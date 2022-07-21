You are here

  • Home
  • Serbia, Egypt agree to boost cooperation amid war in Ukraine

Serbia, Egypt agree to boost cooperation amid war in Ukraine

Serbia, Egypt agree to boost cooperation amid war in Ukraine
1 / 3
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, left, shakes hands with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic at the Serbia Palace in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (AP)
Serbia, Egypt agree to boost cooperation amid war in Ukraine
2 / 3
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (R) and Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi (L) inspect the guard of honour during the welcoming ceremony in Belgrade, Serbia, 20 July 2022. (EPA)
Serbia, Egypt agree to boost cooperation amid war in Ukraine
3 / 3
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (R) and Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi (L) inspect the guard of honour during the welcoming ceremony in Belgrade, Serbia, 20 July 2022. (EPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w4cxy

Updated 11 sec ago
AP

Serbia, Egypt agree to boost cooperation amid war in Ukraine

Serbia, Egypt agree to boost cooperation amid war in Ukraine
  • Two leaders signed partnership declaration, announced plans for a free trade agreement by the end of year
  • A business forum was held as officials signed a series of deals focusing on fields of cooperation
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

BELGRADE: Egypt and Serbia on Wednesday agreed to boost political, economic and other cooperation as the two countries look for ways to deal with the global impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi was in Serbia on a three-day visit this week — the first in more than three decades by an Egyptian president. His host, Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic, said the visit had a “historic character.”
“It will bring so much in the future,” Vucic said at a joint press conference with El-Sisi. “This is just a beginning.”
The two leaders signed a partnership declaration, Vucic awarded El-Sisi a state decoration and announced plans for a free trade agreement by the end of the year. A business forum was held as officials signed a series of deals focusing on fields of cooperation.
“Both our countries should cooperate for better economies in relation to the global events,” said El-Sisi. “Egypt expects stronger cooperation in all fields.”
Vucic said Serbia will export grain, primarily wheat, to Egypt, which has been hit hard by the price hikes caused by the war in Ukraine. Egypt is among the world’s largest importers of wheat, with much of that from now-blocked Ukrainian ports.
Serbia, a candidate country for European Union membership, has refused to join Western sanctions against Russia and has maintained friendly relations with Moscow despite the war. Both leaders said the war in Ukraine was among the topics discussed at their meeting Wednesday.
“Egypt is a country that wishes to see everything resolved peacefully and through agreements,” said El-Sisi, who met with US President Joe Biden in Saudi Arabia last week.
El-Sisi and Vucic also evoked during their press conference the decades-old ties of Belgrade and Cairo as founding members of the Non-Aligned Movement of nations outside the opposed blocs during the time of Cold War divisions.

Topics: Serbia Egypt Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Related

Special Egyptian, Serbian presidents hold talks in Belgrade
Middle-East
Egyptian, Serbian presidents hold talks in Belgrade
Egyptian envoy, Serbian defense minister hold talks
Middle-East
Egyptian envoy, Serbian defense minister hold talks

Turkey says it ‘never asks permission’ for Syria campaigns

Turkey says it ‘never asks permission’ for Syria campaigns
Updated 6 sec ago

Turkey says it ‘never asks permission’ for Syria campaigns

Turkey says it ‘never asks permission’ for Syria campaigns
Updated 6 sec ago
ANKARA: Turkey warned on Thursday that it did not need anyone’s permission to conduct a new military offensive against suspected Kurdish militants in Syria.
The comments from Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu came two days after a summit in Tehran at which both Russia and Iran urged against Turkey’s proposed new campaign in northern Syria.
“We exchanged ideas, but we never asked and we never seek permission for our military operations,” Cavusoglu said in a televised interview.
“We won’t ask anyone for permission in the fight against terrorism. It can happen one night, suddenly,” he said, referring to the start of a new military push.
The comments echo months of warnings from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about Turkey imminently launching a new ground campaign in Syria.
The offensive would be the fifth since 2016.
Most of the past campaigns have targeted Kurdish militants that Ankara links to a group that has been waging a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state.
Both Russia and Iran have either troops or militias in areas mentioned as possible targets of Turkey’s new offensive.
Tehran and Moscow supported the Syrian government during the country’s conflict while Ankara backed the rebels.
Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had earlier told Erdogan that a new Turkish offensive would be “detrimental” to the region.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said after the summit that Moscow and Ankara still had disagreements about Syria.
Washington has also urged NATO member Turkey to exercise restraint.
Kurdish militias played a central role in the US-led campaign against Daesh in Syria.

