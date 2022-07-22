Muhammad Mokaev looks to punish Charles Johnson at UFC Fight Night in London

You are here

Mokaev, “the prince” of the American Top Team stable, retains an unparalleled 23-0 amateur record. (@muhammadmokaev)
Dimitri Lykidis

  • Flyweight bout between the British and American fighters one of the more intriguing at the O2 Arena on Saturday
UFC Fight Night returns to London on Saturday, July 23 featuring a card crammed with British talent, with the bout between heavyweight contenders Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes topping the bill at the O2 Arena.

Look a bit further down the card, however, and you will find one of the most intriguing fights of the night between American newcomer Charles “InnerG” Johnson and Britain’s Muhammad “The Punisher” Mokaev in the battle of the flyweight contenders.

Johnson will be making his UFC debut, while Mokaev is coming off a masterful “club and sub” finish against Cody Durden.

Fans will look to the undefeated Mokaev — who has been unstoppable in his mixed martial arts career so far — for another virtuoso performance. However, underestimating Johnson could prove fatal for the 21-year-old’s dreams of becoming the youngest ever UFC champion.

Mokaev, “the prince” of the American Top Team stable, retains an unparalleled 23-0 amateur record and already has to his name a semifinals appearance in the 2021 U23 World Wrestling Championships.

While there was immense hype surrounding Mokaev prior to his UFC debut against Durden on March 19, his eventual 58-second finish in front of the London crowd catapulted him into the limelight as one of MMA’s most exciting prospects.

Mokaev swiftly amassed a 5-0 professional record before signing with the UFC. Durden was already a proven UFC fighter with a well-rounded skill set, and yet Mokaev made him look like a novice.

His performance sent the O2 crowd at UFC Fight Night — and the MMA community — into a frenzy, cementing him as the premier prospect in the flyweight division.

Despite Johnson’s impressive reign as Legacy Fighting Alliance champion, Moakev does not see him as a step up in competition. In an interview with Andrew Whitehall of Sportskeeda, the younger fighter proclaimed that his debut against Durden was the stiffer challenge as he believes that “if Cody Durden and Charles Johnson fight, I think Cody Durden would win.”

On the “Punching In” podcast with Dan Lambert, Mokaev stated that Johnson has a “very big problem in (the) ground game,” and that he will “take him down and finish him.”

Mokaev’s confidence can be mistaken for arrogance, but his conviction comes from training with fighters of a high caliber on a daily basis at ATT.

Former Bellator bantamweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi, No.13-ranked flyweight Su Mudaerji, and No. 4-ranked Alexandre Pantoja are a few of the world class fighters alongside whom Mokeav sharpens his tools.

Coming off his second successful LFA flyweight title defense against previously undefeated prospect Carlos Mota, Johnson’s signing to UFC was inevitable.

He is now on a four fight winning streak since a decision loss at LFA 48 in 2019 to now-UFC No. 5 flyweight Brandon Royval.

Johnson’s striking and general fighting has improved dramatically since gaining sponsored training at Tiger Muay Thai at their 2019 tryouts.

TMT’s impact on Johnson’s ability and style is evident, with the fighter subsequently adopting a traditional Muay Thai stance and utilizing a combination of kicks. Johnson’s clinch control is immaculate, preventing takedowns and leveraging position to fire off strikes on the break.

In an interview with James Lynch of Sportskeeda MMA, Johnson said that during his LFA fights, he held his “cards close,” having felt pressure to play it safe so as not to jeopardize a move to UFC.

Now, however, he sees no “reason to play it safe anymore. I don’t have any reason to hold anything back.”

A flaw in Johnson’s style that Mokaev could exploit is the former’s kick-heavy arsenal, which presents opponents with opportunities to take him down.

