle East visit

How containing Iran has become the common denominator for Biden’s first Middle East visit
  • President Biden has upped the ante on Iran, but analysts dispute there has been any fundamental change in US policy
  • Biden urged to show Arab allies he is prepared to pursue an aggressive deterrence strategy to counter Iran’s malign activity
Updated 13 July 2022
Rawan Radwan Robert Edwards

JEDDAH/BOGOTA: When US President Joe Biden touches down in Riyadh this week for talks with Arab leaders, the issue of world oil prices amid the war in Ukraine and the Western boycott of Russian hydrocarbons will no doubt feature prominently on the agenda. But so too will the matter of Iran.

Indeed, what is common among all of the Middle East allies who Biden is either visiting or who are attending the GCC + 3 meeting is a shared desire to contain Iran’s malign extraterritorial activities, and to stop the regime from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

White House officials believe that Iran could now possess sufficient fissile material and perhaps even the necessary technology to weaponize and deliver a nuclear payload, handing the regime a powerful bargaining hand in negotiations.

Despite a concerted effort by the Biden administration to coax Iran to comply with the 2015 nuclear deal — abandoned by his predecessor Donald Trump in May 2018 — indirect negotiations between the two sides have repeatedly hit a roadblock.

Nevertheless, Biden has refused to lift sanctions on the Islamic republic until it returns to compliance with the accord.

In an opinion piece for The Washington Post ahead of his visit this week to Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia, Biden pointed to the “rapid acceleration” of Iran’s nuclear program after Trump withdrew from the deal.

“After my predecessor reneged on a nuclear deal that was working, Iran had passed a law mandating the rapid acceleration of its nuclear program. Then, when the last administration sought to condemn Iran for this action in the UN Security Council, the US found itself isolated and alone,” Biden wrote on Saturday.

“We reunited with allies and partners in Europe, and around the world, to reverse our isolation; now it is Iran that is isolated until it returns to the nuclear deal my predecessor abandoned with no plan for what might replace it.

Biden has refused to lift sanctions on the Islamic republic until it returns to compliance with the accord. (Reuters)

“Last month, more than 30 countries joined us to condemn Iran’s lack of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency on its past nuclear activities. My administration will continue to increase diplomatic and economic pressure until Iran is ready to return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, as I remain prepared to do.”

Iran, meanwhile, has accused the Biden administration of inconsistency on the nuclear issue.

“Mr. Joe Biden’s emphasis on pursuing the policy of economic and diplomatic pressure against Iran is contradictory to the US’ continued expression of desire to revive the 2015 agreement,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani told AFP on Tuesday.

The US government, “despite its slogans and claims of returning to the agreement ... follows the same approach (of the previous administration) with the continuation of sanctions and economic pressure,” he added.

Analysts acknowledge that the Biden administration has upped the ante on Iran in recent weeks, but dispute that there has been any fundamental change of policy.

“The US approach on Iran is shifting tactically but not strategically at this juncture,” Jason Brodsky, policy director at United Against Nuclear Iran, told Arab News.

“In the last few weeks, Washington has been increasing its enforcement of US sanctions. This is a change, as previously the Biden administration had levied sanctions pursuant to authorities which would not be lifted under a US return to the JCPOA.

“But in recent weeks, the US has been designating entities and individuals under Executive Order 13846, whose sanctions would be lifted in the event the JCPOA is salvaged. So this is a subtle signal to the Iranian leadership that the Biden administration is increasing pressure.

“However, that pressure, according to the president’s latest op-ed, is being directed at compliance with the JCPOA, not at a longer, stronger deal. So that remains problematic and it’s not something Gulf Arab leaders and Israel will want to hear.”

The Biden administration has been engaged in talks since April 2021 aimed at returning the US to the nuclear deal, including through the lifting of sanctions on Iran and ensuring Tehran’s full compliance with its commitments.

However, the on-off nuclear negotiations held in the Austrian capital Vienna have stalled since March, with several different unresolved issues remaining between the US and Iran.

