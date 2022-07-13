You are here

Missing Yemeni aid worker died in Houthi detention, rights group says

Yasser Mohammed Al-Junaid died in Houthi detention in Sanaa, five years after they snatched him from Khokhar and forcibly disappeared him. (Credit: Ishraq Al-Maqtari)
Yasser Mohammed Al-Junaid died in Houthi detention in Sanaa, five years after they snatched him from Khokhar and forcibly disappeared him. (Credit: Ishraq Al-Maqtari)
Saeed Al-Batati

Missing Yemeni aid worker died in Houthi detention, rights group says

Yasser Mohammed Al-Junaid died in Houthi detention in Sanaa, five years after they snatched him from Khokhar.
  • English teacher Yasser Mohammed Al-Junaid was abducted in 2017
  • Thousands of Yemenis have been imprisoned since Houthis seized power in 2014
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: A Yemeni aid worker who was abducted by Houthis five years ago died while being detained by the Iran-backed militia, a local rights group said on Wednesday.

Ishraq Al-Maqtari, a spokesperson for the National Committee for Allegations of Human Rights Violations in Yemen, told Arab News that the Houthis called the wife of 45-year-old Yasser Mohammed Al-Junaid, who went missing in 2017 in the Red Sea town of Khokha, to tell her to go to Sanaa to collect her husband’s body.

Al-Junaid, who taught English and worked with local relief organizations, was abducted from the streets of Khokha when it was under Houthi control and taken to a detention center in the town of Zabid in Hodeidah, Ishraq said.

When the Houthis denied abducting Al-Junaid or knowing his whereabouts, his wife reported the incident to local rights groups, including the national committee.

“I listened to his wife a year ago,” Ishraq said. “She was crying and demanding her husband’s location be revealed and the perpetrators be brought to justice.”

Yemeni activists demanded Al-Junaid’s body be taken to a forensic doctor to determine the cause of his death. They believe he was subjected to the same torture suffered by dozens of other detainees who died inside Houthi prisons.

Since the militia seized power in 2014, thousands of Yemenis, including journalists, politicians, security and military officers and members of the public have been imprisoned.

The national committee believes that at least 300 Yemenis have been the victims of forced disappearance by the Houthis and their families have no idea what happened to them.

“The demand of the families of those kidnapped is to know the fate of their relatives, whether they are alive or dead. Even if the truth is bitter, it is better than living in false hope,” Ishraq said.

Her organization is currently searching for two Yemenis who went missing after being snatched by the Houthis in 2015 during the early days of the group’s military expansion across Yemen.

Shukaib Alam, a father of four, was abducted in Aden in May 2015 while driving home to his family after a shopping trip. The Houthis accused him of carrying supplies to fighters in the city.

Alam’s family was told he was being held at Al-Anad military base in Lahj when it was under the control of the militia, but there has been no further information about him since the Houthis were driven out of the base in August 2015.

Abdu Saeed Al-Oudaini, also a father of four, went missing in April 2015 after the Houthis abducted him in Taiz. His family were told he was being held at a detention center inside Al-Saleh Housing Complex in Taiz, but the Houthis denied any knowledge of whereabouts.

Lebanese president must be elected within constitutional deadline, France tells Aoun

BEIRUT: France’s ambassador to Lebanon has urged President Michel Aoun to respect constitutional deadlines on the election of his replacement as the country struggles to avoid a crippling political stalemate.

In talks with Aoun on Wednesday, Anne Grillo clarified the French position amid growing concerns of a possible presidential vacuum after Aoun’s term ends on Oct. 31.

She highlighted “the importance of speeding up parliament’s approval of the necessary laws to restore the economic and financial situation, in addition to following up on the Beirut port blast and fixing responsibilities.”

Lebanon faces a political deadlock in forming a new government until a new president is elected. Meanwhile, parliament is scheduled to start holding sessions to elect a president as of September.

The government is yet to be formed due to the campaigns launched by the Free Patriotic Movement headed by Gebran Bassil against Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati, despite the latter presenting to Aoun what he called a “full-featured” government formation.

