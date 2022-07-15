You are here

  • Home
  • US votes to waive sanctions act for India despite Russian arms deal

US votes to waive sanctions act for India despite Russian arms deal

Russian S-400 Triumph medium-range and long-range surface-to-air missile systems rides through Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow. (AFP file photo)
Russian S-400 Triumph medium-range and long-range surface-to-air missile systems rides through Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b9gqa

Updated 15 sec ago

US votes to waive sanctions act for India despite Russian arms deal

US votes to waive sanctions act for India despite Russian arms deal
  • Washington keen to keep New Delhi on side amid China’s rise in Indo-Pacific region
  • Delhi signed a $5bn deal with Moscow in 2018 to buy its S-400 Triumph air defense missile system
Updated 15 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Washington’s approval of a waiver to protect India against possible US sanctions for ordering a Russian defense system is a sign it does not want to jeopardize ties with New Delhi amid China’s military rise in the Indo-Pacific region, experts say.

Delhi signed a $5 billion deal with Moscow for the purchase of an S-400 Triumph air defense missile system during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India in 2018, despite the threat posed by the US’ Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act.

Under the legislation, the US can sanction any country that has “significant transactions” with Iran, North Korea or Russia.

While the US has imposed sanctions on Turkey for buying the S-400 system, the House of Representatives on Thursday approved a waiver to the act specifically for India “to help deter aggressors like China.”

The motion, which still needs to be approved by the Senate, comes amid Western pressure on Delhi to speak out against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. India has so far abstained from UN resolutions censuring Moscow, its longtime ally and main provider of weapons.

While the Indian government has not commented on the matter, experts see the waiver as a message that Washington is reluctant to jeopardize its security ties with its strategic partner in South Asia, as it is in the interest of both countries to counter the influence of China in the Indo-Pacific region.

“The larger strategic push is coming from the rise of China in the Indo-Pacific, where the political executive as well as the legislature in the US are on one page that India needs to be engaged with substantively, and any kind of sanctions might jeopardize the upward movement in the India-US relationship,” Prof. Harsh Pant from the Observer Research Foundation, told Arab News.

According to him, India needs the defense system amid a military buildup on the Line of Actual Control, its de facto border with China.

“A missile defense system like the S-400 is important to maintain the strategic balance along the LAC with China,” Pant said.

“India has maintained that its military requirements are such that it cannot afford to not have this platform. The way the India-China military balance has been changing along the border, such a missile defense system is key to India’s operational preparedness.”

India has been at loggerheads with China in the Himalayan border region of Ladakh since 2019, with the two countries failing to agree a deal despite several rounds of talks.

Dr. Bharat Karnad, a national security expert at the Center for Policy Research in Delhi, said the motion by US lawmakers was a realization that “they cannot afford to punish India.”

“This is the concession to achieve a larger strategic good, which is to contain China,” he said.

“Americans want India on their side when they are confronting China, and that’s the main thing. Russia here becomes the sideshow.”

Pranay Kotasthane, deputy director of the Takshashila Institution in Bangalore, told Arab News that the US and India had managed the fallout of the Russia-Ukraine war on their relationship.

“It reflects that the US understands India’s position and importance,” he said. “This proposed amendment is to recognize that sanctioning India for purchasing defense equipment from Russia is not in US’ national interest.”

Topics: India United States of America (USA)

Related

India-US trade talks restart with little sign of compromise
Business & Economy
India-US trade talks restart with little sign of compromise
US, UAE, India and Israel hold first I2U2 summit
World
US, UAE, India and Israel hold first I2U2 summit

Sri Lanka’s most powerful political dynasty ends as Rajapaksa quits

Sri Lanka’s most powerful political dynasty ends as Rajapaksa quits
Updated 10 sec ago

Sri Lanka’s most powerful political dynasty ends as Rajapaksa quits

Sri Lanka’s most powerful political dynasty ends as Rajapaksa quits
  • Gotabaya Rajapaksa had ruled alongside his brothers, who resigned in recent months as nationwide protests grew
  • Protesters say they will continue their ‘struggle’ until PM Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was sworn in as interim president, is out too
Updated 10 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s parliament accepted on Friday the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, officially ending the rule of the country’s most powerful political dynasty that held power for nearly two decades.

Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives on Wednesday to escape a popular uprising over the role his family played in the country’s worst economic meltdown since independence from Britain in 1948.

For months the island nation of 22 million people has been struggling with daily power cuts and shortages of basic commodities such as fuel, food and medicines, as foreign currency reserves have run out, making Sri Lanka unable to pay for imports.

Protests flared up in Colombo in March and have grown since, spreading across the country.

They culminated last week, when thousands of demonstrators stormed parliament and government buildings. The protesters continued to occupy the buildings until Thursday afternoon.

Rajapaksa submitted his resignation as he left the Maldives for Singapore.

The formal announcement of him quitting was made in a televised address by Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on Friday morning.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was sworn in as interim president, said that lawmakers would choose the country’s new leader and amend the constitution to reduce presidential powers.

“Measures are being taken for the new president who will be elected next week to present the 19th amendment to parliament,” Wickremesinghe said.

The amendment, which made parliament stronger in 2015, was scrapped when Rajapaksa became president in 2019.

The fall of Rajapaksa as president marks the formal ousting of his family from government.

The political dynasty began with the former president’s elder brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was president in 2005-15. During his presidential term, he was credited in 2009 with ending the country’s 30-year-long civil war with the rebels known as the Tamil Tigers.

Mahinda’s three brothers were involved in politics at that time too: Gotabaya led the Defense Ministry, Chamal — the eldest of Rajapaksa siblings — was speaker of the parliament, and the youngest, Basil, was a Cabinet minister.

After Mahinda’s presidential term ended, he was out of the top leadership for three years until he became prime minister in 2018.

When Gotabaya won the presidency in 2019, the family’s grip on power strengthened: Chamal Rajapaksa was soon named the minister of irrigation and the state minister of home affairs and of national security and disaster management, while Basil was appointed finance minister. Mahinda’s son, Namal Rajapaksa, became minister of youth and sports.

While all of them have resigned in the past few months as protests — dubbed “aragalaya” (struggle) — swept the country, opinion is divided about whether the Rajapaksa era has come to an end with the president’s ousting.

“The ‘aragalaya’ of the hungry angry youths of Sri Lanka has successfully eliminated the Rajapaksa family rule in a manner that none of them will dare to return to any political role in the country for decades to come,” Supreme Court lawyer and former diplomat M. M. Zuhair told Arab News.

He said that those who led the popular uprising would now have to prevent the re-emergence of junior Rajapaksas in power.

But the family’s grip may be restored through its ally, the current interim president, according to Dr. Dayan Jayatillake, Sri Lanka’s former envoy to the UN in Geneva.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna party, which has a majority in parliament and is led by Mahinda Rajapaksa, has already announced its support for Wickremesinghe becoming the country’s leader in the parliamentary election.

“If Ranil comes back as president, definitely, Rajapaksa’s influence will be in full force,” Jayatillake said.

The Wickremesinghe scenario is what protesters say they will try to prevent as well.

Senaka Perera, a prominent lawyer representing the protesters, said that they wanted Wickremesinghe out too.

“The goal is not achieved yet,” he told Arab News.

Wickremesinghe “is a stooge of Rajapaksa, his presence in the government is as good as one of the Rajapaksas.”

Parliament is expected to convene on Saturday to begin the process of electing the country’s new leader, who will serve until the end of Rajapaksa’s term in 2024.

