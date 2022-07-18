Egypt FM, UN climate official hold talks

CAIRO: Sameh Shoukry, Egypt’s foreign minister and president-designate of the 27th UN Climate Change Conference, met in Berlin with Ibrahim Thiaw, executive secretary of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification.
Shoukry expressed his aspiration to continue coordinating and consulting with the executive secretariat regarding the conference, which will be hosted and chaired by Egypt in November in Sharm El-Sheikh.
He also reviewed ongoing preparations for the conference, including efforts to maximize participation from governments, international and regional organizations, and other concerned parties.
Australian govt has resisted repatriating its citizens, even children, from war-torn country
Yusuf Zahab’s family: ‘We are unaware of any efforts to support, care or inquire about him’
LONDON: An Australian teenager who was taken to Syria as a child by his Daesh-supporting relatives is feared dead after being stuck in a prison for the last three years, the BBC reported on Monday.
Yusuf Zahab, 17, was taken to Syria in 2015 when he was 11 years old by family members who had been radicalized in Australia and wanted to join the terror group. He was sentenced to imprisonment without charge in 2019.
The Australian government has stood firm in limiting repatriating its citizens from Syria, even children who were taken to the war-torn country, saying it is too dangerous to do more.
Reacting to the news of his death, Zahab’s family in Sydney said they were “heartbroken and angry” because he had begged Australian authorities for years to recover him.
Circumstances around Zahab’s possible death remain unclear. It is likely that he was injured in January after Daesh fighters launched an attack on his prison, administered by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in the northeast of the country.
The Daesh fighters were hoping to free some of their comrades from the prison but were held back by the SDF, with US military support, after a bloody week-long battle that left 180 people dead.
Zahab sent his Australian family voice recordings that he was scared he “might die at any time” as the fighting between Daesh and the SDF continued.
He is thought to have been injured in the battle. “I lost a lot of blood ... There’s no doctors here, there’s no one who can help me,” he said at the time.
The UN Children’s Fund said Zahab was among some 850 children who have been detained at the prison in northeast Syria after Daesh lost its final territories in 2019.
In a statement, his family members said: “Even in the final messages we received from Yusuf, he asked us to tell his mum that he loved and missed her. Yusuf didn’t need to die.”
They said Australia’s previous administration “knew about Yusuf’s predicament for more than three years” before elections ousted the government in May, adding: “We are unaware of any efforts to support, care or inquire about him.”
Charities operating in the region say the Australian government evacuated eight orphans in 2019, during the chaos following the downfall of Daesh, but some 63 Australians — including former fighters — remain stuck in Syria.
Of the remaining 63, up to 40 are children, some of whom were born to Australian citizens in the region.
The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it is investigating the reports about Zahab’s death and it is supporting his family.
In a statement, it said the Australian government remains “deeply concerned” about its citizens in northeast Syria, but added that its ability to operate in the region is “extremely limited” due to security crises.
UAE President arrives in France in first official foreign visit
Relations between the two countries date back to the establishment of the UAE Federation
DUBAI: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan arrived in France Monday for his first official visit outside the region since taking office in May.
Sheikh Mohamed would be received at the Élysée Palace to meet French President Emmanuel Macron and discuss joint action in the fields of “future energy, climate change and advanced technology” and efforts to bolster regional security and stability, the state news agency WAM earlier said.
Both leaders will also discuss strengthening bilateral ties across culture, education and space, and review regional and international issues of common interest, WAM earlier reported.
Relations between the two countries date back to the establishment of the UAE Federation, as some French petroleum company, such as Total, were engaged in oil exploration in the UAE, and these relations were strengthened after the first visit of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan to France in 1976.
France is one of the main foreign investors in the UAE. French direct investments in the UAE amounted to 2.5 billion euros by the end of 2020, while the UAE ranks 35th in the list of foreign investors in France.
Egypt suspends hot air ballooning over Luxor after 2 injured
The two injured tourists were taken to hospital for treatment
CAIRO: Egyptian authorities suspended hot air ballooning over the ancient city of Luxor after two tourists were lightly injured during a ride early on Monday.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, a hot air balloon with 28 tourists drifted off course but eventually landed. The two injured tourists were taken to hospital for treatment, it said.
The statement did not say how the injuries occurred or elaborate on the nationalities of the tourists. It said only that the balloon was at an altitude of 60 meters (197 feet) when it veered off course.
The ministry said ballooning would not resume until an investigation to determine the cause of Monday’s incident is completed.
Hot air ballooning over Luxor, 510 kilometers (320 miles) south of Cairo, is popular as it offers tourists spectacular views of ancient temples.
However, ballooning accidents are not uncommon. A hot air balloon crash near Luxor in 2013 killed 19 tourists, likely the deadliest such accident on record.
In 2009, 16 tourists were injured when their balloon struck a cellphone transmission tower. A year earlier, seven tourists were injured in a similar incident.
Top Israeli general, in first Morocco visit, to explore defense deals
While Lt. General Aviv Kochavi’s trip has been showcased by Israel, Rabat has been trying to broker improved conditions for the Palestinians
JERUSALEM: The chief of Israel’s armed forces will visit Morocco on Monday in the highest-level public engagement between the countries, which upgraded ties in 2020 under a US diplomatic drive.