Qatari royal launches lawsuit over London statues deal

Qatari royal launches lawsuit over London statues deal
Updated 10 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

Qatari royal launches lawsuit over London statues deal

Qatari royal launches lawsuit over London statues deal
  • Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah Al-Thani suing over pieces he says are ‘work of a modern forger’
  • He is seeking a full return of the £4.2m he paid to art dealer John Eskenazi
Updated 10 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A cousin of the ruler of Qatar has launched a lawsuit against a major art dealer in London following a million-dollar purchase of statues that was allegedly “too good to be true.”

Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah Al-Thani launched a lawsuit against John Eskenazi after a deal worth £4.2 million ($5 million) in which the Qatari believes he was sold fake pieces.

He believes that Eskenazi sold seven fakes, including a carved head of the god Dionysus and a $2.2 million statue of the Hindu goddess Hari Hara, The Times reported.

The sheikh’s lawyers have told a British High Court judge that he paid “top dollar” for the statues after he was led to believe that they were up to 2,000 years old, having been hidden away for centuries in caves.

But Sheikh Hamad demanded that Eskenazi return them and cancel the deal after the Qatari believed they were not genuine. Eskenazi denies any wrongdoing.

Inspections of the artworks after purchases by the sheikh’s team raised suspicions when they found modern material, including plastic pieces, lodged inside one of the statues.

His team of experts said the preservation was beyond what would be expected for the age the works were said to be.

The sheikh says the pieces are “the work of a modern forger,” and Eskenazi knew the most expensive piece was a fake.

The sheikh is demanding a full return of the £4.2 million payment. Using his own expert, Eskenazi is countersuing to prove the validity of the works.

Topics: #qatar

Related

Somali Londoner mistaken for murderer brother denied full UK settlement
World
Somali Londoner mistaken for murderer brother denied full UK settlement
London man who stabbed woman to death gets 41 years in jail
World
London man who stabbed woman to death gets 41 years in jail

Hill fort in Iraqi Kurdistan could be lost city of Natounia: Researchers

Hill fort in Iraqi Kurdistan could be lost city of Natounia: Researchers
Updated 5 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Hill fort in Iraqi Kurdistan could be lost city of Natounia: Researchers

Hill fort in Iraqi Kurdistan could be lost city of Natounia: Researchers
  • Decade-long dig reveals temple used for worship of water goddess Anahita
Updated 5 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: An archaeological breakthrough in Iraqi Kurdistan has led researchers to discover the ruins of what could be the lost ancient city of Natounia, Sky News has reported.

The city once served as a major urban center of the Parthian Empire, which sprawled across Mesopotamia about 2,000 years ago.

But no direct evidence of the city has been found, with its existence only hinted at on several ancient coins.

Following a decade of study, researchers from the Directorate of Antiquities in Sulaymaniyah in Iraqi Kurdistan, together with Dr. Michael Brown of Germany’s Heidelberg University, say that the established fortification site of Rabana-Merquly could house the ruins of Natounia.

The research, published in the journal “Antiquity,” details how excavation work conducted between 2009 and 2022 at the Rabana-Merquly fortress revealed well-preserved buildings hidden underground.

Researchers discovered a temple-like building that appears to have been used for water worship, suggesting a link with the ancient Iranian goddess Anahita.

The worship of Anahita was associated with fertility, healing and good health, according to classical accounts of the region.

The full name of Natounia, Natounissarokerta, contains the name of its ruler, Natounissar, the founder of the Adiabene royal dynasty. It also includes the Parthian word for fortification.

And as a result, that title “could apply to Rabana-Merquly,” Brown said.

He added that inscriptions at the entrance to the fortress could depict Natounissar or a relative, because of similar imagery discovered about 230 km away elsewhere in another Parthian site.

Brown said: “The considerable effort that must have gone into planning, building and maintaining a fortress of this size points to governmental activities.”

