Home to the first US consulate in Saudi Arabia, Batterjee House is a testament to the special relationship

MAKKAH: Batterjee House in Jeddah is one of the most important historical sites entrenched in the memory of Americans who spent time in Saudi Arabia, as it hosted the first US consulate in the Kingdom.
The house was also the headquarters of the British Company for the Development of Petroleum Resources in Western Arabia. Then it was taken by the Arabian-American Oil Co., or Aramco, which used it as a residence for its employees.
Ibrahim Mohammed Batterjee, member of the board of directors of Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told Arab News that Batterjee House was built in 1860, and was owned by Sheikh Omar Bajubair for 50 years, before the ownership was transferred to Sheikh Ibrahim Hassan Batterjee in 1909.
“Sheikh Ibrahim Hassan Batterjee made many improvements on the house under the supervision of an engineer from Makkah, who was (known) at the time (as) ‘the honorable engineer.’ These improvements included the balconies, columns, and balustrades made of molten iron and carved wood, mosaics, and concrete stairs covered with mosaics which were a rarity at that time,” he told Arab News.
“Between 1940-52, the US government rented the Batterjee House to be the headquarters of the first US embassy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. At the time, the US ambassador offered $10,000 to buy the house’s main door, which still exists today.”
Batterjee House was built in 1860, and was first used as a private residence.
The building at one point housed workers of the Arabian-American Oil Co., or Aramco.
Between 1940-52, it was rented by the US government as Washington's first consulate in the Kingdom.
The Batterjee House is considered one of the most important houses in Al-Sham neighborhood in Jeddah, which the ministry of culture is completely restoring to its original condition.
Batterjee said that the house is considered one of the most distinguished in the area, as it contains around 200 antiques and items of interest. It also contains the first Saudi phone, bearing the Kingdom’s two swords and palm motif.
He pointed out that Batterjee House has become a tourist destination, considered the first nucleus of the historical Saudi-US relationship, as well as acting as an incubator of some of the world’s biggest oil companies, which transformed the history of the region and the world.
The house consists of three floors, with the neighboring house also belonging to the Batterjee family. This second building was the headquarters of the first British mission to explore for oil in Saudi Arabia, and Batterjee said that the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage and the municipality of Jeddah were keen on restoring the pair.
He added that within the collection of items housed is a camera that dates back to 1917, 100-year-old printers, guns and glassware from the Ottoman era, copperware from as early as the 7th and 8th centuries, and coins of the first, second, and third Saudi states.
Located in Jeddah's Al-Sham neighborhood, the Batterjee House is considered the first nucleus of the historical Saudi-US relationship, having been home to the US Embassy between 1940 to 1952. It is also considered an incubator of some of the world’s biggest oil companies, which transformed the history of the region and the world. Now a tourist attraction, the old house is being restored to its original condition by the Saudi Ministry of Culture.
INTERVIEW: Adel Al-Jubeir on why Biden’s Saudi visit is a success, and US commitment to Kingdom’s security
Opening Saudi airspace to all carriers is part of Saudi Vision 2030 plan to become a regional travel hub, Al-Jubeir tells Arab News
The US remains committed to the security of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf, says Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir
Updated 16 July 2022
NOOR NUGALI
JEDDAH: Hours after US President Joe Biden arrived in Jeddah for talks with the Saudi leadership, Adel Al-Jubeir, the Kingdom’s minister of state for foreign affairs, deemed the visit a great success.
In a wide-ranging interview with Arab News on Friday evening, after a packed day of meetings between the US president’s delegation and Saudi officials, Al-Jubeir highlighted the importance of the historic relationship.
“Every visit by an American president to Saudi Arabia is a success, and every visit by a Saudi king or a Saudi crown prince to the US is a success,” Al-Jubeir told Arab News.
“The two countries are allies and partners and have been for eight decades. They have tremendous interests at stake, and they have tremendous challenges that they both are working together to confront.”
Biden’s visit “symbolizes in very clear terms the importance of the relationship, the importance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the US, and to global peace and security,” he added.
On Friday afternoon, shortly after his bilateral meeting with King Salman, the US president and his advisers sat down with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other ministers for a summit meeting, which set the tone for future relations.
Citing the many examples of cooperation, Al-Jubeir said: “The two countries work very closely with regards to energy security, with regards to combating climate change, and with regards to providing food security for countries that are suffering because of shortages. They work together to ensure the logistics of global supplies.”
The Saudi minister was particularly keen to highlight new frameworks of cooperation with regards to technology, infrastructure, and health services.
