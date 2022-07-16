Saudi basketball team knocked out of Asia Cup after 74-64 loss to Jordan

You are here

Saudi Arabia have been knocked out of the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup(@sbfksa)
  • After two group stage defeats, the Falcons needed a win to have a chance of reaching knockout stages
The Saudi national basketball team has been eliminated from the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup after losing 74-64 to Jordan in Jakarta on Saturday.

The Falcons needed to win their last Group A match and hope that Australia beat hosts Indonesia to have any chance of progressing, but defeat to Jordan rendered the other fixture irrelevant.

Saudi Arabia had started brightly and led Jordan 21-19 at the end of the first quarter.

The Jordanians came backs strongly in the second quarter and went into halftime with 39-27 lead. They maintained their dominance in the second half to lead 59-43 at the end of the third quarter.

Despite some spirited play by the Saudis in the closing stages of the match to close the gap on their opponents, Jordan still ran out winner by 10 points.

Top scorer for the Falcons was Khalid Abdel-Gabar with 19 points, followed by Muthanna Al-Marwani, who managed 14.

Saudi Arabia on Thursday night lost their second match at the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup, going down 76-52 to defending champions Australia, having also lost their opening Group A match 80-54 to Indonesia on Tuesday.

Topics: basketball Saudi Arabia sport

Bayern star Lewandowski poised for Barcelona move

Bayern star Lewandowski poised for Barcelona move
Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski is set to move to Barcelona in a deal worth 50 million euros ($50.4m). (AFP)
Updated 16 July 2022
AFP

Bayern star Lewandowski poised for Barcelona move

Bayern star Lewandowski poised for Barcelona move
  • Both clubs reached agreement overnight Friday, according to Bild and Kicker newspapers and the Sky Germany channel
Updated 16 July 2022
AFP

BERLIN: Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski is set to move to Barcelona in a deal worth 50 million euros ($50.4m), according to multiple reports on Saturday.
Both clubs reached agreement overnight Friday, according to Bild and Kicker newspapers and the Sky Germany channel, ending a standoff with the Polish forward who has said he wants to leave the Bavarian giants.
At the end of May, Lewandowski said “it is certain that my story with Bayern has come to an end.”
Lewandowski, twice voted FIFA men’s player of the year, is reported to be set to sign a four-year contract with Barcelona.
“The striker has planned to arrive today (Saturday) in Barcelona to undergo his medical examination and sign for four seasons,” Catalan newspaper Sport reported.
“The Polish player will not be at the presentation of the Bavarian team today,” said Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo, adding that the 33-year-old will join the Spanish team for their tour of the United States from July 18-31.
Bayern had only offered Lewandowski a one-year extension to his contract, which expires in the summer of 2023, according to German media.
The Polish international was also unhappy with the salary offered and had clashed with the Bavarian club’s coach Julian Nagelsmann, over his tactical choices.
Lewandowski joined Bayern in 2014, scoring 344 goals in 375 competitive matches and broke the Bundesliga single-season scoring record.
He won the Bundesliga in each of his eight seasons with the club as well as the Champions League, the Club World Cup and three German Cups.

Topics: football Barcelona

Good preseason form continues for Newcastle with 3-0 win over 1860 Munich in Austria

Good preseason form continues for Newcastle with 3-0 win over 1860 Munich in Austria
Updated 16 July 2022
Liam Kennedy

Good preseason form continues for Newcastle with 3-0 win over 1860 Munich in Austria

Good preseason form continues for Newcastle with 3-0 win over 1860 Munich in Austria
  • Bruno Guimaraes, Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff all on score sheet at Saalfelden Arena
Updated 16 July 2022
Liam Kennedy

SAALFELDEN: It was the Bruno Guimaraes show for Newcastle United as they strolled to a three-goal win over 1860 Munich in Austria to make it two wins out of two this summer.

The Brazilian picked up where he left off last season with a goal and an assist as Eddie Howe’s men continued their preparations for the new Premier League season in continental Europe.

