You are here

  • Home
  • Syria Kurds urge Russia, Iran to prevent Turkish attack

Syria Kurds urge Russia, Iran to prevent Turkish attack

Hundreds of travelers have reportedly spent two nights sleeping in front of the bridge gate, waiting to be able to travel to the occupied West Bank. (Supplied)
Hundreds of travelers have reportedly spent two nights sleeping in front of the bridge gate, waiting to be able to travel to the occupied West Bank. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/naq4f

Updated 4 sec ago
AFP

Syria Kurds urge Russia, Iran to prevent Turkish attack

Syria Kurds urge Russia, Iran to prevent Turkish attack
  • Russia, Turkey and Iran have in recent years been holding talks on Syria as part of the so-called “Astana peace process” to end more than 11 years of conflict in the Middle Eastern country
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP

HASAKEH: The commander of US-backed Kurdish forces in Syria has urged Russia and Iran to prevent Turkey from launching a new attack in the country’s north, days before an expected Syria summit.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan — who will meet his Russian and Iranian counterparts on Tuesday to discuss Syria — has warned that he may soon launch a new offensive in Syria against Kurdish fighters waging an insurgency against the Turkish state.
These include the US-backed Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which formed a crucial part of an international coalition against Daesh.
Mazloum Abdi, chief commander of the YPG-linked Syrian Democratic Forces, accused the international coalition of taking a “weak” position that is “insufficient to end the threats.”
Abdi said that following negotiations with Russia, Kurdish forces had allowed the Syrian regime to bring more troops into Kurdish-controlled areas such as Kobane and Manbij in the north of the country.

FASTFACT

Mazloum Abdi, chief commander of the YPG-linked Syrian Democratic Forces, accused the international coalition of taking a ‘weak’ position that is ‘insufficient to end the threats.’

Russia, Turkey and Iran have in recent years been holding talks on Syria as part of the so-called “Astana peace process” to end more than 11 years of conflict in the Middle Eastern country.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is set to host Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.
Turkey has launched successive offensives in neighboring Syria since 2016, targeting Kurdish militias as well as Daesh and forces loyal to Syria’s President Bashar Assad.
The Syrian government has repeatedly condemned Turkish threats to mount a new incursion and has called Erdogan’s bid to create a so-called “safe zone” inside Syria an attack on its unity.
The SDF has warned that an invasion by Ankara would undermine efforts to combat Daesh extremists in Syria’s northeast.

Topics: Syria Kurds Turkey Israel

Related

Daesh leader in Syria killed in drone strike: US military
Middle-East
Daesh leader in Syria killed in drone strike: US military
President Putin to meet Erdogan and Raisi in Tehran to discuss Syria
World
President Putin to meet Erdogan and Raisi in Tehran to discuss Syria

31 dead in Sudan tribal clashes near Ethiopia border

Refugees from Blue Nile state arrive at the Yusuf Batil Refugee camp from KM 18 camp, in Upper Nile State, South Sudan. (AFP)
Refugees from Blue Nile state arrive at the Yusuf Batil Refugee camp from KM 18 camp, in Upper Nile State, South Sudan. (AFP)
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

31 dead in Sudan tribal clashes near Ethiopia border

Refugees from Blue Nile state arrive at the Yusuf Batil Refugee camp from KM 18 camp, in Upper Nile State, South Sudan. (AFP)
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

KHARTOUM: Dozens of families were on Saturday fleeing violence in Sudan’s Blue Nile State, where ongoing clashes between two tribes have killed at least 31 people, local officials said.
At least 39 others have been wounded and 16 shops torched since the violence broke out on Monday over a land dispute between the Berti and Hawsa tribes.
“We need more troops to control the situation,” local official Adel Agar from the city of Al-Roseires told AFP on Saturday.
He also called for mediators to de-escalate tensions that have resulted in many “dead and wounded.” He did not give a detailed toll.
Blue Nile Gov. Ahmed Al-Omda issued an order on Friday prohibiting any gatherings or marches for one month. Soldiers were also deployed and a night curfew was imposed on Saturday. Clashes resumed Saturday after a brief lull, close to the state capital Al-Damazin on Saturday, witnesses said.