In late June, Qatar hosted indirect talks between the US and Iran in a bid to get the Vienna process back on track, but those discussions broke up after two days without a breakthrough.

Critics of the deal — which offers Tehran sanctions relief in return for curbing its nuclear program — have repeatedly said that it does not go far enough in preventing Iran expanding its ballistic missiles program, its navy from perpetrating acts of state sponsored piracy, nor its support for militia proxies across the region.

Tehran has long financed and equipped armed groups in neighboring Iraq. Militias have routinely attacked Western military personnel, diplomatic missions and civilian infrastructure in the country, while seeking to subvert its political institutions.

"I think the JCPOA is essentially dead, but not buried yet," Jason Brodsky, policy director at United Against Nuclear Iran, told Arab News. (AP)

In Syria, Iran has sought to buttress the regime of Bashar Assad, sending advanced military equipment and mercenaries drawn from theaters of conflict across the region. Israeli defense officials fear that Tehran wants to use Syria as a launchpad from which to attack Israel.

Elsewhere in the region, Iran has long propped up Hezbollah in Lebanon, compounding the country’s political paralysis and societal breakdown. And in Yemen, Iranian support for the Houthi militia has only served to prolong the war and the suffering of the Yemeni people.

These proxies and the territories where they operate have been used to launch cross-border missile and drone attacks on civilian as well as oil infrastructure, in both Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Militias have also targeted commercial shipping in the region’s waterways.

Iran’s malign activities, therefore, not only threaten regional stability, but also freedom of navigation and the wider global economy.

As such, critics of the JCPOA argue that the issue is much larger than the nuclear file alone and that any accord with Tehran must also deter these activities.

“For nearly a decade, the JCPOA, presented by the Obama and Biden administrations, has seen no change,” Dr. Hamdan Al-Shehri, a political analyst and international relations scholar, told Arab News.

“They’re still at a standstill because President Biden’s administration refuses to do anything to work toward finalizing a deal that could curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions, which in return turned dangerous for the region by means of its proxies.”

Iran has long financed and equipped armed groups in neighboring Iraq. (AFP)

Given Tehran’s activities and its rapid progress toward obtaining a nuclear weapon, many observers wonder whether the JCPOA can be salvaged at all.

“I think the JCPOA is essentially dead, but not buried yet,” said Brodsky. “It can still be revived, although the chances are very low.

“The Iranian leadership is not under the degree of pressure it was before 2013 to revive the accord, with multilateral sanctions and a more credible threat of military force to destroy Iran’s entire nuclear infrastructure in place back then.

“This is why it has felt no urgency, capitalizing on high oil prices, lax US enforcement of sanctions and a calculation that no matter what it does, the US and the E3 (France, Germany and UK) will never leave the negotiating table. The US and its European allies must change that perception.”

It is for this reason that Biden’s Middle East visit is viewed as such a valuable opportunity to change course and offer a more aggressive deterrence, be that in the form of a new Middle East Air Defense Alliance (MEAD) to counter Iran militarily, or at the very least a more concerted effort to deny Iran the funds it needs to fuel its proxies across the region.

“It is absolutely critical for the president to demonstrate on this trip that Iran is not just a nuclear file and that he is prepared to pursue an aggressive deterrence strategy aimed at countering its malign non-nuclear behavior. This is what the region wants to hear from him,” said Brodsky.

“Initiatives like MEAD are necessary, but not sufficient. Interdiction, kinetic action aimed at pushing back at Iranian aggression, and stemming the money flow to Iran’s proxy and partner network are absolutely critical. But the JCPOA resources these activities. It’s this fundamental contradiction in US policy which the president must address.”

Will the Egypt-Ethiopia Renaissance Dam dispute be on the agenda when Biden visits Riyadh?

Will the Egypt-Ethiopia Renaissance Dam dispute be on the agenda when Biden visits Riyadh?
Updated 13 July 2022
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

Will the Egypt-Ethiopia Renaissance Dam dispute be on the agenda when Biden visits Riyadh?

