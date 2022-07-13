You are here

  • Home
  • Al-Hilal retain midfielder Matheus Pereira ahead of season start

Al-Hilal retain midfielder Matheus Pereira ahead of season start

Al-Hilal retain midfielder Matheus Pereira ahead of season start
Al-Hilal have no intention of selling Matheus Pereira this summer. (Arriyadiyah)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vf7ax

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Al-Hilal retain midfielder Matheus Pereira ahead of season start

Al-Hilal retain midfielder Matheus Pereira ahead of season start
  • Brazilian expected to make squad for upcoming preseason training camp in England
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi and Asian champions Al-Hilal have no intentions to sell Brazilian midfielder Matheus Pereira, according to a club source, Arabic language daily Arriyadiyah has reported.

The player is believed to have received interest from several clubs seeking to buy out his contract, but Al-Hilal’s management want him to see out the term, which runs until 2026.

Pereira is expected to be included in Argentine coach Ramon Diaz’s squad for the start of the 2022-23 season. The team will leave for England to undergo a preseason training camp.

The 26-year-old joined Al-Hilal in the summer of 2021 from English club West Bromwich Albion, and last season took part in 34 matches in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing 15 assists.

Topics: football Al-Hilal sport Saudi Arabia

Related

Ramon Diaz keen to retain foreign players at Al-Hilal
Sport
Ramon Diaz keen to retain foreign players at Al-Hilal
World’s media hail Al-Hilal’s 18th Saudi Pro League title triumph
Sport
World’s media hail Al-Hilal’s 18th Saudi Pro League title triumph

Neymar’s fall from grace at PSG leaves his future in question

Neymar’s fall from grace at PSG leaves his future in question
Updated 13 July 2022
Liliane Tannoury

Neymar’s fall from grace at PSG leaves his future in question

Neymar’s fall from grace at PSG leaves his future in question
  • Sub-par performances and plummeting value could see him go
  • Club bosses also reportedly unhappy over behavior off the field
Updated 13 July 2022
Liliane Tannoury

For now, Neymar’s immediate future seems to be at Paris Saint-Germain, but there is increasing speculation he is on his way out because of sub-par performances that has seen his value plummet, and questionable behavior off the field.

According to the French newspaper L’Équipe, Neymar’s contract with PSG was automatically extended until 2027 due to a clause triggered on July 1.

It is now widely accepted that PSG officials tried to sell the player this summer before the clause came into force. However, the two parties could still part ways.

There have been rumors of interested clubs. Manchester United, Chelsea and even Newcastle appear on the list of potential buyers, although the race to sign Neymar has only just begun. So far there seems little concrete interest.

Neymar no longer enjoys the untouchable status he once had at PSG. With the arrival of Lionel Messi last summer and the renewal of Kylian Mbappe’s contract, the Brazilian star is not the face of the Parisian club which, according to President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, is changing priorities.

Neymar has been in the French capital for five seasons, but with diminishing returns, although very often because of injury problems. Last season, he scored 13 goals and provided eight assists in 28 games played, the lowest record in his entire career.

The changes that PSG intend to make, on and off the pitch, will affect Neymar perhaps more than the other stars in the squad. As his performances have suffered, his image has deteriorated, and Al-Khelaifi will be looking for a clear upturn in fortunes.

If the club can’t sell him, he will have to radically change his attitude to fit in at PSG, and it seems the Brazilian no longer has the unquestioned protection of the club any more. The privileges, the whims and, above all, the patience, are reportedly all gone.

With new coach Christophe Galtier on the bench, and Luis Campos as sporting director in the stands, Neymar will reportedly have to show commitment, humility and a higher level of performance.

It remains to be seen to what extent the club stick to their new hard stance, but the Neymar who conveys an image of ostentation, luxury and parties will seemingly not be tolerated any more.

The image that the club reportedly does not want is a player who warms up in diamond earrings that cost $5,000 euros each, who wears a white gold necklace with 500 diamonds that costs $40,000, who carries a gold iPhone valued at $4,500, and who travels by helicopter and has two private planes and a wide range of luxury cars.

