You are here

  • Home
  • US, UAE, India and Israel hold first I2U2 summit

US, UAE, India and Israel hold first I2U2 summit

US, UAE, India and Israel hold first I2U2 summit
US President Joe Biden, right, and Israel’s caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid take part in a virtual meeting with leaders from the UAE and India on July 14, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5gdph

Updated 15 sec ago
Agencies

US, UAE, India and Israel hold first I2U2 summit

US, UAE, India and Israel hold first I2U2 summit
  • The four countries also vowed to invest in water, energy, space and food
Updated 15 sec ago
Agencies

The leaders of the United States, India, Israel and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday held their first virtual summit as part of a new initiative under the banner of I2U2, a collection of countries that have pledged greater collaboration.

The idea was hatched last year in Washington, at the home of the UAE ambassador, according to Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

“We sat around the table and spoke about how, after we get control over the pandemic, anyone trying to go back to how things used to be would fail,” Lapid said. “Anyone who understands that we live in a new world with new challenges would succeed and flourish.”

He added that, “In the 21st century, challenges are local, but the solutions are global.”

“I also hope that our quartet will be a model for those who desire peace and prosperity,” until UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan said in his opening remarks.

In a joint statement the UAE pledged to finance a $2 billion agricultural project in India, with potential help from US and Israeli companies to lend their expertise that will help maximize crop yields.

The idea is to bring farmers, processors and retailers together in one place using the latest climate technology to minimise waste, conserve water and maximise crop yields.

The four countries would also advance renewable energy projects in India, the countries said in a statement.

“The more we work together, the more we’ll see the benefits multiply and grow to advance our shared commitment to peace, stability and growing prosperity,” US president Biden said. “They all go together.”

Russia’s attack on Ukraine caused widespread food and energy crises, Biden said, in calling for a collective cooperation in the face of global challenges.

The four countries also vowed to invest in water, energy, space and food, according to a joint statement from the group.

Topics: US India Israel UAE

Related

Salicornia plant-based burger patties are produced on a production line at a food processing plant in Sharjah on June 8, 2022. photos
Food & Health
Desert-grown superfood puts ‘healthy’ burgers on UAE menus
India halts wheat exports, says food security is at risk
World
India halts wheat exports, says food security is at risk

Japan PM blames police for death of former leader Shinzo Abe

Japan PM blames police for death of former leader Shinzo Abe
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

Japan PM blames police for death of former leader Shinzo Abe

Japan PM blames police for death of former leader Shinzo Abe
  • Shinzo Abe, one of Japan’s most influential politicians, was assassinated last Friday in western Japan
Updated 7 sec ago
AP
TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday blamed inadequate police protection for the death of former leader Shinzo Abe, who was shot while giving an outdoor campaign speech.
Abe, one of Japan’s most influential politicians, was assassinated last Friday in western Japan, shocking a nation known for its low crime rate. Photos and videos of the shooting show the gunman was able to come close to Abe.
Officials at the National Public Safety Commission and National Police Agency are investigating what went wrong and will come up with measures, Kishida said.
“I urge them to fix what needs to be fixed, while also studying examples in other countries,” he said.
Kishida also announced plans to hold a state funeral for Abe later this year, noting his contributions at home and in boosting Japan’s security alliance with the United States.
A smaller funeral ceremony was held at a temple in Tokyo on Tuesday for Abe, whose nationalistic views drove the governing party’s conservative policies.
A suspect was arrested immediately after Abe was shot on Friday and is being held for questioning. Police and media reports say he told investigators that a rumored link between Abe and a religious group the suspect hated was the reason he killed the former prime minister.
The suspect, 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami, served briefly in Japan’s navy. He was reportedly upset because his mother made large donations to the Unification Church that bankrupted the family.
The assassination of Abe has shed a light on links between the governing Liberal Democratic Party and the Unification Church, which is known for its conservative and anti-communist beliefs and its mass weddings.
The Japan branch of the South Korean-based church confirmed on Monday that Yamagami’s mother was a member and that Abe was not. Abe has appeared in video messages to groups affiliated with the church.

