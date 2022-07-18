You are here

  • Home
  • Japan concrete company partners with Saudi firm Al Saedan

Japan concrete company partners with Saudi firm Al Saedan

Japan concrete company partners with Saudi firm Al Saedan
The chairs of the two companies, Yoshihiro Aizawa and Machael Bint Abdullah bin Saedan (ANJ)
Updated 24 sec ago
Khaldon Azhari

Japan concrete company partners with Saudi firm Al Saedan

Japan concrete company partners with Saudi firm Al Saedan
Updated 24 sec ago
Khaldon Azhari

FUKUSHIMA: Aizawa High Pressure Concrete Co., Ltd., and Al Saedan for Development, a leading real estate development group from Saudi Arabia, have established a joint venture to produce and construct pre-stressed concrete structural components in the Riyadh metropolitan area.

The joint venture was revealed at a press conference in Fukushima prefecture with the chairs of the two companies, Yoshihiro Aizawa and Machael Bint Abdullah bin Saedan.

“Today, as the third generation of a long-established family that has developed the real estate sector of the Kingdom, we begin collaborating in the Kingdom with expertise and talent from the world’s advanced countries,” bin Saedan said. “Our journey has just begun as we look to provide a better future for our children, working with countries around the world and building a new tomorrow with Saudi hands and international expertise.”

Yoshihiro Aizawa looked forward to the collaboration: “I am excited to be able to make new challenges in step with Saudi Vision 2030. The history of Family Enterprise, which has continued since the founding of Saudi Arabia, overlaps with the history of our company, which was founded in 1935. We will work together to create new value for the Saudi construction sector.”

According to a statement issued by the Japanese company, the venture aims “to make PC construction widely popular as a durable and clean new skeleton construction alternative to the traditional on-site construction in Saudi, where a large amount of housing is expected.”

The total number of concrete villas the Saudi government plans to order over the next 10 years will be around 400,000.

In the first phase, a factory will be built at the Modon Industrial Complex near Riyadh. At the same time, Aizawa will promote technology transfer to Saudi Arabia for digital cloning and concrete 3D printers.

Aizawa will develop and implement an engineer development program for Saudis at the Fukushima RDM Center to establish independent construction methods by Saudis independent of foreign workers. The plan is to train 100 Saudi engineers at the Fukushima RDM Center.

Aizawa was founded in Hokkaido in 1935. The company is trying to transform the traditional material industry into an innovation marketing group based on smart materials.

The Al-Saedan family has led the development of land in the Saudi capital since its inception in 1934 and has long contributed to the development of the country’s real estate sector, including the development of Saudi’s first high-rise building, the “Elegance Tower.”

In the Saudi Vision 2030 announced in April 2016, the Saudi government designated the housing program as one of its important policies.

Topics: Japan Al Saedan

Related

Saudi Grains Organization signs $106.3m Dhiba concrete silos project
Business & Economy
Saudi Grains Organization signs $106.3m Dhiba concrete silos project

NRG Matters — Europe’s energy companies’ debt soars to $1.7tr; Saudi Abdul Latif Jameel Energy’s unit starts work on battery storage projects in UK

NRG Matters — Europe’s energy companies’ debt soars to $1.7tr; Saudi Abdul Latif Jameel Energy’s unit starts work on battery storage projects in UK
Updated 12 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz 

NRG Matters — Europe’s energy companies’ debt soars to $1.7tr; Saudi Abdul Latif Jameel Energy’s unit starts work on battery storage projects in UK

NRG Matters — Europe’s energy companies’ debt soars to $1.7tr; Saudi Abdul Latif Jameel Energy’s unit starts work on battery storage projects in UK
Updated 12 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz 

RIYADH: Europe’s energy companies’ debt has soared to $1.7 trillion during this year amid a global energy crisis. 

Zooming in, Saudi Abdul Latif Jameel Energy’s unit Fotowatio Renewable Ventures has started work on one of Britain’s largest battery storage projects. 

Looking at the bigger picture

  • Europe’s energy companies’ debt has soared to $1.7 trillion during this year amid a global energy crisis fueled by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Their overall debt has jumped over 50 percent compared to before 2020, according to Bloomberg. 

Through a micro lens:

  • German gas giant Uniper has applied to extend its $2 billion credit line with state-owned lender KfW Group after drawing down the full amount, according to Bloomberg. This happens in response to supply shortfalls of Russian gas, increasing the urgency for a government bailout. 
  • Saudi Abdul Latif Jameel Energy’s unit Fotowatio Renewable Ventures has started work on one of Britain’s largest battery storage projects in partnership with UK developer Harmony Energy. Located in Essex, the Clay Tye site will have a total power capacity of 99 megawatt/ 198 megawatt hour, according to Trade Arabia.
Topics: NRG Matters

Related

NRG Matters – UAE, France to sign diesel deal; Volkswagen Group delivers 27% more all-electric vehicles in H1 
Business & Economy
NRG Matters – UAE, France to sign diesel deal; Volkswagen Group delivers 27% more all-electric vehicles in H1 
NRG Matters: Egypt, UAE agree to establish 10 GW wind power project; Shell to build Europe’s largest hydrogen plant 
Business & Economy
NRG Matters: Egypt, UAE agree to establish 10 GW wind power project; Shell to build Europe’s largest hydrogen plant 

Saudi Arabia sees 331% rise in imported empty containers as exports skyrockets

Saudi Arabia sees 331% rise in imported empty containers as exports skyrockets
Updated 14 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia sees 331% rise in imported empty containers as exports skyrockets

Saudi Arabia sees 331% rise in imported empty containers as exports skyrockets
Updated 14 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia witnessed a 331 percent rise in the import volumes of empty containers between January and May compared to the same period last year, said the Saudi Ports Authority.

