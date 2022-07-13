You are here

  • Home
  • Google and Facebook slow hiring, start layoffs as economic pressure mounts

Google and Facebook slow hiring, start layoffs as economic pressure mounts

A worker walks along a path at Google’s Bay View campus in Mountain View, California on June 27, 2022. (AFP)
A worker walks along a path at Google’s Bay View campus in Mountain View, California on June 27, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/69y3f

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Google and Facebook slow hiring, start layoffs as economic pressure mounts

Google and Facebook slow hiring, start layoffs as economic pressure mounts
  • Google is not the only tech giant planning to slow down
  • Facebook, which is down 40 percent this year, told its employees in May that it would freeze hiring
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in an email to staff this week that the company plans to slow hiring for the rest of the year, according to Bloomberg.  

He added that it will focus on hiring engineering, technical and “other critical roles” in 2022 and 2023.

Pichai also encouraged employees “to be more entrepreneurial, working with greater urgency, sharper focus and more hunger than we’ve shown on sunnier days.”

In some cases, that means “consolidating where investments overlap and streamlining processes,” he said.

Google is not the only tech giant planning to slow down. After witnessing accelerated growth during the pandemic, many tech companies are seeing a slowdown in both growth and revenue.

Earlier this year, Twitter announced it would freeze hiring and last week laid off 30 percent of its recruitment team, according to media reports.

Facebook, which is down 40 percent this year, told its employees in May that it would freeze hiring, according to The Washington Post.

Now, it is looking to weed out poor performers. Facebook’s head of engineering, Maher Saba, sent a memo on Friday to managers asking them to identify those on their team who “need support” and report them to the HR department by Monday, according to The Information.

In a memo, Saba said: “If a direct report is coasting or a low performer, they are not who we need; they are failing this company,” he said.

“As a manager, you cannot allow someone to be net neutral or negative for Meta.”

The announcement follows the tone set by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg last month. “I think some of you might decide that this place isn’t for you, and that self-selection is OK with me,” he said.

“Realistically, there are probably a bunch of people at the company who shouldn’t be here,” he added.

Topics: Google Sundar Pichai Facebook Employment

Related

Google offers concessions in effort to avoid US antitrust lawsuit
Media
Google offers concessions in effort to avoid US antitrust lawsuit
US senators fear Facebook censoring abortion posts
Media
US senators fear Facebook censoring abortion posts

Australia’s privacy watchdog to investigate retail giants over possible facial recognition breach

Bunnings and Kmart. (Twitter)
Bunnings and Kmart. (Twitter)
Updated 29 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

Australia’s privacy watchdog to investigate retail giants over possible facial recognition breach

Bunnings and Kmart. (Twitter)
  • Their report found that three of “Australia’s most trusted retailers,” Bunnings, Kmart and The Good Guys, “were capturing the biometric data of their customers,” which they described as “unethical and invasive”
Updated 29 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Australia’s privacy watchdog launched an investigation on Tuesday against retail giants Bunnings and Kmart for allegedly using facial recognition technology in their stores without customers’ consent.

The office of the Australian Information Commissioner probed the retailers following a report from consumer advocacy group Choice published last June.

Their report found that three of “Australia’s most trusted retailers,” Bunnings, Kmart and The Good Guys, “were capturing the biometric data of their customers,” which they described as “unethical and invasive.”

“Using facial recognition technology in this way is similar to Kmart, Bunnings or The Good Guys collecting your fingerprints or DNA every time you shop,” said Choice’s consumer data advocate Kate Bower.

Hardware firm Bunnings and department store Kmart defended the use of facial recognition technology as an anti-theft and safety measure.

“This technology is used solely to help keep team and customers safe and prevent unlawful activity in our stores, and we have strict controls around its use,” a Bunnings spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, a Kmart spokesperson said: “Our trial of the use of this technology in some stores was for limited purposes, including loss prevention, and we have strict controls around its use.”

Bunnings Chief Operating Officer Simon McDowell said that the company was aware of the investigation and both companies will cooperate with the relevant authorities.

The Good Guys was the only retailer to stop using the technology.

Choice accused the retailers of only disclosing their use of the technology in small “conditions of entry” notices at the front of stores.

“Most of these privacy policies you have to search for online, and they’re often not easy to find,” said Bower.

