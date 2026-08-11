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Libya’s central bank chief resigns

Governor of Central Bank of Libya, Siddiq al-Kabir gestures during an interview with Reuters in Tripoli, Libya September 1, 2021. Picture taken September 1, 2021. (REUTERS)
Governor of Central Bank of Libya, Siddiq al-Kabir gestures during an interview with Reuters in Tripoli, Libya September 1, 2021. Picture taken September 1, 2021. (REUTERS)
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Updated 11 August 2026 01:35
AFP
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Libya’s central bank chief resigns

Libya’s central bank chief resigns
  • Issa succeeded Seddik Al-Kabir, who officials close to Dbeibah had criticized over his management of the bank and state funds, saying he favored the eastern-based rival administration
Updated 11 August 2026 01:35
AFP
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TRIPOLI: The governor of Libya’s central bank, Naji Issa, has resigned without giving a reason, several reports said on Monday.
Private TV channel Al-Ahrar said Issa had confirmed his resignation.
Issa and vice-governor Miree Al-Barasee were appointed by Libya’s parliament, which is based in the east of the divided country, in September 2024.
His appointment was part of a deal backed by the United Nations that ended a standoff over Libya’s oil production and a deep financial crisis.
Libya is still struggling to recover from years of conflict after the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that overthrew longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi.
It remains split between the UN-recognized government of Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah in the west and a rival authority in the east backed by military strongman Khalifa Haftar.
Issa succeeded Seddik Al-Kabir, who officials close to Dbeibah had criticized over his management of the bank and state funds, saying he favored the eastern-based rival administration.
After Kabir was removed in August 2024 by the Tripoli authorities, the Benghazi-based administration ordered declared force majeure, suspending all oil production and exports.
The shutdown cut Libya’s oil output by half to about 600,000 barrels per day, according to the state-run National Oil Corporation.
Most of Libya’s revenue comes from its oil resources, with the country’s production mainly in the east and south — areas controlled by forces loyal to Haftar.
The parliament did not immediately comment on Issa’s resignation.
 

 

Topics: Libya

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