Topics: Sri Lanka politics Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Related

Update Sri Lanka PM Wickremesinghe sworn in as acting president
World
Sri Lanka PM Wickremesinghe sworn in as acting president

Next British PM must focus on ‘systemic’ Islamophobia: Muslim group

Next British PM must focus on ‘systemic’ Islamophobia: Muslim group
Updated 15 July 2022
Arab News

Next British PM must focus on ‘systemic’ Islamophobia: Muslim group

Next British PM must focus on ‘systemic’ Islamophobia: Muslim group
  • Boris Johnson burqa comments sparked rise in hate crime, says leading British Muslim
Updated 15 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Britain’s top Muslim lobbying group has said that the next prime minister needs to seriously tackle the “systemic” Islamophobia in the Conservative Party after “an alarming radio silence” from Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is standing down on Sept. 5.

Zara Mohammed, secretary-general of the Muslim Council of Britain, said that Johnson should have apologized to the Muslim community in his resignation speech last week, warning that there have been “no concrete steps” taken to deal with Islamophobia in the Tory party.

Mohammed told Metro.co.uk that the MCB had recorded more than 300 instances of Islamophobia in the party since 2019, adding that the next prime minister “must represent everybody and they have to make sure that they do that fairly.”

She said: “We’d like to see these new candidates actually take this issue seriously, because it is quite deep-seated. 

“We found over 300 cases, as well as senior members of the party themselves complaining about the problem.”

Recent controversies in the party include Conservative MP Nusrat Ghani reporting that her “Muslimness” was raised when she was fired as transport minister.

Mark Spencer, MP, said that he spoke to Ghani, but rejected the accusations as “completely false and I consider them to be defamatory.”

A report into the situation is still unpublished six months after the alleged event, adding to the pressure that the party is facing following a 2021 review into Islamophobia in the Conservative Party, which found that anti-Muslim sentiment existed and criticizing the Tories for inadequately investigating allegations.

It did not find that the party was institutionally Islamophobic, a finding which the MCB and other groups slammed as a whitewash.

Mohammed said: “There has to be a commitment to zero tolerance on Islamophobia — a party pledge that there will be action where there are Islamophobic comments, whether that is dismissal, whether that is disciplinary.

“There needs to be a real strong voice from leadership saying ‘this is totally unacceptable and this does not reflect the views of the Conservative Party’.”

Mohammed did not comment on the Tory leadership candidates, saying that they “all have their positives and negatives.”

Sajid Javid, the former health secretary who dropped out of the race after the first ballot, attracted attention in the 2019 race for the leadership when he called for the independent investigation that concluded in 2021. But so far, no comments have been made on the issue in this year’s leadership elections.

Mohammed pointed to Johnson’s infamous comments when he compared women in burqas to “letterboxes and bank robbers.”

“We’ve yet to see any apology on that,” she said. “I think the impact that had on Muslim women was real.

“We did see a spike in hate crime, particularly against Muslim women who did wear the burqa or the veil after that, and even a confidence in racists and bigots feeling that they were entitled to say such things or do things like that.”

“I think is a time for us to see a leadership that is inclusive, that is willing to work with Muslim communities and all communities. 

“We want to see that across the political spectrum, but certainly in the Conservatives with the leadership election coming up. 

“Can we get a politics that we can be proud of, as opposed to embarrassed of?”

A UK government spokesperson said: “We take a zero tolerance approach to anti-Muslim hatred in any form and will continue to combat discrimination and intolerance.”

Topics: UK Islamophobia

Related

UK Muslim leader says Islamophobia survey reveals scale of problem in Britain
World
UK Muslim leader says Islamophobia survey reveals scale of problem in Britain
Muslim worshippers gather for Friday prayer on the streets outside the mosque of the Muslim centre in east London. (AFP/File Photo)
World
Muslims second ‘least-liked’ group in UK: Survey

Briton captured by separatists in Donetsk dies in detention: official

Briton captured by separatists in Donetsk dies in detention: official
Updated 15 July 2022
AFP

Briton captured by separatists in Donetsk dies in detention: official

Briton captured by separatists in Donetsk dies in detention: official
  • Paul Urey, in his 40s, was a Type 1 diabetic and needed regular insulin doses
Updated 15 July 2022
AFP