Those close to the president said he rejected it because the Ministry of Energy was not given to a Christian FPM-affiliated figure. Instead, Mikati suggested a Sunni figure, not affiliated with the FPM, and kept the Ministry of Finance for the Shiite duo, Hezbollah and the Amal movement.

Bassil said: “Mikati does not want to form a new government and is looking for constitutional loopholes to keep his resigned caretaker government.”

There are growing rumors that the current FPM-affiliated ministers may withdraw from the caretaker government, ending its legitimacy, should Mikati decide to transfer the president’s powers to the premier in the event of a presidential vacuum.

However, constitutional expert Saeed Malek said that withdrawing from an already resigned government does not mean anything.

“The constitutional principle stipulated the continuity of this public facility. Shouldn’t ministers, in this case, remain in charge until a new government is formed or other ministers replace them?”

Malek said: “If these people unilaterally quit their job, they could be held accountable and prosecuted by parliament for the offense of not fulfilling their duties.”

In light of the political stalemate, state institutions are facing new strikes by public employees.

Georges Brax, a member of the gas station owners’ syndicate, said the fuel price table was not issued due to the strike staged by the General Directorate of Oil employees.

Fadi Abu Shakra, a representative of the union for fuel distributors and gas stations in Lebanon, said: “If the strike continues, the import of fuel ships will stop because import licenses will be suspended since public employees will not be doing their jobs. The situation is critical.”

The crisis has been worsened by leaked new measures to pay the salaries of judges based on the exchange rate of 8,000 Lebanese pounds to the dollar, thus multiplying their value, since they still get paid based on the official rate of 1,507 Lebanese pounds to the dollar.

Before the economic crisis in 2019, a judge’s salary in Lebanon was equivalent to about $5,000 (7.5 million Lebanese pounds.) But since the national currency’s depreciation, it became equivalent to $150. If judges were to be paid based on the 8,000 LBP/USD rate, they would make $937, which is far more than Lebanese university professors, high-ranking public employees and military officers are currently making.

Parliamentary Speaker Nabih Berri demanded on Wednesday all discriminatory measures against different public sector employees be stopped, claiming they will lead to collapses greater than the financial and economic slumps.

Public employees are demanding that their salaries, benefits, transportation allowances, and compensation be increased according to the prevailing conditions and inflation.

The heads of departments in the Directorate of Public Finance, in coordination with the Directorate of Treasury, the Directorate of Budget and Expenditure Control, and the Directorate of Administrative Affairs, joined the protest movement by announcing Wednesday that they are going on strike until the salaries of Ministry of Finance employees are increased based on the 8,000 LBP/USD rate, and their transportation allowances raised according to the new gas prices.

Member of the Development and Liberation bloc, MP Mohammed Khawaja, described the decision of the Banque du Liban governor regarding the judges’ salaries as bribery.

MP Halima Kaakour warned against adopting different exchange rates in different sectors, and stressed the need to modify the salaries of public employees within a comprehensive recovery plan that does justice to the employees and protects them from inflation.

