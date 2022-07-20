Police arrest 17 US lawmakers at abortion rights protest outside Supreme Court
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is detained after participating in a sit in with activists from Center for Popular Democracy Action (CPDA) in front of the US Supreme Court Building on July 19, 2022 in Washington, DC. (AFP)
WASHINGTON: At least 17 Democratic lawmakers, including prominent progressives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar, were arrested at an abortion rights protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington on Tuesday, police said.
The US Capitol police said on Twitter that the demonstrators had blocked traffic on a nearby road and were been given three warnings before officers made the arrests.
“We made a total of 35 arrests for Crowding, Obstructing or Incommoding,” the police said. “That arrest number includes 17 Members of Congress.”
The small demonstration came three weeks after a controversial ruling by the Supreme Court that overturned the 1973 landmark decision of Roe v. Wade, which had guaranteed women’s access to abortion.
“Today I was arrested while participating in a civil disobedience action with my fellow Members of Congress outside the Supreme Court,” Omar, representative from Minnesota, said on Twitter.
“I will continue to do everything in my power to raise the alarm about the assault on our reproductive rights!” she tweeted.
Representative Carolyn Maloney of New York was also arrested, and issued a statement saying, “There is no democracy if women do not have control over their own bodies and decisions about their own health, including reproductive care.”
“The Republican Party and the right-wing extremists behind this decision are not pro-life, but pro-controlling the bodies of women, girls, and any person who can become pregnant.”
Footage from the protest showed Ocasio-Cortez, Omar and others being led away, not in handcuffs, and waving to supporters.
Russia pounds more Ukraine civilian centers as Putin gets Iran’s backing
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei tells Putin that if Russia had not invaded Ukraine, it would have faced an attack from NATO later
Khamenei's echoing of Putin’s own rhetoric reflects increasingly close ties between Moscow and Tehran as they both face severe Western sanctions
Updated 20 July 2022
AP
KYIV, Ukraine: Russian missiles struck cities and villages in eastern and southern Ukraine, hitting homes, a school and a community center on Tuesday as Russian President Vladimir Putin won strong support support from Iran for his country’s military operation.
In Kramatorsk, a city in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk province considered a likely Russian occupation target, one person was killed and 10 wounded in an airstrike that hit a five-story apartment building, regional Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said.
Fresh blood stained the concrete amid green leaves that were torn off trees as nearby apartments on at least two floors burned. Shrapnel was placed in a small pile near an empty playground.
“There was no one here. Everything is ruined,” said Halyna Maydannyk, a resident of one burned apartment. “Who knows why they’re doing this? We were all living peacefully.”
Kramatorsk residents Mykola Zavodovskyi and Tetiana Zavodovska stood in bandages outside a hospital. They heard a loud clap and went to their balcony to investigate, then everything exploded and the windows shattered.
“Probably it was a rocket, and probably it was brought down by Ukrainian forces,” Zavodovska said.
The midday strike came after Kyrylenko had reported four earlier Russian strikes in Kramatorsk and urged civilians to evacuate.
On the political front, Putin visited Tehran, where Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said the West opposes an “independent and strong” Russia. Khamenei said that if Russia hadn’t sent troops into Ukraine, it would have faced an attack from NATO later, echoing Putin’s own rhetoric and reflecting increasingly close ties between Moscow and Tehran as they both face severe Western sanctions.
NATO allies have bolstered their military presence in Eastern Europe and provided Ukraine with weapons to help counter the Russian attack. Putin and other officials at the Tehran meetings said little new about negotiations to unblock Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea.
In the Odesa region in southern Ukraine, Russian forces fired seven Kalibr cruise missiles overnight. The Russian Defense Ministry said strikes on the village of Bilenke achieved a legitimate military goal and “destroyed depots of ammunition for weapons supplied by the United States and European countries.”
A local official disputed Moscow’s claim and said six people were wounded.