BACKGROUND

Blue Nile Gov. Ahmed Al-Omda issued an order on Friday prohibiting any gatherings or marches for one month. Soldiers were also deployed and a night curfew was imposed on Saturday.

“We heard gunshots,” resident Fatima Hamad said from the city of Al-Roseires across the river from Al-Damazin, “and saw smoke rising” from the south.
Al-Damazin resident Ahmed Youssef said that “dozens of families” crossed the bridge into the city to flee the unrest.
An urgent appeal for blood donations was launched by hospitals for the treatment of casualties from the unrest, according to medical sources.
A medical source from Al-Roseires Hospital said the facility had “run out of first aid equipment.”
“Additional personnel” are needed, the source said, adding that the number of injured people is “rising.”
The violence broke out after the Berti tribe rejected a Hawsa request to create a “civil authority to supervise access to land,” said a prominent Hawsa member.
But a senior member of the Bertis said the tribe was responding to a “violation” of its lands by the Hawsas.
The Qissan region and Blue Nile state more generally have long seen unrest, with southern guerrillas a thorn in the side of Sudan’s former strongman president Omar al-Bashir, who was ousted by the army in 2019 following street pressure.
Experts say last year’s coup, led by army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, created a security vacuum that has fostered a resurgence in tribal violence, in a country where deadly clashes regularly erupt over land, livestock, access to water and grazing.

Topics: Sudan Ethiopia

Related

Sudan protesters mark Eid Al-Adha at anti-army sit-in
Middle-East
Sudan protesters mark Eid Al-Adha at anti-army sit-in
Ethiopia tasks UN to help rebuild Tigray infrastructure
World
Ethiopia tasks UN to help rebuild Tigray infrastructure

Iran imposes sanctions on 61 Americans

Mike Pompeo. (AFP)
Mike Pompeo. (AFP)
Updated 17 July 2022
Reuters

Iran imposes sanctions on 61 Americans

Mike Pompeo. (AFP)
  • The sanctions, issued against dozens of Americans in the past on various grounds, let Iranian authorities seize any assets they hold in Iran, but the apparent absence of such assets means the steps will likely be symbolic
Updated 17 July 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran said on Saturday it had imposed sanctions on 61 more Americans, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, for backing an Iranian dissident group, as months of talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal are at an impasse.
Others blacklisted by Iran’s Foreign Ministry for voicing support for the exiled dissident group Mujahideen-e-Khalq included former President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani and former White House national security adviser John Bolton, Iranian state media reported.
Giuliani, Pompeo and Bolton have been widely reported to have taken part in MEK events and voiced support for the group.
In January Iran imposed sanctions on 51 Americans, and it blacklisted 24 more Americans in April in its latest sanctions moves.
Iran’s indirect talks with the United States on reviving the 2015 nuclear pact began in November in Vienna and continued in Qatar in June.
But the negotiations have faced a months-long impasse.
In 2018, then-US President Trump abandoned the deal, calling it too soft on Iran, and reimposed harsh US sanctions, spurring Tehran to breach nuclear limits in the pact.

