Saudi Naval Base in Jubail prepares tender for infrastructure buildup: MEED

Saudi Naval Base in Jubail prepares tender for infrastructure buildup: MEED
Updated 14 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The US Army Corps of Engineers is preparing to tender a contract to design and build new infrastructure at the King Abdulaziz Naval Base in Jubail, according to a MEED report.

The USACE’s Transatlantic Middle East District has already invited contractors to submit information by July 19.

The report further noted that the project’s scope includes the construction of piers, a wharf, fueling stations, maintenance, operations and warehousing facilities.

The project also includes associated site work and utilities necessary to support the introduction of four multi-mission surface combatant ships at the naval base.

According to the report, USACE is looking for contractors who have completed similar projects with a value exceeding $200 million in 24 months in the past five years.

MEED reported that USACE would award one firm-fixed-price contract. The draft request for proposal will be issued in July with a deadline of October. The award of the contract is expected to be given by mid-December.

Topics: SAUDI ARABIA King Abdul Aziz Naval Base

Updated 14 July 2022
Dana Alomar

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Thursday, rising by 3.15 percent to $20,084.51 at 9:15 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,104.69, rising by 4.66 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

Crypto firm Celsius files for bankruptcy

The industry was thrown into greater turmoil on Wednesday when cryptocurrency investment platform Celsius filed for bankruptcy in the US a month after freezing withdrawal, according to Reuters. 

The company suspended withdrawals in mid-June and seeks a restructure that maximizes value for all stakeholders. It claimed it had $167 million in cash to cover urgent needs.

Without the freeze on withdrawals, “the acceleration would have allowed certain customers — those who were first to act — to be paid in full while leaving others to wait,” the Celsius special committee was quoted as saying in the statement.

Voyager Digital, a US-based cryptocurrency lending specialist, filed for bankruptcy last week.

As a result of a lack of cash, other companies have suspended withdrawals, including CoinFlex and Babel Finance.

In addition, Three Arrows Capital, a Singaporean investment firm, has filed for bankruptcy.

Stablecoins under ‘same risk, same regulation’

On Wednesday, global regulators tightened controls over a battered crypto sector by requiring stablecoins to comply with the same safeguards as traditional forms of payments, according to Reuters. 

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency designed to avoid the volatility that makes bitcoin and other digital tokens impractical for most commerce.

The International Organization for Securities Commissions and the Bank for International Settlements, a central bank forum, announced that the proposals they submitted to public consultation in October had been adopted.

Using “same risk, same regulation,” the new guidance explains when existing payment sector rules should be applied to large stablecoins.

Ashley Alder, chair of IOSCO and CEO of Hong Kong’s securities regulator, said: “We expect the same level of robustness and strength in these aspects in systemically important stablecoin arrangements.”

In addition to managing risks, the guidance also covers governance and transparency.

“Recent developments in the crypto asset market have again brought urgency for authorities to address the potential risks posed by crypto assets, including stablecoins more broadly,” chair of the BIS committee and deputy governor of the Bank of England Jon Cunliffe added. 

Topics: Cryptocurrency bitcoin

Updated 14 July 2022
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: As part of the AirlineRatings.com Airline Excellence Awards, Etihad Airways was named the environmental airline of the year and recognized for setting new standards for the global aviation industry.

The Abu Dhabi carrier offset 70,000 tons of carbon emissions for one Boeing Co. 787 in 2021 by buying into a forestry program in Tanzania, Bloomberg reported, citing Tony Douglas, CEO of Etihad Airways, in an interview at the Dubai Airshow last year.

Majid Al Futtaim opens its first CB2 store in Dubai

Majid Al Futtaim has opened its first CB2 store in the region after a temporary pop-up in Mall of the Emirates, according to a statement.
 
“Building on the success of CB2’s ecommerce website as well as our recent pop-up in Mall of the Emirates, this new store is a continuation of our mission to pioneer new experiences both online and offline,” said CEO of Majid Al Futtaim – Lifestyle Fahed Ghanim in a statement.
 
“Physical stores play a vital role in helping customers see, touch, and experience products, whilst creating memorable moments with friends and families and building meaningful connections with brands,” he added.
 
There are multiple categories in the new store, including furniture, kitchenware, bedding, lighting, rugs, accessories and more.
 
CB2 offers online ordering, same-day delivery, and at-home assembly to provide a seamless omnichannel shopping experience.

AD Ports Group to support Hayat Biotech’s global expansion

Hayat Biotech and AD Ports Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding to support Hayat Biotech’s global logistics and distribution efforts through AD Ports Group’s cold & ultra-cold pharma hub based in KIZAD, according to a statement.

As part of the partnership, Hayat Biotech will be able to set up manufacturing centers around the globe and provide logistics solutions to serve international markets.

In the initial phase, Hayat Biotech will ship strategic construction supplies, including containers, machinery, raw materials, and equipment, to support the construction of its global biopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, the statement added.

Upon completion, the facilities will produce several biopharmaceutical products, including Hayat-Vax, the first locally produced COVID-19 vaccine in the Middle East.

