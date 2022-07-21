You are here

French commander accuses Wagner of ‘preying’ on Mali

French commander accuses Wagner of ‘preying’ on Mali
General Laurent Michon, Commander of Barkhane Force, speaks during a press conference, in Ouagadougou, on July 21, 2022. (AFP)
  • General Laurent Michon: ‘The mining code in Mali has changed and now... a certain number of measures have been taken to exploit three gold sites for Wagner’
  • The French general accused the group of acting like a drug ‘dealer,’ ‘giving Mali a first dose for free: protection against the nasty French’ and quick fixes, before looking out for its own interests
OUAGADOUGOU: The commander of French anti-extremist force Barkhane, General Laurent Michon, on Thursday accused “mercenaries” from Russian group Wagner of “preying” on Mali.

French-Malian relations started to nosedive after a military coup ousted Mali’s elected president in August 2020.

The junta snubbed French appeals for an early return to civilian rule and then turned to Russian military operatives — “mercenaries” from the pro-Kremlin Wagner group, in France’s view — to help its anti-extremist fight.

Michon spoke as French forces finalize a withdrawal from Mali, bringing out military equipment via neighboring Niger.

“The mining code in Mali has changed and now... a certain number of measures have been taken to exploit three gold sites for Wagner,” he alleged.

“It’s called preying, plain and simple.”

The French general accused the group of acting like a drug “dealer,” “giving Mali a first dose for free: protection against the nasty French” and quick fixes, before looking out for its own interests.

“In central Mali, they took 200 people prisoner, who were all executed soon afterwards,” he said, criticizing one such “rapid result by mercenaries.”

But Michon said France’s withdrawal from the Sahel country had nothing to do with “Wagner’s arrival in Mali.”

It was rather due to Bamako expressing its wish to “see us leave without delay,” he said.

After leaving Mali, Barkhane would offer help only to countries requesting it — “on-demand support, adapted with flexibility to suit the intentions of such or such country.”

Once France’s pullout from Mali is done, only 2,500 French troops are to remain in the Sahel region.
Instead of acting in the place of local forces, French soldiers are to take on more of a supporting role, and the host country will take the lead, they say.

A 2019 report by International Crisis Group estimated that up to 700,000 people worked in small-scale gold mining in Mali, producing 20 to 50 tons of the precious metal per year.

UN chief to visit Turkey as Ukraine grain export deal looms

UN chief to visit Turkey as Ukraine grain export deal looms
  • "The situation remains a little bit fluid," deputy U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters
  • Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that he was hopeful about reaching a deal
UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will travel to Istanbul on Thursday, a UN spokesperson said as United Nations and Turkish officials seek to get a deal with Russia and Ukraine in writing to resume Ukraine’s Black Sea grain exports.
“The situation remains a little bit fluid, so I can’t really say when something will be signed,” deputy UN spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters in New York. “We’re not quite there yet.”
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that he was hopeful about reaching a deal and that talks were going well. Ankara said a general agreement was reached on a UN-led plan during talks in Istanbul last week and that it wants to put this into writing this week.
Before last week’s talks, diplomats said details of the plan included Ukrainian vessels guiding grain ships in and out through mined port waters; Russia agreeing to a truce while shipments move; and Turkey — supported by the United Nations — inspecting ships to allay Russian fears of weapons smuggling.
The United Nations and Turkey have been working for two months to broker what UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called a “package” deal — to resume Ukraine’s Black Sea grain exports and facilitate Russian grain and fertilizer shipments.
“The talks should be finalized in the course of this week. We await news at the end of this week,” Ukraine’s Deputy Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotskiy said on Thursday, adding that Ukraine could potentially quickly restart exports.
“The majority of the infrastructure of ports of wider Odesa — there are three of them — remains, so it is a question of several weeks in the event there are proper security guarantees,” he told Ukranian television.
Russia and Ukraine are both major global wheat suppliers, but Moscow’s Feb. 24 invasion of its neighbor has sent food prices soaring and stoked an international food crisis. The war has stalled Kyiv’s exports, leaving dozens of ships stranded and some 20 million tons of grain stuck in silos at Odesa port.
Moscow has denied responsibility for worsening the food crisis, blaming instead a chilling effect from Western sanctions for slowing its own food and fertilizer exports and Ukraine for mining its Black Sea ports.
A day after the Istanbul talks last week, the United States sought to facilitate Russian food and fertilizer exports by reassuring banks, shipping and insurance companies that such transactions would not breach Washington’s sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

India elects female politician from tribal group as new president

India elects female politician from tribal group as new president
India elects female politician from tribal group as new president

India elects female politician from tribal group as new president
  • Droupadi Murmu is a member of one of the largest of India’s officially recognized tribes
  • She is the second woman after Pratibha Devisingh Patil to serve as Indian president
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India elected on Thursday a female politician from a tribal community as its new president, giving new visibility to a substantial minority group that has long been marginalized.