“These strikes on peaceful people have one goal — to intimidate the population and the authorities and keep them in constant tension,” Serhiy Bratchuk, the speaker of the Odesa regional government, told Ukrainian television.
With indications that Ukraine is planning counterattacks to retake occupied areas, the Russian military in recent weeks has targeted Odesa and parts of southern Ukraine where its troops captured cities earlier in the war.
In the east, Ukrainian forces are fighting to hold onto the declining territory under their control. Donetsk has been cut off from gas supplies and partly from water and power as the Russians try to complete their capture of the province. Russia’s ground advance has slowed, in part because Ukraine is using more effective US weapons and partly because of what Putin has called an “operational pause.” Russia has been focusing more on aerial bombardment using long-range missiles.
“The infrastructure of the cities is being methodically destroyed by missile strikes, and the civilian population, cut off from bare necessities, suffers the most,” Kyrylenko said.
Russian-installed officials in the southern region of Kherson, under Moscow’s control since early in the war, said Ukrainian forces damaged the only bridge in the city of Kherson over the Dnipro River, east of Odesa. Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of the Kherson region’s Kremlin-backed administration, told the Russian news agency Interfax that Ukrainian forces used American-made rocket launchers to damage the bridge in an attempt to cut Kherson off from the left bank of the Dnipro.
Ukrainian officials have spoken of plans for a counter-offensive to retake Kherson and other southern Ukrainian territory from the Russians.
Serhiy Khlan, an official with the Ukrainian administration of the Kherson region, tacitly confirmed the strike on Ukrainian television, reporting “a precise hit” and explosion in the area of the bridge.
Also in the Kherson region, Ukraine claimed to have used anti-aircraft missiles to shoot down a Russian Su-35 fighter jet that had planned to attack its planes. Several ground-based videos posted on social media showed a plane breaking up in the evening sky Tuesday near Nova Kakhovka, in flames and spewing gray and black smoke as it descended and crashed into the ground, at least some pieces into a green field. Ukrainian news reports said the pilot ejected and showed a helicopter search for him. Russian officials didn’t immediately confirm the shootdown. Little information has emerged during the war about aerial battles.
Kherson — hosting a major ship-building industry at the confluence of the Dnieper River and the Black Sea near Russian-annexed Crimea — is one of several areas a US government spokesman said Russia is trying to annex. Following months of local rumors and announcements about a Russian referendum, White House national security council spokesman John Kirby said Tuesday that US intelligence officials have amassed “ample” new evidence that Russia is looking formally to annex additional Ukraine territory and could hold a “sham” public vote as soon as September. Russia is eyeing Kherson as well as the entirety of the Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts.
“Russia is laying the groundwork to annex Ukrainian territory that it controls in direct violation of Ukraine sovereignty,” Kirby said in Washington.
Kirby also said the White House is expected to announce more military aid for Ukraine later this week. The aid is expected to include more High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, a critical weapon Ukrainian forces have been using with success in their fight to repel Russian troops.
On the ground, Ukraine and Russia continued their sporadic exchanges of bodies of fallen soldiers. Each side gave the other 45 soldiers’ bodies in the Zaporizhzhia region. Russia’s Ria-Novosti news agency said Tuesday the soldiers had been killed in Mariupol, the Azov Sea city that captured worldwide attention because of a weeks-long siege of a steel plant.
At least two civilians were killed and 15 wounded by Russian shelling across Ukraine over the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s presidential office said in a Tuesday morning update.
With Russia’s missiles hitting cities 799 kilometers (497 miles) apart Tuesday, “there remains a high level of threat of missile strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine,” said Oleksandr Shtupun, spokesman of the General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces.
The missile strikes came as the British military said it believes Russia is struggling to keep up its troop strength in its grinding war of attrition that began with the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
The British Defense Ministry said in a Tuesday assessment that Russia “has struggled to sustain effective offensive combat power since the start of the invasion, and this problem is likely becoming increasingly acute” as Moscow seeks to conquer the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.
