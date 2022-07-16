You are here

Hajj 2022
Hajj 2022

Grand Mosque distributes 12m liters of Zamzam water to Hajj pilgrims

A total of 12 million liters of Zamzam water were distributed at the Grand Mosque during this year's Hajj period. (SPA)
A total of 12 million liters of Zamzam water were distributed at the Grand Mosque during this year’s Hajj period. (SPA)
A total of 12 million liters of Zamzam water were distributed at the Grand Mosque during this year’s Hajj period. (SPA)
A total of 12 million liters of Zamzam water were distributed at the Grand Mosque during this year’s Hajj period. (SPA)
  • High-tech smart carts and robots help keep worshippers hydrated over 15 days
JEDDAH: A total of 12 million liters of Zamzam water were distributed at the Grand Mosque during this year’s Hajj period, according to official figures.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques said via Twitter on Saturday that the water was distributed over a period of 15 days.

Abdulrahman Al-Zahrani, who manages the Zamzam water department at the mosque, said the total comprised 990,000 liters distributed in the form of 3 million 330ml bottles and 11 million liters from more than 25,000 water containers, each with a capacity of 40 liters.

The containers, distributed throughout the Grand Mosque and its courtyards, were refilled five times a day.

Al-Zahrani said 1,150 workers helped to distribute the bottles, while 80 smart carts and water-dispensing robots were also employed around the mosque to ensure the pilgrims kept hydrated.

All of the carts and bags used to carry the water, were frequently washed and sterilized to ensure good health standards, he added.

The same sanitation protocols were applied to the water pumps, which were supervised by 150 workers, he said.

As a further safety measure, employees of the Zamzam water laboratory tested more than 70 samples a day to ensure the water pumped to the Grand Mosque was potable.

Al-Zahrani said technology would increasingly be used in the management and distribution of Zamzam water, in line with the 2024 plan for the presidency — headed by Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais — and the wider Saudi Vision 2030.

The volume of Zamzam water distributed during the Hajj period was about the same as provided during Ramadan, taking the total for the year to 24 million liters.

Topics: Hajj 2022 hajj Saudi Arabia Zamzam water

MADINAH: The International Exhibition and Museum of the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization in Madinah opened its doors to receive visitors and pilgrims after they performed this year’s Hajj rituals.

Authorities offered pilgrims a chance to tour the various sections and halls of the exhibition, which is located adjacent to the southern squares of the Prophet’s Mosque.

The museum, which is open 24 hours a day, presents an introduction to the Prophet Muhammad through displays and interactive screens available in a variety of languages.

A special hall includes rare possessions of the Two Holy Mosques and ancient artifacts.

An audio translation gives visitors access the exhibition’s content through specially designated devices.

Earlier, Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman said that the contents of the exhibition and museum represent “a historical legacy from which to spread the correct Prophetic approach to all parts of the world so as to demonstrate the tolerance and moderation of Islam.”

Muslim World League Secretary-General Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa said that the museum offers an introduction to the Prophet’s life and Islamic civilization, in addition to highlighting the civilizational values in the Constitution of Madinah and the Makkah Document.

The museum was launched last year under the supervision of the MWL and is the first in a series of Islamic museums to travel around the world under the organization’s umbrella.

The touring exhibition will employ the latest technology and display techniques to document the Prophet’s life and Islamic civilization to Muslim as well as non-Muslim visitors.

Topics: Hajj 2022 hajj Saudi Arabia

Saudi source reveals full details of MBS-Biden Khashoggi discussion

Saudi source reveals full details of MBS-Biden Khashoggi discussion
  Crown Prince quizzed President about Shireen Abu Akleh, Abu Ghoraib: source tells Al Arabiya
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has told US President Joe Biden that what happened with Saudi citizen and journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, was ‘regrettable,’ during a meeting in Jeddah on Friday.

A senior Saudi official in attendance noted that the meeting between the prince and president was scheduled for an hour and a half but lasted for three, touching on a number of common issues.

The crown prince reminded Biden that while the two countries share some values, there would always be conflicting matters that must be respected nonetheless.

“If we assume that the US will deal only with countries that share 100 percent of its values and principles, then it will have no countries that deal with it except NATO countries,” he said, adding the two countries must coexist despite their differences.

This came during a discussion about the Jamal Khashoggi case, which was brought up briefly by the US president.

Saudi citizen Jamal Khashoggi’s death was “regrettable,” said the crown prince, confirming that the Kingdom had undertaken all the legal procedures.

Further procedures to prevent future mistakes were also put in place.

The source said that Prince Mohammed bin Salman noted that such incidents occured all over the world, and that journalists were killed elsewhere that same year.

The crown prince was cited as saying it was counterproductive to try to impose values by force, as was demonstrated in Iraq and Afghanistan – something the US has not succeeded he added.