“But because we’re talking about in-person retail shops, it’s likely that no one is reading a privacy policy before they go into a store.”

Choice also found that 76 percent of customers were unaware of retailers using facial recognition technology and expressed concern over its use.

In June, Bunnings expressed disagreements with Choice’s findings.

“Our use is solely for the purpose of preventing threatening situations and theft, which is consistent with the Privacy Act.”

While businesses in Australia are generally allowed to use CCTV to photograph customers on their premises, facial recognition technology remains a grey area.

Academics and digital privacy groups have called for a ban on its use until proper regulations are put in place to protect the public.

 

Topics: Bunnings and Kmart

Related

Google and Facebook slow hiring, start layoffs as economic pressure mounts
Media
Google and Facebook slow hiring, start layoffs as economic pressure mounts
WhatsApp expands message reaction option to include all emojis
Media
WhatsApp expands message reaction option to include all emojis

WhatsApp expands message reaction option to include all emojis

WhatsApp expands message reaction option to include all emojis
Updated 13 July 2022
Arab News

WhatsApp expands message reaction option to include all emojis

WhatsApp expands message reaction option to include all emojis
Updated 13 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: WhatsApp users can now react to messages with any emoji they like after the platform on Monday announced an expansion of the service.

“We’re rolling out the ability to use any emoji as a reaction on WhatsApp,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post.

 

 

The new service allows users to add their favorite emojis by tapping the “+” button at the end of the reactions display.

WhatsApp introduced the message reaction option within chats in May but people were initially limited to just six options.

At the same time, the app expanded the maximum size for shared files to 2GB, from 100MB previously, and doubled the maximum number of users allowed in group chats to 512.

Topics: WhatsApp Meta emoji

Related

Thumbs up as WhatsApp rolls out improvements, including emoji reactions, in update
Media
Thumbs up as WhatsApp rolls out improvements, including emoji reactions, in update
Facebook owner Meta announces new virtual reality login system
Media
Facebook owner Meta announces new virtual reality login system

Anghami looks to ‘Beat the Heat’ with indoor concert series in UAE

Anghami looks to ‘Beat the Heat’ with indoor concert series in UAE
Updated 13 July 2022
Arab News

Anghami looks to ‘Beat the Heat’ with indoor concert series in UAE

Anghami looks to ‘Beat the Heat’ with indoor concert series in UAE
  • Seven-gig festival gets underway on Saturday
Updated 13 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: With summer temperatures soaring, the Arab world’s leading music streaming company, Anghami, on Wednesday announced a cool new indoor concert series to be held over the coming weeks in the UAE.

Suitably titled “Beat the Heat,” the seven-concert festival — staged in collaboration with the UAE’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing — runs throughout July and August and will showcase some of the best talent in the region, including Egyptian band Cairokee and trap artist Afroto.

Organized by Spotlight Events — Anghami’s newly acquired live event and concert arm — the festival is part of this year’s Dubai Summer Surprises, with all of the gigs held at the Sheikh Rashid Hall inside the Dubai World Trade Center.

The first gets underway on Saturday, and the series is set to feature performers from the worlds of alternative rap, Khaleeji pop and hip-hop, Filipino, North African, indie and mainstream alternative.

Launched in 2012, Anghami was the first platform to digitize the region’s music and is keen to cement its market-leading position.

It has previously partnered with other platforms to stage events and boost its content library, and in April signed a deal with digital platform TOD to stream a selection of the latter’s beIN Sports content and entertainment programming.

Its acquisition of Spotlight Events is expected to help it further bridge the gap between the online and offline worlds.

Topics: Anghami #uae

Related

Anghami expands into live events with acquisition of Spotlight
Media
Anghami expands into live events with acquisition of Spotlight
Nasdaq-listed Anghami’s revenues up as subscribers grow to 18.5 million
Business & Economy
Nasdaq-listed Anghami’s revenues up as subscribers grow to 18.5 million

Spotify jumps on Wordle wagon with Heardle buyout

Spotify jumps on Wordle wagon with Heardle buyout
Spotify hopes the new acquisition will facilitate users’ discovery of new music. (Spotify)
Updated 13 July 2022
Arab News

Spotify jumps on Wordle wagon with Heardle buyout

Spotify jumps on Wordle wagon with Heardle buyout
  • Some fans of the music guessing game vent over location bans, win streak losses
Updated 13 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Spotify announced on Tuesday that it had acquired Heardle, the popular music guessing game inspired by the five-letter word guessing game Wordle.