While Lt. General Aviv Kochavi’s trip has been showcased by Israel as part of emerging defense cooperation with the North African country, Rabat has also been trying to broker improved conditions for the Palestinians.
“One of the subjects that will be discussed (in Morocco) this week will be knowledge-sharing, training — the ability to train together in joint maneuvers — weapons development, the transfer of know-how and perhaps also of weaponry,” Israeli military spokesman Brig.-General Ran Kochav told Ynet TV.
There was no immediate comment from Rabat.
The Moroccan rapprochement with Israel followed its normalization deal with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, pacts that Washington, seeking closer cooperation among its allies to offset a rising Iran, dubbed the “Abraham Accords.”
Israel and Morocco established low-level relations in the 1990s but these had been suspended after a Palestinian uprising against Israel erupted in 2000. The upgrade of ties in 2020, which remains short of full normalization, has brought direct flights between the countries and a range of bilateral deals.
“Not everything is about security,” Israeli Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli told Reuters in an interview about relations with Morocco. “There are wide interests that we have together and we share.”
She credited Morocco with mediating a deal to permanently open a border crossing from Jordan to the Israeli-occupied West Bank that is important for Palestinian traffic, and said she was in talks with Rabat about other infrastructure projects.
“Morocco is the player that is able to bring everyone together, to soften everybody’s hardships around whatever issue there is,” Michaeli said. “They just have a way of speaking to everyone in a way that gets them around the table and gets them to cooperate.”
The Israeli military said it hosted a Moroccan commando unit for a multi-nation exercise in July 2021, established direct military ties with Rabat in March 2022 and, last month, hosted Moroccan top brass to agree on a year-long joint work program.
Revealed: ‘Worrying and outdated’ stereotypes color Western perceptions of the Arab world
The study by the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change came out on the eve of President Biden’s Middle East trip
Two surveys found a wide gulf between Western attitudes and the reality of the situation in the region
LONDON: The countries of the Middle East are “backward-looking,” unfriendly, or even hostile to Western nations, and fail to share their values or aspirations.
These are the worrying and outdated perceptions of people in four Western nations — the UK, US, France and Germany — surveyed in a new poll conducted for the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change.
The same poll, however, reveals that, in fact, Arabs in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iraq, Lebanon and Tunisia “deeply respect the US and its values of freedom, innovation, and opportunity.”
YouGov conducted interviews online between March 20 and March 28 with 6,268 adults in four Western countries; the US (1,418), UK (1,780), France (1,065) and Germany (2,005).
Zogby Research Services, meanwhile, conducted face-to-face interviews between March 17 and April 7 with 4,856 adults in five Arab countries: Egypt (1,043), Iraq (1,044), Lebanon (857), Saudi Arabia (1,043) and Tunisia (869).
Published on the eve of US President Joe Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia, the timely survey and its accompanying report, “Think Again: Inside the Modernization of the New Middle East,” highlights the gulf between Western perceptions of the region and the reality of the situation.
Tony Blair, Britain’s former prime minister and founder and executive chairman of the Blair Institute, said that the results of the poll show that “people across the Middle East and North Africa, especially the youth, want societies which are religiously tolerant, economically enterprising and at peace with their neighbors.
“Leaders engaged in these reforms are supported; those wanting to exploit religious or tribal differences are not. And virtually in every country surveyed, opinions of the West, particularly the US, Europe and the UK, are surprisingly positive.”
Unfortunately, he added: “Western attitudes are lagging. We still think of the region as backward, intractable and irredeemably hostile to us.
“And, whilst of course there is evidence for those attitudes in parts of the Middle East, the polling shows they do not represent the majority.”
The risk for the West, he warned, was that “our outdated misconception of what people in the region really think leads us to disengage at the very moment where there is an opportunity for us to partner the region and its modernizing elements, for the benefit not only of the region itself but for our own security.”
The institute’s report points to social developments in Saudi Arabia as an example of “the new Middle East’s shared vision for change,” but concludes that this vision and the progress it has already brought about has so far failed to register in the Western consciousness.
More than half of those polled in the West believe that people in the Middle East do not share the same values as them, such as support for secular politics, and respect for difference and freedom of expression.
Neither, adds the report, “do they think it is a forward-looking region characterized by hope, instead associating the Middle East with intractable conflict and violent extremism.”
But from the perspective of the people who live there, the poll reveals that “the New Middle East is an altogether different place.”
For example, “an overwhelming majority support the Saudi modernization program and others like it that are reforming institutions, liberalizing society and diversifying the economy.”
Equally, “the majority are opposed to regressive religious movements and their role in politics.”
The report praises Saudi Arabia’s modernization program, championed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman under the Vision 2030 blueprint for the nation’s future, as “the most comprehensive, regionally driven, transformative agenda since the post-colonial period.”
From liberalizing the country’s laws and policies to diversifying the economy, 73 percent of people polled across the region said that they support these transformative steps, including 89 percent of Saudis themselves.