Will the Egypt-Ethiopia Renaissance Dam dispute be on the agenda when Biden visits Riyadh?
  • Experts told Arab News there is a pressing need for Ethiopia to reach an agreement with Egypt and Sudan over the operation of the dam, and US backing could help
  • During his visit to Saudi Arabia this month the US president will meet the leaders of the Gulf nations and Egypt to discuss a range of important issues
Updated 13 July 2022
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

CAIRO: In November 2021, the Egyptian and American foreign ministries issued a joint statement at the conclusion of strategic talks between the two countries in Washington. It included a call for the urgent resumption of negotiations over the operation of the Renaissance Dam in Ethiopia.

It said such discussions should take place under the auspices of the African Union, in line with the presidential statement issued by the UN Security Council on Sep. 15, 2021, and the Declaration of Principles Agreement signed by Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan in 2015.

The statement emphasized US President Joe Biden’s support for Egypt’s water security but there have been no further comments from Washington clarifying the American position on the Ethiopian intransigence that has stalled negotiations, or on the continued unilateral actions taken by Addis Ababa.

During a visit to Riyadh this month, Biden is expected to meet the leaders of the Gulf nations and Egypt to discuss a range of important issues and the Renaissance Dam might well be one of them, according to experts Arab New talked to.

The regional dispute over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is likely to feature in talks between US President Joe Biden and Gulf leaders in Riyadh. (AFP)

Ali Al-Hafny, Egypt’s former ambassador to China and a former deputy minister of foreign affairs for African affairs, said that the issue of the Renaissance Dam must be discussed during Biden’s visit, especially after Ethiopia last month appointed its chief negotiator, Seleshi Bekele.

According to Al-Hafny, the dam is currently a key issue for Ethiopian authorities and one of Bekele’s tasks will be to explain his country’s position on it to decision-makers in the US.

He added that US-Ethiopian relations were strained under the administration of President Donald Trump, which was flexible in its dealings with Cairo and imposed sanctions on Addis Ababa over the civil war between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray region, which was described as a genocide by many members of the US Congress.

Mohammed Nasr Allam, a former Egyptian minister of water resources, told Arab News that any discussions between US and Egyptian officials about the Renaissance Dam will take place through proper channels of communication, and that even if such talks are not made public they will certainly be taking place.

A member of the Republican March Band poses for photo before at the ceremony for the inaugural production of energy at the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. (AFP)

He stressed that Egypt must propose to the US, and the international community, an agreement, in cooperation with Sudan, on the rules for the filling and operation of the dam that guarantees both countries their fair shares of Nile water and does not affect the operation and safety of existing dams, in accordance with international law.

Allam added that Cairo and Khartoum must also confirm to Washington the necessary legal framework for their commitment, and that of Adis Ababa, to these rules for filling and operating the dam, including the legal steps that can be taken in the event of any violation of the agreements between the three countries, under international and regional auspices.

All technical and legal agreements must be published officially for the world to see, he said, and a time limit, not exceeding six weeks, must be set for Ethiopia to submit its formal observations on them, otherwise they will be considered binding. Any subsequent violation of the agreements by Addis Ababa would be considered an official act of aggression against the other two countries, he added.

Workers are seen at the site of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) in Guba, Ethiopia, on February 19, 2022. (AFP)

Allam pointed out that the clock is ticking on the issue of the dam but the international community, with America at the forefront, is turning a blind eye to what Ethiopia is doing in what he described as “a strange way.”

The Entebbe Agreement was signed in May 2010 by Ethiopia, Uganda, Rwanda and Tanzania, all of which are upstream of the dam. Egypt and Sudan, which are downstream, objected to it because it ends their historical rights to a share of Nile water.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi held a meeting with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in May, during which he emphasized Egypt’s firm stance on the necessity of reaching a binding legal agreement for filling and operating the dam in a way that preserves Egyptian water security and achieves the common interests of Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia. However, negotiations over the dam have been suspended for some time.

 

