What We Are Reading Today: The World the Plague Made

Author: James Belich

In 1346, a catastrophic plague beset Europe and its neighbors. The Black Death was a human tragedy that abruptly halved entire populations and caused untold suffering, but it also brought about a cultural and economic renewal on a scale never before witnessed.

The World the Plague Made is a panoramic history of how the bubonic plague revolutionized labor , trade, and technology and set the stage for Europe’s global expansion.

James Belich takes readers across centuries and continents to shed new light on one of history’s greatest paradoxes. Belich shows how plague doubled the per capita endowment of everything even as it decimated the population.