Topics: Iran United States

Related

US President Biden welcomes Iraqi offer to host talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran
Middle-East
US President Biden welcomes Iraqi offer to host talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran
Russian officials visited Iran to view drones, says US official
Middle-East
Russian officials visited Iran to view drones, says US official

Iraq asks Turkey to release more water along Tigris, Euphrates

The dam will be Turkey's second largest and has been built downstream of the Tigris. (AFP)
The dam will be Turkey's second largest and has been built downstream of the Tigris. (AFP)
Updated 17 July 2022
AFP

Iraq asks Turkey to release more water along Tigris, Euphrates

The dam will be Turkey's second largest and has been built downstream of the Tigris. (AFP)
  • Both sides agreed that an Iraqi “technical delegation” would visit Turkey and allowed to “evaluate Turkish dam reserves on site”
Updated 17 July 2022
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraq on Saturday asked Ankara to increase the flow of water downstream along the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, as both countries face droughts and tensions over resource management.
Baghdad regularly complains that dams constructed in neighboring countries impact its river levels.
Water Minister Mehdi Al-Hamdani and the Turkish president’s special representative for Iraq, Veysel Eroglu, discussed “quantities of water arriving in Iraq through the Tigris and Euphrates” from Turkey, an Iraqi statement said.
Hamdani asked Turkey via videoconference “to re-examine the amounts of water released, in order to allow Iraq to overcome the current water shortage,” it added.
Eroglu said he would pass on the request to water authorities in Ankara to “increase the amounts of water released in the coming days, according to (Turkey’s) available reserves,” according to the Iraqi statement.

HIGHLIGHT

The UN classifies Iraq as the ‘fifth most vulnerable country in the world’ to climate change, having already witnessed record low rainfall and high temperatures in recent years.

Both sides agreed that an Iraqi “technical delegation” would visit Turkey and allowed to “evaluate Turkish dam reserves on site.”
The UN classifies Iraq as the ‘fifth most vulnerable country in the world’ to climate change, having already witnessed record low rainfall and high temperatures in recent years.
The issue of managing water resources has raised tensions between Baghdad and Ankara.
On Tuesday, Turkey’s Ambassador to Iraq, Ali Riza Guney, sparked anger by accusing Iraqis of “squandering” water resources, calling on Twitter for “immediate measures to reduce the waste” including “the modernization of irrigation systems.”
Hamdani responded that Ankara was assuming “the right to reduce Iraq’s water quota.”
Iraq has seen three years of successive droughts and has halved cultivated agricultural areas for its 42 million inhabitants.
“Water reserves have dropped 60 percent compared to last year,” a government official said this Wednesday, Iraq’s INA news agency reported.
Water levels arriving from the Tigris and the Euphrates were around a third of the average over the past century, according to the figures.

Topics: Tigris river Iraq Euphrates Turkey

Related

Turkey starts filling huge Tigris River dam, activists say
Middle-East
Turkey starts filling huge Tigris River dam, activists say
Analysis Will the Egypt-Ethiopia Renaissance Dam dispute be on the agenda when Biden visits Riyadh? photos
Middle-East
Will the Egypt-Ethiopia Renaissance Dam dispute be on the agenda when Biden visits Riyadh?

Turkish businessman Korkmaz extradited to US from Austria

Sezgin Baran Korkmaz. (Supplied)
Sezgin Baran Korkmaz. (Supplied)
Updated 17 July 2022
AFP

Turkish businessman Korkmaz extradited to US from Austria

Sezgin Baran Korkmaz. (Supplied)
Updated 17 July 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: A Turkish businessman wanted on money laundering, wire fraud and obstruction charges was extradited from Austria to the US on Friday, the Justice Department said.
Sezgin Baran Korkmaz was escorted by US Marshals to Utah, where he has been indicted for allegedly laundering more than $133 million through bank accounts he controlled in Turkey and Luxembourg.
Korkmaz was arrested in Austria in June of last year and had been fighting extradition to the US, telling a Turkish reporter from jail that he would rather face justice at home, where he is also wanted for money laundering and fraud.
According to a US indictment, Korkmaz and co-conspirators were involved in a scheme to defraud the US Treasury by filing false claims for more than $1 billion in tax credits allegedly for the production and sale of biodiesel by their company, Washakie Renewable Energy LLC.
Jacob and Isaiah Kingston pleaded guilty in July 2019 to federal charges and testified in 2020 at the trial in Utah of another co-conspirator, Levon Termendzhyan, who was convicted of all charges.