“They work together to enhance and advance connectivity through 5G and 6G as well as exploration of outer space,” said Al-Jubeir. “They also work together in terms of dealing with pandemics. They ensure that we have in place a mechanism to deal with future pandemics more effectively.”
This same spirit of cooperation, Al-Jubeir stressed, applies to the diplomatic and humanitarian spheres.
“They are working together in terms of political and military issues in confronting Iran and supporting Iraq and dealing with the crises in Syria, Lebanon, Israel, Palestine, in Yemen, in the Horn of Africa, in Libya, and in the G5 countries of the Sahel,” he said.
“They are working together with Afghanistan to ensure it does not become a safe haven for terrorists and that it moves forward and becomes a normal country in which normal men and women can lead normal lives.”
Beyond these shared interests and challenges, however, Al-Jubeir said the strength of the Saudi-US relationship, established eight decades ago, hinges upon not only its longevity but also the two nations’ shared principles.
“We want to make sure that, looking forward to the next 80 years, we have a relationship that’s firmly anchored in how we want to move forward,” Al-Jubeir said.
On why there has been so much skepticism that preceded Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia, Al-Jubeir said: “Maybe the skeptics are people looking for theatrics or drama. The reality, however, is that this relationship is very solid. This relationship is very important. And this relationship keeps growing and going from strength to strength.”
Indeed, reciprocal visits by US and Saudi leaders are a well-established tradition.
“We have had summits between American presidents and Saudi kings since the time of King Abdulaziz. And we have had summits between American presidents and the GCC countries since 2015, when the first one took place at Camp David with President Barack Obama.
“We had them in 2017 with President Trump. We will have them tomorrow (Saturday) with President Biden. So I can’t tell you what makes the skeptics tick. That’s their issue. But I can tell you the reality of it is that all of the challenges and all of the areas where we’re working together that I mentioned earlier have been going on uninterrupted.”
One significant development on Friday was Saudi Arabia’s decision to open its airspace to commercial flights to and from Israel for the first time. Biden was the first US president to fly from Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv to King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.
Commenting on the move, described by Biden on Friday as “historic,” Al-Jubeir said the announcement came in accordance with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 social and economic reform agenda, which envisions Saudi Arabia as a regional travel hub.
“As part of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is seeking to diversify its economy,” said Al-Jubeir. “Among the areas for diversification are recreation, entertainment, and transportation.
“Saudi Arabia is placed to be a natural hub because of its location between Asia, Africa and Europe. Fourteen percent of the world’s marine traffic runs through the Red Sea, and Saudi Arabia can be a hub for air transportation connecting these three continents.
“It is impossible to become a hub unless third countries have the right to fly over your territory in accordance with the Chicago Convention of 1944. Saudi Arabia will become an air hub essentially by default because of its geographic location just as it can become a hub for shipping.”
Indeed, if Saudi Arabia wishes to become a world-class venue for international sporting events, “it has to be open to the whole world and it cannot exclude countries from participating in those events,” said Al-Jubeir.
“This is all part of the country’s becoming a destination for sports and recreation events, as well as its aim to become a transportation and logistics hub connecting three continents.”
Ahead of Biden’s arrival in Saudi Arabia, observers expected the issue of oil production to feature prominently on the summit agenda, in light of spiraling global energy prices as a result of the war in Ukraine and the resultant Western embargo on Russian oil and gas.
“Saudi Arabia’s policy on oil has been to try to seek balance in the energy markets, to make sure that the markets are adequately supplied and that there are no shortages,” said Al-Jubeir.
“Now, when you have dislocations in the markets because of geopolitics or because of dislocations in the price of other energy, whether it is coal or natural gas, and they skyrocket and they pull up the price of crude oil, that really has nothing to do with a shortage of crude oil as much as other factors.”
He added: “With regards to the price of gasoline in the US, that’s really a function of the lack of refining capacity. The US has not built a refinery in more than 40 years and it has something to do with a regulatory environment that has now led to having many different blends of gasoline in different regions of the US, and that makes it complicated to supply gasoline into the American market.”
Therefore, he added, “increasing crude oil supplies to the US is not going to alleviate the problem. But going back to the global situation, Saudi Arabia’s policy is to work within OPEC and OPEC+ to make sure the markets are adequately supplied and we have been doing that.
“I believe that the Biden administration is aware of what we have done. If you look at only the last year alone, Saudi Arabia was able to increase oil production on a fairly regular basis.”
In order to meet the demands of the market, Saudi Arabia “will continue to assess market needs and make decisions according to those needs.”