HOPE Consortium, an Abu Dhabi-led partnership will handle distribution as part of the collaboration.

Topics: uae Etihad Airways

Updated 14 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Contractors are preparing bids for the estimated $5 billion Amiral petrochemical project of Saudi Aramco and Total Refining & Petrochemical Co. in Jubail, which includes the main engineering, procurement and construction works, according to a MEED report.

Citing sources, the agency reported that Satorp, a downstream joint venture of Saudi Aramco and France’s TotalEnergies, had issued tenders for the eight EPC packages in May and June.

Initially, the deadline to submit the bids was Aug. 15. The report noted that Satorp has extended it to Aug. 31.

The main components of the EPC package include mixed feed cracker, derivative units, high-density polyethylene and logistics area, utilities, interconnecting and flare systems.

The package will also oversee tank farms, pipelines and value park integration, Satorp integration, information technology and security systems, among other things.

Topics: aramco TotalEnergies

Updated 14 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH:  Investors dumped China’s banking and real estate stocks on Thursday, fearing deepening trouble in the property sector would begin to hit the financial system as a wave of homebuyers refused to repay mortgage loans for delayed projects.


Bonds of Chinese developers were also sold off, as confidence in the sector, already wrecked by the Evergrande Group crisis, continues to wane.

Over the past few weeks, a growing number of homebuyers across China have collectively threatened to halt mortgage payments to banks until developers resume construction of pre-sold homes, according to official newspapers and social media.

The CSI300 Bank index fell as much as 3.3 percent, hitting its lowest level since March 2020, while Hong Kong’s financial shares lost 1.5 percent. 

China Merchants Bank and Industrial Bank dropped as much as 6.3 percent and 3.6 percent respectively.

China-listed developers Gemdale and Greenland Holdings slumped more than 4 percent, while Hong Kong-listed Longfor Group tumbled 5.4 percent to a four-month low.

The CSI Real Estate Bond Index fell to the lowest level in nearly four years, while an index tracking Chinese high-yield bonds hit record lows.

Alibaba cuts a third of deals team staff after regulatory crackdown

Alibaba Group is cutting over a third of staff in its in-house deals team, four people with knowledge of the matter said, after Beijing’s sweeping regulatory crackdown sharply slowed the Chinese e-commerce behemoth’s deal-making pace.

Alibaba plans to reduce its strategic investment team of more than 110 people, mainly based in mainland China, to about 70, said two of the people, adding the company has already informed a bulk of staffers of their redundancy.

The job cuts mainly involve mid-level and senior people in the mainland, said the two people, declining to be named as they were not authorized to speak to the media. The company’s deals team also has staff in Hong Kong, they added.

China summer wheat output rises 1 percent on extra acreage, yields

China’s summer wheat output rose 1 percent this year, official data showed on Thursday, boosted by additional acreage in a traditional cotton-growing region and higher yields.

Summer wheat output in the world’s top grower of the grain reached 135.76 million tons in 2022, the National Statistics Bureau said, helped by a 0.7 percent increase in yields and a slight gain in acreage.

Prices of wheat harvested in China rose to their highest levels on record last month, despite stable demand, pushed up by surging farming costs, tight stocks and concerns that heavy rains last year would lead to a smaller crop.

The agriculture ministry, however, had recently said its winter wheat crop improved more than expected.

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Topics: china banking business

Updated 14 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The UAE has pledged $2 billion to help develop a series of “food parks” in India to tackle food insecurity in South Asia and the Middle East, the UAE, India, the US and Israel said in a joint statement on Thursday.


The idea is to bring farmers, processors and retailers together in one place using the latest climate technology to minimize waste, conserve water and maximize crop yields.


The four countries would also advance renewable energy projects in India, they said in a statement.


“US and Israeli private sectors will be invited to lend their expertise and offer innovative solutions that contribute to the overall sustainability of the project,” the statement said.

India’s June WPI inflation stays above 15 percent
India’s annual wholesale price-based inflation kept above 15 percent in June, government data showed on Thursday, but the slight easing from the prior month’s three-decade high of 15.88 percent strengthens prospects for more rate hikes next month by the central bank.


Economists say inflation, driven by higher global crude oil and domestic prices, has shown little sign of cooling, despite a rise of 90 basis points in the benchmark rate of the Reserve Bank of India over the last two months and export curbs.

Wholesale prices, akin to producer prices, eased slightly to 15.18 percent, but stayed in double digits for a 15th straight month, the data showed.

A depreciation of nearly 7 percent this year in the rupee currency against the dollar has pushed up prices of imported food and energy products for companies as well as consumers.

Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA, the Indian arm of Moody’s rating agency, said WPI inflation could ease to 13 percent in July, reflecting correction in global commodity and fuel prices, which surged after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

“We foresee 60 basis points of rate hikes by the Monetary Policy Committee over the next two reviews,” she said, referring to the central bank’s rate-setting panel.

The repo rate could rise to 5.5 percent by September, followed by a pause to ascertain economic growth momentum, she added.

The high inflation was mainly fueled by rising prices of crude petroleum and natural gas, food items, basic metals and chemical products, the commerce ministry said in a statement.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: India uae