“We are always looking for innovative and playful ways to enhance music discovery, and help artists reach new fans,” said Jeremy Erlich, global head of music at Spotify. 

“Heardle has proven to be a really fun way to connect millions of fans with songs they know and love, and with new songs and a way to compete with their friends as to who has the best musical knowledge.”

Heardle players are tasked with guessing a song based on its opening notes. They get six guesses, with each hint giving a few more seconds of music to inform their next answer. 

Ultimately, players get a chance to discover the song in its entirety, whether or not they guessed it correctly. 

Spotify hopes the new acquisition will facilitate users’ discovery of new music. 

The music giant revealed that the look and feel of the new Heardle app will not change. However, the acquisition was met with mixed reactions from Heardle fans. 

Some players took to social media to express outrage at the buyout, with some claiming that the app had been blocked in their country following the Spotify takeover.

 

 

Others complained that their scores had failed to transfer to the new app, resulting in losses of long winning streaks in the game.

 

 

 

 

Spotify responded to the complaints, suggesting that users head over to the Heardle app to transfer their stats.

“We know that stats aren’t carrying over for everyone. We are actively working on the issue so that you can keep your winning streak alive,” Spotify claimed.

Although Heardle might be a small purchase compared to some of Spotify’s other acquisitions, it adds to the music giant’s expanding offerings beyond music streaming.

Topics: Spotify Heardle

Related

The feature was previously available on iOS, Android, game consoles, desktop computers and select smart TVs
Media
Spotify rolls out real-time lyrics on Google Nest Hub
Spotify celebrates Egyptian hip-hop culture with rebranded ‘Melouk El-Scene’ playlist
Media
Spotify celebrates Egyptian hip-hop culture with rebranded ‘Melouk El-Scene’ playlist

US invites slain Al Jazeera journalist’s family to Washington

Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American, was killed while covering an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank in May.
Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American, was killed while covering an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank in May.
Updated 13 July 2022
AFP

US invites slain Al Jazeera journalist’s family to Washington

Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American, was killed while covering an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank in May.
  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken has invited the family of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to Washington.
Updated 13 July 2022
AFP

Jerusalem - US President Joe Biden’s administration has invited relatives of slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to Washington, an American official said Wednesday, as Biden arrived in Israel.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken “has invited the family to the United States to be able to sit down and engage with him directly,” Biden’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One, which later touched down in Israel shortly past 1200 GMT.
Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American, was killed while covering an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank in May.
The United Nations has concluded the Palestinian-American journalist was killed by Israeli fire.
Washington has agreed this was likely, but also said there was no evidence the killing was intentional.
Abu Akleh’s family has voiced outrage over the Biden administration’s “abject response” to her death.
Lina Abu Akleh, Shireen’s niece, confirmed she had spoken to Blinken on Wednesday.
“We got a call a few hours ago, around noon-time and we reiterated our demands and our request to meet the president on his arrival” in Jerusalem, she told AFP.
She said the family voiced its “disappointment” with Washington’s July 4 statement on Abu Akleh’s killing that appeared to clear Israeli forces of intentional wrongdoing.
Blinken gave no indication as to whether the family would meet a top US official while Biden’s delegation was in Jerusalem, Lina Abu Akleh said.

Topics: Palestine US Israel Shireen Abu Akleh

Related

Social media outrage over US handling of Shireen Abu Akleh killing
Middle-East
Social media outrage over US handling of Shireen Abu Akleh killing

Latest updates

INTERVIEW: French ambassador welcomes ties between Paris and Riyadh
Ludovic Pouille, French ambassador to Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Missing Yemeni aid worker died in Houthi detention, rights group says
Yasser Mohammed Al-Junaid died in Houthi detention in Sanaa, five years after they snatched him from Khokhar.
SAS behind alleged unlawful killings ‘not above law’: UK PM
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gesturing and speaking at the House of Commons in London on July 13, 2022. (AFP)
Australia’s privacy watchdog to investigate retail giants over possible facial recognition breach
Bunnings and Kmart. (Twitter)
Google and Facebook slow hiring, start layoffs as economic pressure mounts
Google and Facebook slow hiring, start layoffs as economic pressure mounts

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.