Fellow midfielders Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff also got on the score sheet as the backdrop for their latest preseason test was the towering peaks of the Austrian Alps at the picturesque Saalfelden Arena.

“The first-half was difficult,” said Howe, whose side netted all three of their goals after the halftime break.

“They were clearly trying to slow the game down, which is their right. The referee didn’t help because we wanted a quick game. We wanted high tempo, a lot of running, a lot of transition work but it wasn’t there in the first half,” he added.

“We didn’t really get what we wanted but we didn’t really help ourselves in that. I thought we were lethargic, but we have worked the players very hard this week.

“They’ve been tested in a lot of different ways, so we knew we were coming into the game fatigued and that showed during the first period.”

Howe handed England international Nick Pope his debut from the off and while the Germans pressured and peppered his goal with a number of efforts in the opening 45, he rarely looked likely to lose his clean sheet, the gold standard for any goalkeeper.

United looked jaded in the first period and rarely threatened at the other end, although Willock went closest when played in by youngster Elliot Anderson.

Shortly after the break, the game took on a whole different complexion, as Callum Wilson, previously starved of service, skewed over the bar.

Willock saw a goal-bound effort palmed over Marco Hiller before it was third time lucky for the former Arsenal man.

Some clever work from Jonjo Shelvey opened up space for Willock in the area and the attacking midfielder smashed home left-footed to send the 200 or so traveling United fans wild.

One goal to the good, Howe then called for changes — all 10 of them on the hour, having thrown on Sven Botman for his bow at the break.

And that is when the fun really started — and Bruno came to the party.

“That was the plan for those players,” Howe said. “We handpicked the players we felt, at this stage, could play longer and needed to protect a bit more, mostly the international boys have had less training.

“I think that was the best thing to do. The international boys playing half an hour looked fresher and their performance was very, very good.

“We’re very pleased with the last part of the game. The first 60 minutes, as I say, I think we were a little bit fatigued.”

Guimaraes strode on to the pitch for his first minutes of the summer and made this small square of Austria home.

Confidently flicking and maneuvering the ball around, his skill forced the opposition into their shell — in fact, he seemed determined not to allow them even to move from their own box.

Less than five minutes after coming on he caressed into the path of Longstaff who cracked home emphatically for two.

And it was three when his pressure and clever feet somehow squeezed the ball from a Munich defender to set Chris Wood free. Unselfishly the New Zealander relinquished the opportunity to open his summer account and squared to Guimaraes, who put the icing on the cake for Howe & Co.

With a World Cup on the horizon and a new season to navigate at United, the world appears to be Guimaraes’ oyster.

A player with a deft touch to rival any in the division and a magnetic control with ball at feet seen rarely in world football, Guimaraes is destined for the top.

He may well touch it in November and December with Seleção in Qatar, but can he do the same with United? He certainly seems determined to try.

The next task for Howe is to make sure his squad is filled with enough “Brunos” to make Champions League football on Tyneside a reality.

Topics: football soccer Newcastle United

New York City to host Formula E championship double-header

New York City to host Formula E championship double-header
Updated 15 July 2022
Arab News

New York City to host Formula E championship double-header

New York City to host Formula E championship double-header
  • Going into Rounds 11, 12 of season, 4 drivers still in running for individual championship
Updated 15 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns to the Big Apple this Saturday and Sunday with the New York City E-Prix on the streets of the Red Hook neighborhood of Brooklyn.

Going into the weekend’s double-header of races with Rounds 11 and 12 of the biggest-ever, 16-race season, it looks to be a four-horse race in both the Drivers’ and Teams’ World Championship.

Edoardo Mortara (ROKiT Venturi Racing), Jean-Eric Vergne (DS TECHEETAH), Stoffel Vandoorne (Mercedes-EQ), and Mitch Evans (Jaguar TCS Racing) are ahead of the drivers’ pack while their respective teams hold the exact same position in the standings.

Mortara fired himself to the top of the Drivers’ World Championship last time out in Marrakesh, with a third win of the season after holding off intense pressure from DS TECHEETAH’s Vergne and Antonio Felix da Costa.