The 30-year-old former Barcelona man has a contract which will reportedly earn him $36 million a year. He is not a profitable asset for the club.

Neymar’s image is poor across France and now he is no longer being propped up by those who pay his wages.

Al-Khelaifi has made pointed remarks, without naming names, with regards to player behavior and performance.

“Players have to have discipline on and off the field. Whoever wants to stay in the comfort zone, who doesn’t want to fight, will stay on the sidelines,” were the blunt words of Al-Khelaifi in Le Parisien, clearly drawing red lines not to be crossed and giving full powers to the new coach.

Neymar’s 28 games with 13 goals and eight assists last season compare unfavorably with the numbers of the team’s new undoubted star.

Mbappe played 46 games, scored 39 goals and provided 25 assists.

The French press has turned on Neymar. They describe him as spoiled, bratty, ridiculous, more an artist than a player, and someone who has failed to reach the levels of Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi.

Fans are also reportedly fed up with his social life and apparent lack of commitment.

The value of the Brazilian has plummeted in recent seasons and his market price, according to the Transfermarkt portal, is $75 million. This figure is far behind the world’s top talent, such as Mbappe ($160 million), Erling Haaland ($150 million) and Vinicius Jr. ($100 million).

A new Neymar could well emerge in the new season, if he realizes that time is running out and there is dwindling interest in his services.

But will it be enough to save his standing at PSG?

Topics: Neymar football sport Paris Saint-German (PSG)

Related

Verdict due in corruption trial of former world football officials Blatter and Platini
Sport
Verdict due in corruption trial of former world football officials Blatter and Platini
Canada and Costa Rica qualify for 2023 Women’s World Cup
Sport
Canada and Costa Rica qualify for 2023 Women’s World Cup

Saudi basketball team lose opener to hosts Indonesia at Asia Cup

Saudi basketball team lose opener to hosts Indonesia at Asia Cup
Updated 13 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi basketball team lose opener to hosts Indonesia at Asia Cup

Saudi basketball team lose opener to hosts Indonesia at Asia Cup
  • Kingdom is bottom of group, take on Australia and Jordan next
Updated 13 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s national basketball team lost 80-45 to hosts Indonesia on Tuesday night in their opening match of the FIBA Asia Cup 2022 taking place in Jakarta.

The 16-team tournament, which started on Tuesday and will run until July 24, sees the Saudi team in Group A which also features Australia and Jordan.

The Indonesian team ended the first half with a lead of 44-30, and then maintained their advantage throughout the game for an ultimately comfortable win at the Gelora Bung Karno Sports Palace.

Saudi Arabia’s points were scored by Mohammed Al-Marwani with 15, Muthanna Al-Marwani with nine; Marzouk Al-Mawlid with eight; Ayman Bal and Fahad Al-Salik with five each, and Thamer Mohammed with four.

Ayoub Al-Hawsawi, Nasser Abu Jalas, Musab Kadi, and Ali Al-Shubaili, scored two baskets apiece.

Saudi Arabia will take on Australia on Thursday and complete their group matches against Jordan on Saturday.

Topics: basketball FIBA Asia Cup

Related

Saudi Arabia reach 2021 FIBA Asia Cup after convincing win over Palestine
Sport
Saudi Arabia reach 2021 FIBA Asia Cup after convincing win over Palestine
Saudi basketball team faces Palestine for place at 2021 FIBA Asia Cup
Sport
Saudi basketball team faces Palestine for place at 2021 FIBA Asia Cup

Gamers8 launches in Riyadh with 24 teams in Rocket League

Gamers8 launches in Riyadh with 24 teams in Rocket League
Updated 13 July 2022
Arab News

Gamers8 launches in Riyadh with 24 teams in Rocket League

Gamers8 launches in Riyadh with 24 teams in Rocket League
  • Total prize money of $2 million for the event
  • Team Falcons and three other Saudi sides in title chase
Updated 13 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Gamers8, the world’s biggest esports and gaming event, has confirmed the competition structure of the highly anticipated Rocket League, which is the first series to headline the global Professional Esports calendar.

