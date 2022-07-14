Morocco’s Lionesses secure a maiden FIFA World Cup place

You are here

Reaching semifinals at Women’s Africa Cup of Nations has ensured the honor. (Twitter)
Updated 14 July 2022
Arab News

  • Reaching semifinals at Women’s Africa Cup of Nations has ensured the honor
Updated 14 July 2022
Arab News

Morocco have reached the semifinals of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations for the first time after beating Botswana 2-1 on Wednesday at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

The win means that the Atlas Lionesses have confirmed their maiden qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup set to take place in Australia and New Zealand. It is the first time that a team from North Africa has managed this achievement.

The tournament hosts will now face the winner of tonight’s quarterfinal game between South Africa and Tunisia in Monday’s last-four clash.

Sanaa Mssoudy gave the home team an early lead at three minutes but Botswana equalized through Keitumetse Dithebe only four minutes later, and the teams went in at halftime all square.

Fatima Tagnaout, already with an assist to her name, set up Yasmin Mrabet’s winner on 59 minutes to ensure Morocco took their place in the semifinals.

Earlier in the competition, Morocco had topped Group A with a maximum of nine points after beating Burkina Faso 1-0, Uganda 3-1 and Senegal 1-0.

Zambia, who defeated Senegal 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in Wednesday’s other quarterfinal, will face the winner of the match between Cameroon and Nigeria, which also takes place on Thursday night.

Topics: Women’s Africa Cup of Nations football Women's Football

Updated 14 July 2022
Arab News

  • The 31-year-old was crowned champion in 2019 at the previous edition of the competition in Doha
Updated 14 July 2022
Arab News

Olympic and world high jump champion Mutaz Barshim will lead Qatar’s bid for glory at the 2022 World Athletics Championships taking place in Oregon, US, from July 14-24.

The 31-year-old memorably took the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, where he shared first place with Italian jumper Gianmarco Tamberi.

His only participation since came in May at the Diamond League 2022 season-opening round in Doha, where he finished second with a jump of 2.30 m behind South Korean Woo Sanghyeok, who managed 2.33 m.

Barshim’s participation was assured in Oregon having won the 2019 title in Doha.

Previously, the Qatari was crowned champion of the 2017 edition in London, finished fourth in Beijing 2015, second in Moscow 2013, and seventh in Daegu 2011.

Khalid Rashid Al-Marri, executive director of the Qatar Athletics Federation, said in an interview with Qatar News Agency: “Barshim’s preparations were carried out according to what was planned, and proceeded as usual before any participation in a tournament.”

He described the Olympic champion as “professional enough to know his targets, and know the goal of every sporting competition he participates in.”

Topics: #qatar world athletics championships Mutaz Barshim

Updated 14 July 2022
John Duerden

  • The unnamed team is reported to have offered $300m to sign the Portuguese legend
Updated 14 July 2022
John Duerden

Saudi Arabia caused shockwaves on Thursday morning amid international media reports that an unnamed club in the country has offered around $300 million to sign Cristiano Ronaldo on a two-year deal.

The 37-year-old has made it clear that he wants to leave Manchester United, with talk of his next club dominating discussion during the summer transfer market. 

There have already been some big signings this summer that make the next season of the Saudi Professional League (SPL) an exciting prospect. Al-Nassr, under new coach Rudi Garcia, have moved quickly to bring in David Ospina and Ghislain Konan and have been linked to Miralem Pjanic of Barcelona. Champions Al-Hilal boast a host of stars in their team, Al-Ittihad is looking to rebuild under new Portuguese coach Nuno Espirito Santo and Al-Shabab also has major ambitions.

Ronaldo may be aging and, in relative terms, not the all-round force he once was, but he is still a supreme professional as demonstrated by his 18 goals in the English Premier League in the season just completed.

The former Juventus man would easily be the biggest star to ever play in Asia.

He is the leading international goalscorer in history with 117 goals for Portugal. He scored over 300 goals for Real Madrid despite playing fewer than 300 games for the Spanish giants. He has won league titles in England, Spain and Italy and five UEFA Champions Leagues. He has also won FIFA’s Ballon d’Or award five times. It is an incredible record and shows why he is regarded as one of the best to ever play the game.

Off the pitch, his status is on a different level to any other player in Saudi Arabia, the continent and the rest of the world. His signing would take the SPL to a new worldwide audience. This is a man who has an incredible 466 million followers on Instagram. That makes him not only the most followed footballer on the platform but the social media platform’s biggest account. 

The idea of the player turning out for one of the giants of Saudi Arabian football such as Al-Hilal, Al-Shabab, Al-Nassr or Al-Ittihad is an amazing prospect. It is not just about the big teams but also the idea of Ronaldo playing against the smaller teams. Every game would be a major event and would be watched by millions.