Referencing Saudi Arabia and America’s historical bonds of friendship, including how the US sent troops to the region in 1990 to help repel Saddam Hussein’s Iraqi forces from neighboring Kuwait, Al-Jubeir said the same principles of security cooperation apply today.
“The US is committed to the security of the Gulf, and committed to the security of Saudi Arabia. That has been the case since President Franklin D. Roosevelt met the late King Abdulaziz,” he said.
“Every American president has articulated that and we saw it expressed very clearly in the deployment of 500,000 American troops in 1990 to Saudi Arabia to protect it from an Iraqi incursion after the invasion of Kuwait and then to evict Saddam Hussein from Kuwait and liberate the country.
“(Sending) 500,000 American soldiers to the Kingdom and to the Gulf (was) an incredibly powerful testament to America’s commitment to the security of the Gulf. The US is the largest supplier of defense equipment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and to most countries in the Gulf and the US has the largest presence in the region.
“We have joint exercises. We have joint transfers of technology. We have joint operations that we and the GCC countries are engaged in with the US. We try to broaden and deepen and expand all of them in order to enhance the security of our region. The issues are ongoing and will continue to increase in the future.”
However, Al-Jubeir underlined that Saudi Arabia is an independent country that relies as much as it can on itself for its defense and for its deterrent capabilities.
“Saudi Arabia has not been shy about acquiring defense equipment from various sources, depending on what is best suited for its armed forces,” he said.
“We have extensive programs with the US, and ‘we’ means the GCC. Those programs involve working on ballistic missile defense systems, working on demining operations, and working with special forces.
“You can see a number of these were established or begun after the 2015 US-GCC Summit at Camp David after which a final joint statement came out that listed all of the items and these are presently all works in progress.”
Saudi Arabia, US ‘share a vision of a more secure, stable, and prosperous region’: joint communique
Updated 16 July 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and the US affirmed that both nations share a vision for a stable and prosperous Middle East, a joint communique said, after US President Joe Biden met with Saudi leaders on Friday.
The “US-Saudi partnership has been a cornerstone of regional security over decades, and affirmed that the two countries share a vision of a more secure, stable, and prosperous region, interconnected with the world,” said the statement published by the Saudi Press Agency early on Saturday.
The document highlighted various areas of cooperation between the two allies, from energy security to space exploration. In the area of defense, Biden reaffirmed the US’ commitment to Saudi Arabia’s security and territorial defense, and “facilitating the Kingdom’s ability to obtain necessary capabilities to defend its people and territory against external threats”
The statement said that US troop will department Tiran Island paving the ways for it to be developed. Additionally, overflights of the Kingdom’s airspace was expanded on Friday, which the US welcomed.
The US praised the Vision 2030 program of Saudi Arabia, welcoming “its blueprint for transformative economic and social reforms, and its efforts to increase women’s economic participation and promote interfaith dialogue.
The two nations also outlined their commitments on issues facing various Arab and Islamic countries, including Palestine, Syria, Lebanon and Afghanistan.
Full text of the statement:
Joint Communique between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America
At the invitation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, President Joseph R. Biden conducted an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia July 15-16, 2022. Following the meeting with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, President Biden and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al-Saud, Deputy Prime Minister, held an official meeting, attended by senior officials from both sides. The two sides reviewed in detail the many shared priorities that contribute to the partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States.
At the end of this meeting, the two sides issued this communique outlining the strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States over the coming decades with the aim of advancing their mutual interests and advancing a common vision for a more peaceful, secure, prosperous, and stable Middle East.
Strategic Partnership
The two sides reviewed the historical relations and partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America that was established nearly eight decades ago with the meeting between King Abdulaziz Al-Saud and President Franklin D. Roosevelt on board the USS Quincy. They underscored the importance of continuing to strengthen their strategic partnership to serve the interests of the governments and peoples of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States. The two sides also emphasized the pivotal role this historic partnership has played in promoting regional stability and prosperity. They stressed that the US-Saudi partnership has been a cornerstone of regional security over decades, and affirmed that the two countries share a vision of a more secure, stable, and prosperous region, interconnected with the world.
The two sides affirmed the importance of resolving international disputes through peaceful and diplomatic means, and alleviating humanitarian crises through economic and financial support to the region’s countries most in need. They affirmed the importance of the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity. They stressed the need for supporting governments in the region facing threats from terrorists or proxy groups backed by outside powers.
The two sides noted the historic ties between the peoples of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States. They welcomed, in this regard, extending the validity of business and tourism visas to 10 years to facilitate closer people-to-people ties and economic cooperation.