Over a four-day period beginning on Thursday, July 14, the world’s leading teams will battle it out for their share of a $2 million prize pool, with the winners guaranteed to take home $500,000.

The 24 participating teams will get their Rocket League campaigns underway in the tournament group stages, live from the state-of-the-art, purpose-built venue at Boulevard Riyadh City.

Competing in four groups of six, the top two teams from each group will secure their places in the playoffs, with the double elimination bracket adding to the suspense by leaving little margin for error. Just two defeats will result in elimination from the competition as the non-stop action unfolds while being broadcast in over eight different languages on Gamers8 channels.

Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “After months of behind-the-scenes planning and preparation, the Saudi Esports Federation is delighted that Gamers8 and Rocket League is finally upon us.

“As one of the most critically acclaimed esports games of all-time that continues captivating millions, we believe Rocket League will launch our summer showpiece in tremendous fashion as exhilaration and entertainment meets goodwill competition of the highest standard.

“With a roster that measures up to most competitive fields seen in previous Rocket League events worldwide, the coming days represent a huge opportunity for us to make the next landmark leap towards building the esports legacy that we envisage here in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Among the teams vying for Rocket League supremacy at Gamers8 are Furia Esports from Brazil, FaZe Clan from the US, and Endpoint CEX from the UK. Moist Esports and Dignitas of North America and Europe, respectively, are also considered early favorites for outright winners, while hometown heroes Team Falcons are one of four Saudi Arabian teams flying the flag for the Kingdom.

Widely considered to be Saudi Arabia’s frontrunner on the eve of Rocket League, Team Falcons make their way to Gamers8 on the back of multiple first place finishes in regional Rocket League competitions and hopes are high of an impressive showing in the days ahead.

“For us as a team, playing live on stage in front of our home crowd is an excellent opportunity and we will do our absolute best to make them proud,” said Ahmed Alrubaish of Team Falcons. “It’s true that the world’s elite awaits us, yet we are heading into this tournament with an abundance of confidence, especially following our experience in the Rocket League Championship Series Spring Major. We can’t wait to play our first game while hearing the home crowd cheering for Falcons.”

For every team, Rocket League at Gamers8 is also a more dynamic tournament than those held previously around the world. In addition to being live rather than exclusively online, all matches will be played in ‘crew battle’ format — with singles, doubles, and three-on-three matches taking place as teams strive to win their best-of-five series matches.

When Rocket League enters the playoffs, matches will be best-of-seven, with the prize pool also including $300,000 for the runners-up, $200,000 for the semifinalists, and $115,000 for sixth and seventh placed finishes.

Topics: eSports

Related

Gamers8 announces Razer as gear partner
Sport
Gamers8 announces Razer as gear partner
Axwell will be performing for the opening weekend on July 21. (Supplied) photos
Saudi Arabia
Gamers8 esports event brings global musical artists to Riyadh

UAE jiu-jitsu stars seek gold at World Games in Alabama

UAE jiu-jitsu stars seek gold at World Games in Alabama
Updated 13 July 2022
Arab News

UAE jiu-jitsu stars seek gold at World Games in Alabama

UAE jiu-jitsu stars seek gold at World Games in Alabama
  • Coach Ramon Lemos lauds the skill of the 5-member squad
  • The Emirati national team look to repeat historic feat of 2017 games
Updated 13 July 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE national jiu-jitsu team has arrived in Birmingham, Alabama, for the World Games 2022, the international multi-sports event held every four years.

The team will have a light training session on Thursday in preparation for the competition on Friday, July 15. The games started on July 7 and will end on July 17.

Considered a global showpiece for sports yet to be included in the Olympic Games, the 11th edition features 3,600 participants from 100 nations competing across more than 30 sports.

A jiu-jitsu squad of five athletes from the UAE qualified for the games and are hoping to build on a landmark performance at the 2017 games in Warsaw, Poland. Last time out, the UAE’s Faisal Al-Ketbi captured the gold medal in the under-94-kilogram category and there is great optimism that he will repeat that feat.

