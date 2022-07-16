You are here

Biden invites UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to US
Both leaders discussed strengthening bilateral relations and seizing collaboration opportunities in economy, investment, sustainable development, climate change and food security. (WAM)
Updated 16 July 2022
US President Joe Biden invited his Emirati counterpart, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, to visit the United States during a meeting on the sidelines of Jeddah Security and Development Summit, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Saturday.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was among the GCC leaders who arrived in Saudi Arabia early Saturday to attend the summit, which coincides with Biden’s two-day official visit to the Kingdom on his first Mideast tour as president.

Both leaders discussed strengthening bilateral relations and seizing collaboration opportunities in economy, investment, sustainable development, climate change and food security to achieve common interests, WAM reported. The vital fields of cooperation discussed aim to establish development, stability and progress for both nations, the WAM statement read.

The leaders also discussed several regional and global challenges, which would require close cooperation between the UAE and the US as strategic partners to overcome.

During the meeting, Biden offered condolences over the demise of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and congratulated his counterpart for his presidency.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed thanked Biden for the earlier visit of Vice President Kamala Harris and the US delegation to offer their condolences. He also expressed appreciation over Biden’s support and good wishes to the UAE and its people.

Egyptian and Bahraini ministers discuss cooperation at UN headquarters

Egyptian and Bahraini ministers discuss cooperation at UN headquarters
CAIRO: Egypt’s Planning and Economic Development Minister Hala Al-Saeed met Bahrain’s Minister of Sustainable Development Nour bint Ali Al-Khulaif at the UN’s headquarters in New York, where they discussed ways to cooperate.

Al-Saeed is representing Egypt at the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development 2022, which is being held under the theme of “Building Back After the Pandemic: Work, Health, and Well-being.”

She praised Egyptian-Bahraini relations at the beginning of their meeting, saying they were characterized by their growth, especially in light of the constant interest in these relations by the two countries’ political leadership.

She referred to the ministry’s role and the most important matters it undertook, pointing to Egypt's Vision 2030 which was launched in 2016 in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.

She said the update of that vision had been completed and would be launched soon, stressing the importance of treating it as a living document that always needed to be updated and for any local, regional, or international variables to be included.

She said the ministry was working on developing medium-term and annual plans, and that there was an integrated system for preparing and following up on the investment plan linking Egypt's projects with the Sustainable Development Goals and the government’s action plan.

She said Egypt had a database for all its investment projects, which enabled follow-ups and the extent to which these projects achieved the Sustainable Development Goals.

Al-Khulaif affirmed the depth of the historical relations between the two countries, noting the continued development of bilateral relations in various fields.

They agreed on the importance of exchanging experiences, that Egyptian-Bahraini relations represented a model for Arab relations, and that the economic and investment cooperation between the two countries was witnessing a remarkable growth that had created many opportunities in promising sectors to enhance this cooperation.

They stressed the importance of benefiting from these relations to achieve the interests and aspirations of the two brotherly peoples.

Yemen demands international pressure on Houthis to honor truce

Yemen demands international pressure on Houthis to honor truce
  • The Yemeni leader said that military, economic and humanitarian assistance from the Saudi-led coalition and the UAE have so far prevented the country from falling apart
AL-MUKALLA: The internationally recognized government in Yemen has reiterated its determination to achieve enduring peace in Yemen and strengthen the UN-brokered truce, calling upon the international community to demand that the Houthis implement the truce and end their siege on the city of Taiz.

The government issued a statement to that effect after a meeting between Chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking in Jeddah on Saturday.

Al-Alimi told the American officials that the world, particularly the US, should put more pressure on the Iran-backed Houthis to fully honor the truce, and to open roads in Taiz.

He stressed that his government was committed to a true, “just and comprehensive” peace based on United Nations’ resolutions.

The Yemeni leader said that military, economic and humanitarian assistance from the Saudi-led coalition and the UAE have so far prevented the country from falling apart, the official news agency SABA reported.

“I welcome the government’s bold leadership on the truce. We must see meaningful Houthi action to allow access to Taiz, Yemen,” Blinken tweeted after the meeting. He also thanked the Yemeni leader for respecting the truce.

