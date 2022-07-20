You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey rejects responsibility for attack on Iraq's Dohuk that killed eight

Turkey rejects responsibility for attack on Iraq's Dohuk that killed eight

Turkey rejects responsibility for attack on Iraq's Dohuk that killed eight
An injured man is pictured at a hospital following Turkish shelling in the city of Zakho in the north of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z262d

Updated 45 sec ago
Reuters

Turkey rejects responsibility for attack on Iraq's Dohuk that killed eight

Turkey rejects responsibility for attack on Iraq's Dohuk that killed eight
  • Turkey regularly carries out airstrikes into northern Iraq and has sent commandos to support its offensives
  • US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Washington is monitoring the situation following the shelling
Updated 45 sec ago
Reuters

BAGHDAD: Turkey on Wednesday refuted claims by Iraqi state media that it had carried out a strike on a mountain resort in Iraq’s northern Dohuk province that killed eight tourists and wounded another 23 people, saying the attack was a terror act.
The “fierce artillery bombing” hit a resort in Zakho, a city on the border between Iraq’s Kurdistan region and Turkey, Iraq state TV said.
Children were among the victims, including a 1-year-old, the Kurdish health minister said in a statement, adding that all the victims died before reaching a hospital.
“We go toward the mountainside, there are strikes. We go toward the waterfall, there are strikes. We go toward this side, there are strikes,” said Mustafa Aala, 24, who was at the resort with a friend when the attack occurred.
“We pulled up the fence that was around the waterfall. We looked from inside, I saw children lying on the ground....It’s a scene that I’ve never seen in my life,” Aala added.
Turkey’s foreign ministry said Ankara was saddened to hear of the casualties in the attack, and added that Turkey took maximum care to avoid civilian casualties or damaging historic, cultural sites in its counter-terrorism operations against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militia and others.
“Turkey is ready to take every step for the truth to come out,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that Turkish military operations were in line with international laws.
“We call on the Iraqi government to not make remarks influenced by the heinous terrorist organization’s rhetoric and propaganda, and to engage in cooperation to uncover the perpetrators of this cruel act,” it said, referring to the PKK.
Turkey regularly carries out air strikes in northern Iraq and has sent commandos to support its offensives as part of a long-running campaign in Iraq and Syria against militants of the Kurdish PKK and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia. Ankara regards both as terrorist groups.
The PKK took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984.
More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict, which in the past was mainly focused in southeast Turkey where the PKK sought to create an ethnic homeland.
The top United Nations envoy to Iraq condemned Wednesday’s attack in a statement published on Twitter and called for an investigation.

Meanwhile, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Washington is monitoring the situation following the shelling.
In a regular press briefing, Price reiterated the US position that military action in Iraq should respect Iraqi sovereignty and territorial integrity, and emphasized “the importance of ensuring civilians are protected.” 

Topics: Iraq Turkish strikes Zakho Kurdish

Related

Six Iraq police killed in attack blamed on Daesh
Middle-East
Six Iraq police killed in attack blamed on Daesh
Turkey warns it can ‘freeze’ Sweden, Finland’s NATO process
Middle-East
Turkey warns it can ‘freeze’ Sweden, Finland’s NATO process

Yemen’s information minister says Houthis unjustly sieged number of areas, indiscriminately bombing

Yemen’s information minister says Houthis unjustly sieged number of areas, indiscriminately bombing
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Yemen’s information minister says Houthis unjustly sieged number of areas, indiscriminately bombing

Yemen’s information minister says Houthis unjustly sieged number of areas, indiscriminately bombing
  • Yemen thanks Saudi Arabia for oil derivates grant and managing Aden General Hospital at the Kingdom’s expense
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen have unjustly sieged Khubzah village, Al-Qurishyah area, and the town of Al-Bayda, and are indiscriminately bombing citizens with tanks and artillery, the country’s information minister said on Wednesday.
Moammer Al-Eryani described their actions as “a fully-fledged war crime” and that they were injuring women and children in those areas and destroying several houses.


“Houthi’s heinous crime under UN-sponsored truce, confirms its indifference to deescalation calls and efforts to alleviate Yemenis suffering, and taking advantage of the truce to subjugate tribes that oppose them, and to subjugate them to their priestly project,” he said in a series of tweets.
He urged the international community, and the UN and US envoys, to condemn their brutal attack, pressure the Houthi militia to end atrocities, prosecute perpetrators in international courts, lift their siege on Khubzah immediately, open safe corridors for citizens, and allow the injured to receive treatment.
Meanwhile, Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council expressed thanks to Saudi Arabia for providing a grant of oil derivatives to generate electricity worth $200 million, as well as the approval to contract with a company to manage and operate the Aden General Hospital at the expense of the Kingdom.