While Mokaev will look to attack Johnson’s lackluster takedown defense, Johnson is addressing this weakness by training with some of the best grapplers and wrestlers in the world. He has spent time in his latest camp training with Olympic wrestler Jordan Burroughs and three-time All-American Joey McKenna at the Pennsylvania Olympic Regional Training Center. He has received additional training at Daniel Gracie BJJ with several expert grapplers, such as the UFC’s Pat Sabatini and Sean Brady. By branching out of his home gym, Johnson has shown he is both conscious of his flaws and eager to improve upon his weaknesses.

The hype surrounding a prospect like Mokaev can overwhelm some opponents, but Johnson remains unfazed. In an interview with Lynch, Johnson expressed that this is an opportunity to seize Mokaev’s hype for himself.

The 31-year-old American understands that the spotlight is on Mokaev for a reason, saying his opponent “has been groomed since he was 12 years old” to become a champion. 

“(But) we will see what kind of adversity he’s able to deal with when things don’t go quite as easy as he thinks they will,” Johnson added.

The winner of this bout will be the man who controls where the fight takes place. Mokaev will seek to take Johnson down while Johnson will aim to fight on his feet. Will Johnson sacrifice his kicking to limit Mokaev’s takedown opportunities, or will he trust his recent grappling training to keep the fight standing? Positional advantage will be everything in London.

Vegas odds give Mokaev the edge, with an 83 percent chance of defeating Johnson, and a one in two chance at winning inside the distance.

Will Mokaev continue on his path to UFC gold, or will Johnson derail his train and spring his way up the rankings?

Those who take their seats early at O2 Arena on Saturday night are in for a rare treat.

Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi ANKAA Esports progress at FIFAe Club World Cup 2022

Saudi ANKAA Esports progress at FIFAe Club World Cup 2022
  • Team represented by Abdulrahman Al-Katheri and Majid Al-Rasheed reach final 16 at $1.2m competition in Denmark
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi electronic sports team ANKAA Esports on Thursday night progressed to the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFAe Club World Cup, taking place in Denmark.

Representing the team at the Bella Arena in Copenhagen are Majid Al-Rasheed, or “Mar”, and Abdulrahman Al-Katheri, known by his gaming moniker of “Abushoug.” The tournament, with total prize money of $1.2 million, will run until July 30.

ANKAA have taken part in five matches, winning one, drawing one and losing three to finish in fourth place in the six-team Group C with 12 points.

Italian team Reply Totem came first with 22 points, Argentina’s KRU Esports second with 15 points, and Mkers of Italy third with 14 points.

ANKAA are looking for their first title since the team was formed in 2018, having previously taken part in nine tournaments in several different games, including: Apex Legends, Call of Duty, Counter-Strike, DOTA 2, Overwatch, PUBG Mobile, Rainbow Six Siege, and Rocket League and Valorant.

Egypt beat Oman 1-0 at 2022 Arab Cup U20

Egypt beat Oman 1-0 at 2022 Arab Cup U20
Updated 22 July 2022
Arab News

Egypt beat Oman 1-0 at 2022 Arab Cup U20

Egypt beat Oman 1-0 at 2022 Arab Cup U20
  • Pharaohs early leaders of Group D with both teams to play Somalia next week
Updated 22 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt on Thursday claimed a 1-0 victory over Oman in their opening match of the 2022 Arab Cup U20 at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Stadium in Abha.

The evening match was part of Group D of the 18-team tournament which will run until Aug. 6.

The Pharaohs took the lead through a 43rd-minute goal by Ahmed Nader, and although Oman came back strongly in the second half there would be no change in the score, with Egypt’s Raafat Khalil nominated the player of the match.

The result leaves Egypt as early leaders of the three-team group with three points, while Oman are bottom.

Oman will next take on Somalia on Sunday before Egypt face the same opposition the following Wednesday.