Twelve killed, dozens hurt in Russian missile strike in central Ukraine – police

Twelve killed, dozens hurt in Russian missile strike in central Ukraine – police
Updated 27 min 16 sec ago
Reuters

Twelve killed, dozens hurt in Russian missile strike in central Ukraine – police

Twelve killed, dozens hurt in Russian missile strike in central Ukraine – police
  • Video footage showed thick black smoke billowing out of a tall building and sirens blaring as emergency workers rushed to the scene
Updated 27 min 16 sec ago
Reuters

KYIV: Three Russian missiles slammed into the heart of the central Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia on Thursday, killing 12 people including a young child and wounding dozens, police said.
National police said an office block had been hit, nearby residential buildings were damaged and a medical center was destroyed. Ninety people sought medical attention and about 50 of them were in a serious condition, the police said.
Video footage showed thick black smoke billowing out of a tall building and sirens blaring as emergency workers rushed to the scene.
Photographs posted online by the State Emergency Service showed grey smoke rising later from the twisted remains of burnt-out cars and smoldering rubble. One showed an abandoned, overturned pram lying on the street.
“There are wounded and dead, among them a small child,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on the Telegram messaging app. “What is this, if not an open act of terrorism?“
The Russian defense ministry did not immediately comment on the reports from Vinnytsia. Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, has denied deliberately targeting civilians.
Vinnytsia lies about 200km southwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and is far from the main frontlines in eastern and southern Ukraine.
The missile strike hit the car park of the nine-story “Yuvelirniy” office block at around 10:50 a.m. (0750 GMT), the State Emergency Service said.
“Unfortunately, there is probably no chance of finding anyone who survived (under the rubble),” a senior regional emergency service official told Ukrainian television.
In a comment on Twitter, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Russia of committing “another war crime.”
“We will put Russian war criminals on trial for every drop of Ukrainian blood and tears,” he wrote.
Russia denies its forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine. The Kremlin says it is engaged in a “special military operation” to demilitarise Ukraine and root out what it regards as dangerous nationalists. Kyiv and its Western allies reject that as a false pretext for an unprovoked war of aggression.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Related

Kyiv strikes Russian-held area in southern Ukraine in rocket attack
World
Kyiv strikes Russian-held area in southern Ukraine in rocket attack
Ukrainian military launch new attack on Russian forces in southern Ukraine
World
Ukrainian military launch new attack on Russian forces in southern Ukraine

Japan grants Lebanon emergency aid to combat food security

Japan grants Lebanon emergency aid to combat food security
Updated 14 July 2022
Arab News Japan

Japan grants Lebanon emergency aid to combat food security

Japan grants Lebanon emergency aid to combat food security
Updated 14 July 2022
Arab News Japan

Japan is allocating a $3.5M emergency grant to Lebanon through the World Food Program (WFP), as food security around the world is being threatened, especially with the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The assistance will enable WFP to provide monthly in-kind food parcels for 300,000 Lebanese to help them meet their nutritional requirements during these critical times.

Through this initiative, Japan is renewing its commitment to continue its support to the Lebanese people, and to contribute to the alleviation of the repercussions of the socio-economic crisis on the country.

This story was originally published on Arab News Japan

Topics: Lebanon Japan World Food Program

Related

Japan bows in somber farewell to slain Shinzo Abe
World
Japan bows in somber farewell to slain Shinzo Abe
Japan votes for key election in shadow of Abe assassination
World
Japan votes for key election in shadow of Abe assassination

Pacific islands leaders commit to regional unity in face of superpower rivalry

Pacific islands leaders commit to regional unity in face of superpower rivalry
Updated 14 July 2022
Reuters

Pacific islands leaders commit to regional unity in face of superpower rivalry

Pacific islands leaders commit to regional unity in face of superpower rivalry
  • Leaders agree to consult each other before entering into security arrangements
  • Agreement was also reached on climate action, nuclear issues and fisheries
Updated 14 July 2022
Reuters

