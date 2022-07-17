You are here

  Russia preparing for next stage of offensive, Ukraine says
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russia preparing for next stage of offensive, Ukraine says

Russia preparing for next stage of offensive, Ukraine says
Ukrainian soldiers ride a tank on a road, in Stupochky, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (AP)
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

Russia preparing for next stage of offensive, Ukraine says

Russia preparing for next stage of offensive, Ukraine says
  • Russia shelling ‘along the entire front line’ — Ukraine military
  • Russia regrouping for offensive toward Sloviansk, Kyiv says
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

KYIV: Russia is preparing for the next stage of its offensive in Ukraine, a Ukrainian military official said, after Moscow said its forces would step up military operations in “all operational areas.”
Russian rockets and missiles have pounded cities in strikes that Kyiv says have killed dozens in recent days.
“It is not only missile strikes from the air and sea,” Vadym Skibitskyi, a spokesman for Ukrainian military intelligence, said on Saturday. “We can see shelling along the entire line of contact, along the entire front line. There is an active use of tactical aviation and attack helicopters.
“There is indeed a certain activation of the enemy along the entire front line... Clearly preparations are now underway for the next stage of the offensive.”
The Ukrainian military said Russia appeared to be regrouping units for an offensive toward Sloviansk, a symbolically important city held by Ukraine in the eastern region of Donetsk.
The British defense ministry said on Sunday that Russia was reinforcing its defensive positions across the areas it occupies in southern Ukraine.
Ukraine says at least 40 people have been killed in Russian shelling of urban areas in the last three days, as the war launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Feb. 24 intensifies.
Rockets hit the northeastern town of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region on Friday night, killing three people including a 70-year-old woman and wounding three others, said regional Governor Oleh Synehubov.
“Three people lost their lives, why? What for? Because Putin went mad?” said Raisa Shapoval, 83, a distraught resident sitting in the ruins of her home.
To the south, more than 50 Russian Grad rockets pounded the city of Nikopol on the Dnipro River, killing two people who were found in the rubble, said Governor Valentyn Reznichenko.
Moscow, which calls the invasion a “special military operation” to demilitarise and “denazify” its neighbor, says it uses high-precision weapons to degrade Ukraine’s military infrastructure and protect its own security. It has repeatedly denied targeting civilians.
Kyiv and the West say the conflict is an unprovoked attempt to reconquer a country that broke free of Moscow’s rule with the break-up of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered military units to intensify operations to prevent Ukrainian strikes on eastern Ukraine and other areas held by Russia, where he said Kyiv could hit civilian infrastructure or residents, according to a statement from the ministry.
His remarks appeared to be a direct response to what Kyiv says is a string of successful strikes carried out on 30 Russian logistics and ammunitions hubs, using several multiple launch rocket systems recently supplied by the West.
The strikes are causing havoc with Russian supply lines and have significantly reduced Russia’s offensive capability, Ukraine’s defense ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Experts to comb site of plane crash in northern Greece

Experts to comb site of plane crash in northern Greece
Updated 13 sec ago
AP

Experts to comb site of plane crash in northern Greece

Experts to comb site of plane crash in northern Greece
  • The An-12 cargo plane, which took off from the city of Nis, Serbia, on Saturday, and was headed to Amman, Jordan
  • Experts are poised to search the site of a plane crash in northern Greece to determine what kind of cargo it carried
Updated 13 sec ago
AP