Under the two-month truce brokered by the UN, which came into effect on April 2 and was renewed for a further two months in June, the Yemeni government ceased hostilities, facilitated the departure of commercial flights from Sanaa airport, allowed passengers with Houthi-issued passports to leave the country, eased restrictions on Hodeidah port, and agreed to a UN proposal on opening roads in Taiz.

Despite the government’s show of good faith, the Houthis rejected the proposal of the UN’s Special Envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg that they should open a main road and several small roads around Taiz, instead unilaterally opening one dilapidated road.

Also on Saturday, the Yemeni government welcomed a joint statement from Saudi Arabia and the US issued after US President Joe Biden’s meeting with Saudi officials in Jeddah that supported strengthening and extending the truce and turning it into a lasting peace deal to end the war in Yemen.

“The government highly values the two countries’ affirmation of their full support for the Presidential Leadership Council, its role and commitment to the truce, and the steps that contributed to improving the lives of Yemenis throughout the country, including facilitating the import of fuel and the resumption of flights from Sanaa,” the government said in a statement.

The US and Saudi Arabia also called for the Houthis to join peace talks to end the war, and for the removal of any obstructions to the distribution of aid.

Local officials in Taiz said that without international pressure on the Houthis to end their siege of the city, the truce would remain in jeopardy.

“Opening roads in Taiz is the cornerstone and proves the credibility of the Houthis, as well as the international community,” Abdul Kareem Shaiban, head of the government’s delegation at the talks on Taiz in Amman, told Arab News.

Separately, Yemen’s official news agency said on Saturday that Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malik Saeed is in good health after undergoing surgery in Germany, adding that he would return home soon to resume his duties.

Lebanese president calls for unity in response to Saudi-US joint statement

Lebanese president calls for unity in response to Saudi-US joint statement
  • Political crisis must not be allowed to damage country’s future, Michel Aoun says
  Updated 16 July 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: Lebanese President Michel Aoun says he is committed to national unity and that the country is at a crossroads with regard to its long-running political and economic crisis.

The leader said on Saturday that he “insists on abiding by the concept of national unity in his approach to forming a new government” and that “the government crisis has dragged on more than it should in light of the worrying economic and living conditions in the country.”

He also warned against “letting the deepening crisis impact the future of the country, which now stands at a crossroads.”

Aoun’s comments came after the release of a joint Saudi-US statement on the Lebanese situation.

He added that: “Consultations are ongoing to come up with a quick solution that leads to forming a new government.”

The joint statement, dubbed the Jeddah Communique, was issued after Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met US President Joe Biden in Jeddah on Friday and Saturday.

“The two sides affirmed their continued support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, security and stability, and their support for the Lebanese armed forces that protect its borders and resist the threats of violent extremist and terrorist groups,” it said.

“They also noted the importance of forming a Lebanese government and implementing comprehensive structural political and economic reforms to ensure that Lebanon overcomes its political and economic crisis and that it does not become a launch pad for terrorists, drug smuggling, or other criminal activities that threaten the stability and security of the region.”

The statement added that the two sides “emphasized the importance of the control of the government of Lebanon over all Lebanese territory, including with reference to fulfilling the provisions of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the Taif Accord, and for it to exercise full sovereignty, so there will be no weapons without the consent of the government of Lebanon or authority other than that of the government of Lebanon.”

Lebanese MP Razi Al-Hajj described the Jeddah Communique as a vital message, in both its timing and content.

“It accurately describes the reality of the country. Lebanon is still the focus of international attention,” he said

“Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah’s recent speech was not in the context of preserving Lebanon and its interests, but rather to remind us of the existence of a major player in the region, Iran,” Al-Hajj added.

“Lebanese sovereignty is the legitimacy that determines the state’s choices such as peace or war, and foreign relations.”

In its comments on the joint statement, the National Liberal Party said: “The Americans and the Saudis are more concerned about Lebanon’s strategic interests than the Lebanese officials.”

Rally for Sovereignty, a group of political activists, described the silence of political parties and sovereign and reformist forces in Lebanon as deplorable, as was the lack of support for the Saudi crown prince’s vision to transform the Middle East into a new Europe.

