Six Iraq police killed in attack blamed on Daesh
The attackers struck near the village of Al-Jillam in an area 140 kilometers (90 miles) north of Baghdad. (File/AFP)
Updated 20 July 2022
AFP

Six Iraq police killed in attack blamed on Daesh
  • The attackers struck near the village of Al-Jillam in an area 140 kilometers (90 miles) north of Baghdad
Updated 20 July 2022
AFP

BAGHDAD: Six Iraqi police were killed and seven wounded early Wednesday in an attack by Daesh on their position in a remote area north of Baghdad, a military source said.
“Between 10 and 15 Daesh group fighters attacked this federal police forward position around 12:30 am (2130 GMT Tuesday). The attack lasted around an hour,” the source said, asking not to be identified.
The attackers struck near the village of Al-Jillam in an area 140 kilometers (90 miles) north of Baghdad where the extremist group remains active.

Topics: Iraq Daesh

Updated 15 sec ago

Macron: Situation in Palestinian areas ‘more than worrying’
  • Speaking alongside Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, Macron called for an end to Israel’s unilateral measures in the occupied West Bank
  • Abbas emphasized that Israel must stop ‘unilateral actions ... most importantly, the building of illegal settlements’
Updated 15 sec ago
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday called for the resumption of long-stalled peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians in order to prevent simmering tensions in one of Middle East’s longest conflicts from boiling over again.
Speaking alongside Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in the presidential palace in Paris, Macron said the situation in East Jerusalem and the Palestinian territories remains “more than worrying.”
“We all know that a new spiral of violence can start at any moment,” Macron said on Wednesday. He added: “To avert this threat (…) that undermines the lives of both Palestinians and Israelis, we must act.”
In the short term, Macron said, that means putting an end to Israel’s unilateral measures in the occupied West Bank, including the expansion of Jewish settlements and evictions of Palestinian families from their homes. Both actions are “contrary to international law,” Macron said. He repeated his willingness to mobilize the international community in efforts that will lead to resumption of talks between Israel and the Palestinians and eventually result in a “just and lasting peace.”
Abbas emphasized that Israel must stop “unilateral actions ... most importantly, the building of illegal settlements” that slice the territory the Palestinians want for their state alongside Israel in pieces.
Abbas was meeting with Macron in Paris after the Palestinian leader had met with US President Joe Biden in the Israeli-occupied West Bank last week. Biden offered compassion and financial assistance for hope-starved Palestinians but also delivered a blunt acknowledgment that the “ground is not ripe” for new attempts to reach an elusive peace.
Political uncertainty in Israel, which is holding another round of elections in November, and the weakness of Palestinian Authority leadership has dimmed any chance of restarting negotiations that broke down more than a decade ago.
Earlier this month, Macron hosted Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid in the Elysee Palace and called on him to revive talks toward peace with the Palestinians.
Lapid, who is expected to stay in the prime minister’s role until the election in November, supports a two-state solution with the Palestinians. But as a caretaker leader, he isn’t in a position to pursue any major diplomatic initiatives.

Turkish strikes in north Iraq kill 8 tourists, wound over 20
Updated 12 min 11 sec ago
AP

Turkish strikes in north Iraq kill 8 tourists, wound over 20
  • Turkey regularly carries out airstrikes into northern Iraq and has sent commandos to support its offensives
  • The offensives target elements of the outlawed Kurdistan Worker’s Party or PKK
Updated 12 min 11 sec ago
AP

BAGHDAD: Turkish airstrikes killed eight tourists in northern Iraq and wounded over 20, Iraqi Kurdish officials and the Iraqi army said on Wednesday.
At least four missiles struck the resort area of Barakh in the Zakho district in the semi-autonomous Kurdish-run region, district mayor Mushir Mohammed told The Associated Press. All the casualties were Iraqi citizens.
Separately, six federal police personnel were killed and five were wounded in the northern province of Salahadin after Daesh militants attacked their units at dawn on Wednesday, according to two officials in the Iraqi army who spoke on conditon of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.
Hundreds of Iraqi tourists come to the Kurdish region from the south during the peak summer months because the weather is relatively cooler. The touristic sites in Zakho is nearby military bases set up by Turkey.
Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi dispatched a delegation to the area lead by Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and ordered an investigation into the incident.
Turkey regularly carries out airstrikes into northern Iraq and has sent commandos to support its offensives targeting elements of the outlawed Kurdistan Worker’s Party or PKK.
Wednesday’s attack marked the first time that tourists had been killed in the frequent attacks by Turkey in the area, the officials said.
In April, Turkey launched its latest offensive, named Operation Claw Lock, in parts of northern Iraq — part of a series of cross-border operations started in 2019 to combat the outlawed PKK who are based in the mountainous regions of northern Iraq.
The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, and has led an insurgency in southeast Turkey since 1984 which has killed tens of thousands of people.
Ankara has pressed Baghdad to root out PKK elements from the northern region. Iraq, in turn, has said Turkey’s ongoing attacks are in breach of its sovereignty.

