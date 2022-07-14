Biden vows to keep IRGC on terror list, says using force against Iran is possible: Israeli TV

RIYADH: Using military force to deter Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons was not out of the question “if that were the last resort,” US President Joe Biden said on Israeli television on Wednesday.
The president, however, declined to say if he had any communication with Israeli leaders regarding possible military responses. In an interview with N12, Biden said he was also committed to keeping Iran’s Revolutionary Guard on the US Foreign Terrorist Organization list even if that scuttled the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.
Biden arrived in Israel on Wednesday in a regional tour which will also see him attend a GCC summit in Saudi Arabia.
When asked why his administration was so determined to resurrect the deal, which most US allies in the region oppose, Biden said: “The only thing worse than the Iran that exists now is an Iran with nuclear weapons.”
Blaming his predecessor Donald Trump for canceling the deal, Biden said Iran was now more dangerous as a result.
“They are closer to a nuclear weapon now than they were before,” Biden said.
In 2018 Trump withdrew the US from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action — signed in 2015 by Iran and the P5+1 group of countries China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and Germany — because of Iran’s dangerous behavior in the Middle East. Most US allies in the region welcomed the move by the previous president.
The deal had offered Iran sanctions relief in return for inspections on Tehran’s nuclear activities.
Israel rolls out red carpet for ‘one of our best-ever friends’ as Biden kicks off Middle East tour
Arriving in Israel on Wednesday, US President Biden described the connection between the two countries as “bone-deep”
While in Israel, the US president will discuss regional integration and efforts to counter Iran’s malign regional activities
Updated 14 July 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: In the skies above Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Air Force One lowered its giant wheels. On the ground below, red carpet already unrolled, the great and the good awaited the arrival of a US president six years older than the state of Israel itself.
Joe Biden is no stranger to Israel. This is his 10th visit, and he has met every one of the country’s prime ministers since he first came as a young senator in 1973 and sat down with Golda Meir.
This time it was the turn of President Isaac Herzog and Yair Lapid, Israel’s interim prime minister as it awaits yet another parliamentary election at the end of the year, to welcome Biden. The men exchanged fist bumps, in line with White House guidance that the US president would be avoiding personal contact because of COVID-19 precautions.
However, Biden made an exception for Benjamin Netanyahu, sharing a hearty handshake with the opposition leader and former prime minister. The president also placed a friendly hand on the shoulders of several Israeli dignitaries.
In a welcoming speech, Lapid told Biden: “Your relationship with Israel has always been personal,” and said the president was “one of the best friends Israel has ever known.”
In a similar vein, Herzog played on Biden’s first name, deeming him “both a visionary and a leader” like the biblical Joseph. Biden was “truly among family” in Israel, Herzog said.
In reply, Biden described the connection between the two countries as “bone-deep.” He said: “We have a full agenda over the next few days, because the relationship between Israel and the US covers every issue that matters to our mutual future. We are united in our shared values and our shared vision.
“I’m proud to say that our relationship with the state of Israel is deeper and stronger in my view than it’s ever been. With this visit, we’re strengthening our connections even further. We’ll continue to advance Israel’s integration into the region.”
The issue of Iran, particularly its nuclear program and regional meddling through proxy militias, tops the agenda for Biden’s visit — not just in Israel but also later when he visits Saudi Arabia.
Herzog referred on Wednesday to the “security challenges emanating directly from Iran and its proxies, threatening Israel and its neighbors and endangering our region.”
Lapid said that he and Biden would “discuss building a new security and economy architecture with the nations of the Middle East,” following US-brokered Abraham Accords in 2020 with the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco.
“And we will discuss the need to renew a strong global coalition that will stop the Iranian nuclear program,” he said.
Israeli officials said Biden’s visit would work toward what they called a Jerusalem Declaration on the US-Israel strategic partnership. One official said the joint declaration “takes a very clear and united stand against Iran, its nuclear program and its aggression across the region and commits both countries to using all elements of their national power against the Iranian nuclear threat.”