The British military added: “While Russia may still make further territorial gains, their operational tempo and rate of advance is likely to be very slow without a significant operational pause for reorganization and refit.”
In other developments Tuesday:
— Ukraine’s parliament approved President Volodymyr Zelensky’s dismissal of Ivan Bakanov as head of the country’s Security Service, the SBU, and the Ukrainian leader on Tuesday finalized the firing of Iryna Venediktova, who served as Ukraine’s prosecutor general. As part of the reshuffle stemming from alleged collaboration with Russian authorities, Zelensky on Tuesday also fired six other SBU officials.
— Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, visited Washington at the invitation of US first lady Jill Biden. Zelenska met Monday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who assured her of the US commitment to Ukraine, and praised her work with civilians dealing with trauma and other war damage. At the White House on Tuesday, Zelenska met with Jill Biden, embracing and posing for photos before discussing how the US is helping Ukrainians suffering mentally and emotionally from the war.
Saudi FM discusses bilateral ties, energy markets at Arab News Japan event
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud mourns death of former Japanese PM Abe, calling him “a statesman of the highest caliber”
Remarks touching on energy, security and geopolitics made during roundtable conference held in Tokyo
Updated 58 min 23 sec ago
Ali Itani
TOKYO: Saudi Arabia is keen to maintain momentum in strengthening bilateral relations with Japan and is making efforts to stabilize energy supplies in the medium and long term, according to Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud.
Participating in an Arab News Japan roundtable discussion on Tuesday in Tokyo, he touched on issues ranging from oil (of which Japan is a major consumer) and Middle East security to tourism in Saudi Arabia, while paying tribute to the slain former Japanese prime minister, Shinzo Abe.
“No doubt the pandemic has had an impact on all of us, certainly as countries, on our economies and our ability to move our agendas forward,” Prince Faisal said.
“But also, of course, on a personal level, we have all been very much impacted. One of the impacts of the pandemic was a lack of communication on a global scale, a lack of contacts, and that has impacted our global partnership somewhat.”
He added: “One of the reasons I am here is to make sure that the momentum that we had before we came into the pandemic, and the relationship with Japan, can be maintained. And we’ve been working, even before this visit, with our colleagues in the Japanese government, to make sure that all of those agenda items that we’ve been working on for the past many years continue, and now we are focused on the future.”
Prince Faisal began his remarks at the discussion by mourning the death of Abe, who was fatally shot while giving a speech at a political campaign event in the Japanese city of Nara on July 8.
“It was an extreme tragedy,” he said at the event in Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan, where Arab News Japan was launched two-and-a-half years ago.
“Shinzo Abe was perceived by us in the Kingdom as really a statesman of the highest caliber and someone who had a tremendous impact on the global stage.
“We saw him as very much a friend of the Kingdom and someone who was instrumental in strengthening the strategic relationship between our two countries. So, we were very saddened and shocked by his murder. I, of course, communicated our leadership’s condolences to the (Japanese) prime minister.”
Moving on to the topic of the recent visit of US President Joe Biden to Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal reiterated the Kingdom’s commitment both to stabilizing global energy markets and transitioning to renewable energy.
“We are focused on maintaining stability in the oil markets through OPEC+, and the dialogue within OPEC+ is quite robust and is responding as needed to the requirements of the market,” he said, referring to the informal alliance of 24 oil-producing nations, of which 10, including Russia, are not members of OPEC.
“One of the challenges that we addressed here, and we continue to address with our partners globally, is the fact that we need to make sure that we have a balanced approach to energy transition. So, we are now in an energy transition, to a renewable economy and to carbon net zero.”
Earlier in the day, Prince Faisal met his Japanese counterpart, Hayashi Yoshimasa, to discuss cooperative efforts to stabilize the global oil market, as the world continues to be gripped by a fuel crisis caused by a number of factors.
“There needs to be investment in hydrocarbons so that economies have the necessary resources and the necessary access to energy, so that they can continue to perform and that we don’t face an economic shock,” Prince Faisal told the roundtable meeting.