PALAIOCHORI, Greece: Experts were poised to search the site of an airplane crash in northern Greece early Sunday to determine what kind of cargo it carried.
The An-12 cargo plane, which took off from the city of Nis, Serbia, on Saturday, and was headed to Amman, Jordan, crashed shortly before 11 p.m. local time, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of Kavala International Airport. Minutes before, the pilot of the plane, which was operated by Ukrainian cargo carrier Meridian, had told air traffic controllers, that there was a problem with one of his engines and that he had to make an emergency landing. He was directed to Kavala airport but never made it there.
The plane is a Soviet-era four-engine turboprop cargo carrier.
Greek media reported there were eight people on the plane and that it was carrying 12 tons of “dangerous materials,” mostly explosives. But local officials said they had no specific information on the cargo and provided slightly varying numbers of people on board.
Drone footage shows that small fragments are all that is left from the plane, which crashed in fields between two villages and dragged a small distance on the ground. Local residents reported seeing a fireball and hearing explosions for two hours after the crash. A plume of white smoke was still rising from the front end of the plane on Sunday morning.
Firefighters who rushed to the scene in the night were prevented from reaching the crash site by smoke and an intense smell which they feared might be toxic. Nearby residents were told to keep their windows shut all night, to not leave their homes and to wear masks. Authorities say they do not know if there were dangerous chemicals on the plane, including those contained in batteries.
The teams of explosives experts which will soon operate onsite will be augmented by experts from Greece’s Atomic Energy Commission, authorities said.
The fire service has cordoned off the area at a radius of about 400 meters.

Topics: Ukraine Greece Jordan

Cargo plane operated by Ukraine carrier crashes in Greece

Cargo plane operated by Ukraine carrier crashes in Greece
Updated 17 July 2022
AP

Cargo plane operated by Ukraine carrier crashes in Greece

Cargo plane operated by Ukraine carrier crashes in Greece
  • Greek media reported there were eight people on the plane and that it was carrying 12 tons of "dangerous materials," mostly explosives
Updated 17 July 2022
AP

PALAIOCHORI, Greece: An Antonov cargo plane operated by a Ukrainian airline crashed Saturday near the city of Kavala in northern Greece, authorities said. Local residents reported seeing a fireball and hearing explosions for two hours after the crash.
Greek Civil Aviation authorities said the flight was heading from Serbia to Jordan. The An-12, a Soviet-built turboprop aircraft, was operated by cargo carrier Meridian.
Greek media reported there were eight people on the plane and that it was carrying 12 tons of “dangerous materials,” mostly explosives. But local officials said they had no specific information on the cargo and provided varying numbers of people on board.
As a precaution because of a strong smell emanating from the crash site, a coordinating committee made up of municipal, police and fire service officials told inhabitants of the two localities closest to the crash site to keep their windows shut all night, to not leave their homes and to wear masks. Authorities say they do not know if there were dangerous chemicals on the plane, including those contained in batteries.
Greece’s Civil Aviation authority said the pilot managed to alert authorities about a problem in one of the plane’s engines and he was given the choice of landing in either the Thessaloniki or Kavala airports, and he opted for Kavala, which was closer, saying that he had to make an emergency landing.
Communication with the plane ceased almost immediately afterwards. The plane crashed about 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of the airport.
“We were hearing explosions until a few minutes ago,” Filippos Anastassiadis, mayor of the municipality of Paggaio, told the Associated Press a little over an hour after the accident. “I am about 300 meters from the site of the crash.”
One of Anastassiadis’ deputies told state broadcaster ERT that explosions were heard for two hours following the crash.
Locals reported seeing a fireball and a plume of smoke before the crash.
ERT reported that army and explosive experts were en route to the site, located on farmland close to two villages that are part of the Paggaio municipality. But they are not expected to start working before dawn. Experts from Greece’s Atomic Energy Commission will join them.
The fire service has cordoned off the area at a radius of about 400 meters. The cordoned-off area will be expanded at dawn, fire service officials said.

Topics: Ukraine Greece

Sri Lanka begins process of electing new president after Rajapaksa quits

An army soldier soldier stands guard outside the parliament building in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, July 16, 2022. (AP)
An army soldier soldier stands guard outside the parliament building in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, July 16, 2022. (AP)
Updated 16 July 2022

Sri Lanka begins process of electing new president after Rajapaksa quits

An army soldier soldier stands guard outside the parliament building in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, July 16, 2022. (AP)
  • President Gotabaya Rajapaksa submitted his resignation on Friday.
  • Political parties to hand in nominations on July 19
Updated 16 July 2022
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan lawmakers convened on Saturday to begin the process of electing a new leader, after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled overseas and resigned following mass protests over the country’s economic collapse.