The two sides then reviewed cooperation and achievements in the following areas:
Energy Security and Climate Cooperation
The two sides underscored the importance of strategic economic and investment cooperation, particularly in light of the current crisis in Ukraine and its consequences, and reaffirmed their commitment to a stable global energy market. The US welcomed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to support global oil markets balancing for sustained economic growth. Both sides decided to consult regularly on global energy markets in the near- and long-term, as well as work together as strategic partners in climate and energy transition initiatives, recognizing Saudi Arabia’s leading role in the future of energy.
The US side commended the Saudi Green Initiative and Middle East Green Initiative, and welcomed Saudi Arabia’s participation at the recent Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, joining of the Global Methane Pledge, its status as a founding member of the Net-Zero Producers Forum, and the Kingdom’s announcement to meet fifty percent of its electricity generation from renewables by 2030.
The two sides welcomed the finalization of a Partnership Framework for Advancing Clean Energy, with substantial investments in clean energy transition and addressing climate change, with particular focus on renewable energy, clean hydrogen, human capacity-building in the nuclear energy field, and cooperation in nuclear-regulatory aspects, carbon capture utilization and sequestration, development of sustainable materials, and other initiatives under the Circular Carbon Economy Framework, where Saudi Arabia aims to be a global leader..
Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investments (PGII)
The two sides emphasized that the energy transition and the national security of both countries require stable and diversified supply chains, and in this regard, the United States welcomed Saudi Arabia’s support for the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment, which President Biden announced at the G7 Summit on June 26, 2022. Through this historic partnership, the United States and Saudi Arabia aim to strategically invest in projects that support digital connectivity, supply chain sustainability, and climate and energy security focused on low- and middle-income countries.
Security and Defense
President Biden strongly affirmed the United States’ continued commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s security and territorial defense, and facilitating the Kingdom’s ability to obtain necessary capabilities to defend its people and territory against external threats.
The two sides underscored the need to further deter Iran’s interference in the internal affairs of other countries, its support for terrorism through its armed proxies, and its efforts to destabilize the security and stability of the region. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States stressed the importance of preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.
Both sides stressed the importance of preserving the free flow of commerce through strategic international waterways like the Bab al-Mandab and the Strait of Hormuz. They welcomed the newly-established Combined Task Force 153 with a focus on the Red Sea’s Bab al-Mandab passageway and further deterring illicit smuggling into Yemen. They also welcomed Saudi Arabia’s assumption of command of Combined Task Force 150, which reinforces shared maritime security objectives in the Gulf of Oman and North Arabian Sea.
To improve and streamline the exchange of information in the maritime domain, cooperation between the Royal Saudi Naval Forces and Combined Task Force 153 will be enhanced in the regionally-networked coordination center led out of the US Fifth Fleet Headquarters in Bahrain. The United States also emphasized the growing cooperation between the Royal Saudi Naval Forces and US Fifth Fleet’s Task Force 59, which leads an expanding fleet of cutting edge, integrated unmanned surface vessels using artificial intelligence to improve maritime security and domain awareness in support of regional security.
5G/6G Open-RAN Cooperation
The two sides welcomed a new Memorandum of Cooperation that will connect US and Saudi technology companies in the advancement and deployment of 5G using open radio access networks, enable the development of 6G through similar technologies, and advance partnerships in cloud infrastructure and related technologies. The partnerships built under the MOU confirms Saudi Arabia’s leadership as a regional hub for 5G deployments and 6G future developments.
Cybersecurity
The two sides emphasized their mutual cooperation in the field of cybersecurity and its importance to protect the vital interests and national security of both countries. The United States and Saudi Arabia welcomed the recent signing of memoranda of understanding on cybersecurity cooperation and decided to continue strengthening real-time information sharing, building human and technical capabilities, and cybersecurity industry development.
Space Exploration
The two sides further welcomed the enhancement of cooperation in all fields of space exploration, including human spaceflight, earth observation, commercial and regulatory development, and responsible behavior in outer space. President Biden welcomed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia signing the Artemis Accords and applauded the Kingdom for affirming its commitment to the responsible, peaceful, and sustainable exploration and use of outer space.
Development of Tiran Island
President Biden welcomed the arrangements by Saudi Arabia to remove the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) from the Island of Tiran, including the removal of US troops there as part of the MFO mission, while preserving and continuing all existing commitments and procedures in the area. This area of the Red Sea will now be developed for tourism and economic purposes, contributing to a more secure, peaceful, and prosperous region.