Topics: Iraqi Kurdistan

Related

Iraqi Kurd Haresh Talib walks on the streets of Iraq's northeastern city of Sulaymaniyah, on July 1, 2022. (AFP)
Middle-East
Baggage of despair: Iraqi Kurd plans new escape to Europe
Iraq’s Kurdistan government to resume oil dispute talks 
Business & Economy
Iraq’s Kurdistan government to resume oil dispute talks 

Iran recalls ambassador to Sweden over court decision

Iran recalls ambassador to Sweden over court decision
Updated 21 July 2022
AP

Iran recalls ambassador to Sweden over court decision

Iran recalls ambassador to Sweden over court decision
  • Stockholm District Court said Hamid Noury took part in severe atrocities in July-August 1988
Updated 21 July 2022
AP

DUBAI: Iran’s state TV said Thursday the country’s foreign ministry recalled its ambassador from Sweden after an Iranian citizen was sentenced to life by a Swedish court for committing war crimes and murder during the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s.
The report quoted ministry spokesman Naser Kanani as saying the ambassador took the action for some “consultation” over the life sentence for Hamid Noury earlier this month.
The Stockholm District Court said that Noury took part in severe atrocities in July and August 1988 while working as an assistant to the deputy prosecutor at the Gohardasht prison outside the Iranian city of Karaj.
The court said 61-year-old Noury participated “in the executions of many political prisoners” in Iran that summer.
Throughout the trial, Noury denied wrongdoing and Iran called the court a “show” based on political motives.
The development comes at a tense time for ties between Stockholm and Tehran. A number of Europeans were detained in Iran in recent months, including a Swedish tourist, two French citizens, a Polish scientist and others.
The detentions aroused concerns that Iran hoped to leverage the prisoners as bargaining chips to pressure the United States and European nations to grant the sanctions relief it received under its tattered 2015 nuclear accord.
Noury was arrested in November 2019 when he arrived in Stockholm on a tourist trip.
In a separate development, Iran summoned Argentine’s charge d’affaires in Tehran because of the travel ban that Buenos Aires imposed on five Iranian flight crew members after their plane landed in an airport of the south American nation in June.
Prosecutors in Argentina said they launched investigations to figure out whether the crew members — 14 Venezuelans and five Iranians — have any ties to international terrorism or other illicit activity.
Iran denies the charge and consider the travel ban a violation of rights of the crew.

Topics: Hamid Noury #iran Sweden

Related

‘Butcher of Karaj’ is jailed for life over executions in Iran
Middle-East
‘Butcher of Karaj’ is jailed for life over executions in Iran
Iran charges 20 over deadly building collapse
Middle-East
Iran charges 20 over deadly building collapse

Iran charges 20 over deadly building collapse

Iran charges 20 over deadly building collapse
Updated 21 July 2022
AFP

Iran charges 20 over deadly building collapse

Iran charges 20 over deadly building collapse
  • It took emergency services almost two weeks to recover the bodies of those killed in the disaster
  • Tragedy sparked a series of demonstrations across the country against authorities accused of corruption and incompetence
Updated 21 July 2022
AFP
TEHRAN: Iran has issued indictments against 20 people after the deadly collapse of a building that triggered widespread anti-corruption protests, the judiciary said on Thursday.
The 10-storey Metropol building that was under construction in the city of Abadan in southwestern Khuzestan province collapsed on May 23, leading to death of 43 people.
It took emergency services almost two weeks to recover the bodies of those killed in the disaster, one of Iran’s deadliest in years.
The tragedy sparked a series of demonstrations across the country against authorities accused of corruption and incompetence.
At the time, the provincial judiciary said it had arrested 13 people, including Abadan’s mayor and two former mayors in connection with the case.
“Considering the importance of the matter ... the case has been carefully evaluated and indictments have been issued against 20 people,” said the judiciary’s Mizan Online website.
“All the defendants in this case are currently in custody with applicable warrants,” it said, without identifying them or specifying what charges they faced.
The judiciary also confirmed the death of the building’s owner, who many had wanted to be held responsible for the collapse.
Iranian media outlets had earlier reported that he was among those who died in the disaster.

Latest updates

Serbia, Egypt agree to boost cooperation amid war in Ukraine
Serbia, Egypt agree to boost cooperation amid war in Ukraine
Saudi Arabia’s private education sector growth shows “unique” investment opportunity: Report
Saudi Arabia’s private education sector growth shows “unique” investment opportunity: Report
BBC pays ‘substantial’ damages to royal nanny over Diana interview
BBC pays ‘substantial’ damages to royal nanny over Diana interview
Turkey says it ‘never asks permission’ for Syria campaigns
Turkey says it ‘never asks permission’ for Syria campaigns
Social media revenue growth expected to slow as TikTok, Apple compete
Social media revenue growth expected to slow as TikTok, Apple compete

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.