Topics: Iraq Turkish strikes Zakho Kurdish

Egyptian, Serbian presidents hold talks in Belgrade
Updated 20 July 2022
Gobran Mohamed

Egyptian, Serbian presidents hold talks in Belgrade
  • El-Sisi and Vucic discussed ways to combat terrorism and illegal immigration, as well as the war in Ukraine and its global economic consequences, including food and energy insecurity
  • They also discussed Egypt’s efforts to mobilize the international community to combat climate change in light of its hosting in November of the UN Climate Change Conference
Updated 20 July 2022
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic received his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at the presidential palace on Wednesday.

El-Sisi headed to Belgrade after concluding an official visit to Germany. At a joint press conference with Vucic, El-Sisi said they discussed issues of common interest, particularly developments in the Middle East, including Palestine and Libya.

He said they also discussed ways to combat terrorism and illegal immigration, as well as the war in Ukraine and its global economic consequences, including food and energy insecurity.

They discussed Egypt’s efforts to mobilize the international community to combat climate change in light of its hosting in November of the UN Climate Change Conference.

El-Sisi is set to deliver a speech at Belgrade University focusing on bilateral relations and Egyptian policies regarding the most pressing regional and international issues.

Topics: Serbia Egypt Aleksandar Vucic Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Death toll from Sudan ethnic clashes rises to 105: official
Updated 20 July 2022
AFP

Death toll from Sudan ethnic clashes rises to 105: official
  • Fighting broke out in the southern state on the borders with Ethiopia and South Sudan on July 11
  • The deployment of the army had eased the fighting since Saturday
Updated 20 July 2022
AFP

KHARTOUM: Ethnic clashes in Sudan’s Blue Nile state in a deadly land dispute killed 105 people and wounded 291, the state’s health minister said, providing a new toll Wednesday.
Fighting broke out in the southern state on the borders with Ethiopia and South Sudan on July 11 between members of the Berti and Hausa ethnic groups.
“The situation is now calm,” state health minister Jamal Nasser told AFP by telephone from the state capital Al-Damazin, some 460 kilometers (285 miles) south of Khartoum.
The deployment of the army had eased the fighting since Saturday, he said.
“The challenge now is in sheltering the displaced,” Nasser said.
The United Nations said Tuesday that more than 17,000 people have fled their homes from the fighting, with 14,000 “sheltering in three schools in Al-Damazin.”
Between January and March this year, the UN said aid was provided to 563,000 people in Blue Nile.
Sudan, one of the world’s poorest countries and mired in an economic crisis that has deepened since an October coup led by army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, has seen only rare interludes of civilian rule since independence.
In Sudan, deadly clashes regularly erupt over land, livestock and access to water and grazing, especially in areas still awash with weapons left over from decades of civil war.
Fighting in Blue Nile reportedly broke out after Bertis rejected a Hausa request to create a “civil authority to supervise access to land,” a prominent Hausa member said.
But a senior Berti leader said the group was responding to a “violation” of their land by the Hausas.
While fighting is reported to have stopped and relative calm returned to Blue Nile, tensions have escalated in other states, where the Hausa people have taken to the streets demanding “justice for the martyrs.”
Thousands protested Tuesday in Khartoum, North Kordofan, Kassala, Gedaref, and Port Sudan, according to AFP correspondents.

Topics: Sudan ethnic clashes Hausa Berti Blue Nile

El-Sisi, German FM hold talks in Berlin
Their discussions focused on developments in the east Mediterranean, Libya, Syria and Yemen. (AFP)
Updated 20 July 2022
Gobran Mohamed

El-Sisi, German FM hold talks in Berlin
Updated 20 July 2022
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, in a meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday, expressed Cairo’s interest in boosting ties with Berlin. 

Their discussions focused on developments in the east Mediterranean, Libya, Syria and Yemen.

El-Sisi said there is no way to settle the crises in these countries except through political solutions that preserve their unity, territorial integrity and national institutions.

He expressed his desire to optimize coordination and cooperation with Germany on various political, security and economic issues of mutual interest, according to his spokesman.

Baerbock welcomed El-Sisi’s visit to Berlin, and said Germany looks forward to boosting coordination with Egypt on Middle East issues in light of Cairo’s political leverage in the regional.

They discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest, particularly developments in Ukraine and their negative economic repercussions worldwide.

They also discussed the coronavirus pandemic and climate change in light of Egypt’s hosting of the UN Climate Change Conference in Sharm El-Sheikh in November.

Topics: Egypt Germany