Expanding Overflights
Within the framework of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's keenness to fulfill its obligations under the Chicago Convention of 1944, which stipulates non-discrimination between civil aircraft used in international air navigation, the Saudi General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) announced its decision to open the Kingdom's airspace for all air carriers that meet the requirements of GACA to fly over the Kingdom’s airspace. The United States welcomed this announcement, which will enhance global air connectivity and help cement the Kingdom’s position as a global hub connecting Africa, Asia, and Europe.
Vision 2030
The US welcomed the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, its blueprint for transformative economic and social reforms, and its efforts to increase women’s economic participation and promote interfaith dialogue. Saudi Arabia welcomed greater US private sector investment in the Kingdom, as well as increasing Saudi investments in the American private sector for the benefit of both countries.
The US side welcomed Saudi Arabia’s bid to host World Expo in 2030, and other events to be held over the course of that milestone year, the culmination of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reform program. The Saudi side noted the importance for the region of the World Cup being hosted by Qatar later this year and welcomed the United States serving as host for the World Cup in 2026.
Regional Cooperation
The two sides then addressed particular regional and global issues, including:
Yemen
Both sides affirmed their strong support for the UN-brokered truce in Yemen and stressed the importance of extending the truce and making progress to transform the truce into a lasting peace agreement. President Biden expressed his appreciation for the role The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al-Saud, Deputy Prime Minister, have played in achieving and renewing the truce. The two sides stressed their long-stated goal to end the war in Yemen, and called on the international community to take a unified position calling on the Houthis to return to peace talks under the auspices of the United Nations based on the three references, including UN Security Council Resolution 2216 (2015). Only a political agreement between the Yemeni parties can durably resolve the conflict and reverse the dire humanitarian crisis.
The two sides also affirmed their support for Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council and thanked the Council for its commitment to the truce and steps that have improved the lives of Yemenis across the country, including facilitating fuel imports and restarting flights from Sana’a.
They also stressed the need to remove all impediments to the flow of essential goods and delivery of aid inside Yemen, and the importance of the Houthis opening the main roads to Taiz – Yemen’s third largest city which has been under siege conditions since 2015.
Saudi Arabia and the United States encouraged all regional actors to fully support the truce, which has resulted in the longest period of peace in Yemen in six years. Saudi Arabia welcomed the United States’ support of the truce and its contribution to the efforts to advance the political process in Yemen.
Iraq
President Biden welcomed the leading role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in strengthening relations with Republic of Iraq, and the historic agreements to be signed on the margins of the Jeddah Security and Development Summit on July 16, 2022, to link the electricity networks of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries to the Iraqi grid, in order to provide Iraq and its people with new and diversified electricity sources.
Palestine
Regarding Israel-Palestinian issues, the two sides underscored their enduring commitment to a two-state solution, wherein a sovereign and contiguous Palestinian state lives side-by-side in peace and security with Israel, as the only way to resolve the Palestinian Issue in accordance with the internationally-recognized parameters and the Arab Peace Initiative. The leaders noted their determination to remain closely coordinated on efforts to encourage the parties to demonstrate – through policies and actions – their commitment to a two-state solution. The United States and Saudi Arabia welcomed all efforts that contribute to reaching a just and comprehensive peace in the region.
Syria
The two sides reiterated their commitment to preserving the unity, stability, and territorial integrity of Syria and expressed their support for the efforts of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to reach a political solution to the conflict consistent with the formula outlined in the UN Security Council Resolution 2254 (2015), stressing at the same time the need to prevent renewed of violence, to maintain established ceasefires, and to allow the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to all Syrians in need.
Lebanon
The two sides affirmed their continued support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, security and stability, and their support for the Lebanese Armed Forces that protect its borders and resist the threats of violent extremist and terrorist groups. They also noted the importance of forming a Lebanese government and implementing comprehensive structural political and economic reforms to ensure that Lebanon overcomes its political and economic crisis, and that it does not become a launching point for terrorists, drug smuggling, or other criminal activities that threatens the stability and security of the region.
They emphasized the importance of the control of the government of Lebanon over all Lebanese territory, including with reference to fulfilling the provisions of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the Taif Accord, and for it to exercise full sovereignty, so there will be no weapons without the consent of the government of Lebanon or authority other than that of the government of Lebanon.
Ukraine
The two sides underscored that a rules-based order lies at the heart of international security, emphasizing the importance of the respect for international law, territorial integrity, and national sovereignty. They reaffirmed the principles as set forth in the March 2, 2022, UN General Assembly Resolution ES-11/1, endorsed by all GCC members.