Zamalek overcome Al-Ahly 2-1 to win Egypt Cup for 28th time

Zamalek overcome Al-Ahly 2-1 to win Egypt Cup for 28th time
Updated 22 July 2022
John Duerden

Zamalek overcome Al-Ahly 2-1 to win Egypt Cup for 28th time

Zamalek overcome Al-Ahly 2-1 to win Egypt Cup for 28th time
  • Delayed 2021 final means that the White Knights have completed the ‘double,’ having also won the Egyptian Premier League last season
  • Al-Ahly still have a chance of catching their Cairo rivals in the 2021-22 league title
Updated 22 July 2022
John Duerden

Zamalek lifted the Egypt Cup for the 28th time on Thursday with a deserved 2-1 win over their arch-rivals Al-Ahly in the final in Cairo.

Ahmed El-Sayed and Emam Ashour scored in the first half as the White Knights took control of the match, and while Al-Ahly pulled a goal back through Hossam Hassan 10 minutes into the second half, they were unable to get back on level terms.

As this was the delayed 2021 final, it means that the White Knights have completed the double after winning last season’s league title. It is the club’s fourth such achievement following twin triumphs in 1960, 1988 and 2015. The latter double was achieved by current coach Jesualdo Ferreira. 

Al-Ahly now have to focus on catching Zamalek in the league and, with about a third of the season remaining, are nine points behind the leaders with two games in hand. On this performance, however, the task may be beyond the Red Giants as they were swept aside in the first half when their neighbors could have been out of sight.

The first goal came after six minutes and it is one that Al-Ahly star Mohammed El-Shenawy will not want to see again. Egypt’s international goalkeeper came running out of his area in an attempt to clear but was then left in no-man’s land when he was beaten to the ball by Seifeddine Jazira, who then crossed for El-Sayed to head into the empty net.

El-Shenawy was able to redeem himself as Zamalek continued to pile on the pressure, making a great double save from Mahmoud Hamdy 10 minutes later but was beaten again on the half hour. Ashour exchanged passes with El-Sayed on the edge of the area and then curled a low shot into the far corner.

Al-Ahly were stunned and their first attempt on goal came just before the break as Aliou Dieng shot over. It was not much but it at least gave the 10-time African champions something to build on, and in the second-half they improved. Ten minutes after the restart, the Reds were back in the game.

Hassan nipped in front of goalkeeper Mohamed Awad to collect a bouncing ball in the area and then scored from close range to give the red-shirted fans hope.

There was more pressure; the closest the equalizer came was when Hamdi Fathi headed over a corner from close range with 20 minutes remaining, but Zamalek, who had chances of their own, stood firm to win the cup and deservedly so. 

Zamalek’s coach was delighted with the win but was less happy with the schedule that his team now faces. “It was a fair result, I think,” Ferreira said. “The problem is that we now have nine league matches in a short time and this puts a lot of pressure on the team. This is not good for the Egyptian team.”

His opposite number, Portuguese compatriot Ricardo Soares, appointed only last month, tried to take heart from the second-half performance.

“They scored two goals from our mistakes and that affected our confidence, which helped Zamalek be the better team in the first half. We made changes in the second half, got a goal back and made opportunities to get back on level terms and even win, which is what I feel we deserved. In the end, however, it is very sad to lose this game but we have to look forward.”

That is all Al-Ahly can do as they try to recapture the league title from their rivals. With 11 games coming by the end of August, it will not be easy. If Zamalek are tired, then Al-Ahly are exhausted. The fact that the league leaders came into this game in better form was confirmed by the performances of the two teams. Soares, almost 30 years the junior of Ferreira, has much to do if he is to lift his first major trophy. It remains to be seen how his players are affected by losing such a big game but the consequences may well be negative in terms of confidence and energy.

Zamalek are playing well and sitting on top of the league. They now have the Egypt Cup in their trophy cabinet and will believe that it will soon be joined by another league championship. On this evidence, few would disagree.