SUVA: Pacific island leaders have agreed to take a united approach as the United States and China vie for influence in the region, and to push developed nations for bolder action on climate change, which they say is the biggest threat they face.
A communique to be released on the final day of the Pacific Islands Forum meeting in Suva will show the leaders agree to consult each other before entering into security arrangements, forum secretary general Henry Puna told reporters.
The approach taken by China, which asked 10 out of 18 forum members to endorse a pre-prepared security and trade deal in May, without time to consult, was rejected by forum leaders this week, he said.
“The region did not accept that approach,” he said at a press conference on Thursday.
The biggest member, Australia, provides aid and policing throughout the region but was excluded from China’s proposal, as were several nations that have ties with Taiwan.
This week the United States said it would triple funding to the Pacific islands under a fisheries deal, amid concern over China’s security ambitions for the region and a decade of rising Chinese investment.
Puna said Pacific islands “can’t afford to be enemies with anyone.”
“There are opportunities to be had... however certain issues like security, it does have regional impacts, and that is the issue that leaders have asked each other to share and dialogue with each other so everybody knows what is happening,” he said.
In an interview with The Guardian on Thursday, Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said a security deal struck with China in May, prompting concern from the US, Australia and New Zealand, would not allow a Chinese military base in his country because he didn’t want his country to become a target.
“The reason is regionalism. The moment we establish a foreign military base, we immediately become an enemy,” he said.
Forum chairman and Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said the region was facing complex challenges and leaders recognized they had strength in numbers.
“Unity was our overriding focus,” he said.
An agreement was signed to resolve a rift with Micronesian nations, as leaders committed to keep talking with Kiribati, which withdrew from the forum this week.
Agreement was also reached on climate action, nuclear issues and fisheries, he said, ahead of the communique being released.
The forum will call for the United Nations General Assembly to seek an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice on climate change, as a tactic to boost commitments.
“Australia’s new position on climate change was particularly well-received, and that is reflected in the communique,” Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters.
Bainimarama said Fiji urged developed countries including Australia to phase out coal and fossil fuels, and step up financing for the “loss and damage” caused by climate change in small island countries.

Topics: China Australia Fiji

Related

China eyes security pact in Pacific Island summit
World
China eyes security pact in Pacific Island summit
China signs deal with Samoa as Australia vows Pacific Islands plan
World
China signs deal with Samoa as Australia vows Pacific Islands plan

Ukrainian military launch new attack on Russian forces in southern Ukraine

Ukrainian military launch new attack on Russian forces in southern Ukraine
Updated 14 July 2022
Reuters

Ukrainian military launch new attack on Russian forces in southern Ukraine

Ukrainian military launch new attack on Russian forces in southern Ukraine
  • New attack on Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region killed 13 ‘occupiers’
Updated 14 July 2022
Reuters

KYIV: Ukrainian forces hit two military checkpoints and a landing pad on Thursday in the second strike this week on a Russian-held area in southern Ukraine, Ukrainian officials said.
The new attack on Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region killed 13 “occupiers,” Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesperson for the Odesa regional administration, quoted the Operational Command South as saying. He cited no evidence for the death toll.
Russia’s defense ministry did not immediately comment.
Ukraine’s military said on Tuesday that an attack by its forces on Nova Kakhovka had killed 52 people. The town’s Russia-installed authorities said at least seven people were killed in that attack, Russia’s TASS news agency reported.
Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield accounts.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Related

Explosions shake Kyiv’s center, fire at residential building – officials
World
Explosions shake Kyiv’s center, fire at residential building – officials
Kyiv strikes Russian-held area in southern Ukraine in rocket attack
World
Kyiv strikes Russian-held area in southern Ukraine in rocket attack

Latest updates

US, UAE, India and Israel hold first I2U2 summit
US, UAE, India and Israel hold first I2U2 summit
Riyadh hotels witness higher occupancy in June compared to May
Riyadh hotels witness higher occupancy in June compared to May
Japan PM blames police for death of former leader Shinzo Abe
Japan PM blames police for death of former leader Shinzo Abe
Netflix partners with Microsoft to offer cheaper streaming plan
The ad-supported subscription will be in addition to the three options already available. (Shutterstock/File)
Twelve killed, dozens hurt in Russian missile strike in central Ukraine – police
Twelve killed, dozens hurt in Russian missile strike in central Ukraine – police

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.