Import volumes of empty containers rose from 20,985 TEUs to 69,429 TEUs in this particular period, according to the statement from the organisation, also known as Mawani.

“This milestone is a direct result of Mawani’s recent initiative that was launched in collaboration with container terminal operators to slash the handling charges of empty containers by half for one year,” said the authority. 

The statement added: “This move has helped in reducing import costs and enabled shipping lines to expand their inventory of empty containers in line with the Authority’s strategic vision to develop a booming and sustainable maritime sector that bolsters the Kingdom’s trade and economic progress.” 

Recently, Mawani revealed that Saudi ports witnessed a 16.1 percent increase in cargo throughput volumes in June 2022 compared to the same period a year before. 

Topics: Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani)

Related

Saudi ports cargo volumes jump 16.1% to 27m tons: Mawani
Business & Economy
Saudi ports cargo volumes jump 16.1% to 27m tons: Mawani

Saudi IT firm MIS re-appoints chairman and vice chairman for 3 years

Saudi IT firm MIS re-appoints chairman and vice chairman for 3 years
Updated 41 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi IT firm MIS re-appoints chairman and vice chairman for 3 years

Saudi IT firm MIS re-appoints chairman and vice chairman for 3 years
Updated 41 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi information technology firm Al-Moammar Information Systems Co., known as MIS, has re-elected Khalid Al-Moammar as board chairman and Ibrahim Al-Moammar as vice chairman.

The new term takes effect from July 18 and will last for three years, according to a bourse filing.

Riyadh-based MIS was established in 1979, making it the first information technology company listed in Saudi Arabia. 

Topics: Saudi IT MIS

Porsche banks on luxury car demand to target $39bn revenues in 2022

Porsche banks on luxury car demand to target $39bn revenues in 2022
Updated 44 min 22 sec ago
Dana Alomar

Porsche banks on luxury car demand to target $39bn revenues in 2022

Porsche banks on luxury car demand to target $39bn revenues in 2022
Updated 44 min 22 sec ago
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: Stuttgart-based Porsche targets revenues of approximately €38 billion ($38.55 billion) to €39 billion for the full year 2022 as a result of global demand trends for luxury vehicles. 

On Monday, Porsche AG held a Capital Markets Day at its Research and Development Center in Weissach to discuss market results, expansion plans, and sustainability.

As a result of continued currency growth, Porsche expects a return on sales of approximately 17 to 18 percent in 2022, the company’s Deputy Chairman and Member of the Executive Board, Lutz Meschke, said at the event.

The company delivered more than 300,000 vehicles in 2021, generating revenues of €33.1 billion, according to a statement.

In 2021, Porsche AG’s group operating profit rose 27 percent to € 5.3 billion from €4.1 billion in 2020.

A return on sales of more than 20 percent is also a long-term goal of the company, Meschke said.

A number of assumptions are also made regarding the outlook, including that economic conditions will not deteriorate and that supply chains will not face any further disruptions, he added.

Porsche aims to sell more than 80 percent of its vehicles as battery electric and become a net carbon neutral organization by 2030.

Talking about sustainability, he said: “We see sustainability holistically: economically, ecologically and socially.”

Topics: porche car sustainability EV

Related

NRG matters — Porsche leads $400m investment in EV battery startup Group14; Solarwatt joins hands with Stiebel Eltron
Business & Economy
NRG matters — Porsche leads $400m investment in EV battery startup Group14; Solarwatt joins hands with Stiebel Eltron
Porsche to invest $75m in a startup aiming to make gasoline alternative
Business & Economy
Porsche to invest $75m in a startup aiming to make gasoline alternative

General Electric unveils names of three future business units

General Electric unveils names of three future business units
Updated 18 July 2022
Arab News

General Electric unveils names of three future business units

General Electric unveils names of three future business units
Updated 18 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: General Electric has unveiled the names of its three new future business units, as it splits the industrial group into three separate public companies, according to a statement.

The first company, which will be GE’s healthcare unit has been named GE Healthcare, and it will plan for a Nasdaq Global Select Market listing under the ticker symbol GEHC in early 2023.

GE’s existing energy portfolio of businesses, including renewable energy, power, digital, and energy financial services, will sit together under the brand name GE Vernova.

The aviation business unit has been named GE Aerospace, according to the statement.

“All three planned companies will continue to benefit from GE’s heritage and global brand valued at nearly $20 billion,” the company said.

According to the statement, GE will ultimately emerge as an aerospace company with an installed base of 39,400 commercial and 26,200 military aircraft engines.

“Leveraging GE’s multi-billion-dollar global brand gives us a competitive advantage in our end markets, allowing these businesses to win in the future,” said H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., chairman and CEO of GE, and CEO of GE Aerospace.

Topics: GE aviation Power Projects

Latest updates

Japan concrete company partners with Saudi firm Al Saedan
Japan concrete company partners with Saudi firm Al Saedan
NRG Matters — Europe’s energy companies’ debt soars to $1.7tr; Saudi Abdul Latif Jameel Energy’s unit starts work on battery storage projects in UK
NRG Matters — Europe’s energy companies’ debt soars to $1.7tr; Saudi Abdul Latif Jameel Energy’s unit starts work on battery storage projects in UK
Eastern Province, Riyadh region experience soaring temperatures
Eastern Province, Riyadh region experience soaring temperatures
Palestinian composer wins first place at USA Music Composition International Competition
Palestinian composer wins first place at USA Music Composition International Competition
Saudi Arabia sees 331% rise in imported empty containers as exports skyrockets
Saudi Arabia sees 331% rise in imported empty containers as exports skyrockets

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.