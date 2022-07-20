BAGHDAD: Six Iraqi police were killed and seven wounded early Wednesday in an attack by Daesh on their position in a remote area north of Baghdad, a military source said.
“Between 10 and 15 Daesh group fighters attacked this federal police forward position around 12:30 am (2130 GMT Tuesday). The attack lasted around an hour,” the source said, asking not to be identified.
The attackers struck near the village of Al-Jillam in an area 140 kilometers (90 miles) north of Baghdad where the extremist group remains active.
Six Iraq police killed in attack blamed on Daesh
https://arab.news/rqv3p
Six Iraq police killed in attack blamed on Daesh
- The attackers struck near the village of Al-Jillam in an area 140 kilometers (90 miles) north of Baghdad
BAGHDAD: Six Iraqi police were killed and seven wounded early Wednesday in an attack by Daesh on their position in a remote area north of Baghdad, a military source said.