Vergne sits a close second in the running and New York City is somewhere Formula E’s only double champion goes especially well having sealed both his titles there in seasons four and five, complete with podium-topping finish in 2018.

With Evans coming home third in Marrakesh and matching Mortara’s three wins this season, more silverware ensures the Jaguar driver is in the mix for what could be a first World Championship for both Jaguar and Evans.

Marrakesh was tough for Vandoorne, who slipped to 20th on the grid following a disappointing qualifying before he delivered a spectacular damage-limitation performance. Eleven pure overtakes was as much as could be expected in a field often spread by lap times of no more than a second, and the Belgian kept himself in the hunt with valuable points for finishing eighth.

It will be the fifth time the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship has raced in New York City, a favorite of the drivers, teams, and fans alike. The 2.32-kilometer, 14-turn racetrack has remained unchanged from its familiar layout, set against the iconic cityscape backdrop of Lower Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty. The circuit winds its way around the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in the heart of Red Hook.

UK driver Sam Bird (Jaguar TCS Racing) is the most successful racer around the Brooklyn Street Circuit with three wins to his name – including a spectacular win-double on Formula E’s first visit to the city.

Topics: Formula E

Tokyo chosen to host 2025 track world championships

Tokyo chosen to host 2025 track world championships
Updated 15 July 2022
AP

Tokyo chosen to host 2025 track world championships

Tokyo chosen to host 2025 track world championships
  • The World Athletics Council awarded the championships in a bidding contest that also included Nairobi, Kenya; Silesia, Poland; and Singapore
Updated 15 July 2022
AP

EUGENE, Oregon: Track and field officials awarded the 2025 world championships to Tokyo on Thursday, bringing runners, jumpers and throwers back to the home of last year’s Olympics, where they competed in front of mostly empty stands.
The World Athletics Council awarded the championships in a bidding contest that also included Nairobi, Kenya; Silesia, Poland; and Singapore.
World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said it was a close vote, but Japan won on the strength of, among other things, “human resource” available in Tokyo to put on the event and strong commercial partnerships.
He did not rule out the possibility of track’s marquee event someday making it to Kenya or another country in Africa — a continent that has never held the event.
“It is really important that we work together with Africans to make sure that their time comes, and their time comes when it’s right,” Coe said.
Japan spent more than $1.4 billion to build the stadium for the Olympics, which were postponed by one year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, then held last summer under restrictions that prevented fans from attending.
The state-of-the-art track in Tokyo helped Sydney McLaughlin and Karsten Warholm each break world records in their 400-meter hurdle finals. Warholm ran in 45.94 seconds and McLaughlin finished in 51.46 but broke that record earlier this year (51.41) in Eugene.
Elaine Thompson-Herah finished the 100 in 10.61 seconds to break Florence Griffith-Joyner’s 33-year-old Olympic record.
This year’s world championships, which begin Friday at Hayward Stadium in Eugene, were also pushed back one year because of the pandemic. Next year’s games will be held in Budapest, Hungary.
Coe said the losing cities expressed interest in the next round of bidding, for the 2027 and 2029 championships.
World Athletics also awarded its cross country championships to Medulin, Croatia in 2024 and Tallahassee, Florida in 2026.

Topics: Japan

Ons Jabeur cements status as one of all-time greatest Arab athletes

Ons Jabeur cements status as one of all-time greatest Arab athletes
Updated 15 July 2022
Ali Khaled

Ons Jabeur cements status as one of all-time greatest Arab athletes

Ons Jabeur cements status as one of all-time greatest Arab athletes
  • Tunisian world No. 2 may have lost Wimbledon final but every new landmark rapidly establishing reputation few others in region could rival
Updated 15 July 2022
Ali Khaled

RIYADH: On Saturday, Ons Jabeur stood at Wimbledon Center Court and tearfully wished the people around the world a happy Eid Al-Adha.

Throughout the Arab world, and beyond, there was a collective breaking of hearts. Almost a week on from the Wimbledon Ladies final loss to Elena Rybakina, and those hearts are, just maybe, starting to heal.

And the Minister of Happiness is smiling again.

