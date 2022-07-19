Morocco into Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final after dramatic Nigeria win

You are here

Morocco continued to break new ground as they moved into the final of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. (ENMaroc)
John Duerden 

  • Atlas Lionesses’ 5-4 penalties victory followed controversial 1-1 draw as opponents had 2 players sent off in Rabat
John Duerden 

RIYADH: Morocco continued to break new ground on Monday night as they moved into the final of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations with a dramatic and controversial win over Nigeria in Rabat.

The Atlas Lionesses had already made history by getting this far and qualifying for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, and now only South Africa in Saturday’s final stand between them and national glory.

After 120 minutes of semi-final football ended 1-1 and with Nigeria fielding nine players after receiving two red cards, Morocco won 5-4 on penalties to become the first Arab team to reach the final of the tournament.

Rosella Ayane, who plays her club football in England with Tottenham, scored the winning kick after Ifeoma Onumonu had missed.

Nigeria, continental champions in 11 out of 13 previous tournaments, came into the game as favorites and had the best of the first half. A red card for Halimatu Ayinde just four minutes into the second half after a rash tackle gave Morocco, who last appeared at this tournament in 2000, a numerical as well as home advantage and the North Africans began to pile on the pressure in front of more than 45,000 fans.

Yet it was Nigeria who took the lead just after the hour. After Onumonu’s header had come back off the post, Uchenna Kanu was on hand to open the scoring from close range. It was a short-lived lead as just four minutes later, Ayane broke down the right. Her low cross was palmed away by Chiamaka Nnadozie only for Sanaa Mssoudy to fire the rebound home.

Soon after that, it got worse for Nigeria as Rasheedat Ajibade was red carded as the Atletico Madrid forward brought down Zineb Redouani, the virtual assistant referee overturning the original yellow card.

Morocco had their chances to prevent the game from going to penalties, but the nine women of Nigeria defended resolutely and even hit the woodwork in extra-time through substitute Gift Monday.

The Super Falcons were delighted however to take the game into a shootout. When Khadija Er-Rmichi pulled off an excellent one-handed save from Onumonu then the pendulum swung in the favor of the hosts and there was huge delight when Ayane scored the final kick to take Morocco into the final.

Morocco’s coach Reynald Pedros said: “We played against a team that we knew was strong and then there are some game incidents that are in our favor. We were a bit rushed with the final passes and crosses and lacked a little fluidity but of course we are very happy with the outcome of this semi-final.”

There was plenty of controversy. It was clear that the Nigerian kick-takers not only had to deal with the pressure of a semi-final’s all-or-nothing situation, but lasers from the stands were being shone into their eyes. It was something that goalkeeper Nnadozie also had to deal with. The red cards will be debated too and there was no hiding the disappointment from the Super Falcons.

Nnadozie, who was named player of the match, said: “The whole Moroccan team know that Nigeria is a great team, so to beat us they had to distract us. They did everything they did just to distract us. Since I have been playing football, this is the worst match I have ever played in my life.

“They won but this is not winning for me. The officiating was not really okay. If they were good enough, we were nine players against 11, they would have scored and won. That is to show you how great we are.”

Such discussions about the lasers and officiating will not worry the hosts too much. Not only are they the first Arab team to get this far in the continental tournament but just by reaching the last four, they qualified for the 2023 Women’s World Cup – again the first Arab team to do so.

This could be a turning point for football in Morocco, North Africa, and the Arab world. Lifting the trophy at the weekend would be huge but appearing at the World Cup, to be co-hosted in Australia and New Zealand next summer, is also a major prize. A year of preparation, interest, investment, and excitement should take the women’s game in Morocco to the next level.

The country is already basking in the success of the Atlas Lionesses.

“It’s something incomparable when we all feel the passion of the fans in the stadium and we hear all these people supporting us, they were the 12th, 13th, and 14th man tonight. It was fantastic. We dedicate this victory to them and the spectators who all came very early to the stadium,” Pedros added.

South Africa will be another tough test but with a huge and passionate crowd again expected in Rabat, it will surely be an occasion to remember.

Pedros said: “I think South Africa are a great team and this match will be a great final. Each match is difficult. Since the start of this AFCON, there hasn’t been a team that stands out, there hasn’t been a team that has won by a wide margin. It’s hotly contested, and we saw it again today.

“We hope to have a good final and then try to win it for the country, for everyone, for the girls. But we have to get it out of our minds that it’s a final, we have to say that it’s our last game of the season and we simply have to win it.”

Morocco have already been a major success at the tournament, and Saturday should be a night to remember.