MOSCOW: Paul Urey, a British man captured by pro-Russian forces in Ukraine, has died in detention, Moscow-backed separatists said on Friday.
“He died on July 10,” Darya Morozova, a representative of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, said on messaging app Telegram, adding that he had diabetes.
Non-governmental organizations describe Urey as a humanitarian who worked as an aid volunteer in Ukraine.
Moscow-backed separatists insist Urey was a “professional” soldier and took part in conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and Ukraine.
Morozova, the breakaway region’s ombudsperson, said that the Briton took part in fighting in Ukraine and also recruited and trained mercenaries before his capture in April.
Urey, born in 1977, was a Type 1 diabetic and needed regular insulin doses, according to his mother Linda Urey, who had earlier said his family was “extremely worried.”
Morozova said he suffered from a number of chronic diseases and was also “in a depressed psychological state.”
“Despite the severity of the alleged crime, Paul Urey was given appropriate medical assistance,” she said.
“However, taking into account his diagnoses and stress, he died on July 10.”
Morozova also accused the International Committee of the Red Cross of refusing to provide Urey with necessary medicine.
According to humanitarian organization Presidium Network, Urey was a well-traveled humanitarian who worked for eight years in Afghanistan.
Pro-Russian separatists have captured a number of foreign citizens they describe as mercenaries.
Among them are Brits Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner who in June were sentenced to death by separatist authorities in the stronghold of Donetsk.
Britain has expressed fury over the death sentences handed to the two Britons in the case.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Two Britons, one Moroccan sentenced to death by court of Russian proxy in Ukraine: Russian agencies
World
Two Britons, one Moroccan sentenced to death by court of Russian proxy in Ukraine: Russian agencies
Foreign diplomats including Briton arrested in Iran
Middle-East
Foreign diplomats including Briton arrested in Iran

UK declares national emergency as record high temperatures predicted

UK declares national emergency as record high temperatures predicted
Britain’s Met Office weather forecaster on Friday declared a national emergency, issuing a red ‘Extreme Heat’ warning. (AFP)
Updated 15 July 2022
Reuters

UK declares national emergency as record high temperatures predicted

UK declares national emergency as record high temperatures predicted
  • Britain’s Met Office weather forecaster on Friday declared a national emergency, issuing a red ‘Extreme Heat’ warning for parts of England
Updated 15 July 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s Met Office weather forecaster on Friday declared a national emergency, issuing a red ‘Extreme Heat’ warning for parts of England for Monday and Tuesday next week when temperatures could reach record highs.
“Exceptional, perhaps record-breaking, temperatures are likely on Monday, then again on Tuesday,” the Met Office said on their website.
“Nights are also likely to be exceptionally warm for the UK, especially in urban areas. This is likely to lead to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure.”
The highest ever recorded temperature in Britain was 38.7C recorded in Cambridge University Botanic Garden on July 25 2019.
Earlier this week the UK Health Security Agency body and the Met Office issued a level 3 heat-health alert for some parts of the country, which requires social and health care services to take extra measures to protect the vulnerable.
The red, level 4, alert is defined on the Met office website as being reached “when a heatwave is so severe and/or prolonged that its effects extend outside the health and social care system. At this level, illness and death may occur among the fit and healthy, and not just in high-risk groups.”

Topics: UK heatwave Europe

Related

A massive water sprinkler system was also installed to help cool pilgrims. (SPA) video
Saudi Arabia
Volunteers, authorities help Hajj pilgrims beat the heat with cold refreshments
Anghami looks to ‘Beat the Heat’ with indoor concert series in UAE
Media
Anghami looks to ‘Beat the Heat’ with indoor concert series in UAE

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi testifies in election fraud trial

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi testifies in election fraud trial
Updated 15 July 2022
AP

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi testifies in election fraud trial

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi testifies in election fraud trial
  • A conviction in the election fraud case could lead to Suu Kyi’s party being dissolved
  • Suu Kyi has already been sentenced to 11 years in prison
Updated 15 July 2022
AP

