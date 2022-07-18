You are here

Saudi IT firm MIS re-appoints chairman and vice chairman for 3 years

Saudi IT firm MIS re-appoints chairman and vice chairman for 3 years
The new term takes effect from July 18 and will last for three years. (Supplied)
Saudi IT firm MIS re-appoints chairman and vice chairman for 3 years

Saudi IT firm MIS re-appoints chairman and vice chairman for 3 years
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi information technology firm Al-Moammar Information Systems Co., known as MIS, has re-elected Khalid Al-Moammar as board chairman and Ibrahim Al-Moammar as vice chairman.

The new term takes effect from July 18 and will last for three years, according to a bourse filing.

Riyadh-based MIS was established in 1979, making it the first information technology company listed in Saudi Arabia. 

Porsche banks on luxury car demand to target $39bn revenues in 2022

Porsche banks on luxury car demand to target $39bn revenues in 2022
Updated 14 sec ago
Dana Alomar

Porsche banks on luxury car demand to target $39bn revenues in 2022

Porsche banks on luxury car demand to target $39bn revenues in 2022
Updated 14 sec ago
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: Stuttgart-based Porsche targets revenues of approximately €38 billion ($38.55 billion) to €39 billion for the full year 2022 as a result of global demand trends for luxury vehicles. 

On Monday, Porsche AG held a Capital Markets Day at its Research and Development Center in Weissach to discuss market results, expansion plans, and sustainability.

As a result of continued currency growth, Porsche expects a return on sales of approximately 17 to 18 percent in 2022, the company’s Deputy Chairman and Member of the Executive Board, Lutz Meschke, said at the event.

The company delivered more than 300,000 vehicles in 2021, generating revenues of €33.1 billion, according to a statement.

In 2021, Porsche AG’s group operating profit rose 27 percent to € 5.3 billion from €4.1 billion in 2020.

A return on sales of more than 20 percent is also a long-term goal of the company, Meschke said.

A number of assumptions are also made regarding the outlook, including that economic conditions will not deteriorate and that supply chains will not face any further disruptions, he added.

Porsche aims to sell more than 80 percent of its vehicles as battery electric and become a net carbon neutral organization by 2030.

Talking about sustainability, he said: “We see sustainability holistically: economically, ecologically and socially.”

Topics: porche car sustainability EV

General Electric unveils names of three future business units

General Electric unveils names of three future business units
Updated 21 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

General Electric unveils names of three future business units

General Electric unveils names of three future business units
Updated 21 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: General Electric has unveiled the names of its three new future business units, as it splits the industrial group into three separate public companies, according to a statement.

The first company, which will be GE’s healthcare unit has been named GE Healthcare, and it will plan for a Nasdaq Global Select Market listing under the ticker symbol GEHC in early 2023.

GE’s existing energy portfolio of businesses, including renewable energy, power, digital, and energy financial services, will sit together under the brand name GE Vernova.

The aviation business unit has been named GE Aerospace, according to the statement.

“All three planned companies will continue to benefit from GE’s heritage and global brand valued at nearly $20 billion,” the company said.

According to the statement, GE will ultimately emerge as an aerospace company with an installed base of 39,400 commercial and 26,200 military aircraft engines.

“Leveraging GE’s multi-billion-dollar global brand gives us a competitive advantage in our end markets, allowing these businesses to win in the future,” said H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., chairman and CEO of GE, and CEO of GE Aerospace.

Bahrain's GFH acts as joint lead manager on Saudi developer Dar Al-Arkan's $400m sukuk issuance 

Bahrain’s GFH acts as joint lead manager on Saudi developer Dar Al-Arkan’s $400m sukuk issuance 
Updated 23 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Bahrain's GFH acts as joint lead manager on Saudi developer Dar Al-Arkan's $400m sukuk issuance 

Bahrain’s GFH acts as joint lead manager on Saudi developer Dar Al-Arkan’s $400m sukuk issuance 
Updated 23 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahrain-based GFH Financial Group, previously known as Gulf Finance House, has acted as joint lead manager on Saudi developer Dar Al-Arkan’s $400 million sukuk issuance. 