Topics: #morocco sports

Saudi racer Juffali looks to ‘regroup’ after retirement from Hungarian International GT Open

Saudi racer Juffali looks to ‘regroup’ after retirement from Hungarian International GT Open
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi racer Juffali looks to ‘regroup’ after retirement from Hungarian International GT Open

Saudi racer Juffali looks to ‘regroup’ after retirement from Hungarian International GT Open
  • Theeba Motorsport’s next race will be at Austria’s Red Bull Ring in September
  • Juffali and teammate Christodoulou forced to withdraw due to car damage
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Theeba Motorsport founder and driver Reema Juffali said it was “time to regroup” after the team had to retire from Race One of the International GT Open in Hungary on July 9 at the Hungaroring.

Juffali and teammate Adam Christodoulou sustained severe damage following a collision.

Despite the unfortunate result, Juffali had a positive outlook, saying: “We showed so much promise over the first half.”

Praising Christodoulou, Juffali said: “Adam delivered a strong result in qualifying and put us in a good position at the end of the first stint before I took over for the final third.”

Christodoulou said: “Despite losing one position at the start, I think our pace was very strong today and we were right in the fight for the overall win. Obviously, it’s disappointing for our race to end in the barriers but motorsport is unpredictable and while there are good days, it’s inevitable that we’ll face some challenges along the way. We’ll come back fighting in Austria.”

Theeba Motorsport now looks to carry forward the pace it showed in Hungary, with its eyes set on a return to action on Sept. 10-11 at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

Topics: Reema Juffali

Saudia takes off as strategic partner, official airline of Gamers8 esports festival

Saudia takes off as strategic partner, official airline of Gamers8 esports festival
Updated 6 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

Saudia takes off as strategic partner, official airline of Gamers8 esports festival

Saudia takes off as strategic partner, official airline of Gamers8 esports festival
  • National carrier to sponsor world’s biggest esports event as part of ongoing support for Kingdom’s entertainment, cultural, tourism sectors
Updated 6 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has been announced as a strategic sponsor and the official airline of Gamers8, the world’s biggest and most exciting esports event.

Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, the global gaming and esports festival kicked off on July 14 and will run for eight weeks in Riyadh.

One of the most eagerly anticipated events of its kind, Gamers8 will host a series of elite competitive tournaments that will see the world’s top esports teams compete across five different titles for a total prize pool of $15 million.

The unique immersive event will also feature a diverse range of entertainment, activities, and attractions, including music concerts and shows, all hosted in a state-of-the-art, purpose-built venue at Boulevard Riyadh City.

Moataz Alandijani, of Saudia’s partnerships and sponsorships department, said: “We are proud to team up with the Saudi Esports Federation to support this innovative festival and bring the excitement of esports to Riyadh.

“Our participation comes as part of Saudia’s ongoing efforts to contribute to the growth of the Kingdom’s vibrant entertainment sector and thriving tourism industry.

“As the Wings of Vision 2030, we look forward to bringing the world to Saudi Arabia to experience this landmark gathering, which is sure to be an unmissable occasion for dedicated gaming fans across the globe,” he added.

Ahmed Al-Bishri, the SEF’s chief operations officer, said: “We are delighted to welcome Saudia on board as a strategic partner for Gamers8, and thank them for pledging their support to the esports and gaming sector in Saudi Arabia.

“Gamers8 is set to be an incredible, showpiece spectacle in Riyadh this summer, blurring the lines between the physical and virtual worlds, and providing elite esports action, concerts, shows, and activities for all ages.”

Gamers8 will welcome international teams as well as qualifiers from the Saudi-based Gamers Without Borders, the world’s biggest charitable esports festival. Participating teams include Saudi Arabia’s Team Falcons, together with North America’s Clan, and Rogue, who will compete across a series of popular games including “Dota 2,” “Fortnite,” “Rocket League,” “Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege,” and “PUBG MOBILE.”

The event will conclude with a special gaming and esports summit that will bring together industry leaders and experts from around the world.

Saudia’s sponsorship of the Gamers8 festival is a continuation of the airline’s tradition of extending support to a range of prestigious sporting and entertainment events, including the Saudi Cup, Formula E, Saudi Seasons, and AlUla Skies Festival.

The company has committed to supporting diverse programs and initiatives, while helping to achieve the Kingdom’s social and economic goals as outlined in the Vision 2030 reform plan.

Topics: eSports Saudia

Saudi Arabia announce 23-man squad for Arab Cup u-20

Saudi Arabia announce 23-man squad for Arab Cup u-20
Updated 19 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announce 23-man squad for Arab Cup u-20

Saudi Arabia announce 23-man squad for Arab Cup u-20
  • The 18-team tournament takes place in Abha from July 20 until Aug. 6
Updated 19 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia have announced their squad for the 2022 Arab Cup U-20 set to kick off in Abha on Wednesday and run until Aug. 6.

In recent days, coach Saleh Al-Mohammadi’s players have stepped up their preparations on the training grounds of Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City, ahead of their opener against Mauritania on Wednesday.

The young Falcons have been placed alongside Mauritania and Iraq in Group A of the 18-team tournament.

