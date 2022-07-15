You are here

Biden Regional Tour

How Aramco became synonymous with the time-tested Saudi-US partnership

Special Saudi Aramco has become synonymous with the longstanding partnership between the Kingdom and the US. (AFP)
Saudi Aramco has become synonymous with the longstanding partnership between the Kingdom and the US. (AFP)
Jasmine Bager

  • To understand the alliance between Saudi Arabia and the US through the oil business requires a look into the past
  • With roots reaching back to the 1930s, Aramco is arguably one of the world’s most successful financial collaborations
DHAHRAN: Saudi Aramco has become synonymous with the longstanding partnership between the Kingdom and the US, and is arguably one of the world’s most successful financial collaborations.

The name “Aramco” is an acronym for Arabian-American Company. The pact between the two countries is like sand, consisting of individual particles gathered together in a vast, integrated collective.

To understand the current alliance between the countries through Aramco, requires a look back to the past.




Ali Al-Naimi, who has been President and CEO of Aramco, was the Saudi Arabian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources from 1995 to 2016. (Supplied)

It started in 1933 when Standard Oil of California set up a new overseas exploration unit after signing a concession agreement with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. A subsidiary company, the California Arabian Standard Oil Company, was created to manage that agreement.

Ambitious and optimistic, but without any known track record, drilling began in the Saudi desert in 1935. Geologists had a hunch that they would find something there.

At the time, they used to scout areas in the sweltering Dammam heat and use their observation, and often just guestimates, to determine where to drill. They did so on six different occasions, finding nothing but expensive disappointment.

Then, in 1938, American geologist Max Steineke famously told his team to “keep on drilling.” He struck liquid gold on lucky number seven. That first viable oil well was affectionately named Dammam-7, or “Prosperity Well.” It is a name that is often still used fondly in Dhahran, where the Saudi Aramco headquarters is located.




American geologist Max Steineke. (Supplied)

Fast-forward to this century, as the search for oil and gas became more challenging, the company turned to technology and the 2D seismic exploration program in the 1960s. With the advent of computational power from IBM and Cray in the 1990s and early 2000s, Aramco was able to deploy 3D seismic technology.

This allowed geoscientists to more accurately determine drilling locations from 3D images to create more complex and detailed views of the subsurface at depths of several kilometers. This resulted in an ever-increasing need for massive amounts of data like High Channel Count seismic surveys, and the development of advanced and complex computing power to process it all.

In the 1970s, the Saudi government gradually started to buy additional shares of the company, first 25 percent, then 60 percent, until they owned the company completely by 1980. In 1988, the Saudi Arabian Oil Company, or Aramco, was born and Ali Al-Naimi famously became the first Saudi president and CEO. Prior to that, all the presidents were American men. Many American expats still call Aramco home, and label its camp “Mini America.”

The company went public and was officially listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) at the end of 2019, right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

With increased productivity and world-class technology, the company maintained one foot in America, by way of their subsidiary, Aramco Americas, located in another hot climate in Houston, Texas. Its official website states that it has several core services.




That first viable oil well was affectionately named Dammam-7, or “Prosperity Well.” It is a name that is often still used fondly in Dhahran, where the Saudi Aramco headquarters is located. (Supplied)

This includes managing a network of three US research centers and technology offices in Houston, Boston, and Detroit. In addition, it is tasked with identifying upstream and downstream technologies, best practices and potential technology partners for Saudi Aramco; and sourcing goods and services, including engineering services. A further task is the recruiting and training of Saudi Aramco-sponsored students and employees in North America.

Today, Aramco Americas wears many hard hats. Within that compound, they publish one of the oldest US-based magazines catering to English readers about the Arab and Muslim world.

Their award-winning, bi-monthly print magazine focuses on creating a cross-cultural understanding between the East and West. Their first issue was published in November 1949 with editors in different parts of the world.

The magazine rebranded as Saudi Aramco World in 2000 and renamed AramcoWorld in 2015. The editorial office settled in Houston in 1987, where it still churns out stories today. Their glossy print pages deliver to interested US addresses and to those Aramcons in Dhahran six times a year.