Fans can only imagine how Ronaldo would have fared in Saudi Arabia last season with the tense and dramatic title race coupled with an epic relegation battle. It would have been a massive advertisement for the SPL and would surely have won the competition new fans everywhere. 

In terms of sponsors and corporate involvement, there would be massive deals and then his presence and the excitement it would bring would surely serve as an inspiration for youngsters to play football and more people to come to the stadiums.

That is all possible next season. There could also — depending on the club he might join — be the chance of Ronaldo taking part in the Asian Champions League knockout stages early next year, with the Portuguese legend possibly helping an Asian team win the Club World Cup for the first time.

The big question, apart from where the money would come from, is whether it is realistic to expect Ronaldo to come to Saudi Arabia, though the prospect of him playing in a region with fewer games and an upcoming World Cup may be attractive. He may not be willing to leave Europe and it is telling that his desire to leave United after just one season back at the club has come after the Red Devils missed out on a UEFA Champions League place.

Another barrier is that Manchester United have said that the player, who has not gone with the club on a tour of Thailand and Australia, is not for sale. Bookmakers in England have listed the most likely destination, if the player does leave Old Trafford, as Chelsea, though the Blues’ coach Thomas Tuchel has stayed tight-lipped on whether he is interested.

It may not be up to him. Even if United are prepared to let their star go, and that is still a big if, then an English Premier League competitor and probable rival for a Champions League place next season may not be an acceptable destination. Bayern Munich are second on the list and then there is a chance of an emotional return to Sporting Lisbon, the club where it all started.

This was before the bombshell of Saudi Arabian interest was dropped however and at the moment it is still early days. The huge sums mentioned mean that everyone is going to take notice, including the player and his agent Jorge Mendes. Whether Cristiano Ronaldo wants to play in Saudi Arabia remains to be seen but the stories generated just by the mere suggestion that he could show that it would be quite a ride.

Topics: #SAUDI ARABIA Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo

Updated 14 July 2022
Jon Pike

  • Phenomenal hand and eye coordination, anticipation, concentration, nimble footwork and balance made the Australian batsman an unparalleled cricketer
Updated 14 July 2022
Jon Pike

Sir Donald Bradman’s Test match average of 99.94, mentioned in last week’s column, has raised the question as to why he was so much better than anyone else. There have been numerous attempts to provide an answer, even by himself.

Bradman, born in 1908, spent his early years in small agricultural communities south of Sydney where, outside of school, he was left with time to fill. He was a fan of cricket, derived from his family, but had no equipment. Improvisation was necessary. His legend began in one-man cricket. Within a three-sided barn was a water tank supported by two, small, brick walls. Time after time, the young Bradman threw an old golf ball at one of the walls and tried to hit the rebounding ball with a stump. Once this feat had been mastered, he introduced another one, by throwing the golf ball at a rail 10 meters away, trying to hit or catch the ball on the rebound. In order to succeed at this, great throwing accuracy is required, coupled with anticipation and swift footwork, as the ball would come off at unpredictable angles.

Bradman will not have been the only young boy to have engaged in such attempts to sharpen reflexes. No doubt, some, having read about Bradman’s drills, will have followed their own. Mine involved throwing a tennis ball at the angled blue brick, which formed the damp proofing for the house about half a meter from the ground, aiming to catch the ball as it rebounded unpredictably. This did serve to sharpen my reactions, but not anyway near Bradman’s levels.

These were evident when he began playing for his local club, for which he scored over 200, aged 17 in 1925. His levels of concentration were also remarkable, whilst he excelled at other sports, especially tennis. The cricket pitches in his home area were made of concrete with matting laid on top that led to extra bounce for the ball. Bradman adopted a grip to his bat handle which was designed to enable him to keep the ball down when playing shots, making maximum advantage of the supple wrists he had developed in his boyhood drills. This was to be a remarkable feature throughout his career, during which he only hit six sixes in his 52 Test matches and no sixes in 234 first-class matches.

Only limited footage of his batting exists. It is not of good quality. Hence, an assessment of his abilities relies largely on those who played with and against him and those who reported. One measure of his ability is that in 1932-33, in Australia, England’s captain decided to deploy the infamous “bodyline” strategy. This was designed to reduce Bradman’s scoring opportunities by bowling fast at his body. Despite this tactic, he averaged 56.6. Harold Larwood, England’s chief exponent of bodyline, said that only someone with phenomenal sight and footwork could play some of the shots which Bradman did in attempting to counteract bodyline in a series of unorthodox, daring, innings.