The survey reveals much about the changing nature of Saudi society, including the waning influence of religious authorities.
Indeed, educational reform and the role of religion are key issues for almost everyone polled across all five countries in the region: 77 percent of Iraqis, 73 percent of Saudis, 71 percent of Tunisians and 65 percent of Lebanese believe their country’s religious education and practices require reform.
“What is clear,” the report states, “is that people want secular and pragmatic government, not leadership bound to outdated and destructive Islamist ideologies.
“Today, an overwhelming 75 percent agree that politicized religious movements are damaging for the region.”
This figure is even higher in Saudi Arabia, standing at 80 percent.
Saudi Arabia’s authorities, lawmakers and religious scholars, the report states, “have worked to modernize women’s rights, the judicial system (and) censorship laws and lift social restrictions, including gender-segregation laws.”
Modernizing and diversifying the economy is seen as a “high priority” for the majority of Saudis, 60 percent of whom identify technology and innovation, and 44 percent tourism, as the ideal sectors to generate employment.
More of those surveyed in the Kingdom favor their children receiving technological skills over religious education.
The report highlights that Saudi government thinking — and action — about the future is in step with the views of its citizens as the country moves to unlock the potential of non-oil sectors.
In 2021, for example, there was a 54 percent increase in start-up funding over 2020 and $33 billion invested in information and communication technology. The report also highlights there are now in excess of 300,000 jobs in the Saudi tech sector.
The Global Entrepreneurship Congress has ranked the economic and regulatory landscape in the Kingdom as the best environment for business start-ups out of 45 countries.
On women’s rights, by a margin of two to one, a majority of Saudis agree that women should have the same employment rights as men in private and public sectors.
Vision 2030 envisages women will comprise at least 30 percent of the workforce by 2030, while women’s economic participation in the Kingdom grew from 19.4 percent in 2017 to more than 33 percent in 2020.
All these developments, the report concludes, are popular in Saudi Arabia. Equally important, the Blair Institute says, is they should be supported by the West — and by the US in particular.
Reflecting a history of friendship and economic and military collaboration that dates back to President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s historic February 1945 meeting aboard the USS Quincy on the Suez Canal with King Abdulaziz, founder of Saudi Arabia, “Saudis look to the US as their global partner of choice, despite decades of Western assumptions that anti-Americanism is on the rise.”
Saudi respondents to the survey gave their most favorable country ratings to China, the US and the UK, but 66 percent said that they would most like their country to partner with the US.
“As the Kingdom and its people make strides in transforming society and the economy,” the report states, “now is the time for the US and its allies to invest in the country’s future.”
The report also notes how Saudi Arabia is skilfully managing to balance the preservation and promotion of its own heritage with an embrace of Western culture — to the delight of its young people.
In “the once-conservative Saudi Arabia,” it says, “Vision 2030 prioritizes cultural expression with three aims: Promoting tolerance, professionalism, discipline, justice and transparency; preserving Saudi, Arab and Islamic cultural heritage and history; and preserving and promoting national identity in order to pass it on to future generations.”
There are also “commercial implications ... . Taking a global approach, Saudi Arabia is seeking international partners for its festivals, arts and museums, with the culture sector expected to generate $20 billion, create 100,000 jobs and contribute 3 percent of gross domestic product by 2030.”
At the same time, “music festivals and international sporting events are capitalizing on changes in the Middle East.”
The report cites last year’s MDLBeast Soundstorm festival, which was staged in the desert outside Riyadh and attracted a global audience of more than 700,000.
This state-sponsored event “witnessed young men and women openly mixing, wearing unconventional clothing and enjoying performances by popular Western musicians such as David Guetta — an appearance that caused great excitement among the Saudi youth. Sporting events, including Formula 1 ... are also drawing in a global audience.”
The report highlights that, as part of its national “cultural transformation,” Saudi Arabia has introduced a new visa scheme to encourage international artists to visit, and a residency program to allow artists to settle permanently.
“The aim is to increase freedom for cultural exchange and to underpin the Kingdom’s plans to accelerate the arts and culture sector.”
In his foreword to the report, James Zogby, the managing director of international polling firm Zogby Research Services, which carried out the survey for the Blair institute, says that Western perceptions of the Arab world “are too often shaped by negative stereotypes and anecdotal evidence used to justify prejudicial views — rather than by reality.”
As a result, he adds, “our understanding of who Arabs are, and what values and aspirations they have, too often misses the mark.”
Western policymakers and political analysts “talk about Arabs and at Arabs, but they rarely consider listening to Arabs in order to fully understand their lives, and their needs and hopes for the future.”
One consequence of this has been “the oversimplification of a complex region, which has led to costly policy disasters. In recognition of these failures and still hampered by attitudes shaped by negative perceptions, some voices in the West now argue for disengagement from the region.”
Zogby had this message for Western policymakers and political pundits. “Check your biases at the door and listen to what Arabs are telling us about what they want.
“As my mother used to tell me, ‘If you want others to hear you, you must listen to them first.’
“Thanks to the institute, Arab voices are speaking to you. Listen to what they’re saying.”
Druze: the great survivors
How the world's most secretive faithhas endured for a thousand years