BANGKOK: Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi denied the accusations in an election fraud charge against her when she testified for the first time on the case Friday at the prison court in the capital Naypyitaw, a legal official said.
The army seized power from Suu Kyi’s elected government in February last year, claiming massive voting fraud in the 2020 general election, an allegation not corroborated by independent election observers.
Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party won that election in a landslide, while the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party did poorly.
A conviction in the election fraud case could lead to Suu Kyi’s party being dissolved and unable to participate in a new election the military has promised will take place in 2023.
Suu Kyi has already been sentenced to 11 years in prison after being convicted on charges of illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies, violating coronavirus restrictions, sedition and a corruption charge.
Suu Kyi’s supporters and independent analysts say the charges are politically motivated and an attempt to discredit her and legitimize the military’s seizure of power while keeping her from returning to politics.
Suu Kyi is being tried for multiple charges at a new facility constructed in the prison compound in the capital Naypyitaw, including the electoral fraud charge. She was transferred from a secret detention location to a custom-built solitary facility at a prison in Naypyitaw last month.
The penalty for the offense is three years’ imprisonment. Former President Win Myint and former Union Government Office Minister Min Thu are co-defendants in the case.
The election fraud charge was filed in November by the state Election Commission, whose members were appointed by the military government. The military dismissed the commission’s previous members, who had declared there were no major irregularities in the election.
The new commission accused the defendants, including its own former chairman, of being “involved in electoral processes, election fraud and lawless actions.”
A legal official familiar with Friday’s proceedings said Suu Kyi testified in the court that she did not go beyond the country’s constitution in holding the 2020 general election, and did not influence the Union Election Commission in that election, before pleading not guilty. Further details of what she said were not available because of a gag order on her lawyers.
The legal official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to release information, said Suu Kyi appeared to be in good health.
All of Suu Kyi’s trials in the prison court are closed to the media and the public. The prosecutors do not comment on them and the state-controlled media have not reported directly on the proceedings. Suu Kyi’s lawyers have been barred since last year from providing details of the trials under a gag order.
The judge adjourned the election fraud trial for next week, when co-defendant Min Thu will testify.
Win Myint, another co-defendant in the case, gave a courtroom testimony last week denying the accusations against him, the legal official said.
Suu Kyi is also being tried on a charge of violating the Official Secrets Act, which carries a maximum sentence of 14 years, and 11 counts under the Anti-Corruption Law, with each count punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a fine.
The corruption cases are among a large number of charges under which the military is prosecuting her. If found guilty of all the charges, she could be sentenced to more than 100 years in prison.
Her lawyers are trying to overturn the two counts under the Anti-Corruption Act in an appeal to the Supreme Court on technical grounds, saying the case should not have been filed. In this corruption case, she is accused of receiving $550,000 in bribes from Maung Weik, a construction magnate.
The army’s takeover in 2021 was met with widespread non-violent protests. After security forces unleashed lethal force against peaceful demonstrators, some opponents of military rule turned to armed resistance in many areas.

Topics: Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi

Related

ASEAN envoy appeals to Myanmar junta to spare Aun San Suu Kyi jail
World
ASEAN envoy appeals to Myanmar junta to spare Aun San Suu Kyi jail
Myanmar’s Suu Kyi moved from secret location to prison
World
Myanmar’s Suu Kyi moved from secret location to prison

Latest updates

US votes to waive sanctions act for India despite Russian arms deal
US votes to waive sanctions act for India despite Russian arms deal
Sri Lanka’s most powerful political dynasty ends as Rajapaksa quits
Sri Lanka’s most powerful political dynasty ends as Rajapaksa quits
Egypt participates in sustainable development events in US, Indonesia
Egypt participates in sustainable development events in US, Indonesia
Italian journalist who helped revolutionize Italian press dies aged 98
Italian journalist who helped revolutionize Italian press dies aged 98
France keen to develop partnerships in Saudi Vision 2030 megaprojects
France keen to develop partnerships in Saudi Vision 2030 megaprojects

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.