The survivors of an entire family killed by a drone strike in Afghanistan in August 2021 is still waiting for justice, the prince added.

And he cited the US’ involvement in Abu Ghuraib as an example. He also referred to the killing of the US journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh, questioning the measures taken by her government and other countries of the world.

Topics: Biden Regional Tour Jamal Khashoggi Saudi Arabia United States

US announces extension of visit visas for Saudis from 5 to 10 years

US announces extension of visit visas for Saudis from 5 to 10 years
  The step comes a day after US President Joe Biden arrived in Saudi Arabia as part of his first Mideast tour as president
RIYADH: The US announced extending visit visas for Saudi nationals from five to 10 years starting Aug. 1, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday.

The step comes a day after US President Joe Biden arrived in Saudi Arabia for a two-day official visit as part of his first Mideast tour as president where he met Saudi King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and senior Saudi officials.

In a statement quoted in SPA, the US Mission said extending the validity of visit visas aims to facilitate tourism and business between both countries.

“Facilitating travel contributes to the prosperity of the economies of the Kingdom and the United States, boosts commercial partnerships and enhances mutual understanding between American and Saudi citizens,” the statement read.

The visa extension, the US Mission noted, also compliments the Interview Waiver Program announced earlier this year to exempt Saudi nationals aged 50 years or above from attending personal interviews to renew US tourist visas.

Topics: Biden Regional Tour #SAUDI ARABIA United States

Jeddah security summit concludes amid US, regional optimism

Jeddah security summit concludes amid US, regional optimism
  Saudi Arabia will not have any additional capacity to increase oil production beyond 13 million barrels per day, the Saudi Crown Prince said
JEDDAH: The Jeddah Security and Development Summit concluded on Saturday at the King Abdullah International Conference Center with Saudi Arabia saying it did not have any additional capacity to increase oil production beyond 13 million barrels per day.

During the 30-minute bilateral meeting, leaders highlighted the joint efforts to strengthen partnerships between the GCC countries, as well as Egypt, Jordan, Iraq and the US.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman inaugurated the summit by welcoming the leaders present: US President Joe Biden, King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, King of Bahrain Hamad Al-Khalifa, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Oman Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Asa’ad bin Tariq bin Taimur Al-Said and President of the UAE Mohammed bin Zayed.

The crown prince said: “The Kingdom has announced an increase in its production capacity level to 13 million barrels per day, after which the Kingdom will not have any additional capacity to increase production.” 

He also addressed climate change, calling for a balanced mindset through a gradual transition towards sustainable energy sources. 

“The environmental challenges that the world is currently facing, especially climate change, and the international community’s determination to maintain the Earth’s temperature in accordance with the levels set by the Paris Agreement, require dealing with them realistically and responsibly,” he said.

This would achieve sustainable development, through a “balanced approach” and a “gradual and responsible transition towards more sustainable energy sources, which takes into account the circumstances and priorities of each country," he added.

The crown prince said that to reach net neutrality on carbon emissions, Saudi Arabia is following the circular carbon economy approach, in line with its development plans. The Crown Prince said that it is enabling its economic diversification, without affecting growth and supply chains, to address emissions through the Green Saudi initiatives and the Green Middle East initiative.

“We hope that the summit will establish a new era of joint cooperation to deepen the strategic partnership between our countries and the United States of America to serve our common interests and enhance security and development in this vital region for the whole world,” he said.

He also called on Iran to be cooperative and not interfere in regional affairs, during his opening remarks at the summit. 

US President Joe Biden followed the Crown Prince's speech by affirming that the US would remain an active and engaged partner in the Middle East.

Biden, the eighth US president to visit Saudi Arabia, also expressed optimism.

“For the first time since 9/11, an American president is visiting this region without American troops being engaged in combat and a combat mission in the region,” he said.

“To rebuild trust and deliver real results, and we will operate in the context of the Middle East as it is today, a region more united than it has been in years, the GCC is the prime example of that. The former rivals re-establish diplomatic and economic ties, new memberships are being forged, and increasingly the world is seeing the Middle East through the lens of opening an opportunity.

“Let me state clearly the United States is going to remain an active engaged partner in the Middle East. As the world grows more competitive and the challenges we face more complex, it is becoming clear to me how closely interwoven America’s interests are with the success of the Middle East,” he said.

The crown prince said that the major challenges that the world had recently faced — due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the geopolitical situation — had required a more concerted international effort to recover the global economy and achieve food and health security.

“The environmental challenges that the world is currently facing, especially climate change, require dealing with them realistically and responsibly to achieve sustainable development by adopting a balanced approach through a gradual and responsible transition toward more sustainable energy sources,” he said.