The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to providing critical assistance to the Ukrainian people, and to ensure the unhindered export of grain and wheat products to alleviate the global food crises, which threatens to acutely impact a number of Middle Eastern and African states.
Sudan
The two sides underscored the importance of the dialogue between Sudanese parties and reviving the political process. They commended the efforts made by the United Nations Mission to support the return to the foundations of a political solution in Sudan, and expressed their satisfaction with the active role of the Quad for Sudan, wishing Sudan and its people peace and prosperity.
Libya
Both sides affirmed their support for the Libyan people as they engage in the UN-brokered political process to prepare for presidential and parliamentary elections as soon as possible. They expressed their full support for the Libyan ceasefire agreement concluded on October 23, 2020 and the Libyan call for the complete departure of foreign forces, foreign fighters, and mercenaries without further delay, in accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2570 (2021).
Afghanistan
The two sides stressed the need to support Afghanistan’s security and to address the threat posed by Afghanistan-based terrorists. They also underscored the importance of continuing to support humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. They expressed support for addressing the needs and promoting the rights of the Afghan people including the rights of women and girls to education and enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of health and, for women, the right to work.
Counter-Terrorism
The two sides underscored the importance of confronting terrorism and violent extremism. They expressed their continued commitment to countering al-Qaeda and ISIS, stemming the flow of foreign fighters, countering violent extremist propaganda, and cutting off terrorist financing streams.
The two sides highlighted the joint efforts through the Terrorist Financing Targeting Center, which is based in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. They reviewed and commended the exceptional success of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, established in Jeddah in 2014, and stressed the need for this coalition to continue, and to make long-term and multi-year efforts to return both detained ISIS fighters and the tens of thousands of ISIS family members from northeastern Syria to their home countries. They welcomed the next Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS ministerial meeting to be held in Saudi Arabia in early 2023.
Conclusion
The two sides decided to expand and strengthen bilateral cooperation in all areas discussed in this meeting, prior to the next annual Strategic Dialogue between Saudi Arabia and the United States to be held in the Kingdom later this year. This Jeddah Communique should form the basis of work going forward to consolidate and enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries.
Agreements signed in Jeddah lay the foundation for the future of Saudi-US partnership
Visiting US delegation held working meeting on Friday with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and senior Saudi officials
The two sides approved cooperation frameworks in fields ranging from space exploration to clean energy
Updated 16 July 2022
Arab News
JEDDAH: During a working meeting at Al-Salam Royal Palace in Jeddah on Friday, President Joe Biden and his visiting US delegation signed several memoranda of understanding with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other Saudi ministers.
Among the issues addressed by the MOUs, the two sides agreed that peacekeepers, including US soldiers, will depart Tiran Island by the end of the year. A multinational force has been stationed on the island since the 1978 Camp David Accords.
They also agreed to the opening of Saudi Arabia’s airspace to civilian aircraft flying to and from Israel.
Biden welcomed this “historic” step as an important move towards building a more integrated and stable Middle East.
Other agreements included sustaining and extending the UN-mediated truce in Yemen that has led to 15 weeks of peace, and engaging in a diplomatic process to reach a wider settlement of the conflict.
Additionally, Biden reaffirmed the US commitment to help Saudi Arabia defend its territory and people from all external attacks, particularly those launched by the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen.
Saudi and US officials also agreed to pursue several major infrastructure projects, including a new bilateral framework for cooperation on 5G and the development of 6G networks.
Furthermore, they agreed to expand cooperation on energy security, with Saudi officials committing to support the balancing of the global oil market.
US officials welcomed the Saudi commitment to increase oil production by 50 percent above what was planned for July and August.
In line with both nations’ commitment to reducing carbon emissions, an MoU included an agreement on a new framework for clean energy cooperation, focusing particularly on solar, green hydrogen and nuclear.
Returning to diplomacy, Biden welcomed the leading role played by Saudi Arabia in strengthening the Gulf Cooperation Council’s relations with Iraq, which could see the republic integrate its defective power grid with those of its Gulf neighbors.
Biden also welcomed the signing of two bilateral agreements on cybersecurity with Saudi Arabia’s National Cybersecurity Authority — one with the FBI and another with the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
Also on the technology front, the US and Saudi Arabia have agreed to expand cooperation in all fields of space exploration, including human spaceflight, earth observation, commercial and regulatory development, and responsible behavior in outer space.
Biden welcomed Saudi Arabia’s signing of the Artemis Accords, reaffirming its commitment to the responsible, peaceful and sustainable exploration and use of outer space.