Al-Ketbi, now competing in the 85-kilogram category, will be joined by compatriots Muhammad Al-Amri (77 kilograms), Muhammad Al-Suwaidi (69 kilograms), Shamma Al-Kalbani (63 kilograms) and Balqees Abdelkareem (48 kilograms).

The weigh-in of 96 jiu-jitsu players will take place on Thursday, July 14, a day before the tournament. The competition for the open weight division title will be held on Saturday, July 16.

Ramon Lemos, head coach of the UAE team, said: “Our early arrival here and the establishment of our overseas training camp is all part of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation’s plan for maintaining the players’ readiness and concentration in the lead-up to the competition.

“The federation and the technical staff have complete faith in the national team’s players. Each has the skills necessary to outperform the finest players from across the world. Helping our athletes maintain optimum energy and a balanced state of mind so they can perform at their best is arguably our top priority. It’s certainly the biggest goal of our technical staff.”

Lemos said qualification for the World Games is based on performances at prestigious international and continental tournaments held from 2019 to 2021.

“The participation in the World Games is limited to a group of the best and strongest players in the world ranked across every weight division,” he added. “They are each here because they earned the necessary qualifying points in various tournaments, so the competition represents a significant test not just for our athletes, but for the top athletes of every national team in the world.”

Lemos said the five UAE athletes are fitting examples of the continuing advancement of the sport in the Emirates.

“Entry into the competition is based on a specific process and a qualifying round that considers the players’ accomplishments, ranking, and predetermined weight categories. Only 96 players from all over the world have qualified to compete in jiu-jitsu at the World Games, which demonstrates the tournament's quality.”

According to the classification of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation, Al-Ketbi, ranked first, qualified for the World Games by winning silver medals at the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Abu Dhabi last year, and gold medals at the Asian Championship in Mongolia and the Nur Sultan Grand Prix in Kazakhstan in 2019. Al-Amri secured his spot by collecting ranking points as he captured the gold medal at the German Open Jiu-Jitsu Championship in 2019. He is ranked fourth under the JJIF classification.

Al-Suwaidi earned a spot in Alabama, ranking fourth under the JJIF classification, by taking bronze medals at the Asian Championship in Abu Dhabi last year and Asian Championship in Mongolia in 2019. Al-Kalbani secured her place after ranking sixth by the federation and winning bronze in the Asian Championship in Abu Dhabi last year.

Abdelkareem qualified for the games after she won gold medals at the world championships in Abu Dhabi in 2019 and 2021.

“The team is exposed to a careful and intensive training and nutritional program to boost the players’ preparations, raise their abilities and help them identify their strengths,” said Lemos. “All that combined, we hope, will lead to them producing their greatest performances yet on the mat.”

Topics: Jiu-Jitsu UAE

Related

UAE wins at AJP Tour Fujairah International Pro Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Sport
UAE wins at AJP Tour Fujairah International Pro Jiu-Jitsu Championship
UAE jiu-jitsu clubs top medals table as AJP Tour Fujiarah International Pro Championship kicks off
Sport
UAE jiu-jitsu clubs top medals table as AJP Tour Fujiarah International Pro Championship kicks off

Nielsen wins ‘perfect’ Tour de France stage, but Pogacar keeps overall lead

Nielsen wins ‘perfect’ Tour de France stage, but Pogacar keeps overall lead
Updated 13 July 2022
AFP

Nielsen wins ‘perfect’ Tour de France stage, but Pogacar keeps overall lead

Nielsen wins ‘perfect’ Tour de France stage, but Pogacar keeps overall lead
  • Pogacar lost a second teammate to COVID, while his key lieutenant Rafal Majka also tested positive but was cleared to race by the UCI as he is considered not infectious
  • Nielsen, a Dane who rides for EF, wore the polka dot mountain points jersey for several days early in the race and the rolling hills here suited his style
Updated 13 July 2022
AFP

MEGEVE, France: Magnus Cort Nielsen won stage 10 of the Tour de France on Tuesday, after a nail-biting cat-and-mouse struggle up the final section of the culminating 20-kilometer climb.