Topics: Yemen Moammar Al-Eryani Houthi

Related

Special Houthis besiege, attack small village in Yemen’s Al-Bayda
Middle-East
Houthis besiege, attack small village in Yemen’s Al-Bayda
Coalition denies Houthi claims of airstrikes on Yemen’s Al-Dhale governorate
Middle-East
Coalition denies Houthi claims of airstrikes on Yemen’s Al-Dhale governorate

Lebanon archbishop’s arrest sparks Christian anger

Lebanon archbishop’s arrest sparks Christian anger
Updated 12 min 49 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon archbishop’s arrest sparks Christian anger

Lebanon archbishop’s arrest sparks Christian anger
  • Senior cleric faces eight-hour interrogation after Israel visit
Updated 12 min 49 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: A senior Lebanese Maronite cleric’s detention and military court summons following a visit to his parish in Israel sparked indignation among Christian leaders on Wednesday.

Bishop Musa Al-Hajj, archbishop of Haifa and the holy land, was detained for 11 hours and faced an eight-hour interrogation after returning to Lebanon. His passport was seized and a travel ban imposed by military court judge Fadi Akiki.

Al-Hajj was accused of bringing large sums of money in US dollars into Lebanon.

His detention sparked anger in church and political circles. It is not the first time that Al-Hajj has visited Israel, after obtaining special permission from the army command to cross the border, especially since the Maronite Church owns property and land in the area.

While the two countries remain technically at war, Hajj visited Israel because he heads a community of Lebanese Christian Maronites living there, many of whom are refugees who collaborated with Israel during Lebanon’s 1975-1990 civil war.

The controversy over his arrest has brought to light the issue of the Lebanese who fled to Israel 22 years ago, and also revealed the behind-the-scenes political tug-of-war over the next Lebanese president.

The Council of Maronite Bishops, which held an exceptional meeting on Wednesday headed by Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai, expressed its dismay at Al-Hajj’s arrest.

Sources close to Al-Rai said: “Whoever wanted to deliver a political message to Al-Rai through Al-Hajj’s arrest can consider the message received, but Al-Rai will never shift positions.”

President Michel Aoun and caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati both phoned Al-Rai to condemn the cleric’s detention.

Al-Hajj visited Al-Rai at his residence on Wednesday and briefed the patriarch on his 11-hour detention at the Al-Naqoura crossing.

The cleric said that all the items he was carrying with him, including medicines and aid to Lebanese families, and even his personal mobile phone, were searched without regard to his religious position, and he was released only after the judiciary and the church became involved.

“I was treated with respect during those 11 hours, but I was detained and asked many questions,” Al-Hajj said.

A judicial source told Arab News: “During the investigation, many medicines and a sum of money worth $460,000 were found in Al-Hajj’s possession. He also had a list of more than 100 Lebanese names, and next to each name was a reference to an amount of money not exceeding $500 or a reference to a medicine bag to be delivered to them.

“The investigation focused on the possibility of suspected money laundering for spies. So the names on the list were compared to the files of suspected Israeli spies who fled to Israel after the latter withdrew from southern Lebanon in 2000, and they are accused of joining the ranks of the South Lebanon Army, which was operating under Israeli command.”

According to the judicial source, Al-Hajj faced prosecution 18 months ago after a soldier in the Lebanese army charged with colluding with Israel admitted that he had received a sum of money from the cleric.

“However, Al-Hajj was not arrested at the time. Only the soldier was arrested and tried for colluding with Israel.”

The local Al-Markaziyah news agency quoted a source close to the Lebanese Church and the Vatican as saying: “Al-Hajj’s arrest now has existential and fateful dimensions; it is a message to the Vatican and an attempt to harm the identity and existence of Lebanon as an entity. The Vatican has previously stressed the necessity of Lebanon’s neutrality and steering clear of imported ideologies that have nothing to do with it.”

During his Sunday sermon, Al-Rai discussed the Maronite president to be elected at the end of the current president’s term in October.

“We want to elect a president who does not pose a challenge to this or that matter, who is committed to the Lebanese cause, national constants, Lebanon’s sovereignty and independence, and who abides by the principle of neutrality. We cannot call for Lebanon’s neutrality and choose a president who is biased toward certain axes and is thus unable to implement neutrality,” he said

Amin Gemayel, former president, said: “Arresting Al-Hajj while on a pastoral and humanitarian mission, and summoning him for investigation before the military court constitute a harsh blow by a political-judicial-security narrow-minded thinking against the role represented by the archbishop of the holy land through his care for the conditions of the Maronites, as well as all other Christian and Muslim denominations in Jerusalem and the Palestinian territories.”