Constantly evolving, they now have a dedicated smartphone app, and an exhaustive photo archive in which 50,000 images can be searched. The print edition of AramcoWorld’s website states that it has some 35,000 subscribers in more than 125 countries.

Aramco Americas has been looking to diversify from oil and gas and to focus on vital areas such as sustainability and the environment. Recently, it initiated a project funded by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s Coral Reef Conservation, in which efforts are being made to help rescue and rebuild important reefs in US and other coastal areas.

 

Topics: Biden Regional Tour Saudi Arabia Aramco

Algeria-Tunisia border crossings reopen after 2 years of closure

Algeria-Tunisia border crossings reopen after 2 years of closure
Updated 16 July 2022
AFP

Algeria-Tunisia border crossings reopen after 2 years of closure

Algeria-Tunisia border crossings reopen after 2 years of closure
  • Authorities expect more than a million Algerian visitors to enter Tunisia during summer months
Updated 16 July 2022
AFP

TABARKA: Several cars and signs celebrating Tunisian-Algerian friendship marked the reopening on Friday of land borders between the two countries, more than two years after they closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Authorities expect more than a million Algerian visitors, most of them tourists, to enter Tunisia during the summer months.
After two years of closure, nine border crossings between the two countries reopened at midnight on Thursday. The decision to reopen the crossings was announced by Algeria’s President Abdelmajid Tebboune to his Tunisian counterpart Kais Saied, on July 5, during Algeria’s independence day celebrations.
The Melloula border post, near Tabarka where an AFP team was deployed, traditionally sees the most traffic, according to Tunisian national guard official Jamel Zrig.

BACKGROUND

The decision to reopen the crossings was announced by Algeria’s President Abdelmajid Tebboune to his Tunisian counterpart Kais Saied, on July 5, during Algiers’ independence day celebrations.

In 2019, it saw between 15,000 and 16,000 daily arrivals and accounted for a quarter of incoming traffic from Algeria.
“Long live Algerian-Tunisian fraternity,” read a large banner at the border.
Visitors showed vaccination certificates and other Covid-related documents to customs officials in a building adorned with the inscription: “Welcome to our Algerian brothers, in their second country, Tunisia.” Jana Galila, an Algerian pensioner, said she was “very, very happy” to return to Tunisia.
“We had been waiting for (the border to reopen) ... with impatience,” she said as she prepared to enter Tunisia for holidays.
Nearly 3 million Algerians traveled to Tunisia in 2019, equating to one third of foreign visitors in a year, signaling a recovery in Tunisia’s tourism sector after it was hit by a string of terror attacks in 2015.
Following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, border crossings between the two countries were closed on March 17, 2020, remaining open only for emergencies.
Algerians typically travel to Tunisia for tourism, visiting the popular seaside resorts of Annaba and Constantine, to visit family or to undertake medical treatment.
Relations between the two North African countries have been historically warm since Algerian independence from French colonial rule in 1962.

Topics: Algeria Tunisia

Lebanese army conducts psychological warfare training with US team

Lebanese army conducts psychological warfare training with US team
Updated 16 July 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese army conducts psychological warfare training with US team

Lebanese army conducts psychological warfare training with US team
  • Military activity comes as tensions ease between president and PM-designate
  • Lebanese security forces also deployed at border point east of southern town of Houla
Updated 16 July 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The Lebanese army command has announced it is taking part in psychological warfare training and exercises in cooperation with an American team.

The operation is being held “as part of expertise exchange and joint training with specialized teams,” it said.

Lebanese Marine Commandos, as well as a Jordanian special forces team, carried out joint maritime patrols and training on beach occupation as part of “ResoluteUnion2022,” it added.

FASTFACT

Lebanese troops have been positioned to the east of the southern town of Houla, facing the Israeli site of Abad across the border, in response to the deployment of Israeli forces in the area.

The military activity comes at a time of political stalemate in Lebanon. There has been conflict between Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati and President Michel Aoun over mutual accusations of hindering the formation of a new government.

However, Mikati is expected to visit Aoun next week after tensions between the two sides showed signs of easing.

A statement issued by the president’s press office on Thursday night said that “the president has never closed the doors of the presidential palace to anyone, let alone the prime minister-designate.”