Nick Schultz of Bike Exchange was second and Luis Leon Sanchez of Bahrain third after a 148km run along sinuous Haut Savoie roads that avoided the major mountains but could not escape a 15-minute interruption when protesters blocked the road.

Nielsen, a Dane who rides for EF, wore the polka dot mountain points jersey for several days early in the race and the rolling hills here suited his style.

Embattled overall leader Tadej Pogacar led the main peloton across the line almost nine minutes later.

“It was a perfect day in the end,” said the two-time defending champion, despite what must have been a tense morning with the COVID tests in his team.

Asked if he shared Pogacar’s feelings Nielsen, smiling broadly beneath his handlebar moustache said: “It would have been a perfect day if tomorrow were a rest day.”

“But really, what could be better,” said the Dane, sweating from winning his four-way battle for the stage.

German Lennard Kamna leapt from 21st to second after escaping with the breakaway. Although he could not keep up on the final climb, the Bora rider still gained more than eight minutes on the race leaders and is just 11sec adrift of Pogacar.

Had Kamna been 12 seconds faster Pogacar would have given up both the yellow and the white jersey.

“Even when he tries to lose the yellow jersey, he can’t,” joked French rider Romain Bardet, who is in seventh.

Pogacar earlier lost a second teammate to COVID, while his key lieutenant Rafal Majka also tested positive but was cleared to race by the UCI as he is considered not infectious.

School-holiday crowds, mainly families, were in party mode along the sinuous route, and even more are expected on the two huge mountain stages coming up.

A day after the rest day, the cyclists rode through bright sunshine and 24C temperatures as the winding 148km through the valleys of the Haute Savoie skirted the major climbs.

The ride was delayed twice.

The first delay came when a team bus became stuck on a hairpin bend before the start and had to be lifted out by snowplow.

Then the racing was interrupted by nine protesters from a French climate activist group, who sat across the road and lit flares with 38km left. They were dragged to the verge by gendarmes and then arrested.

Wednesday’s 151km run from Albertville to Col du Granon features two beyond category climbs is considered by some of the contenders, including fourth-placed Geraint Thomas of Ineos,as the toughest in this year’s visit to the Alps.

The final climb rises to 2,400 meters while the Col du Galibier before it climbs to 2600.

“I’m comfortable with those kinds of altitudes,” Thomas, the 2018 champion, said on Monday.

On the July 14, Bastille Day, on Thursday the race returns over some of the same mountains but takes in three beyond category climbs before finishing at the Alpe d’Huez where crowds are traditionally less family based and an atmosphere of anarchy can reign.

Topics: Tour de France 2022 Tadej Pogacar Magnus Cort Nielsen Nick Schultz Bike Exchange Luis Leon Sanchez COVID-19

Related

UAE’s Tadej Pogacar loses second teammate to COVID-19 at Tour de France
Sport
UAE’s Tadej Pogacar loses second teammate to COVID-19 at Tour de France
Leader Pogacar ‘scared’ for Tour after COVID-hit eighth stage
Sport
Leader Pogacar ‘scared’ for Tour after COVID-hit eighth stage

Latest updates

Al-Hilal retain midfielder Matheus Pereira ahead of season start
Al-Hilal retain midfielder Matheus Pereira ahead of season start
Saudi point-of-sale transactions plunge in post-Ramadan month 
Saudi point-of-sale transactions plunge in post-Ramadan month 
Lebanese accessories label Sarah’s Bag collaborates with Chloe
Lebanese accessories label Sarah’s Bag collaborates with Chloe
Over 7,000 former separatist fighters pass Philippine police exams
Over 7,000 former separatist fighters pass Philippine police exams
Jameel House of Traditional Arts strives to preserve Egypt’s heritage with global support
Jameel House of Traditional Arts strives to preserve Egypt’s heritage with global support

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.