Lyles defends world 200m title, Jackson trumps Fraser-Pryce

Lyles defends world 200m title, Jackson trumps Fraser-Pryce
Updated 22 July 2022
AFP

Lyles defends world 200m title, Jackson trumps Fraser-Pryce

Lyles defends world 200m title, Jackson trumps Fraser-Pryce
  • It was the fourth fastest 200m ever run: Only Jamaicans Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake have run faster
  • Jackson set a championship record of 21.45sec, the second fastest time ever run over the distance, for the first individual world title of her career
Updated 22 July 2022
AFP

EUGENE, OREGON: Noah Lyles defended his world 200m title in electric fashion in a second US sprint clean sweep on Thursday, while Shericka Jackson thwarted Jamaican teammate Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s bid for a sprint double in the women’s race.

Close on the heels of Fred Kerley leading a 1-2-3 for Team USA in the men’s 100m, Lyles made no mistake over the longer sprint, racing home in 19.31 seconds in Eugene.

It was the fourth fastest 200m ever run: Only Jamaicans Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake have run faster.

Lyles’s teammates Kenny Bednarek and teenager Erriyon Knighton took silver and bronze in 19.77 and 19.80sec respectively, to repeated chants of “U-S-A” from home fans at Hayward Field.

“It’s like being a rock star!” Lyles said of performing in front of a packed crowd in Eugene, as opposed to the empty stands in the Tokyo Olympics where he finished third and admitted to having mental health issues.

“I was true in form for a world record, but I am okay with the American record,” Lyles said after bettering Michael Johnson’s previous best by one-hundredth of a second.

“To be honest, every step was purposeful, going out with intent to win.”

There were similar fireworks in the women’s 200m on a balmy, clear night with perfect conditions for sprinting.

Jackson set a championship record of 21.45sec, the second fastest time ever run over the distance, for the first individual world title of her career. Only the late Florence Griffith-Joyner, whose 1988 world record of 21.34sec still stands, has run faster.

“I am feeling great once I came out and put on the show,” said 28-year-old Jackson.

“The fastest woman alive, the national and championships record, I cannot complain!“

Newly-crowned 100m gold medalist Fraser-Pryce took silver in 21.81sec.

But there was no Jamaican clean sweep, as there had been in the blue riband event, as defending champion Dina Asher-Smith of Britain claimed bronze in 22.02sec.

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, the third part of Jamaica’s 100m sweep, eventually came in seventh in 22.39sec.

Fraser-Pryce hinted that any retirement plans, initially mulled over in 2020/21, were definitely on hold.

“I really think I owe it to myself to see how far I can go as a sprinter and just continue to transcend what I thought was possible,” she said.

“For women, especially after having a baby and after turning 30, you hear ... it’s time to pack it up.

“But you know I’m 35, going on 36, and to be here still competing at that level it’s just a blessing.

“I’m really looking forward to 2023 and the worlds in Budapest. And then after that we take it to 2024 for Paris!“

The lineup for Saturday’s 800m final was decided after three tight semifinals.

The Kenyan trio of Olympic champion Emmanuel Korir, Wyclife Kinyamal Kisasy and Emmanuel Wanyonyi will take on the dangerous Algerian pair of Slimane Moula and Djamel Sedjati, with Canada’s Marco Arop, France’s Gabriel Tual and Australian Peter Bol completing the eight-man field.

Indian hopes for a world javelin medal remained on course as Neeraj Chopra sailed through qualification.

Chopra became the first Olympic track and field gold medalist from India when he won at last year’s Tokyo Games, and went straight through in Eugene with an effort of 88.39m.

Joining him in Saturday’s final are a host of heavyweights including Czech Jakub Vadlejch, Grenada’s world leader Anderson Peters and Germany’s Julian Weber.

Other Olympic champions coasting through rounds were American women’s 800m gold medalist Athing Mu, along with the 2019 world podium: Uganda’s Halimah Nakaayi and Americans Raevyn Rogers and Ajee Wilson.

Portugal’s Pedro Pichardo likewise had no problems in the men’s triple jump.

But there was no place for four-time champion Christian Taylor of the US, who won the triple jump in Rio in 2016 but had to sit out Tokyo with injury.

Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen, after the shock disappointment of losing the 1500m to Briton Jake Wightman, gave himself the chance of a second medal by advancing to Sunday’s 5000m final.

Also progressing were Olympic champion Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda, and reigning world gold medallist Muktar Edris and Ethiopian teammate Selemon Barega.

Vingegaard on verge of Tour de France triumph as Pogacar wilts

Vingegaard on verge of Tour de France triumph as Pogacar wilts
Updated 22 July 2022
AFP

Vingegaard on verge of Tour de France triumph as Pogacar wilts

Vingegaard on verge of Tour de France triumph as Pogacar wilts
  • The stage win leaves Denmark’s Vingegaard with an advantage that, barring disaster or a bad fall, should see him ride up the Champs Elysees on Sunday to win the 2022 title
Updated 22 July 2022
AFP

HAUTACAM, France: After 18 stages of intense struggle, Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard put one hand on the 2022 Tour de France title on Thursday as defending champion and closest rival Tadej Pogacar wilted in the Pyrenees.

Vingegaard’s solo win on the Hautacam mountain extended his lead to a daunting 3 minutes and 26 seconds while his sportsmanship, when he waited for Pogacar to catch up after a high-speed downhill fall, served to burnish his reputation.

The stage win leaves Denmark’s Vingegaard with an advantage that, barring disaster or a bad fall, should see him ride up the Champs Elysees on Sunday to win the 2022 title.

“I don’t want to talk about winning the Tour yet, let’s talk about it in Paris, there are three days to go,” Vingegaard said at the line.

The pair have been shadowing each other the entire race, with Pogacar winning three stages and taking the overall leader’s yellow jersey by stage seven, before Vingegaard took it off him in baking heat in the Alps.

“Jumbo-Visma have worked perfectly on this Tour de France. I take my hat off to them,” said Pogacar.

“And today, the best man won; Jonas was stronger than me.”

The race leader said this 18th stage and the 11th had been where he hammered home his superiority on the Tour.

“Those two displays on the Col du Granon and here showed what a great team we have,” Vingegaard said of Jumbo’s collective approach to this Tour.

Pogacar has relentlessly attacked the Dane since the Col du Granon in a stubborn effort to close the gap.

The loss of four of his UAE teammates to positive COVID tests and falls did however hurt those chances but whatever happens, the champion 2020 and 2021 will leave with his reputation entirely intact.

On Thursday, Vingegaard’s Jumbo teammate Wout van Aert acted as a sherpa for his team leader on the final climb, and it was at that moment that Pogacar finally cracked.

“Having the world’s best all-round rider (van Aert) on the team has helped,” said Vingegaard who added he felt Pogacar’s UAE outfit had less depth.

Some 28km from home, Pogacar misjudged a corner and Vingegaard cut inside him, spooking the Slovenian who then wobbled and slipped off into a gutter.

The champion swiftly picked himself up, ignoring the gash on his left hand as he hammered the pedal down in pursuit.

Vingegaard, after at first attacking the opportunity, had a change of heart, waiting for his rival, before the two grasped each other’s hand as Pogacar drew up alongside.

“We like each other, we get on and we respect each other,” said the Dane.

The gesture will likely serve Vingegaard’s reputation well, within the cycling code of honor, and with the wider public.

“He got a corner wrong, and fell in the gutter, of course I waited for him. I didn’t need to attack. It was in fact better for me to just go at a steady pace, even if I felt strong,” Vingegaard explained.

Ineos veteran Geraint Thomas is still third, eight minutes behind the leader but more than three minutes ahead of fourth-placed David Gaudu.

Vingegaard also climbed to the top of the King of the Mountains standings, while van Aert is assured of the sprint points green jersey if he makes it to the line in Paris.

Friday’s stage 19 runs through the isolated Tarn region and will likely end in a bunch sprint.

Saturday’s stage is the final battleground, a 41km individual time trial, leaving a glimmer of hope for Pogacar, who won the 2020 Tour with a last-gasp turnaround.