Indeed, before Biden had even left Ben Gurion Airport on Wednesday, Israeli security officials had shown him their latest hardware, which they say is essential in confronting Iran — the new Iron Beam system of anti-drone lasers.
Israeli officials have increasingly been sounding the alarm over Iran’s fleet of unmanned aerial vehicles, which have already been used to attack Saudi Arabia and the UAE. This month the Israeli military intercepted four Iranian-made drones launched by Hezbollah and headed for an offshore gas rig.
On Wednesday, the Israeli army showed Biden footage of drones being intercepted by the Iron Dome defense system already in place, and the Iron Beam system which uses laser technology.
“It will be operational in very few years, it will be on the ground, integrated with Iron Dome,” said Daniel Gold, head of research at Israel’s Defense Ministry.
He said the two systems would complement each other. “They will work together, and the brain of Iron Dome — the command and control — will decide in real time who is going to shoot, the laser or the missile,” he said.
Presenting such technology to Biden is a strategic move for Israel, after Washington approved a billion-dollar package in September for the Iron Dome system.
After leaving the airport on Wednesday, Biden’s first stop was another rite of passage for every diplomatic visitor to Israel — a visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial to pay his respects to the 6 million Jews killed by Nazi Germany and its collaborators during the Second World War.
Joined by Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, both of whom are children of Holocaust survivors, Biden was invited to rekindle the eternal flame in the memorial's Hall of Remembrance.
A children’s choir sang a poem by Hannah Szenes, a female Jewish resistance fighter who was captured by the Nazis in Hungary and executed at the age of 23.
Two Marines placed a wreath on the stone crypt containing the ashes of Holocaust victims. Biden, wearing a skullcap, bent down to adjust it and placed his hand over his heart as the Marines saluted for a moment of silence.
Biden listened quietly as a cantor recited the remembrance prayer, before he greeted two Holocaust survivors — Rena Quint, 86, and Giselle Cycowicz, 95. Kissing the women on their cheeks, the president had tears in his eyes as he engaged them in conversation. “My mother would say: ‘God love you, dear’,” Biden told the women.
Quint later said she told Biden how her mother and brothers were killed in a death camp. Born in Poland, she was reunited with her father in a male slave labor factory, where she pretended to be a boy. Her father also was murdered. Quint arrived in the US in 1946 and was adopted by a childless Jewish couple.
“Did you see the president hug me?” she said after her encounter with Biden. “He asked permission to kiss me and he kept on holding my hand and we were told not to touch him.”
The president is spending two days in Jerusalem for talks with Israeli officials before meeting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday in the West Bank.
Biden said he would emphasize in talks with Israel and Palestinian leaders his continued support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which he said was the best way to ensure a “future of equal measure of freedom, prosperity and democracy for Israelis and Palestinians alike.” But he acknowledged that it probably would not be feasible “in the near term.”
On Friday Biden will travel directly from Tel Aviv to Jeddah to meet King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, other Gulf state leaders and officials from Egypt, Jordan and Iraq.
Solving Palestinian issue a prerequisite for progress, says Jordan’s former PM Hani Fawzi Mulki as Biden begins Middle East trip
US president’s Middle East visit likely to focus primarily on economic issues, says Hani Fawzi Mulki
Mulki says political vacuum in Israel means important decisions on Palestine are unlikely during Biden visit
Updated 14 July 2022
Daoud Kuttab
AMMAN, Jordan: Although Hani Fawzi Mulki, Jordan’s former prime minister, is banking on a combined economic and political win for his country during US President Joe Biden’s visit to the region this week, he is also managing his expectations.
The visit comes at a time when the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the resulting Western embargo on Russian oil and gas have led to a global spike in the prices of fuel, food and other commodities.
“One must be careful not to separate the visit of Biden based on both the venue and the visit’s timing,” Mulki told Arab News, just days before the US leader was due to arrive in Saudi Arabia.
“The venue suggests a largely economic focus, while the timing is connected to the Russian war on Ukrainian land.”