Finally, both nations welcomed a new MoU between their respective ministries of health to continue strengthening their relationship and working together to solve common health issues — a timely move in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Biden arrived at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah on the third day of a four-day swing through the Middle East.
He spent the first two days meeting with Israeli officials, and traveled to the West Bank on Friday to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas before flying to Saudi Arabia.
GCC chief stresses importance of Jeddah summit for regional, global stability
Updated 16 July 2022
Arab News
JEDDAH: Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Nayef Al-Hajraf stressed the importance of convening the Jeddah Security and Development Summit, which kicks off in the Red Sea port city on Saturday.
The two-day summit is being held at the invitation of King Salman, with the participation of the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, King Abdullah II of Jordan, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, along with US President Joe Biden who is currently on an official visit to the Kingdom.
Al-Hajraf said that the summit represents a regional and international platform to address security issues, challenges, areas of development and aspirations, and to integrate efforts toward enhancing stability and prosperity in the region and the world, especially in light of the accelerating challenges it is witnessing at all levels and fields.
GCC Secretary General: #Jeddah Security and Development Summit is an Opportunity to Furnish a Common Understanding to Deal With Security and Stability Challenges#GCCpic.twitter.com/6V7aBMUD9v
He praised the Kingdom’s initiative, led by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to call for the summit, which reflects its pioneering role in chairing the current session of the GCC Supreme Council for this year.
He stressed the GCC’s belief in its constructive and pivotal role as a basic pillar of security and stability in the region and as a leading model for comprehensive development, an engine for the economy, and a partner toward the future by strengthening its regional and international position and presence.
Al-Hajraf expressed his aspiration that the summit would represent the “start of a new phase based on a common understanding of dealing with security and stability challenges and collective action, and to cooperate in the areas of development and prosperity to achieve common goals and build the future.”
Biden should use visit to rebuild Saudi-US ties, says author Karen Elliott House
Biden should take note of the massive social transformation underway in the Kingdom, says Karen Elliott House
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and former media executive says the US should not take its Saudi allies for granted
Updated 16 July 2022
Ephrem Kossaify
NEW YORK CITY: On US President Joe Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia, he should take note of the massive social transformation underway in the Kingdom, according to American journalist and media executive Karen Elliott House.
Author of the 2012 book “On Saudi Arabia: Its People, Past, Religion, Fault Lines — and Future,” a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, former publisher of The Wall Street Journal, and former president of Dow Jones International, she has enjoyed a long relationship with the Kingdom, tracing its evolution from the early 1970s to the present day.
“It boggles my mind how much has changed for women and young people,” House told Arab News ahead of Biden’s visit, adding that the Kingdom’s transformation over the past decade alone in terms of individual rights is “staggering.”
“The very best thing President Biden can do for himself and the country, frankly, is take a walk down Riyadh Boulevard — anything that exposes him to what’s really going on in the country,” she said, reflecting on the Kingdom’s economic and social reforms.
“All these men and women and children, relaxed, having a nice time, instead of women sitting in one part of the house and men in another, young people being separated and segregated. They’re sitting together in Starbucks, just like here (in the US), working on their computers and talking.”
Although she is broadly pessimistic about the prospect of the US president changing his negative attitude toward the Kingdom, House hopes Biden will at the very least use the opportunity provided by his meetings with Saudi leaders to recalibrate and rebuild the historic relationship between the two nations.
Biden arrived in the Kingdom on Friday for talks with the Saudi leadership and other Arab leaders. Observers expect the issue of oil production to top the agenda, in light of spiraling global energy prices as a result of the war in Ukraine and the resultant Western embargo on Russian oil and gas.
Saudi Arabia and other oil producers in the Middle East have been reluctant to boost production at Washington’s behest. Biden’s tour of the region is therefore widely viewed as a charm offensive to help mend strained ties with the Kingdom.
“I personally do not expect much to come of it because I believe it is being done for the wrong reasons,” said House.
“Biden is coming for selfish reasons, acting in his own personal interest, trying to improve his sinking standing by doing something to secure oil that will help reduce the price, when his real agenda is not about easing national pain.
“I’m not saying he enjoys America having actual pain but his biggest primary goal is to help himself, not the country. And so it’s going to be, in my view, mostly a propaganda trip, not a policy trip.”
Despite her doubts about the president’s intentions, House believes it is “incredibly important that the US and Saudi Arabia rebuild security cooperation to contain and deter Iran at a time when Tehran reportedly has enough fissile material for a nuclear device, while talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal (more formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) continue to falter.”