It added: “What truly happened is that the president was expecting a new approach from the prime minister-designate in light of the remarks he (the president) made on the suggested cabinet lineup in an attempt to protect it, given the challenges and the critical and dangerous circumstances facing the country and that cannot sustain any miscalculations."

Aoun’s office denied “any offense to the position of prime minister.”

Meanwhile, strikes in the Lebanese public sector have now reached the state-run National News Agency, leaving media outlets without an official news source.

The protesters are mostly seeking a wage increase as they say their current pay is insufficient to cover even their transport costs.

The strikes are happening against the backdrop of the central bank’s decision to allow judges to withdraw their salaries at an exchange rate of 8,000 Lebanese pounds to the US dollar, rather than the official rate of 1,507 pounds to the dollar.

MP Ayoub Hmayed said: “The citizens’ situation is tragic, affecting public authorities, the public sector, security and military agencies, contractors and retirees.”

He added that “with the ongoing absence of government reforms to regulate the work of public institutions, and paralysis affecting all facilities, we are heading toward the unknown.”

Meanwhile, Lebanese troops have been positioned to the east of the southern town of Houla, facing the Israeli site of Abad across the border, in response to the deployment of Israeli forces in the area.

The move came after two shots were fired into the air from the Israeli side to intimidate a number of young Lebanese approaching the border fence from the Lebanese side.

It also comes less than 48 hours after an inflammatory speech by Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah regarding the maritime border demarcation with Israel and five days after Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said a Lebanese suspect had been arrested after moving from Lebanon into the Misgav Am area in Israeli territory.

Israeli forces “will keep working to prevent any attempt to cross the border and violate Israel's sovereignty,” Adraee said.

 

Topics: Lebanon Israel Hezbollah

Egypt views Biden's Middle East visit as a chance to attract more American investment

Egypt views Biden’s Middle East visit as a chance to attract more American investment
Updated 16 July 2022
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

Egypt views Biden’s Middle East visit as a chance to attract more American investment

Egypt views Biden’s Middle East visit as a chance to attract more American investment
  • Biden’s expected meeting with Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi seen as opportunity to discuss investment
  • Egypt PM says value of US investments has risen by $15 billion in 2021-22 compared with 2020-21
Updated 16 July 2022
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

CAIRO: In May, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly told a visiting US trade delegation that the total value of American investments in Egypt in the fiscal year 2021-22 was $24 billion.

He said that this amount represented an increase of about $15 billion over the figure for the same period in 2020-21, and the investments were concentrated mainly in the fields of energy, petrochemicals, infrastructure, tourism, agriculture and industry.

At the time, Madbouly called on American companies to form partnerships with the Egyptian government and invest in the energy sector and green projects. 

He pledged that authorities in his country would provide all possible support and assistance to encourage such investments, in line with the government’s economic strategy for private-sector partnerships.

Egyptian and American businessmen participate in a dialogue in this file photo. (Twitter: @amcham_egypt)

During his visit to the Middle East (July 13-16), US President Joe Biden is expected to meet with his Egyptian counterpart in Riyadh. The face-to-face meeting offers President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi an important opportunity to discuss increased US investment in Egypt.

The US is a major strategic partner for Egypt, and Cairo aims to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation with Washington, according to Medhat El-Bassiouni, an Egyptian economist.

Speaking to Arab News, he said the visit by a US trade delegation to Cairo in May was a reflection of the strength of Egyptian-American relations, and that US investments are expected to increase in the energy, communications and infrastructure sectors.

The US delegation included representatives of 40 companies operating in a variety of fields. 

During their visit, which was hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce in Cairo, they discussed investment opportunities in clean projects covering sectors such as energy, education, health and waste recycling.

According to El-Bassiouni, despite the effects of the pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine, Egypt expects a breakthrough in the coming year in terms of overseas investment, especially from the US.

He said the Egyptian government is currently focusing on clearing the way for more foreign investment, direct and indirect, whether through government cooperation or by allowing private-sector companies to participate in investment projects in which Americans are the major partner.

Omar Muhanna, head of the Egyptian side of the Egyptian-American Business Council, also predicted growth in the levels of US investment and said that El-Sisi’s meeting with Biden this month will help to support this. He added that reforms undertaken by Egypt have created more opportunities for foreign investors.