He referenced parts of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s recent speech at the Jeddah Security and Development Summit, which was attended by leaders and representatives of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, the US, Egypt, Iraq and Jordan, and was held in the Saudi port city on July 16.
“(The crown prince) pointed out that the Kingdom is working towards a capacity of 13 million barrels. That is, however, the maximum capacity we are going to be able to reach,” Prince Faisal said.
“This means that other countries also need to invest in their capacity to produce hydrocarbons in the interim while we’re working towards deploying renewable energy.”
He stressed that Saudi Arabia was making efforts to secure a stable supply of oil in the medium and long term, and that it would also work with OPEC+ partners to make sure that global oil needs were addressed.
“As of today, we don’t see a lack of oil in the market. There is a lack of refining capacity, which is also an issue,” he said.
“We need to invest more in the refining capacity, and that’s a policy decision that countries, especially consuming countries, need to make to ensure that there is enough capacity to refine the oil that is available.”
Elaborating on the discussions held by the Saudi leadership with the US presidential delegation last week, Al-Saud explained that security and stability were among the primary issues on the table for the two countries.
“We had from the US a very clear commitment to the security of the region — that they are maintaining not just their presence, but their robust capacity to ensure maritime security and also counter the threats of ballistic missiles etc that exist in the region,” Prince Faisal said.
He added that all the participants in the Jeddah Security and Development Summit were focused on joint cooperation as well as on bolstering their capacities for self-defense.
On the question of Saudi Arabia’s engagement with Iran, Prince Faisal said: “We are committed to engage with Iran because we believe very strongly that Iran — if it decided to take a different path in the region and decided to engage positively with its neighbors and focus on its own development journey — can be a real partner in the region.”
He added: “Iran tells us it has no intention of developing nuclear weapons, but its behavior and its actions indicate otherwise. We see now activity that it announces that is not commensurate with a civilian nuclear program, whether it’s enrichment up to 60 percent or other technological developments.
“In the end, nuclear weapons capacity is the thing that is the most dangerous. Therefore, we are certainly hopeful that there can be a resolution through diplomatic means.”
Clarifying Riyadh’s policy vis-a-vis Moscow, Prince Faisal said: “Russia is an integral part of OPEC+, and without cooperation in OPEC+ as a collective, it would be impossible to properly ensure adequate supplies of oil to the international markets and the needs of energy.”
He explained that although Saudi Arabia had made its position on the war in Ukraine clear through its votes at the UN, “we do not feel that this precludes having a working relationship with Russia.”
With regard to Israel, Prince Farhan said the main obstacle to Saudi relations with the country was the unfinished business of “finding a pathway to a Palestinian state, a state with dignity, along the lines proposed in the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative.”
He warned that “as long as we are without a pathway to peace between the Palestinians and Israelis, we will remain in a situation where we have a source of tremendous instability in the region, something that empowers the extremists.”
Prince Faisal also talked about the reopening of Saudi Arabia to tourism after the pandemic.
“I’m happy to report the Kingdom is open for tourism,” he said, and pointed out that Japanese citizens can visit Saudi Arabia visa-free.
“We had a bit of a hiatus, but now we are back, and we are seeing millions of tourists come and visit the Kingdom.”
Participants in Tuesday’s roundtable discussion included independent journalists and such Japanese news outlets as NHK, Jiji Press, Kyodo News, Asahi Shimbun and Nikkei Shimbun.
Also among those in attendance were Nayef Al-Fahadi, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Japan, and Iwai Fumio, ambassador of Japan to Saudi Arabia.
Druze: the great survivors
How the world's most secretive faithhas endured for a thousand years
UK’s Sunak tops Tory MPs’ latest vote as race narrows to three
The vote means that Britain will get either its first British Asian prime minister or the third female leader in the country's history
Sunak fell two votes short of the number needed to guarantee a place among the final two
Updated 19 July 2022
AFP
LONDON: Britain’s former finance minister Rishi Sunak again topped the latest vote by Conservative MPs to choose a new prime minister, as another candidate was eliminated to leave three contenders in the race.