The 23 Saudi squad members are: Osama Al-Marmish, Bilal Al-Dawa, Hamed Al-Shanqiti, Abdulaziz Al-Faraj, Ahmed Al-Jildan, Mohammed Sulaiman, Mohammed Al-Dawsari, Swailem Al-Menhali, Salem Al-Najdi, Walid Ayyash, Faisal Al-Sabiani, Abdullah Al-Zayd, Abdulaziz Al-Aliwa, Musab Al-Juwair, Thamer Al-Shahrani, Abdullah Al-Anzi, Mohammed Al-Marri, Saleh Al-Rahmani, Yassin Al-Zubaidi, Abdulmalik Al-Ayiri, Mashari Al-Nimr, Yazeed Joshan and Abdullah Radif.

Saudi Arabia fall to Kuwait at Asian u-21 handball championship

Saudi Arabia fall to Kuwait at Asian u-21 handball championship
Updated 19 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia fall to Kuwait at Asian u-21 handball championship

Saudi Arabia fall to Kuwait at Asian u-21 handball championship
  • The young Falcons now third in Group A with one match left against South Korea
Updated 19 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia have lost 26-30 to Kuwait in their second group match of the 17th Asian Men’s Junior Handball Championship currently taking place in Manama, Bahrain.

The tournament acts as a qualifying competition for the 2023 International Handball Federation’s Men’s Junior World Championship taking place in Germany and Greece.

The defeat means the young Falcons are now third in Group A on two points, behind leaders South Korea, who beat Iran 32-27, and second placed Kuwait, who are on three points each. Iran remain bottom of the group with no points.

The Saudi national team wrap up their group matches on Wednesday against South Korea at Khalifa Sports City, while Kuwait take on Iran.

Topics: handball

US beat Canada for CONCACAF W Championship title, 2024 Olympic berth

US beat Canada for CONCACAF W Championship title, 2024 Olympic berth
Updated 19 July 2022
AP

US beat Canada for CONCACAF W Championship title, 2024 Olympic berth

US beat Canada for CONCACAF W Championship title, 2024 Olympic berth
  • The US are now 33-0 in World Cup or Olympic qualifying matches since losing to Mexico 2-1 in advance of the 2011 World Cup
Updated 19 July 2022
AP

MONTERREY, Mexico: Alex Morgan converted on a penalty in the 78th minute and the US national team won the CONCACAF W Championship 1-0 over Canada on Monday night to secure one of the region’s spots in the 2024 Olympics.

As FIFA President Gianni Infantino watched from a private box, the US finally broke a stalemate when Rose Lavelle was fouled in the box and Morgan fooled Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan on the penalty. It was Morgan’s 118th overall career goal.

Jamaica defeated Costa Rica 1-0 in overtime earlier Monday to claim third place in the tournament.

The four semifinalists all earlier earned spots in the 2023 World Cup next summer in Australia and New Zealand. Runner-up Canada will play Jamaica in a playoff for the region’s other Olympic bid in September 2023.

The US are now 33-0 in World Cup or Olympic qualifying matches since losing to Mexico 2-1 in advance of the 2011 World Cup.

The game was a rematch of the Olympic semifinal a year ago in Tokyo. Canada edged the US 1-0 on a late penalty kick to advance to the final, their first victory over the Americans in 20 years.

The Canadians went on to win the gold medal on a penalty shootout with Sweden. The US team finished with the bronze.

Alyssa Naeher was in goal for the US instead of Casey Murphy, who started the last game at the tournament. Defender Emily Fox also returned to the lineup from COVID-19 protocol.

Temperatures hovered in the low 90s at the start of the match at Estadio BBVA. Sheridan had a big save in the 31st minute when Mallory Pugh made a break down the right side and took a hard shot at the goal.

She made another in the 45th, with an assist from teammate Kadeisha Buchanan, on Sophia Smith’s scramble to score at the goal line. Smith had another chance in the 64th, but it went wide.

Canada had a flurry of late opportunities, including a header from Jordyn Huitema that went wide.

Kalyssa van Zanten scored in the 102nd minute to give Jamaica the edge in the earlier game. Van Zanten, who plays for Notre Dame, came into the game as a substitute in the 99th minute and scored on a well-placed pass from Drew Spence.

“I talked to her before she goes in and told her there’s a goal in those boot and she nodded to me and it gave her some confidence,” said Jamaica coach Lorne Donaldson, who just took over the Reggae Girlz early last month amid upheaval.

Costa Rica had perhaps the best opportunity in the first half when Melissa Herrera faced Jamaica goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer alone, but her shot when wide left.

Rocky Rodriguez, who plays for the Portland Thorns in the National Women’s Soccer League, hit the post with a shot in stoppage time, and the game went to overtime.

Costa Rica fell to the US 3-0 in the semifinals, while Jamaica lost to Canada 3-0. Jamaica and Costa Rica have each been to the World Cup once before.

The US have been to every World Cup since the tournament started in 1991. The Americans have four titles, including the last two in 2015 and 2019.

Topics: football US