The US has urged Saudi Arabia and other regional states to increase oil and gas production to compensate for the shortfall and to help stabilize energy prices, a move that Gulf producers have been reluctant to take.
“Riyadh is a regional economic superpower and has a unique political force, which means that most of the time that Biden will be in the region will be spent on economic issues,” said Mulki.
Meanwhile, the political instability in Israel following the resignation of Naftali Bennett as prime minister last month has left many observers skeptical about the possibility of progress on the Palestinian issue and the peace process.
“The fact that Israel has a political vacuum, due to the resignation of the elected prime minister and the presence of a caretaker government, means that no decision of importance will be taken on that level,” Mulki added.
Western countries have in recent months been vying for political and economic influence in the Middle East and North Africa region, said Mulki, who served as Jordan’s prime minister from 2016 to 2018.
“We have seen lately an active French effort and presence in Africa, while the Americans want to flex their muscles in the Middle East, and Germany appears to be looking for its piece of the pie, while Europeans also are trying to make sure that their own neighbor, Turkey, doesn’t gain a strong foothold in the region,” he explained.
These interventions have been shaped by the many imbalances in the region, he added, which include pockets of conflict alongside areas of rapid economic development.
BIO
Hani Fawzi Mulki, who was born on Oct. 15, 1951, is a Jordanian politician and has held several ministerial and diplomatic posts.
He was chief commissioner of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority before his appointment as the 41st prime minister of Jordan by King Abdullah II on May 29, 2016.
He resigned on June 4, 2018, following nationwide protests against IMF-backed austerity measures implemented by his government with the aim of tackling Jordan’s growing public debt.
Mulki described the Middle East as a “quasi-stable region” and argued that this should be reflected in the efforts of the Biden administration.
“We live in a period of quasi-stable stability,” said Mulki. “We are not stable and we are not unstable — we are halfway there. But if things keep going in the wrong direction, we are in big trouble.”
In particular he highlighted the social and economic inequities in the region which, he warned, could fuel extremism and unrest.
“Disparities in the region are an invitation to radicalism and terrorism,” he said. “We need to move together and get to a win-win situation.”
The way to achieve this, said Mulki, is is through enhanced regional coordination and cooperation, free from external influence or domination.
“In order to reach the desired stability, the countries of the region must be truly independent and be able to determine their own futures,” he added.
Biden’s high-profile trip this week includes visits to Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia. While in the Kingdom, he will hold face-to-face meetings with several Arab leaders.
“We would like to see a win-win meeting that will include both economic decisions as well as political ones,” said Mulki.
One political win, he said, would be a decision to revisit the Arab Peace Initiative, also known as the Saudi Initiative, a 10-sentence proposal for an end to the Arab-Israeli conflict that was endorsed by the Arab League at the Beirut Summit in 2002, and re-endorsed during Arab League summits in 2007 and 2017.
It offers a normalization of relations between the Arab world and Israel, in return for the latter’s full withdrawal from the occupied territories, a “just settlement” of the Palestinian refugee problem, and the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.
“To have true independence we must ensure the return of the rights to our people and fulfill the aspirations of the Palestinians in establishing their own state on the lands occupied in 1967, with Jerusalem as its capital,” said Mulki.
“If, then, there is meaningful and sustained economic cooperation to develop our region, we will welcome it but we do not want to help the interest of others at our own people’s expense and that of future generations.”
Arab nations desire genuine coexistence, he said, “but we cannot have economic co-existence without political coordination,” and the “region cannot have cooperation without the fulfillment of the rights of Palestinians and the Arab peoples.”
Two years ago, several Arab countries signed the Abraham Accords, a US-brokered agreement for the normalization of relations with Israel. The process began in August 2020 with the UAE, which was the first Arab country to publicly establish formal relations with Israel since Egypt did so in 1979, followed by Jordan in 1994. Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco followed suit in the months that followed.
Those in favor of the agreements have lauded the resultant potential for trade and commerce. Others, however, are skeptical about whether the accords will promote peace in the region or encourage a resolution to the decades-old Arab-Israeli conflict.