On Wednesday, she received a hero’s welcome on her return to Tunisia, and a day later she was presented with the Order of Merit by the country’s President Kais Saied.

Professionally, the world No. 2 — despite becoming the first Arab and African to reach a Grand Slam final — will no doubt carry the scars of that loss a little longer.

But, in time, she — and her fans — will look back on those two weeks in southwest London as a monumental and joyous achievement.

It is always best to guard against hyperbole, but there is a case to be made that the Tunisian hero is one of the greatest Arab athletes of all time, if not the greatest.

While a select few may have claim to that title, what Jabeur has done in her sport over the last two years is arguably unmatched by any other Arab, male or female, perhaps with the exception of Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah.

Certainly, in an individual sport, few can rival her achievements.

Of course, there has been some supreme, if rare, Arab feats at Olympic and international level.

Who can forget Moroccan Nawal Al-Moutawakel’s charge to win the first ever women’s 400 meters hurdles event at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles, followed by her tearful coronation on the podium?

Or compatriot Said Aouita’s legendary 800 meters and 5,000 meters wins at the same games 38 years ago?

Another Moroccan, Khalid Skah, stormed to a memorable 10,000 meters gold medal at the Barcelona Games in 1992, while Algeria’s Noureddine Morceli won the 1,500 meters gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, as well as three world titles at the distance. He also held the world record for the 1,500 and 3,000 meters.

But while those fellow North African athletes peaked at high-profile Olympic Games and are rightly considered legends in their own nations and throughout the Arab world, they seem to belong to a bygone era. None have had the global name recognition Jabeur is enjoying now.

Medals during the 2000s were few and far between for Arab athletes, an indictment of the systems which, with the right funding and backing, could produce champions, but that all too predictably and sadly do not, be it for political, cultural, or economic reasons.

At the delayed 2020 Japan Olympics last year, Arab athletes collected 18 medals. Impressive only in that it was a record haul, beating the previous mark of just eight at the 2004 Games in Athens.

There were some outstanding performances; Hedaya Malak of Egypt won a gold in the women’s taekwondo, while Saudi Arabia’s Tarek Hamdi was cruelly denied a sensational gold in the men’s karate competition due to a disqualification in the final. His silver was still enough to see him return home a hero.

And there was Jabeur’s compatriot Ahmed Hafnaoui, the gifted 18-year-old who stunned the world by taking gold in swimming’s 400-meter freestyle competition.

But even with the best will in the world, however, such outstanding achievements have not elevated these young champions to global fame. At least not yet.

Jabeur, on the other hand, is now one of the most famous people on the planet.

But are image, popularity, and goodwill in themselves enough to make her the best Arab athlete of all time?

Of course not. But her results on the court make her a contender.

Ironically, after losing such a high-profile final, what Jabeur is doing is normalizing winning for an Arab tennis player, an Arab athlete. Normalizing being one of the best in her field in the way that footballers Salah and Riyadh Mahrez have become among the world’s greatest in theirs.

What differentiates Jabeur is that she is charging to the top of one of the world’s most popular individual sports. And when was the last time that could be said of an Arab athlete?

Jabeur made history as the first Tunisian, Arab, or African to win a Women’s Tennis Association 1000 title when she claimed the Madrid Open in May, her second WTA title.

Her clear, utter devastation at losing the Wimbledon final showed just how far Jabeur has come, and how quickly our, and her own, expectations have risen in such a short period of time. She believed it was “her title,” and that is the mentality needed to be a champion.

For too long now this part of the world has, with a few exceptions, contented itself with simply taking part.

The first man ever to take part in this, the first ever female in that, the first at the Olympics, and so on. But as we celebrate these important but ultimately modest landmarks, the rest of the world is racing ahead in terms of excellence.

The time has come to compete, and win, at the highest level and in that sense, Jabeur has not only moved the line, but she has also obliterated it.

For Arab sports women and men, simply taking part should not be the extent of their ambition. And for that, we have the Minister of Happiness to thank.

Topics: Ons Jabeur Wimbledon 2022