Droupadi Murmu, 64, a member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party from the eastern state of Odisha, belongs to the Santhal tribe, one of the largest of India’s roughly 700 recognized tribes, which make up about 9 percent of the country’s more than 1.4 billion population.

Modi took to social media to announce Murmu’s win, as election commission results showed that she had secured a majority of the votes cast by lawmakers from both houses of the parliament and the legislative assemblies of each of India’s states and territories.

“Congratulations to Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji on this feat,” the prime minister said in a Twitter post.

“India scripts history. At a time when 1.3 billion Indians are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a daughter of India hailing from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected our President!”

Murmu is the second woman after Pratibha Devisingh Patil to serve as Indian president and will take over from incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind, whose term expires on July 25.

She competed for the post with opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha, who was a senior BJP leader before he left the party in 2018, following a divergence with Modi on economic issues. Sinha, 84, had served as the country’s finance minister during the previous BJP government from 1998 to 2002, and as the foreign minister between 2002 and 2004.

Murmu’s presence in the presidential role has been expected to boost the BJP’s efforts to win tribal voters in state elections in Gujarat this year, and in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh next year. The four states account for nearly a half of India’s tribal population.

But for Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, a Delhi-based writer and analyst specialized in Hindu nationalist politics, the victory will not necessarily translate into electoral gains.

“Her victory is not significant for the tribals of the country. It is tokenism,” he told Arab News. “It’s not a game-changer for Modi. It puts opposition parties in lots of difficulties because it enabled the BJP to say that you are not supporting a tribal woman who faced an upper-caste Hindu man, Yashwant Sinha, as her opponent. But beyond that it is not going to help Modi.”

Mukhopadhyay was also skeptical about the impact Murmu’s presidency will have on tribal communities, which belong to the lowest strata of India’s caste hierarchy, as the Indian presidency is a largely ceremonial post because all executive authority is held by the prime minister.

“It will really not help them in improving their lot,” Mukhopadhyay said. “We have seen that in the last five years that the state of marginalized people remained the same.”

The Indian presidency is a ceremonial role. The primary duty of the Indian president is to preserve the constitution, appoint the chief justice or attorney general. The president is also the supreme commander of the Indian Armed Forces, and can declare war or conclude peace.

Belgium ratifies Iran prisoner swap treaty

Belgium ratifies Iran prisoner swap treaty
  • The treaty had already won approval from a parliamentary commission on July 6
BRUSSELS: Belgian MPs voted Wednesday to ratify a fiercely-criticised treaty allowing prisoner exchanges with Iran, potentially opening the way for an Iranian diplomat jailed on terrorism charges to return home.
After two days of rowdy debate, parliament voted by 79 to 41 to back the agreement. The treaty had already won approval from a parliamentary commission on July 6.
Critics of the deal, both Belgians and members of an exiled Iranian opposition movement, say Belgium is backing down in the face of what is in effect hostage-taking by Tehran.
But Prime Minister Alexander de Croo's government argues it is the only route possible to free a Belgian already held in Iran, jailed aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele.
This would imply, however, that Belgium will release -- and possibly even pardon -- Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadi who was last year sentenced to 20 years over a bomb plot.
The Belgian opposition alleged the agreement with Tehran was "tailor made" to permit Assadi's release, and Iranian exiles have mounted street protests and a ferocious lobbying campaign.
The 50-year-old was found guilty of orchestrating a terrorist project that was foiled at the eleventh hour in June 2018, when Belgian officers arrested a Belgian-Iranian couple carrying explosives.
The pair was travelling to France to target the annual gathering near Paris of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), a coalition of opponents of the Tehran regime.
The Antwerp court ruled that Assadi had masterminded this project on behalf of Iranian intelligence, under diplomatic cover as an envoy to Austria -- and thus had no immunity in Belgium.
Tehran has reacted furiously, demanding that Belgium recognise Assadi's diplomatic status and release him.
Earlier this month, presenting the treaty "on the transfer of sentenced persons" to MEPs, Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne tried to decouple the text from the Assadi case.
But he admitted that as soon as the "so-called diplomat" was arrested, Belgium's "interests" and its 200 nationals in Iran became targets of potential reprisals.
"From day one, we have felt pressure from Iran and the security situation of our interests has deteriorated systematically," Van Quickenborne said.