Rajapaksa submitted his resignation on Friday as he left for Singapore, after he fled to the Maldives earlier in the week to escape a popular uprising over the role his family played in Sri Lanka’s worst economic meltdown since independence from Britain in 1948.

For months, the island nation of 22 million people has suffered through shortages of essential goods and days’-long fuel queues, while foreign exchange reserves dwindled close to zero and headline inflation hit 54.6 percent last month.

Protests over the crisis that began in Colombo in March and rippled across the nation culminated last week, when thousands of demonstrators stormed government buildings to demand the country’s leadership to resign. They continued to occupy the facilities until Thursday afternoon.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as interim president on Friday, and will serve in the role until the Sri Lankan parliament elects a successor to Rajapaksa, whose term ends in 2024.

Parliament’s secretary general, Dhammika Dasanayake, announced that nominations for the election of a new president will be heard on July 19.

“If more than one member is proposed and seconded, the parliament is required to fix a date and time for the holding of the election,” Dasanayake said during a brief session on Saturday.

“That date should not be later than 48 hours from the time of receiving nominations.”

Dasanayake also read out Gotabaya’s resignation letter, the contents of which were not previously made public.

“I believed that the best possible steps were taken at the time to curb this crisis,” Rajapaksa said in the letter.

“I was born in this country and this is my motherland, and I have been working for the nation with all sincerity and I will continue my services toward the greater good of the country.”

Rajapaksa’s ousting formally ended the rule of his family’s political dynasty over Sri Lanka, where for years members had held top government positions. But protesters are against the idea of electing the current interim president, who they say still works in the family’s interest.

Wickremesinghe was selected as the ruling party’s candidate for president, while the opposition is nominating Sajith Premadasa. Another senior ruling party lawmaker from the Sri Lanka Freedom Party, Dullas Alahapperuma, has also announced his candidacy.

“We have told all the legislators in the parliament not to elect Ranil Wickremesinghe as the president, who is the henchman of the Rajapaksa family,” Namal Jayaweera, one of the protest leaders, told Arab News.

“Gotabaya purposefully planted Ranil as the prime minister to look after his family’s interests. Ranil will be another wolf in sheep’s clothing,” he said.

Wickremesinghe, who has faced calls to step down and whose own house was occupied by protesters last weekend, previously said that he would quit his premiership when a new government is formed.

Security was tight around the Parliament building in Colombo on Saturday, with armed masked soldiers on guard and streets near the building closed to the public.

Mohammed Ihsaan Huzain, a Colombo-based medical student who took part in the mass protests, told Arab News that Sri Lanka needs “dedicated politicians who can work with all sincerity,” after a “heartless government” that was “deaf and blind” to the people’s sufferings.

“Our mission does not end with the expulsion of Gotabaya Rajapaksa,” he said. “We can see the end of the tunnel, which gives us hope and confidence.”

Topics: Sri Lanka Colombo

Retired professor takes to streets to revive 1857 unity in violence-marred Indian state

Roop Rekha Verma hopes her efforts will rekindle unity and stir reflection on the current situation in India. (Supplied)
Roop Rekha Verma hopes her efforts will rekindle unity and stir reflection on the current situation in India. (Supplied)
Updated 16 July 2022

Retired professor takes to streets to revive 1857 unity in violence-marred Indian state

Roop Rekha Verma hopes her efforts will rekindle unity and stir reflection on the current situation in India. (Supplied)
  • Roop Rekha Verma calls on people of Lucknow to ‘break the stick of hatred’ over religious divisions
  • Academic hopes to rekindle communal fraternity that inspired first popular uprising against British rule
Updated 16 July 2022
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: When she leaves home in the morning, Roop Rekha Verma carries a pile of leaflets that she will distribute on the streets of Lucknow in the hope of reviving a 19th-century spirit which once united Indians across the religious divide.