Mulki is adamant that a resolution of the Palestinian issue is a prerequisite for progress in Jordan, which continues to host and support several generations of Palestinian refugees despite its own economic difficulties.
“The most important thing for Jordan is that there is an opportunity to be heard on the issue of Palestine,” he said. “This is the key to get economic growth while there are tensions, and this is not artificial tension but genuine.
“The area is unstable and will continue to be seen as a quasi-stable region so long as the Palestinian conflict is not resolved peacefully and justly.”
Missing Yemeni aid worker died in Houthi detention, rights group says
English teacher Yasser Mohammed Al-Junaid was abducted in 2017
Thousands of Yemenis have been imprisoned since Houthis seized power in 2014
Updated 14 July 2022
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: A Yemeni aid worker who was abducted by Houthis five years ago died while being detained by the Iran-backed militia, a local rights group said on Wednesday.
Ishraq Al-Maqtari, a spokesperson for the National Committee for Allegations of Human Rights Violations in Yemen, told Arab News that the Houthis called the wife of 45-year-old Yasser Mohammed Al-Junaid, who went missing in 2017 in the Red Sea town of Khokha, to tell her to go to Sanaa to collect her husband’s body.
Al-Junaid, who taught English and worked with local relief organizations, was abducted from the streets of Khokha when it was under Houthi control and taken to a detention center in the town of Zabid in Hodeidah, Ishraq said.
FASTFACT
Al-Junaid, who taught English and worked with local relief organizations, was abducted in 2017 in the town of Khokha when it was under Houthi control, and taken to a detention center in the town of Zabid in Hodeidah.
When the Houthis denied abducting Al-Junaid or knowing his whereabouts, his wife reported the incident to local rights groups, including the national committee.
“I listened to his wife a year ago,” Ishraq said. “She was crying and demanding her husband’s location be revealed and the perpetrators be brought to justice.”
Yemeni activists demanded Al-Junaid’s body be taken to a forensic doctor to determine the cause of his death. They believe he was subjected to the same torture suffered by dozens of other detainees who died inside Houthi prisons.
Since the militia seized power in 2014, thousands of Yemenis, including journalists, politicians, security and military officers and members of the public have been imprisoned.
The national committee believes that at least 300 Yemenis have been the victims of forced disappearance by the Houthis and their families have no idea what happened to them.
“The demand of the families of those kidnapped is to know the fate of their relatives, whether they are alive or dead. Even if the truth is bitter, it is better than living in false hope,” Ishraq said.
Her organization is currently searching for two Yemenis who went missing after being snatched by the Houthis in 2015 during the early days of the group’s military expansion across Yemen.
Shukaib Alam, a father of four, was abducted in Aden in May 2015 while driving home to his family after a shopping trip. The Houthis accused him of carrying supplies to fighters in the city.
Alam’s family was told he was being held at Al-Anad military base in Lahj when it was under the control of the militia, but there has been no further information about him since the Houthis were driven out of the base in August 2015.
Abdu Saeed Al-Oudaini, also a father of four, went missing in April 2015 after the Houthis abducted him in Taiz. His family were told he was being held at a detention center inside Al-Saleh Housing Complex in Taiz, but the Houthis denied any knowledge of whereabouts.
Lebanese president must be elected within constitutional deadline, France tells Aoun
France’s ambassador to Lebanon clarified the French position amid growing concerns of a possible presidential vacuum
Lebanon faces a political deadlock in forming a new government until a new president is elected
Updated 13 July 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: France’s ambassador to Lebanon has urged President Michel Aoun to respect constitutional deadlines on the election of his replacement as the country struggles to avoid a crippling political stalemate.
In talks with Aoun on Wednesday, Anne Grillo clarified the French position amid growing concerns of a possible presidential vacuum after Aoun’s term ends on Oct. 31.
She highlighted “the importance of speeding up parliament’s approval of the necessary laws to restore the economic and financial situation, in addition to following up on the Beirut port blast and fixing responsibilities.”