UN sees progress in talks to free up Ukraine grain exports

ISTANBUL: The United Nations reported “positive” results Wednesday from the first face-to-face talks in months between Russia and Ukraine on a UN plan to ship millions of tons of grain blocked in Ukraine because of the war to world markets and enable Russia to also send out grain and fertilizer.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was to brief reporters Wednesday afternoon on the outcome of the grain meeting in Istanbul. His deputy spokesman, Farhan Haq, said: “The important point is we believe this is something positive and he will talk to you at some length about why that is.”
The war has trapped about 22 million tons of grain inside Ukraine, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. UN, Turkish and other officials are scrambling for a solution that would empty the silos in time for upcoming harvest in Ukraine. Some grain is being transported through Europe by rail, road and river, but the amount is small compared with the Black Sea routes.
The UN Food and Agriculture Organization says the war in Ukraine is endangering food supplies for many developing nations, raising food prices globally and could worsen hunger for up to 181 million people.
Russia said meanwhile, it had presented a package of proposals for a “practical and quick solution” to unblock the export of Ukrainian grain but did not elaborate.
The Russian and Ukrainian officials, dressed in civilian clothes, faced each other around a large square table, along with Turkish military officials and UN envoys.Turkey’s Defense Ministry announced the talks had ended about 90 minutes after it confirmed that they had begun.
Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, but Russia’s invasion and war has disrupted production and halted shipments across the Black Sea to the Mediterranean.
Turkey has offered to provide safe Black Sea corridors and worked with the UN, Russia and Ukraine to reach an agreement. The UN would establish a center in Istanbul to control the shipments, Turkish officials have said.
Speaking before the talks, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told The Associated Press that grain exports from his country’s ports won’t resume without security guarantees to ship owners, cargo owners and to keep Ukraine as an independent nation.
Any agreement needs to ensure that Russia “will respect these corridors, they will not sneak into the harbor and attack ports or that they will not attack ports from the air with their missiles,” he said.
Russian and Ukrainian officials have traded accusations over the stuck grain shipments.
Moscow claims Ukraine’s heavily mined ports are causing the delay. Russian President Vladimir Putin has pledged that Moscow wouldn’t use the corridors to launch an attack, if the sea mines were removed.
But Ukrainian officials have blamed a Russian naval blockade for holding up the exports and causing the global food crisis. They are skeptical of Putin’s pledge not to take advantage of cleared Black Sea corridors to mount attacks on Ukrainian ports, noting that he insisted repeatedly this year that he had no plans to invade Ukraine.
Ahead of the talks, a senior Russian diplomat said Moscow was willing to ensure safe navigation for ships to carry grain from Ukrainian ports but would press for its right to check the vessels for weapons.
Pyotr Ilyichev, head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s department for ties with international organizations, said Russia’s military had repeatedly declared its willingness to allow safe shipping corridors in the Black Sea.
Seventy vessels from 16 countries have remained stuck in Ukrainian ports, Ilyichev said, alleging that Ukrainian authorities had barred them from departing.
“Our conditions are clear: We need to have a way to control and check the ships to prevent any attempts to smuggle weapons in, and Kyiv must refrain from any provocations,” Russia’s Interfax news agency quoted Ilyichev as saying.
Guterres has worked for months to secure a deal that would allow Ukraine to export wheat and other commodities from Odesa, the country’s largest port, and also enable Russia to export its grain and fertilizer to global markets.
Western sanctions on Russia do not ban exports of food or fertilizer. But Moscow argues that Western sanctions on its banking and shipping industries make it impossible for Russia to export those goods and are scaring off foreign shipping companies.
Volodymyr Fesenko, head of the Kyiv-based Penta Center think-tank, said a key issue at the talks was what country would offer security guarantees and send warships to escort vessels carrying grain.
Ukraine also wants to set up a control mechanism to ensure that Russia doesn’t ship grain from the territories it seized in Ukraine to global markets, he said.
“Ukraine is demanding to work out a transparent and clear mechanism of international control,” he said. “The Ukrainian authorities are using the talks in Turkey to urge international partners not to buy what was stolen or pay to Kyiv for it.”
Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Turkish ambassador last week after Turkish authorities briefly detained a Russian ship suspected of transporting stolen grain but allowed it to leave and return to a Russian port. A Turkish official said authorities were not able to determine that the ship carried stolen grain.

Iran vows to stick to ‘rightful and logical’ stance in nuclear talks

Iran vows to stick to ‘rightful and logical’ stance in nuclear talks
Iran vows to stick to 'rightful and logical' stance in nuclear talks

DUBAI: Iran will not retreat from its “rightful and logical” stance in talks to revive a 2015 nuclear pact, President Ebrahim Raisi said on Wednesday, state television reported.
Iran refuses to hold direct talks with its arch-foe, the United States, and the last indirect meeting between them, in the Middle East nation of Qatar last month, failed to produce any breakthroughs.
“Americans say Iran should return to the nuclear pact, but the Islamic Republic never left the deal and it was Washington that violated the treaty,” Raisi added.

Biden arrives in Israel for Mideast visit

Biden arrives in Israel for Mideast visit
Biden arrives in Israel for Mideast visit

JERUSALEM: US President Joe Biden arrived in Israel on Wednesday for his first trip to the Middle East since taking office.