FASTFACT

Korkmaz was arrested in Austria in June of last year and had been fighting extradition to the US.

Korkmaz and his co-conspirators allegedly used proceeds from the fraud to acquire luxury homes, businesses such as Biofarma, the Turkish airline Borajet, a yacht named the Queen Anne, a hotel in Turkey and a villa and apartment on the Bosporus in Istanbul, according to the US authorities.
Working with officials in Lebanon, US Marshals seized the Queen Anne in July 2021 and sold it for $10.11 million.
The Justice Department said Korkmaz faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for each count of money laundering conspiracy, wire fraud and obstruction of an official proceeding.
The US had been insisting on his extradition from Austria because the likelihood of Ankara extraditing him should he have been sent back to Turkey was low.
A large part of the reason lies in Washington’s refusal to hand over a US-based Turkish cleric President Recep Tayyip Erdogan believes plotted a failed coup against him in 2016.
According to the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, Korkmaz played a role in Ankara’s efforts to curry favor with President Donald Trump in his first years in the White House.
The investigative group also alleged that Korkmaz facilitated a 2018 trip for Americans linked to Trump who sought to secure detained US pastor Andrew Brunson’s release from Turkey.
The pastor’s fate became a major issue for Trump, who thrust him to the fore of US-Turkish relations until Brunson’s eventual release in late 2018.

Topics: Sezgin Baran Korkmaz Turkey US

Related

Southwestern Turkey wildfire under control, minister says
Middle-East
Southwestern Turkey wildfire under control, minister says
UK FM Truss floats Turkey as candidate to join Rwanda scheme
World
UK FM Truss floats Turkey as candidate to join Rwanda scheme

Crossing of humiliation: Palestinian families lament travel delays, congestion

Crossing of humiliation: Palestinian families lament travel delays, congestion
Updated 17 July 2022
Mohammed Najib

Crossing of humiliation: Palestinian families lament travel delays, congestion

Crossing of humiliation: Palestinian families lament travel delays, congestion
  • Nearly 3.5 million Palestinians travel from the West Bank through Jordan in a year
  • Thousands of Palestinians who live abroad and have not been able to visit their families in the West Bank during the past three years due to COVID-19 restrictions have decided to travel this summer, adding pressure to the overcrowding
Updated 17 July 2022
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Palestinians traveling from and through Jordan to the West Bank via an Israeli crossing are experiencing long delays and overcrowding.

The Palestinians, who do not have an airport, are forced to travel through Queen Alia International Airport in Jordan.

Nearly 3.5 million Palestinians travel from the West Bank through Jordan in a year.

According to Palestinian sources, about 7,000 passengers cross daily from Jordan to the West Bank and from the West Bank through Jordan, reaching up to 10,000 passengers per day on holidays.

The crossings, which are controlled by Israeli authorities, open for 13 hours daily and for five hours on Fridays and Saturdays, contributing to the overcrowding.

Thousands of Palestinians who live abroad and have not been able to visit their families in the West Bank during the past three years due to COVID-19 restrictions have decided to travel this summer, adding pressure to the overcrowding.

The US and Morocco mediated with Israel to open the crossings around the clock, and Israel said it agreed but needed to prepare the logistics by the end of September. But Palestinian sources told Arab News that they had not yet received any notification about such a possibility.

Passenger anger was expressed on social media.

Abu Adam Al-Khalili wrote on the King Hussein Bridge Facebook page on Friday: “The King Hussein Bridge problem is that there is no will to improve people's travel. The system that has existed for 30 years is the same.”

Bilal Abed wrote: “It is now 3 a.m., and there is heavy congestion on the Jordan Bridge departing to the West Bank. To those whose travel is not obligatory, please postpone your travel until tomorrow or the day after tomorrow.”