Sunak garnered 118 votes, followed by former defense minister Penny Mordaunt on 92 and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on 86, with longshot candidate Kemi Badenoch trailing on 59 and therefore eliminated from the contest.
The vote means that Britain will get either its first British Asian prime minister or the third female leader in the country’s history.
Sunak, whose resignation helped to topple outgoing leader Boris Johnson, fell two votes short of the number needed to guarantee a place among the final two, who will battle it out over the summer before party members choose the winner.
He is all but guaranteed to make the final cut in Wednesday’s last round of voting by MPs.
But the race to join him further tightened, with Truss making up five votes on Mordaunt — the one-time bookmaker’s favorite.
Truss is now only six behind, and will hope that the right wing of the party swings behind her following the departure of Badenoch, a favorite of the grassroots members.
A YouGov poll published before the vote showed that Badenoch would beat the remaining candidates with the all-important members, and that Sunak would lose to them by wide margins.
Mordaunt had headed the same poll previously.
She now trails Truss after a damaging few days in which her former boss, one-time UK Brexit pointman David Frost, slammed her work ethic and questions were raised over her stance on trans rights.
Man detained in police probe of raging wildfires in France
One of the blazes, tearing through woodlands south of Bordeaux, is suspected to have been started deliberately
Criminal investigators found evidence pointing to possible arson
Updated 19 July 2022
AP
LA TESTE-DE-BUCH, France: French investigators probing the suspected deliberate lighting of what has become a raging wildfire in the country’s southwest detained a man for questioning,
Meanwhile, firefighters and water-bombing planes on Tuesday fought the ferocious flames fueled by a heat wave smashing temperature records in Europe.
Two huge fires feeding on tinder-dry pine forests in the Gironde region have forced tens of thousands of people to flee homes and summer vacation spots since they broke out July 12.
One of the blazes, tearing through woodlands south of Bordeaux, is suspected to have been started deliberately. A motorist told investigators that he saw a vehicle speeding away from the spot where that fire started on July 12. The motorist pulled over and tried unsuccessfully to extinguish the flames, the Bordeaux prosecutor’s office said.
Criminal investigators found evidence pointing to possible arson, it said.
The 39-year-old man being questioned Tuesday lives in Gironde and was detained on Monday afternoon, the prosecutor’s office said. He previously also was questioned in 2012 on suspicion of starting a forest fire but that investigation was shelved in 2014 for lack of evidence, the prosecutor’s office added.
Investigations are continuing and witnesses are being heard, it said.
Ten water-bombing planes and more than 2,000 firefighters are working day and night to contain that fire and another fierce blaze southwest of Bordeaux that police investigators are treating as accidental. The blazes have already burned through more than 190 square kilometers (more than 70 square miles) of forest and vegetation, Gironde authorities said.
Thick clouds of smoke and the risk of flames spreading to buildings have forced the evacuations of more than 37,000 people, including 16,000 on Monday alone, authorities said. A smaller third fire broke out late Monday in the Medoc wine region north of Bordeaux, further taxing regional firefighting resources.
Those evacuated Monday included 74 residents of a retirement home, authorities said. Animals were also evacuated from a zoo. Five camping sites went up in flames in the Atlantic coast beach zone southwest of Bordeaux, around the Arcachon maritime basin famous for its oysters and resorts.
Swirling winds and extreme heat have complicated the firefighting. But changing weather Tuesday offered some consolation, with heat-wave temperatures easing along the Atlantic seaboard and rains expected to roll in late in the day.
The double blow of heat waves and droughts exacerbated by climate change are making wildfires more frequent, destructive and harder to fight. In Spain, the prime minister has linked wildfires that have killed two people to global warming, warning Monday that “climate change kills.”
The head of Spain’s Civil Protection and Emergencies agency, Leonardo Marcos González, noted Tuesday that extreme heat and wildfires have hit the country three weeks earlier than usual this year and that many fires broke out at the same time.