He also said that the growth of the global economy was closely linked to making use of all available energy sources, including hydrocarbons, while controlling their emissions through clean technologies.

“The Kingdom has adopted a balanced approach to achieving zero carbon neutrality, by following the circular carbon economy approach in line with its development plans and enabling its economic diversification,” he said.

During the summit, King Abdullah II of Jordan said: “Here we have to reaffirm the importance of reaching a just and comprehensive solution for the Palestinian cause on the basis of the two-state solution.”

He added: “There is no security, stability and prosperity in the region without a solution that guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, to live in peace and security next to Israel.”

Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt said: “It is no longer acceptable to have among the sons of our Arab nation one who is a refugee or a displaced person or affected by the scourge of wars and disasters. It is time for our efforts to join forces to put an end to all conflicts.”

The crown prince concluded: “We are optimistic that the summit will lead to setting up a comprehensive framework for a new stage in which we will send hope to the young men and women of the region with a bright future in which they will be able to realize their hopes and present to the world our noble message and values that we are proud of and will not abandon. And we hope the world respects them.”

 

Topics: Biden Regional Tour Saudi Arabia GCC

INTERVIEW: Adel Al-Jubeir on why Biden's Saudi visit is a success, and US commitment to Kingdom's security

INTERVIEW: Adel Al-Jubeir on why Biden's Saudi visit is a success, and US commitment to Kingdom's security
  Opening Saudi airspace to all carriers is part of Saudi Vision 2030 plan to become a regional travel hub, Al-Jubeir tells Arab News
  The US remains committed to the security of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf, says Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir
JEDDAH: Hours after US President Joe Biden arrived in Jeddah for talks with the Saudi leadership, Adel Al-Jubeir, the Kingdom’s minister of state for foreign affairs, deemed the visit a great success.

In a wide-ranging interview with Arab News on Friday evening, after a packed day of meetings between the US president’s delegation and Saudi officials, Al-Jubeir highlighted the importance of the historic relationship.

“Every visit by an American president to Saudi Arabia is a success, and every visit by a Saudi king or a Saudi crown prince to the US is a success,” Al-Jubeir told Arab News.

“The two countries are allies and partners and have been for eight decades. They have tremendous interests at stake, and they have tremendous challenges that they both are working together to confront.”

King Salman welcomed Joe Biden to Al-Salam Palace on Friday. (SPA)

Biden’s visit “symbolizes in very clear terms the importance of the relationship, the importance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the US, and to global peace and security,” he added.

On Friday afternoon, shortly after his bilateral meeting with King Salman, the US president and his advisers sat down with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other ministers for a summit meeting, which set the tone for future relations.

Citing the many examples of cooperation, Al-Jubeir said: “The two countries work very closely with regards to energy security, with regards to combating climate change, and with regards to providing food security for countries that are suffering because of shortages. They work together to ensure the logistics of global supplies.”

The Saudi minister was particularly keen to highlight new frameworks of cooperation with regards to technology, infrastructure, and health services.

“They work together to enhance and advance connectivity through 5G and 6G as well as exploration of outer space,” said Al-Jubeir. “They also work together in terms of dealing with pandemics. They ensure that we have in place a mechanism to deal with future pandemics more effectively.”

This same spirit of cooperation, Al-Jubeir stressed, applies to the diplomatic and humanitarian spheres.

“They are working together in terms of political and military issues in confronting Iran and supporting Iraq and dealing with the crises in Syria, Lebanon, Israel, Palestine, in Yemen, in the Horn of Africa, in Libya, and in the G5 countries of the Sahel,” he said.

“They are working together with Afghanistan to ensure it does not become a safe haven for terrorists and that it moves forward and becomes a normal country in which normal men and women can lead normal lives.”

Beyond these shared interests and challenges, however, Al-Jubeir said the strength of the Saudi-US relationship, established eight decades ago, hinges upon not only its longevity but also the two nations’ shared principles.

“We want to make sure that, looking forward to the next 80 years, we have a relationship that’s firmly anchored in how we want to move forward,” Al-Jubeir said.

On why there has been so much skepticism that preceded Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia, Al-Jubeir said: “Maybe the skeptics are people looking for theatrics or drama. The reality, however, is that this relationship is very solid. This relationship is very important. And this relationship keeps growing and going from strength to strength.”

Indeed, reciprocal visits by US and Saudi leaders are a well-established tradition.

“We have had summits between American presidents and Saudi kings since the time of King Abdulaziz. And we have had summits between American presidents and the GCC countries since 2015, when the first one took place at Camp David with President Barack Obama.

Joe Biden met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (SPA)

“We had them in 2017 with President Trump. We will have them tomorrow (Saturday) with President Biden. So I can’t tell you what makes the skeptics tick. That’s their issue. But I can tell you the reality of it is that all of the challenges and all of the areas where we’re working together that I mentioned earlier have been going on uninterrupted.”