Gemayel added: “We reject this political message addressed to Al-Rai in response to his patriotic stances.”

The Druze community’s religious authority said that Al-Hajj was transporting aid sent by good samaritans in Palestine to relatives or charities in Lebanon and Syria. It also condemned Al-Hajj’s arrest and defamation, and said that the issue should be viewed from a humanitarian standpoint.

Many expressed solidarity with Al-Hajj on social media. However, no activist affiliated with the Free Patriotic Movement, Hezbollah’s ally, reacted to the incident.

Topics: Lebanon archbishop Lebanese Maronite cleric Bishop Musa Al-Hajj Haifa

Related

Lebanon Maronite patriarch says no party should resort to violence
Middle-East
Lebanon Maronite patriarch says no party should resort to violence
Special Lebanon’s Maronite Patriarch accuses state of collusion against the people
Middle-East
Lebanon’s Maronite Patriarch accuses state of collusion against the people

Queen honors Kuwait ambassador with ‘rare and exceptional honor’

Queen honors Kuwait ambassador with ‘rare and exceptional honor’
Updated 20 July 2022
Arab News

Queen honors Kuwait ambassador with ‘rare and exceptional honor’

Queen honors Kuwait ambassador with ‘rare and exceptional honor’
  • Bullet: Khaled Al-Duwaisan has served as Kuwait’s ambassador in London for 30 years
Updated 20 July 2022
Arab News

KUWAIT: Queen Elizabeth II has honored Kuwait’s Ambassador to the UK, Khaled Al-Duwaisan, with the Order of St. Michael and St. George, Kuwait News Agency reported.

Marshal of the Diplomatic Corps Alistair Harrison told KUNA on Wednesday that the order is a rare and exceptional honor bestowed by the British monarch in recognition of Al-Duwaisan’s efforts to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Harrison praised Al-Duwaisan for his role as a senior diplomat in the UK for the past 30 years.

Al-Duwaisan has served as Kuwait’s ambassador in London since 1992, rising to the position of diplomatic field chief in 2002.

The Queen sent a special car from Buckingham Palace to transport the ambassador and his wife to the award ceremony, according to Harrison.

Al-Duwaisan said that he had a video meeting with the Queen during his time at the palace. 

He said that the Kuwaiti government’s support had played a large part in his success representing the country.

 

Topics: Queen Elizabeth II #kuwait

Related

Wife of Kuwaiti UK ambassador Dalal Yaqoub Al-Humaidhi awarded Honorary Freedom by City of London
World
Wife of Kuwaiti UK ambassador Dalal Yaqoub Al-Humaidhi awarded Honorary Freedom by City of London
Kuwait military chief meets head of US Central Command
Middle-East
Kuwait military chief meets head of US Central Command

Houthis besiege, attack small village in Yemen’s Al-Bayda

Houthis besiege, attack small village in Yemen’s Al-Bayda
Updated 20 July 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthis besiege, attack small village in Yemen’s Al-Bayda

Houthis besiege, attack small village in Yemen’s Al-Bayda
  • Residents and local media reports said that the Houthis besieged Khubzah village in Al-Bayda’s Ghaifa after the militia accused villagers of assassinating allied operatives
  • The pro-government governor of Al-Bayda, based in neighboring Marib city, said that many civilians were killed or wounded in the Houthi attack
Updated 20 July 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The Iran-backed Houthis have laid siege to a small village in the Yemeni central province of Al-Bayda and begun indiscriminately bombarding houses, Yemen’s government and rights activists said on Wednesday. 

Residents and local media reports said that the Houthis besieged Khubzah village in Al-Bayda’s Ghaifa after the Yemeni militia accused villagers of assassinating allied operatives. 

The villagers denied the Houthi accusations, and tribal mediations failed to convince the Houthis to stop their siege and shelling of the village. 

Yemen’s government said that the Houthis are besieging the village, preventing people — including the wounded or children and women — from leaving, warning of a humanitarian crisis in the village if the Houthis did not end the siege and the attacks.

“The Govt. condemns in the strongest terms the #Houthi militia’s attack on the Khubzah village in #AlBayda Governorate & imposing a siege on its residents, preventing the delivery of food & medical supplies,” the Yemeni government said on Twitter.

It slammed the Houthis for seeking to undermine the UN-brokered truce that has largely reduced violence across the country. “Such continuous attacks undermine the truce and efforts made to extend it.” 

Local activists circulated a letter from tribesmen pledging to hand over fellow men to the Houthis if they substantiated their allegations. 

The Houthis rejected the mediation and insisted that the tribes of Khubzah harbor armed men who killed people from the village at a nearby checkpoint last week. 