Lebanon faces a political deadlock in forming a new government until a new president is elected. Meanwhile, parliament is scheduled to start holding sessions to elect a president as of September.
The government is yet to be formed due to the campaigns launched by the Free Patriotic Movement headed by Gebran Bassil against Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati, despite the latter presenting to Aoun what he called a “full-featured” government formation.
Those close to the president said he rejected it because the Ministry of Energy was not given to a Christian FPM-affiliated figure. Instead, Mikati suggested a Sunni figure, not affiliated with the FPM, and kept the Ministry of Finance for the Shiite duo, Hezbollah and the Amal movement.
Bassil said: “Mikati does not want to form a new government and is looking for constitutional loopholes to keep his resigned caretaker government.”
There are growing rumors that the current FPM-affiliated ministers may withdraw from the caretaker government, ending its legitimacy, should Mikati decide to transfer the president’s powers to the premier in the event of a presidential vacuum.
However, constitutional expert Saeed Malek said that withdrawing from an already resigned government does not mean anything.
“The constitutional principle stipulated the continuity of this public facility. Shouldn’t ministers, in this case, remain in charge until a new government is formed or other ministers replace them?”
Malek said: “If these people unilaterally quit their job, they could be held accountable and prosecuted by parliament for the offense of not fulfilling their duties.”
In light of the political stalemate, state institutions are facing new strikes by public employees.
Georges Brax, a member of the gas station owners’ syndicate, said the fuel price table was not issued due to the strike staged by the General Directorate of Oil employees.
Fadi Abu Shakra, a representative of the union for fuel distributors and gas stations in Lebanon, said: “If the strike continues, the import of fuel ships will stop because import licenses will be suspended since public employees will not be doing their jobs. The situation is critical.”
The crisis has been worsened by leaked new measures to pay the salaries of judges based on the exchange rate of 8,000 Lebanese pounds to the dollar, thus multiplying their value, since they still get paid based on the official rate of 1,507 Lebanese pounds to the dollar.
Before the economic crisis in 2019, a judge’s salary in Lebanon was equivalent to about $5,000 (7.5 million Lebanese pounds.) But since the national currency’s depreciation, it became equivalent to $150. If judges were to be paid based on the 8,000 LBP/USD rate, they would make $937, which is far more than Lebanese university professors, high-ranking public employees and military officers are currently making.
Parliamentary Speaker Nabih Berri demanded on Wednesday all discriminatory measures against different public sector employees be stopped, claiming they will lead to collapses greater than the financial and economic slumps.
Public employees are demanding that their salaries, benefits, transportation allowances, and compensation be increased according to the prevailing conditions and inflation.
The heads of departments in the Directorate of Public Finance, in coordination with the Directorate of Treasury, the Directorate of Budget and Expenditure Control, and the Directorate of Administrative Affairs, joined the protest movement by announcing Wednesday that they are going on strike until the salaries of Ministry of Finance employees are increased based on the 8,000 LBP/USD rate, and their transportation allowances raised according to the new gas prices.
Member of the Development and Liberation bloc, MP Mohammed Khawaja, described the decision of the Banque du Liban governor regarding the judges’ salaries as bribery.
MP Halima Kaakour warned against adopting different exchange rates in different sectors, and stressed the need to modify the salaries of public employees within a comprehensive recovery plan that does justice to the employees and protects them from inflation.
Iran vows to stick to ‘rightful and logical’ stance in nuclear talks
‘Americans say Iran should return to the nuclear pact, but the Islamic Republic never left the deal and it was Washington that violated the treaty’
Updated 13 July 2022
Reuters
DUBAI: Iran will not retreat from its “rightful and logical” stance in talks to revive a 2015 nuclear pact, President Ebrahim Raisi said on Wednesday, state television reported.
Iran refuses to hold direct talks with its arch-foe, the United States, and the last indirect meeting between them, in the Middle East nation of Qatar last month, failed to produce any breakthroughs.
“Americans say Iran should return to the nuclear pact, but the Islamic Republic never left the deal and it was Washington that violated the treaty,” Raisi added.