That pressure came to a peak on February 24, when 41-year-old aid worker Vandecasteele was detained in Tehran by Iranian authorities, apparently without charge.
On March 11, less than three weeks after his arrest, which was not immediately made public, Belgium signed the prisoner exchange treaty with Iran -- triggering claims it was ceding to "odious blackmail".
"Iran is a rogue state, but we don't choose who we talk to", and freeing Vandecasteele is "our priority", Van Quickenborne insisted on Tuesday after long hours of debate in parliament.
On Wednesday, he warned MPs that any of the 200 Belgians still in Iran "could be next to be locked up" and stressed that Belgian intelligence thinks rejecting the treaty would increase the threat.
De Croo, who reacted with anger when criticised by opposition MPs for paying "a form of ransom", demanded: "What do you tell his family, that we are going to let him rot in his cell?"
"Belgium does not abandon its citizens," he declared.
In a video message on July 11, Vandecasteele's family urged authorities to "do everything" to secure his release, stressing his deteriorating physical and mental health after five months in jail.
Belgium's Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib, appointed last week, insisted that the government had done everything it could to demand the aid worker's release through diplomatic channels.
"We could raise our voices more, but we'd be screaming into the desert," she said.

US President Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘very mild symptoms’

US President Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘very mild symptoms’
  • Biden has been fully vaccinated and has received two booster vaccinations
  • Diagnosis comes a week after his tour of the Middle East during which he visited Israel, Palestine, and Saudi Arabia
LONDON: US President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning, the White House said in a statement.

The president is “experiencing very mild symptoms” and is taking Paxlovid.

When administered within five days of symptoms appearing, Paxlovid, produced by Pfizer, has been proven to bring about a 90 percent reduction in hospitalizations and deaths among patients most likely to get severe disease.

He will isolate at the White House and continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time, the statement said.

Biden has been fully vaccinated and has received two booster vaccinations.

His diagnosis comes a week after his tour of the Middle East during which he visited Israel, Palestine, and Saudi Arabia.

The White House told the office of Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid that the president would refrain from shaking hands during the tour due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the US and in Israel, the Jerusalem Post reported.

However, the president was seen shaking hands and embracing during his first tour of the Middle East as president.

Europe’s wildfire threat eases but blaze grows in Slovenia

Europe’s wildfire threat eases but blaze grows in Slovenia
  • A fire in Slovenia on the border with Italy kicked up strongly Thursday, forcing the evacuation of three villages
  • Temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius and a drought have worsened Spain's wildfires this year
MADRID: Europe’s spate of fierce wildfires abated somewhat Thursday amid cooler temperatures, with French firefighters starting to get the upper hand over two major blazes, Spain taming a fire that killed two people and no new outbreaks reported in Portugal.
But a fire in Slovenia on the border with Italy kicked up strongly Thursday, forcing the evacuation of three villages.
Spanish firefighters were tackling nine blazes, with two said to be especially dangerous in the northwestern Galicia region. Some of the 11,000 people evacuated because of the fires in Spain began returning home, and a major highway in the northwestern Zamora province reopened after two days.
Temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) and a drought have worsened Spain’s wildfires this year. Thursday’s highest temperature in Spain was forecast to be 32 C (90 F).
In France, more than a week of round-the-clock battling against ferocious flames by more than 2,000 firefighters and up to 10 water-dropping planes was slowly winning out against two major wildfires in the tinder-dry pine forests in southwestern France.
The Gironde region’s fire service said both blazes, which had forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people, were contained.
Although firefighters in France were still tamping down hot spots that could reignite blazes, the fire service said it expects to have tamed the fires’ embers within days. Officials said they will probably be able to declare the fires completely extinguished within weeks.
Officials in Slovenia, meanwhile, said the raging blaze in the southwestern Kras region was the biggest since the country became an independent nation in 1991.
“The fire is nowhere near its end,” Srecko Sestan, head of Slovenia’s civil protection service, told the official STA news agency.
The fire has engulfed 2,000 hectares (nearly 5,000 acres) and set off unexploded ordnance left over from World War I. More than 1,000 firefighters have been fighting the blaze, aided by the Slovenian army and police, as well as helicopters from Austria, Slovakia and Croatia.
In Bosnia, a days-long fire in the southern Blidinje nature park prompted authorities to declare a natural disaster because of the danger it posed to a protected conservation area.