The existing growth in American investment is a positive sign of US support for the Egyptian market, Muhanna said, and he predicted that cooperation between the two countries will be further enhanced, perhaps after COP 27, the 2022 UN Climate Change Conference, which will be hosted by Sharm El-Sheikh in November, and that future investments would be concentrated in the green economy.

 

Topics: Biden Regional Tour Egypt Medhat El-Bassiouni Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly Egyptian-American Business Council

Egypt participates in sustainable development events in US, Indonesia

Egypt participates in sustainable development events in US, Indonesia
Updated 15 July 2022
Ahmed Ali

Egypt participates in sustainable development events in US, Indonesia

Egypt participates in sustainable development events in US, Indonesia
Updated 15 July 2022
Ahmed Ali

CAIRO: Egypt participated in two forums on sustainable development, the first at the UN headquarters in New York and the other in Indonesia.

It was represented at the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development 2022 in New York by Hala Al-Saeed, the Egyptian minister of planning and economic development.

During one of the forum’s sessions, Al-Saeed reviewed the Egyptian experience in facing the repercussions of COVID-19 and noted the conditions the world was witnessing amid the pandemic, in addition to the current international scene of uncertainty and turmoil in economic activities, saying they had significant implications for countries.

She explained the importance of such discussions to enhance regional and international cooperation on benefiting from knowledge and exchanging best practices for poverty eradication and sustainable development.

She stated Egypt’s keenness to share its successful experience in achieving Sustainable Development Goals, saying the government was working hard on evaluating how to implement its Vision 2030 and speed up its realization.

Al-Saeed told the forum that Egypt had launched the second phase of its Decent Life initiative, the largest development project aimed at creating sustainable rural communities with the participation of all stakeholders.

She said the initiative aimed to improve the standard of living in Egypt’s poorest rural villages by reducing poverty rates and unemployment, and improving the general quality of life.

Egyptian Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat participated, via video, in the Sustainable Development Forum held by Indonesia in her capacity as the current G20 chair to launch the Global Blended Finance Alliance to push the transition toward renewable energy and the development of small and medium-sized enterprises.

Al-Mashat said that Egypt, through its presidency of the UN Climate Change Conference COP27, was committed to accelerating the pace of climate action at the levels of energy transition and adaptation, supporting countries' ability to withstand climate change, and pushing the international community to move from climate pledges to implementation.

She added that, through joint initiatives and cooperation, it was possible to share knowledge, expertise, and experience, coordinate efforts to stimulate climate action globally and enhance efforts to achieve sustainable development.

Al-Mashat stressed the importance of benefiting from Egypt's presidency of COP27 and Indonesia's G20 presidency in promoting the process of exchanging knowledge and experience between countries of the global south and accelerating the pace of movement in encouraging international financial institutions and capitals to contribute effectively to achieving development in developing countries and emerging economies.

Topics: Middle East Egypt US Indonesia sustainable development

Egypt's president to visit Berlin, participate in climate talks

Egypt’s president to visit Berlin, participate in climate talks
Updated 15 July 2022
Ahmed Ali

Egypt’s president to visit Berlin, participate in climate talks

Egypt’s president to visit Berlin, participate in climate talks
  • Hartmann pointed out that El-Sisi’s visit would mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Egypt and Germany
Updated 15 July 2022
Ahmed Ali

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will on Sunday head a large delegation on a two-day visit to Berlin.

Announcing the trip, officials at the German Embassy in Cairo said Egypt’s leader would hold talks with Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and other prominent members of the German government, while also taking part in the Petersburg Climate Dialogue.

In a statement issued by the embassy, German Ambassador to Egypt Frank Hartmann, said: “We are very pleased with the upcoming visit that President El-Sisi will pay to Berlin, because this visit will confirm, once again, the depth of German-Egyptian relations and the common interest of both countries in deepening cooperation in the field of climate protection and stability in the Middle East.”

He noted that discussions would include regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The Petersberg Climate Dialogue event, organized by Germany since 2009, is held to prepare the agenda for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP). Egypt will host the COP27 summit being held later this year in Sharm El-Sheikh.

Hartmann pointed out that El-Sisi’s visit would mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Egypt and Germany.

Topics: Middle East Egypt Germany climate