He will hold talks with Israeli, Palestinian, and Saudi Arabian officials during the four-day trip.

The president was received at Ben Gurion Airport by Israeli officials including Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Yair Lapid, and alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

He delivered a speech in which he vowed “to advance Israel's integration” in the Middle East and discuss support for the two-state solution to the Israeli–Palestinian conflict.

“We'll continue to advance Israel's integration into the region,” Biden said shortly after Air Force One touched down.

The president was then given a tour of Israel’s advanced missile-defense systems.

Israel prepared the display at its main international airport, showing off a multilayered system that is capable of intercepting everything from long-range ballistic missiles in space to short-range rockets. The systems have been developed in partnerships with the US

They include the Iron Dome, a rocket defense system that has intercepted thousands of rockets fired by Gaza militants, as well as a new laser-based system called the “Iron Beam.” That system is not yet operational.

Biden also received a classified security briefing from Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz before heading to Jerusalem.

Later, he visited Israel’s national Holocaust memorial to pay his respects to the 6 million Jews killed by Nazi Germany and collaborators during World War II.
During his stop at Yad Vashem, Biden rekindled the eternal flame of remembrance, laid a wreath and met with two Holocaust survivors — Rena Quint, 86, and Giselle Cycowicz, 95. A children’s choir sang a poem by Hannah Szenes, a female Jewish resistance fighter who was captured by the Nazis in Hungary and executed at the age of 23.

The 79-year-old president will meet Israeli leaders seeking to broaden cooperation against Iran, and Palestinian leaders frustrated by what they describe as Washington’s failure to curb Israeli aggression.

The persistent frustrations of Israeli-Palestinian diplomacy are nothing new for Biden, who first visited the region in 1973 after being elected to the Senate.

Iran and Israel were allies then, but the Jewish state now considers Tehran its top threat.

Israel’s caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who took office less than two weeks ago, has said talks “will focus first and foremost on the issue of Iran.”

Israel insists it will do whatever is necessary to thwart Iran’s nuclear ambitions, and is staunchly opposed to a restoration of the 2015 deal that gave Tehran sanctions relief.

Israel says it is raising 1,000 flags across Jerusalem to welcome the US leader, who has not reversed former president Donald Trump’s controversial decision to recognize the city as the capital of the Jewish state.

Palestinians claim Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem as their capital and, ahead of the visit, have accused Biden of failing to make good on his pledge to restore the United States as an honest broker in the conflict.

“We only hear empty words and no results,” said Jibril Rajoub, a leader of the secular Fatah movement of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas.

Biden will meet Abbas in the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem on Friday, but there is no expectation of bold announcements toward a fresh peace process, meaning the visit may merely deepen Palestinian frustration.

Israel is also mired in political gridlock ahead of elections on Nov. 1, the fifth vote in less than four years.

US-Palestinian ties have recently been strained by the May killing of prominent Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh while she was covering an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank.

The United Nations has concluded the Palestinian-American national was killed by Israeli fire, something Washington found was likely but said there was no evidence the killing was intentional.

Abu Akleh’s family has voiced “outrage” over the Biden administration’s “abject response” to her death, and the White House has not commented on their request to meet the president in Jerusalem.

(With agencies)

 

Dubai approves $11.98 million worth of social benefits for Emirati people of determination

Dubai approves $11.98 million worth of social benefits for Emirati people of determination
Dubai approves $11.98 million worth of social benefits for Emirati people of determination

DUBAI: The Dubai government has approved $11.98 million (Dh44 million) worth of new social benefits for Emiratis with disabilities in the emirate.
The benefits will be available for those under 60, who have physical or mental impairments and require support from others, state news agency WAM reported.
Among the new benefits approved by Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, are fees for kindergartens, schools, university programs, and training and rehabilitation centers within specialized institutions, as well as the expenses for teachers, caregivers, personal assistants and sign language interpreters.
The benefits also cover devices and technology, the adjustment of vehicles and the cost of equipping the workplace to accommodate people with disabilities, the report added.
It is hoped more people will benefit from the allowances as the Dubai government continues to  expand its coverage.