Off the field, Bradman was regarded by some as aloof; to others he was reserved, as befits his country upbringing. His relations with his players, as captain, was not always harmonious. He did not drink or smoke, which reduced participation in social events. Yet, he was in constant demand for speeches and dinners. After retiring from cricket, he combined cricket administration with the running of a number of successful businesses. Throughout it all, Bradman retained the undying affection and respect of the Australian public.

The player who, so far, has achieved the next highest average to Bradman from anyone who has completed at least 20 Test match innings is Adam Voges, with 61.87. His name does not feature in many conversations about great cricketers. This is hardly surprising since he did not make his debut for Australia until he was 35 in 2015. In his first 20 innings, he achieved an average of 95.50. It seemed that the impossible might be about to happen, Bradman being eclipsed. However, Voges could not maintain the momentum and was dropped from the team in 2016, never to return. It felt as if he had done something wrong in even getting that close to Bradman.

Australians are likely to have more sympathy with a current player and former captain, Steve Smith, who displays some resemblances to Bradman. These stretch to an obsession with the game from an early age that was based on developing a home-spun, unique, unorthodox style. His fidgeting at the crease is off-putting and eccentric but his average has now reached 60, although it is unlikely to go much higher. One player who might have challenged Bradman was the South African Barry Richards. He played only four Test matches before the apartheid ban on his country in 1970 brought a premature end to his international career. He possessed prodigious talent and it is reported that while qualifying to play county cricket in England, he found playing in the second’s team so easy that he scored a hundred by using only the edge of his bat.

There are others who have boasted similar skill and personality sets to Bradman. Sachin Tendulkar, with 51 Test match centuries, 931 runs and an average of 53.78, is considered a cricketing great. One difference in Bradman’s era is that there was no limited overs cricket to distract from a focus on Test matches. The athleticism of fielding was not so pronounced, although Bradman was reported to be a fine and aggressive fielder.

It seems that in his case, phenomenal hand and eye coordination, superb anticipation, great concentration, nimble footwork, balance, fitness of mind and body, an uncanny sense of anticipating what the bowler was going to do and an unorthodoxy in handling the bat, all combined to make him an unparalleled cricketer. Bradman, himself, when asked why no one played like him, said that they had been coached not to, suggesting that his self-taught, somewhat mysterious style could not be replicated. It is unlikely to be surpassed.

Topics: Cricket Jon Pike Cricket Column

Updated 14 July 2022
John Duerden

  • The Ukrainian forward joins the Emirati club on a 1-year deal after leaving English Premier League club West Ham
Updated 14 July 2022
John Duerden

The Saudi Professional League ended on June 27 and since the action on the pitch stopped, transfer news has dominated with a stream of big names either signing or being talked about.

If it is not Al-Nassr’s new coach Rudi Garcia bringing in David Ospina and Ghislain Konan and being linked with Barcelona’s Miralem Pjanic, it is Al-Ittihad’s Nuno Espirito Santo getting ready to draft in European reinforcements, and Al-Shabab signing Polish international Grzegorz Krychowiak and being linked with newly appointed Egypt coach Rui Vitoria.

Despite all the early activity, Saudi Arabia’s clubs are, however, not having it all their own way in the region.

On Wednesday, UAE league champions Al-Ain announced the signing of Andriy Yarmolenko on a one-year deal. It was all done on social media with the 32-year-old winger giving the club’s supporters a simple message: “Hello Al-Ain fans. I’m happy to join this big club. I promise you to fight for this t-shirt.”

 

 

The Ukrainian connection with Al-Ain boss Serhiy Rebrov has obviously played a part as Yarmolenko has been in demand ever since leaving West Ham United last month. That is not a surprise. After arriving from Borussia Dortmund in 2018, his four years in East London were a success with 86 competitive matches bringing 13 goals and seven assists. His international record is even more impressive as his 45 goals in 109 games for Ukraine is a strike tally second only to the legendary Andriy Shevchenko, Rebrov’s former strike partner in crime at both club and country level.

Rebrov, who took Saudi giants Al-Ahli to second in the 2017/18 SPL campaign, delivered the league title for Al-Ain last season and is now strengthening as he prepares to defend that hard-won crown. It is a coup for the club because the destination of the former Borussia Dortmund and Dinamo Kiev star has been a source of much discussion.

“He can play in Europe. It is important for him to find the best option for himself and start preparing for the season,” Rebrov said earlier this week. “But it’s up to Andriy. Andriy is an ambitious guy. He wants to fight for titles and win every match. I’m sure he’s still ready to play at a high level. He needs to pick the right team.”

It is not hard to guess that Rebrov believes Al-Ain is the right team for the star. There have been links with Inter Miami, clubs in Turkey and talk of an emotional return to Dinamo Kyiv, the club where he spent almost a decade from 2008 to 2017 (that is still on the cards in the future). Most headlines were focused on Fulham, newly promoted to the English Premier League from the Championship.