“We are in the midst of the most significant civil protection emergency on record,” he told radio station SER.
In Portugal, cooling temperatures have eased pressure on emergency crews, with just two major wildfires being tackled by around 800 firefighters Tuesday. But more torrid weather is forecast for Wednesday.
Authorities suspect a wildfire is to blame for the death of a couple in their 80s whose car went off the road and flipped over in a northern Portuguese village late Monday. Their charred vehicle with two bodies inside was found after a blaze engulfed the area, and officials suspect they were killed while trying to flee the flames.
The pilot of a water-dumping plane also died in Portugal last week when his aircraft crashed while fighting a wildfire.
NEW DELHI: When the sea destroyed her home, Mary Joseph had to move to a warehouse, a shelter that she and her children now share with more than 20 other families displaced by coastal erosion in Valiyathura, a former port area of Trivandrum, the capital of Kerala state.
The rising sea levels in the state that spans almost 600 kilometers on the southwestern coast of the Indian subcontinent is one of the reasons that people are losing their houses and livelihoods, but climate change is not the only culprit.
In Trivandrum, more than 20 percent of the city’s Arabian Sea coastline is affected by erosion, much of it caused by artificial seawalls and riprap revetments protecting infrastructure projects, according to local government data.
Hundreds of fishing families from Valiyathura and about a dozen other neighboring villages have been forced to abandon their houses in the past few years.
“It’s terrible living here where you don’t have any privacy,” Joseph, who has two teenage children, told Arab News.
“Life in the warehouse has not only dehumanized us, but has also brought health problems, with many of us suffering from respiratory problems because this building used to store cement earlier.”
Since May, the displaced villagers and civil society groups have been protesting a multibillion-dollar seaport project built in nearby Vizhinjam, which they say has deprived local communities of homes by increasing sea levels at a pace much faster than climate change.
The Adani Vizhinjam port and container transshipment facility, developed in a public-private partnership since 2016, has already affected about 200,000 people and the number is increasing, according to Trivandrum-based environmentalist A. J. Vijayan.
“We have seen that every year at least 100 houses are getting lost after the port project started,” Vijayan told Arab News.
He estimates that more than 650 families have since moved to temporary shelters in nearby schools and warehouses.
Vijayan is one of the organizers of the protest to stop the development and compensate the fishermen who have lost their lands.
“For land and housing, they should be adequately compensated,” he said, adding that protesters also want the local government to restore the eroded coastline that provided livelihoods to those dependent on it.
“Stolen Shorelines,” a documentary film by K. A. Shaji, a journalist from Kerala, shows how development projects in Trivandrum are pushing coastal communities into homelessness and poverty.
“The coastal region of Kerala is facing massive sea erosion. Massive sea erosion is visible in Trivandrum and the surrounding areas for the last four and five years, and now it has escalated to alarming levels,” Shaji told Arab News.
“At one level climate change is a villain. On the other level there are many contributing factors that are aggravating the crisis created by climate change.”
The local government has policies to rehabilitate displaced communities.
“We are giving 10 lakhs rupees ($12,600) of which six lakhs is for buying land and four lakhs for building houses,” Sheeja Mary, deputy director of the Kerala Department of Fisheries, told Arab News. “These projects are for those who live within 50 meters of the high tide line and those affected by sea erosion.”
She said that under the program, the government has so far helped 3,000 people and plans to rehabilitate a further 15,000.
But the assistance covers all those displaced along the hundreds of kilometers-long Kerala coast, which means that only a fraction of the people affected will receive funding. And if they do, it may be too little to rebuild their households and livelihoods.
Reni Dixon, another resident of the Valiyathura warehouse, said that with the government assistance she would fail to buy land in any port city of Kerala, where her family could rely for sustenance on what they know best — fishing.
“If we shift to the rural areas then our livelihood is lost,” she added. “We have lost not only our houses, but also our livelihoods, and the government is not willing to accept that this is a problem.”