Marking the 12th market issuance for the Saudi developer to date, the sale of the three-year bond took place on June 30, and was met with strong demand from investors, according to a statement. 

Proceeds from the bond will be used to support the firm's development goals and pipeline of projects.

Listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange, Dar Al-Arkan has a portfolio of assets valued at over $8.5 billion, with projects located across the Kingdom and international markets including Dubai and Sarajevo. 

Topics: Dar Al-Arkan

Kuwait's Zain reports $165m profit for second quarter of 2022

Kuwait’s Zain reports $165m profit for second quarter of 2022
Updated 18 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwait's Zain reports $165m profit for second quarter of 2022

Kuwait’s Zain reports $165m profit for second quarter of 2022
  • Zain served 51.7 million customers at the end of the period, a 7.1 percent increase year on year
Updated 18 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Zain, a Kuwait-based telecoms company, has reported a net profit of 50 million Kuwaiti dinars ($165 million) for the second quarter of 2022, a 22 percent increase over the same period last year.
According to data provider Refinitiv, the effort came in slightly ahead of analysts’ estimate of 49 million dinars.
Revenue for the quarter increased 14 percent to 421 million dinars, thanks to double-digit growth at its subsidiaries in Saudi Arabia and Sudan.
In total, the telecoms group made a net profit of 98 million dinars in the first half of 2022, up 14 percent year on year, with earnings per share of 23 fils.
“The board and management are focused on driving sustainable shareholder value through strong environmental, social and governance practices, diligent investments in 4G and 5G network upgrades expansion, and seeking new lucrative business verticals to drive growth,” Ahmed Al-Tahou, chairman of Zain Group, said.
“We thank all the government authorities across our markets for their proactivity in supporting the telecom sector as we strive to provide meaningful connectivity to the communities we serve,” he added.
Zain, which operates in seven markets across the Middle East and Africa, served 51.7 million customers at the end of the period, a 7.1 percent increase year on year.
The company’s board has declared a half-year dividend of 10 fils per share.
“The healthy revenue and net income growth across multiple key markets vindicates the strategic investments we have made over recent years in network upgrades and cutting-edge digital platforms,” Bader Al-Kharafi, Zain’s vice chairman and group CEO, said.
“By offering our individual and enterprise customers state-of-the-art technologies and services, we are enhancing our customer and revenue share across our markets.
“The 5G network of our flagship operation in Kuwait is the driving force of the 9 percent increase in customers and generation of multiple streams of profitable government and enterprise revenue, resulting in an 11 percent increase for all key financial indicators — revenue, EBITDA and net income.
“Similarly, the 5G network and appealing data monetization initiatives in both Saudi Arabia and Bahrain are driving growth on multiple levels. In Iraq, Jordan and Sudan, the operations are monetizing their 4G networks profitably and we look forward to launching 5G services in those markets in the future, upon receipt of regulatory approvals,” he added.
Zain Group, along with Boubyan Bank and other investors, applied for a digital banking license in Kuwait last month, hoping to become the country’s leading telco-led challenger bank.
“We are focused on fostering innovation and building on our success in the fintech space, given the exceptional accomplishments of Tamam in Saudi Arabia, Zain Cash in Iraq and Jordan, as well as MGurush in South Sudan,” Al-Kharafi said.

Design contract signed for landmark Jeddah stadium

Design contract signed for landmark Jeddah stadium
Updated 54 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Design contract signed for landmark Jeddah stadium

Design contract signed for landmark Jeddah stadium
Updated 54 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Jeddah Central Development Co., wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund, has signed an agreement with a designer of a landmark new stadium.

Architectural consultancy company GMP International will design the project, while engineering work has been assigned to Khatib & Alami, according to a statement. 

The stadium is set to be one of four major landmarks of the Jeddah Central Project, the other three being a museum, an opera house, and an oceanarium.

“This contract comes as part of our plan to launch a project that helps to enhance the economic position of Jeddah and to provide a world-class sports and entertainment destination for the city’s residents and visitors from around the Kingdom and abroad,” Ahmed Al-Sulaim, CEO of JCDC, said. 

He added the move will contribute to achieving one of PIF’s objectives of socio-economic significance for the sports sector and support Saudi Vision 2030 to build a thriving economy and a vibrant society.