Verma, 79, taught philosophy at Lucknow University for four decades and served as its vice chancellor before retiring in 2005.

She is recognized as a major voice against religious fundamentalism and conflict in Uttar Pradesh, a northern state which has made headlines because of the violent attacks against Muslims since 2014, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party swept to power in India.

“I am deeply disturbed with the way India is deteriorating in every way,” Verma told Arab News. “We have become violence-loving people; it shakes my soul.”

The leaflets she has been handing to passersby and commuters in different parts of Lucknow since July 5 are titled “Break the stick of hatred, love your fellow men.” They are Verma’s attempt to “revive the spirit of 1857” — the year that saw India’s first popular uprising against British rule.

The rebellion, widespread in northern and central India, was particularly fierce in Lucknow and the surrounding Awadh region, where British forces suffered major defeats by an army of Muslim and Hindu freedom fighters before quelling the uprising.

“At a time of mutual suspicion, hatred, violence and distrust, it is important to remember the year 1857 when Hindu and Muslim religious chants reverberated in Lucknow and Awadh,” the pamphlet reads.

“During those days, Hindu, Muslim, farmers, laborers, women and common people belonging to all communities, through their unity and brotherhood, defeated the insurmountable British army.”

Verma hopes her efforts will rekindle unity and stir reflection on the current situation in India, where “division in the name of religion weakens the country.”

She said: “The colonial power started the policy of dividing the people in the name of religion. Today, there is no British rule, but the policy of polarizing people in the name of religion is continuing to affect the unity and progress of the nation.”

Street activism is part of Verma’s “Shared sacrifices and shared heritage” campaign ahead of celebrations marking India’s 75 years of independence next month.

With those who support her, the former academic wants to rekindle a sense of communal fraternity that fueled resistance in 1857 — India’s first war of independence.

“We are making an appeal to people to reunite and rebuild India on the path of progress,” she said. “We have to learn from our own history, which shows the way.”

 

Topics: India Roop Rekha Verma

UK FM Truss floats Turkey as candidate to join Rwanda scheme

UK FM Truss floats Turkey as candidate to join Rwanda scheme
Updated 16 July 2022
Arab News

UK FM Truss floats Turkey as candidate to join Rwanda scheme

UK FM Truss floats Turkey as candidate to join Rwanda scheme
  • If made leader, Truss will approach Ankara to join migration program, The Times reported
Updated 16 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will attempt to expand Britain’s Rwanda migration scheme to include Turkey if she wins the Conservative Party leadership battle to become prime minister.

In a bid to build support from MPs, Truss said that she would approach Turkey — which houses almost four million migrants — to join the controversial scheme, The Times reported.

The Rwanda program enables the deportation of illegal migrants and asylum seekers to Rwanda for processing and resettlement. The scheme was launched to help combat a surge in migrant channel crossings from France.

Conservative MP Christopher Chope said that Truss had told him that she intended to seek similar deals with other countries, including Turkey and Spain. But the Truss campaign subsequently excluded the latter country from her plans.

Polling shows that reducing migrant crossings is the second most important issue for voters in so-called “red wall” seats — areas that the Conservative Party gained from the Labor Party in the UK’s last general election.

But in “blue wall” seats, the migration issue ranks low on the list of voter priorities.

Luke Tryl, director of More in Common, an “international initiative to counter social division,” said: “Our research shows that when it comes to immigration, simply proposing ever more punitive measures won’t hold the Tory coalition together.

“While the Rwanda plan might resonate with some parts of the Tory base, it is toxic to others.

“Instead, a policy that could reach across both blue and red walls needs to balance tough action against people smugglers, and a deterrent to small boats, with compassion and humane treatment for those fleeing persecution.”

The remaining candidates in the Conservative Party leadership race have all pledged to support the Rwanda scheme.