She added: “We should be working hard to rebuild a relationship that is absolutely in our interest, because the Iranians are doing very bad things in the region and I believe have every intention of producing a nuclear weapon. And if something transpires there, it will be a potential disaster (not only) for Saudi Arabia but the whole world.
“We have to be concerned about security in the whole world, yes, but in the Middle East and South China Sea in particular, because if we aren’t prepared to cooperate with countries like Saudi Arabia, the younger Saudi generation (of Crown Prince) Mohammed bin Salman is much more willing to cooperate with Russia and China.
“Their parents, being anti-communists, were much less willing to do so. But it is a different mindset now in Saudi Arabia. We can’t just slap the Saudis around and then expect them to salute when we need them.”
US-Saudi relations were not always this way. After US President Franklin D. Roosevelt met King Abdulaziz, known in the West as Ibn Saud, on Valentine’s Day 1945 on the American cruiser USS Quincy in the Suez Canal, a close bond developed between their countries.
The two leaders are said to have made a strong impression on one another. Ibn Saud famously said he and FDR were “twins” of a sort; they were both about the same age, heads of state with grave responsibilities, farmers at heart, and stricken with poor health.
Despite their differences over the future of Palestine, the friendly atmosphere during that meeting on the Great Bitter Lake laid the foundations for a bilateral relationship that endured for decades despite conflicts and disasters.
Indeed, the personal relationships between successive US presidents and Saudi monarchs have been a key determinant in setting both the tone and substance of ties between the two countries.
In the decades immediately following the Second World War, the US and Saudi Arabia were closely allied in their opposition to the spread of communism and their support for stable oil prices and the security of oil fields and maritime shipping routes.
The nations stood shoulder to shoulder in defiance of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979 and during the war to expel the forces of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein from Kuwait in 1991.
Nevertheless, the relationship has faced many challenges along the way. It was seriously strained during the 1973 oil embargo, and again in 2001 in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on Washington and New York.
“At those times the American public was very aware of Saudi Arabia, which it isn’t at most times, and angry,” said House. “But on both of those occasions the US government worked very hard, and quietly, to keep the relationship in as good a shape as possible despite public anger. And of course, that is not the case now.”
During his 2020 presidential election campaign, Biden vowed to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah state,” in Washington and internationally, to cut off support for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen’s war against the Iran-backed Houthis.
He also severed personal links with the Saudi heir apparent, Crown Prince Mohammed, following the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi on Oct. 2, 2018, inside the Kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul. In Sept. 2020, Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution passed the final sentences on eight people convicted of the murder; five of them were jailed for 20 years, one for 10 years and two for seven years.
“President Biden himself has personally led the cheering squad against Saudi Arabia, when I don’t think the public is as disturbed by Saudi Arabia as the president is,” said House.
“That’s the big difference, to me, in the ups and downs in the past. Those were two big downs (the oil embargo and 9/11). But this big down is much worse and it is not led by something Saudi Arabia allegedly did, but something the president chooses to focus on and accuse mostly the crown prince of, and then tar the whole country.”
She views Biden’s snubbing of the crown prince as an insult to all Saudis.
“If the Saudi king refused to speak to President Biden, I think it would at some level insult many Americans,” she said. “In the reverse, it is even bigger because (Saudi Arabia) identifies with its leadership more than Americans do.
“So I think it has been insulting to the Saudi people that the president won’t speak to the crown prince, who day-to-day runs the country.”
House believes Biden has been keen to rebuke Saudi Arabia as a means of endearing himself to progressive members of Congress.
“I personally think it is all a part of his efforts now to appeal to progressives, the people who are deeply anti-Saudi,” she said.
“He is courting them more than reflecting his own innate or acquired views. It’s like a lot of other stuff he is doing. He’s been vastly more progressive and pro-abortion than he ever was as a senator or as vice president.”
House is well positioned to talk about the changing mindsets in Saudi Arabia, having closely monitored the nation’s evolution during frequent visits to the Kingdom. In particular, she views King Salman’s decision to bring the crown prince to the forefront of the nation’s affairs as an era-defining moment that Biden would be wise to recognize.
Saudi Arabia “was at risk of winding up like the old Soviet Union, with one elderly, infirm leader after another and then just kind of petering out because the old brothers were getting older and older, and how would they bring themselves to make the change without running out the line?” said House.
“And the great news is that King Salman did that. He brought in a young leader. And whatever people think of this young leader, he is very confident, very decisive, he has a vision and, most importantly, the time to execute it. And that’s what previous Saudi leaders, even King Abdullah, didn’t have.”