One significant development on Friday was Saudi Arabia’s decision to open its airspace to commercial flights to and from Israel for the first time. Biden was the first US president to fly from Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv to King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

Commenting on the move, described by Biden on Friday as “historic,” Al-Jubeir said the announcement came in accordance with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 social and economic reform agenda, which envisions Saudi Arabia as a regional travel hub.

“As part of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is seeking to diversify its economy,” said Al-Jubeir. “Among the areas for diversification are recreation, entertainment, and transportation.

“Saudi Arabia is placed to be a natural hub because of its location between Asia, Africa and Europe. Fourteen percent of the world’s marine traffic runs through the Red Sea, and Saudi Arabia can be a hub for air transportation connecting these three continents.
 

“It is impossible to become a hub unless third countries have the right to fly over your territory in accordance with the Chicago Convention of 1944. Saudi Arabia will become an air hub essentially by default because of its geographic location just as it can become a hub for shipping.”

Indeed, if Saudi Arabia wishes to become a world-class venue for international sporting events, “it has to be open to the whole world and it cannot exclude countries from participating in those events,” said Al-Jubeir.

“This is all part of the country’s becoming a destination for sports and recreation events, as well as its aim to become a transportation and logistics hub connecting three continents.”

Ahead of Biden’s arrival in Saudi Arabia, observers expected the issue of oil production to feature prominently on the summit agenda, in light of spiraling global energy prices as a result of the war in Ukraine and the resultant Western embargo on Russian oil and gas.

“Saudi Arabia’s policy on oil has been to try to seek balance in the energy markets, to make sure that the markets are adequately supplied and that there are no shortages,” said Al-Jubeir.

“Now, when you have dislocations in the markets because of geopolitics or because of dislocations in the price of other energy, whether it is coal or natural gas, and they skyrocket and they pull up the price of crude oil, that really has nothing to do with a shortage of crude oil as much as other factors.”

He added: “With regards to the price of gasoline in the US, that’s really a function of the lack of refining capacity. The US has not built a refinery in more than 40 years and it has something to do with a regulatory environment that has now led to having many different blends of gasoline in different regions of the US, and that makes it complicated to supply gasoline into the American market.”

Therefore, he added, “increasing crude oil supplies to the US is not going to alleviate the problem. But going back to the global situation, Saudi Arabia’s policy is to work within OPEC and OPEC+ to make sure the markets are adequately supplied and we have been doing that.

“I believe that the Biden administration is aware of what we have done. If you look at only the last year alone, Saudi Arabia was able to increase oil production on a fairly regular basis.”

A working meeting between President Biden’s delegation and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Saudi officials produced a number of MoUs on Friday. (Reuters)

In order to meet the demands of the market, Saudi Arabia “will continue to assess market needs and make decisions according to those needs.”

Referencing Saudi Arabia and America’s historical bonds of friendship, including how the US sent troops to the region in 1990 to help repel Saddam Hussein’s Iraqi forces from neighboring Kuwait, Al-Jubeir said the same principles of security cooperation apply today.

“The US is committed to the security of the Gulf, and committed to the security of Saudi Arabia. That has been the case since President Franklin D. Roosevelt met the late King Abdulaziz,” he said.

“Every American president has articulated that and we saw it expressed very clearly in the deployment of 500,000 American troops in 1990 to Saudi Arabia to protect it from an Iraqi incursion after the invasion of Kuwait and then to evict Saddam Hussein from Kuwait and liberate the country.

“(Sending) 500,000 American soldiers to the Kingdom and to the Gulf (was) an incredibly powerful testament to America’s commitment to the security of the Gulf. The US is the largest supplier of defense equipment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and to most countries in the Gulf and the US has the largest presence in the region.

“We have joint exercises. We have joint transfers of technology. We have joint operations that we and the GCC countries are engaged in with the US. We try to broaden and deepen and expand all of them in order to enhance the security of our region. The issues are ongoing and will continue to increase in the future.”

However, Al-Jubeir underlined that Saudi Arabia is an independent country that relies as much as it can on itself for its defense and for its deterrent capabilities.

“Saudi Arabia has not been shy about acquiring defense equipment from various sources, depending on what is best suited for its armed forces,” he said.

“We have extensive programs with the US, and ‘we’ means the GCC. Those programs involve working on ballistic missile defense systems, working on demining operations, and working with special forces.

“You can see a number of these were established or begun after the 2015 US-GCC Summit at Camp David after which a final joint statement came out that listed all of the items and these are presently all works in progress.”

Topics: Biden Regional Tour Saudi Arabia United States energy Oil Editor's Choice