The group said also it hoped Biden “would interpret what was stated in the communique through US policies in the region, especially in terms of nuclear negotiations with Iran, so that any possible agreement includes the disarmament of Iranian proxies in the region, especially Hezbollah in Lebanon.

“The communique clearly mentioned the implementation of the Taif Agreement and the UN Security Council resolutions that guarantee Lebanon’s sovereignty, security and stability, all of which are decisions that the US contributed to formulating and approving, and it is thus morally and politically responsible for their implementation.”

Rally for Sovereignty also urged Lebanon’s government, and political and partisan forces “to carry out an Arab and international diplomatic campaign to compel Syria to duly acknowledge Lebanon’s ownership of the Shebaa Farms, which Israel occupied from the Syrian army … (and) to inform international bodies of this and remove it from Resolution 242 and attach it to Resolution 425 to compel Israel to withdraw from it.”

This was crucial, “especially since Hezbollah’s wars, which have brought destruction and impoverishment to Lebanon, failed to liberate these farms and turned them into a pretext for occupying the Lebanese interior,” it added.

Updated 16 July 2022
  • Ongoing threats from Iran against the US and its allies have fueled tensions in the region in recent years
US President Joe Biden on Saturday welcomed Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi’s initiative to host talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran in Baghdad. 

His statement came during a press conference in Saudi Arabia’s city of Jeddah following a meeting between the President and Al-Kadhimi. 

Ongoing threats from Iran against the US and its allies have fueled tensions in the region in recent years.

Last year, Al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt with explosive drones – which some have blamed on Iranian-backed factions amid soaring tensions and a stand-off between Iraqi security forces and pro-Iran Shiite militias over election results.

During the press conference, Biden said he wanted to support Iraq’s democracy.

“I want the press and you to know we want to be [as] helpful as we can in doing that,” he said.
Al-Kadhimi spoke about the “strategic, friendly relationship” between the US and Iraq and thanked the US for providing support to combat terrorist groups.

An estimated 2,500 US troops remain in Iraq to support the country’s fight against Daesh, the AP report added. 

Biden and Al-Kadhimi’s meeting came ahead of a summit with the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Egypt, Iraq and Jordan in Jeddah. 

The US president and the Arab leaders are set to discuss regional security amid rising tensions with Iran, and strengthening cooperation and enhancing relations between the US and the region’s countries. 

Biden also held a meeting with Egypt’s President Abdul Fattah El-Sisi in Jeddah – the first in-person meeting between the two leaders since Biden took office in 2021. 

Biden thanked his Egyptian counterpart for Egypt’s role in a ceasefire to Israel’s war with Hamas last year in the Gaza Strip, an acknowledgement of Cairo's role in the region.
“Looking forward to working with you on a whole range of issues,” Biden told El-Sisi.

Russian officials visited Iran to view drones, says US official

Russian officials visited Iran to view drones, says US official
  • US said it has information that shows Iran's prepararion to provide Russia with several hundred drones
  Updated 16 July 2022
Reuters
JEDDAH: The United States believes that Russian officials visited an airfield in Iran recently to view attack-capable drones, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Saturday.
The United States earlier this week said it has information that shows Iran is preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred drones, including some that are weapons capable, and that Tehran is preparing to train Russian forces to use them. Iran’s foreign minister denied that.
“We assess an official Russian delegation recently received a showcase of Iranian attack-capable UAVs....To our knowledge, this is the first time a Russian delegation has visited this airfield for such a showcase,” Sullivan said in a statement.
The statement included satellite imagery dated June 8 showing Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) “that the Russian government delegation saw that day.” It said similar equipment was showcased for a second Russian visit to the airfield on July 5.
On Friday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, in a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart, rejected as baseless US accusations about Iranian drones being sent to Russia for use in the war against the Ukraine.
Iran, which has supplied UAVs to its allies in the Middle East, on Friday announced its first naval drone-carrying division in the Indian Ocean as US President Joe Biden visits the Middle East.
Biden is expected to meet with Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia on Saturday and discuss integrating missile and defense capabilities in the region to combat Iranian drone and missile attacks in the Middle East.
“Russia is effectively making a bet on Iran and we are making a bet on a more integrated, more stable, more peaceful and prosperous Middle East region,” a senior US administration official told reporters on Saturday.
 