At the same time, the pro-government governor of Al-Bayda, based in neighboring Marib city, said that many civilians were killed or wounded in the Houthi attack and that the militia barred villagers from hospitalizing a wounded 13-year-old child named Zaid Saleh. 

The province’s governor asked the Houthis to stop their attack on the village, withdraw their forces and end the siege, urging international rights groups to pressure the Houthis to stop killing villagers in Al-Bayda. 

“Such crimes that target civilians constitute a real threat to peace in Yemen and the fragile UN-brokered truce,” Al-Bayda leadership said in a statement. 

Yemen’s Human Rights Ministry also accused the Houthis of using the killing of their soldiers as an excuse to storm the village, warning of “a humanitarian catastrophe and mass murder” if the Houthis continued. 

In October last year, the Houthis laid siege to the district of Abedia, in the central province of Marib, shortly after they made a rare incursion into the government-controlled areas south of Marib. 

Despite international calls and an intense diplomatic drive by the government, the Houthis refused to end the siege, and residents were eventually forced to lay down their arms or escape to other areas after coming under heavy artillery fire by the Houthis.

Topics: Yemen al-bayda Houthis Khubzah

Related

Coalition: Nearly 200 Houthis killed in airstrikes on Marib, Al-Bayda, and Taiz
Middle-East
Coalition: Nearly 200 Houthis killed in airstrikes on Marib, Al-Bayda, and Taiz
Coalition in Yemen kills more than 280 Houthis in airstrikes on Marib, Al-Bayda
Middle-East
Coalition in Yemen kills more than 280 Houthis in airstrikes on Marib, Al-Bayda

14,000 people displaced following tribal clashes in the Sudanese Blue Nile region: UN report

14,000 people displaced following tribal clashes in the Sudanese Blue Nile region: UN report
Updated 20 July 2022
Arab News

14,000 people displaced following tribal clashes in the Sudanese Blue Nile region: UN report

14,000 people displaced following tribal clashes in the Sudanese Blue Nile region: UN report
  • UN calls for urgent support to de-escalate the situation and protect civilians from further attacks
Updated 20 July 2022
Arab News

About 14,000 people displaced from Ar Rusayris, Sudan are sheltering in three schools in Ed Damazine town, according to a report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs released on Tuesday.

 

The UN revealed in its report that an additional 1,000 people had been displaced in Ar Rusayris, as well as 500 in Geisan. There is a possibility that the total number will increase pending verification.

 

In addition, an estimated 1,800 people have been displaced to Sennar State.  The UN office warned that urgent support is required to de-escalate the situation and ensure civilians are protected from further attacks.

 

Safe water and latrines are required, as is the establishment of temporary health units in areas where people are internally displaced.

 

According to the report, the security situation in Blue Nile is calm “but unpredictable,” and local authorities agreed on cautionary road travel from Khartoum to Ed Damazine, as well as the resumption of UNHAS flights to Ed Damazine.

 

The governor has also met with humanitarian partners and requested that they assist the newly displaced people.

 

The UN office said that a needs assessment of the displaced people was carried out at the three school locations on the same day.

 

The preliminary findings indicate that internally displaced people should be organized and redistributed into five locations, as the gathering points have become overcrowded and congested.

 

The National Health Insurance Fund in Blue Nile is committed to providing health staff and medicines, while the Sudanese Red Crescent Society has provided volunteers, with eight people in each health unit.

 

Two medical doctors, two pharmacists, one nurse, one medical assistant, and two lab technicians will work at each location.

 

However, requests have been received to increase Damazine hospital’s capacity to deal with the growing caseload.

 

Topics: #sudan Blue Nile United Nations

Related

Death toll from Sudan ethnic clashes rises to 105: official
Middle-East
Death toll from Sudan ethnic clashes rises to 105: official
KSrelief chief meets with Sudan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief chief meets with Sudan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

Mo Salah, Vivienne Miedema star alongside Rick and Morty in Adidas ad
Mo Salah, Vivienne Miedema star alongside Rick and Morty in Adidas ad
Dubai rated world’s most popular travel destination on TikTok
Dubai rated world’s most popular travel destination on TikTok
Yemen’s information minister says Houthis unjustly sieged Khubzah village, indiscriminately bombing
Yemen’s information minister says Houthis unjustly sieged Khubzah village, indiscriminately bombing
Lebanon archbishop’s arrest sparks Christian anger
Lebanon archbishop’s arrest sparks Christian anger
Tickets for heavyweight Joshua v Usyk Jeddah bout go on sale
Tickets for heavyweight Joshua v Usyk Jeddah bout go on sale

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.