One of the passengers waiting on the Jordanian side reported on Facebook that the bridge, which links the Palestinian territories in Jordan, would receive passengers 24 hours a day, seven days a week, starting at the end of September. But, a short time later, Khadija Al-Ghorani replied: “The decision must be immediate and not for September because the crisis these days is stifling.”

A woman who identified herself as Um Moataz Mustafa wrote on Saturday morning: “We demand that the bridge be opened 24 hours to solve the overcrowding. Oh, officials, make things easy for travelers because they are humans, not animals. Travel to the North and South Poles is easier than passing over the bridge. Why, officials?”

The Jordanian side calls the bridge at its border crossing — 2 kilometers east of the Jordan River — the King Hussein Bridge.

The Israelis call their crossing — 500 meters west of the Jordan River — the Allenby Crossing.

But Palestinians call both of them the Dignity Crossing, a reference to a 1968 battle that saw the first armed military clash between Israel and Palestinian fighters and the Jordanian army. Israel occupied the West Bank the previous year.

Angry travelers said on social media that it was a crossing of humiliation, not dignity.

The King Hussein Bridge is located in the Jordan Valley, more than 300 meters below sea level.

The summer temperatures in that area peak at 45 degrees Celsius, with children, the elderly, and the sick suffering more while waiting for long hours in the blazing sun.

Ahmed Amer, one of the service drivers on the King Hussein Bridge, told Arab News that he had seen more than 2,000 passengers spending the night waiting in front of the bridge gate until 7 a.m. — its opening time — waiting to leave for the West Bank.

He added that the VIP crossing — where each passenger paid between an extra $110 to $200 to cross — was also crowded with 1,600 passengers.

Amer estimated the number of passengers crossing toward the West Bank daily as between 5,000 and 7,000.

“Hundreds of travelers have spent two nights sleeping in front of the bridge gate, waiting to be able to travel to the West Bank,” Amer told Arab News, noting that the temperature in that area reached 45 degrees Celsius in the middle of the day.

He said the morning hours were overcrowded as thousands tried to enter the West Bank.

A senior Palestinian official at the Palestinian General Administration for Borders and Crossings told Arab News that the Palestinian crossings were witnessing unprecedented overcrowding due to the holidays, the return of pilgrims, and the arrival of citizens after a three-year hiatus due to coronavirus.

He said the Palestinian side had made efforts with all relevant parties, meaning Jordan and Israel, to alleviate the problem and the severity of the crisis.

He added there was international interest from the US and Europe in facilitating the movement of Palestinian citizens through the crossings to and from Jordan.

Palestinian officials are aware of the passenger crisis and are trying to solve it quietly with their Jordanian counterparts, avoiding any media statement that could anger them.

A senior Palestinian official told Arab News that the Palestinian Authority's Foreign Affairs Minister Riad Malki had been tasked by the prime minister to contact the Jordanians to overcome the problem.

Topics: Palestine Ramallah Israel West Bank Jordan Egypt

Related

Israeli rights group protests ‘apartheid’ during Biden trip
Middle-East
Israeli rights group protests ‘apartheid’ during Biden trip
Biden needs to find the ‘will’ to pursue Israel-Palestine peace, a congressional ally says
World
Biden needs to find the ‘will’ to pursue Israel-Palestine peace, a congressional ally says

Latest updates

King Abdullah Port turns the tide to resolve global supply chain crisis
King Abdullah Port turns the tide to resolve global supply chain crisis
31 dead in Sudan tribal clashes near Ethiopia border
Refugees from Blue Nile state arrive at the Yusuf Batil Refugee camp from KM 18 camp, in Upper Nile State, South Sudan. (AFP)
Saudi Arabia is among the highest performing venture capital markets in the region in 2022
A general view of Riyadh. (AP)
Iran imposes sanctions on 61 Americans
Mike Pompeo. (AFP)
Iraq asks Turkey to release more water along Tigris, Euphrates
The dam will be Turkey's second largest and has been built downstream of the Tigris. (AFP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.