Rebrov suggested however that joining a club that will be focused on survival — Fulham have lasted just one season in the English Premier League after their last two promotions — was not the best outcome for the player. “If this is an offer from a team that sets the task of staying in the Premier League then, for me, this is not an offer for Andriy Yarmolenko.”

Such comments may not go down well in certain parts of West London but there is going to be plenty for Yarmolenko to get stuck into next season. Al-Ain have to focus on defending the title they won by a clear 10 points last season. And while his arrival is good news for the league in general, it will mean that the rest of the league are really going to have their work cut out next season. Al-Ain have just got a lot stronger.

The title challengers are strengthening too, however. Yarmolenko’s signing comes soon after the arrival of Leonardo Jardim to take over Shabab Al-Ahli. The Portuguese coach won the 2021 Asian Champions League with Al-Hilal before being fired in February. With his achievement of taking Monaco to the 2017 French title and later to the last four of the UEFA Champions League, Jardim has pedigree.

As does new Al-Wasl boss Juan Antonio Pizzi, Copa America winner who was in charge of the Green Falcons at the 2018 World Cup. The well-travelled Portuguese boss Carlos Carvalhal is now with Al-Wahda. Such coaching talent and experience is not only good for the league in terms of football played but as Rebrov has demonstrated, it makes it easier to bring players they are connected with to the UAE.

It remains to be seen if all this makes the league more exciting in terms of having a close and dramatic title race but having top coaches joined by a talent such as Yarmolenko adds a major sprinkle of star power to UAE football to show that it is not all about Saudi Arabia.

Topics: football Al-Ain UAE UAE Pro League

Updated 14 July 2022
AFP

  • Tennis star, known for his new-age spiritual interests, is fond of the hill town of Visoko
Updated 14 July 2022
AFP

VISOKO, Bosnia and Herzegovina: Recently-crowned Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic on Wednesday inaugurated tennis courts at a ‘pyramid park’ in Bosnia that he regularly visits to recharge his batteries.

The tennis star, known for his new-age spiritual interests, is fond of the hill town of Visoko, where thousands flock every year to what some believe are an ancient man-made pyramid complex with healing powers — a claim rejected by scientists.

The 35-year-old Serb, who claimed his 21st Grand Slam title on Sunday, visited the site for the first time in 2020 and called it a “paradise on earth.” 

He has returned to the “Bosnian Pyramid of the Sun” complex at least four times, either alone or with his family, always to be warmly welcomed by the unusual site’s founder Semir Osmanagic.

According to Osmanagic, a Bosnian businessman and a self-styled archaeologist, the idea of building a “regional training center” with two courts was born during Djokovic’s last visit in March.

“This is a special day for Visoko, for Bosnia, for the whole region, for tennis, for sport,” Djokovic said after arriving at the new courts.

“The message of this day is peace, sport, future and health,” he added while several hundred fans seated near a dense forest welcomed him with a big applause.

The Serbian star played exibition matches with Croatian Ivan Dodig, Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia and Bosnian tennis player Aldin Setkic.

Looking very relaxed, Djokovic staged an unusual show, making the audience laugh by pretending to argue with the referees or trying to “bribe” them.

Ancient civilization afficionado Osmanagic has claimed for the past 20 years that he has discovered not one, but several pyramids built by a mysterious civilization near Visoko.

For the past few years his teams have been also clearing underground tunnels near the “Pyramid of the Sun” and he boasts of its beneficial effects on the health of visitors.

On arrival, Djokovic visited the new courts and went for a walk into a pine forest, which is a part of the park, with his host.

Djokovic has meditated at the site and during each visit walked kilometers of “energy” tunnels, which are, according to archaeologists, an ancient gold mine.

“Here, we simply feel the energy, each in its own way. For me, this is one of the most energetically powerful places on the planet, of which I have seen many,” Djokovic told reporters after the exibition matches.

“I simply feel that every moment spent here fills me with energy and gives me strength for future challenges in tennis and in life,” he added.

Ever since Djokovic became a regular, the number of visitors from all over former Yugoslavia has multiplied.

Both Djokovic and his unusual host do not miss the opportunity to underline values of peace, sharply contrasting the constant combative and nationalist narrative pushed by political leaders of the region devastated in the 1990s wars.

And Djokovic’s faith in Visoko has given the locals a reciprocal faith in him.

“This man who is so rich that he can spend a vacation on Mars comes here,” a souvenir seller near the entrance to the tunnels said.

“He chose Visoko which nobody knew. That is proof enough that there is something there. He cannot be bought.”

Topics: tennis Novak Djokovic Wimbledon Bosnia and Herzegovina

