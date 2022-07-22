You are here

TikTok launches video tutorials across MENA highlighting family safety features

Such campaigns follow mounting pressure on social media platforms to regulate “addictive” social media use among teens. (Shutterstock image)
  • Logina Salah and Fadi AlKhatib will teach other parents how to activate and use platform’s resources and content controls
LONDON: TikTok revealed on Friday that the platform is launching a series of video tutorials across the MENA region to highlight the variety of family safety features available on the platform, as part of their #SaferForYou program.

Through the videos, creators Logina Salah and Fadi AlKhatib, parents themselves, will teach others how to activate and use TikTok’s resources and safety features designed to give younger users a safe experience on the platform.

“Parents play a leading role in their teen’s digital journey, and that’s why partnering with influential family creators such as Logina Salah and Fadi AlKhatib will help us raise further awareness around online safety for our youth,” said Farah Tukan, head of public policy at TikTok Middle East, Turkey, Africa and Pakistan. 

“TikTok’s suite of safety features are constantly being updated and enhanced, reflecting our firm belief that there is no finish line when it comes to protecting the safety, privacy and well-being of the community,” she said.

“Through this collaboration, we want to highlight and remind users of the safety tools and content controls that continue to make TikTok the preferred platform for inspiring creativity and bringing joy in a positive and safe way that benefits all.”

The campaign features step-by-step tutorials on how to access safety features on TikTok, such as family pairing, restricted mode and screentime management. 

The family pairing function allows parents to link their TikTok account to their teen’s, set time limits, limit who can send messages, and curate content on their teen’s app. 

Such campaigns follow mounting pressure on social media platforms to regulate “addictive” social media use among teens.

In June, TikTok revealed a new screen-time control feature that allows users to set custom limits for how much time they want to spend on the app, encouraging users to take a break from continuous scrolling.

Topics: TikTok safety social media

Dubai issues fresh warning against posting online videos of public misbehavior

Dubai issues fresh warning against posting online videos of public misbehavior
Updated 22 July 2022
Arab News

Dubai issues fresh warning against posting online videos of public misbehavior

Dubai issues fresh warning against posting online videos of public misbehavior
  • Under the UAE’s cybercrime law, violators face at least one year in jail and a fine of up to $27,225
Updated 22 July 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Members of the public in Dubai have been warned against publishing or forwarding videos and images of illegal acts on social media to avoid legal accountability, the emirate's police force said.

The warning comes after a video showing a group of men engaged in an armed fight and damaging public property in a Dubai neighborhood went viral on social media.

Seven suspects linked to the incident were arrested and referred to public prosecution, as Dubai Police reminded the public that circulating videos of crime scenes or accidents online is punishable by law.

Under the UAE’s cybercrime law, violators face at least one year imprisonment and a fine of up to $27,225.

Dubai Police urged the public to report public misbehavior through official channels instead, a statement on Twitter read.

“The law states that whoever uses information network to announce, disseminate, re-disseminate, circulate, or recirculate news or data, or broadcasts any provocative news that would incite or provoke public opinion, disturb the public peace, spread terror among people, or cause harm to the public interest, the national economy, the public order, or the public health shall be punished with at least one year of imprisonment and a fine of not less than Dh100,000,” the police statement read.

Topics: United Arab Emirates (UAE) Dubai Police

Israel’s ‘Facebook bill’ threatens to escalate online censorship, experts say

Israel’s ‘Facebook bill’ threatens to escalate online censorship, experts say
Updated 21 July 2022
Arab News

Israel’s ‘Facebook bill’ threatens to escalate online censorship, experts say

Israel’s ‘Facebook bill’ threatens to escalate online censorship, experts say
  • The bill allows the Israeli government to remove posts across social media platforms and all websites
Updated 21 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Israeli authorities are preparing to pass a controversial Incitement on Social Media Bill, commonly known as the “Facebook bill,” in a move that threatens to escalate online censorship during heightened tensions with Palestinians.

The bill, which allows the Israeli government to remove content they believe constitutes “incitement” or “causes harm” from social media such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, goes further than similar laws seen elsewhere.

It allows the Israeli authorities to block content on all websites, including news sites, subjecting them to the same regulations as social media platforms.

It will also grant the Israeli general attorney the power to use secret evidence in court to remove content, and prevent content creators from defending themselves and their work.

“This is an unprecedented infringement on freedom of expression,” said one social media user.

Another called out Israel’s hypocrisy, saying that: “If they had nothing to hide they wouldn’t take such drastic measures.”

The Israeli Ministerial Committee for Legislation unanimously approved the bill in December last year, a move that experts believe will transform the relationship between Israeli authorities and social media platforms.

Nadim Nashif, founder and director of digital rights organization 7amleh, highlighted in an op-ed that the bill “will be used to silence activists and journalists reporting on Israeli human rights violations, as Israel’s vague laws surrounding incitement are already used to infringe on freedom of speech, and criminalise Palestinian journalists and activists who report on the ground and post online about Israeli violations.

“The far-reaching ability to block news websites extends the censorship powers of the Israeli authorities, in a manner that goes beyond democratic principles regarding freedom of speech and diversity of opinion,” Nashif wrote.

While passing this bill constitutes a severe blow to Palestinian’s freedom of speech, it is not new nor uncommon.

During last year’s attacks on Gaza, Facebook and Instagram removed hundreds of posts related to Palestine. 7amleh documented more than 700 cases of Palestinian digital rights violations, of which 500 cases took place between May 6-19 alone.

At the time, Facebook claimed the issue was technical rather than political, pointing out that during the recent conflict, the tech giant dedicated a whole team, including both Arabic and Hebrew speakers, to monitor the situation on the ground and remove harmful content.

However, while 7amleh found the efforts by social media to limit future violations of users’ digital rights were significant, it claimed such efforts did not go far enough.

Topics: Israeli apartheid social media Palestinians

‘Minecraft’ owners ban NFTs, citing ‘inconsistent’ values

‘Minecraft’ owners ban NFTs, citing ‘inconsistent’ values
Updated 21 July 2022
Arab News

‘Minecraft’ owners ban NFTs, citing ‘inconsistent’ values

‘Minecraft’ owners ban NFTs, citing ‘inconsistent’ values
  • Mojang Studios, the company behind the video game, says that NFTs do not align with its values of creative inclusion and teamwork
Updated 21 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The developers behind the popular online game “Minecraft” announced on Wednesday the decision to ban Non-Fungible Tokens (NTFs) on its platform.

The company described NTFs as antithetical to “Minecraft’s” platform, saying in a statement that the use of “NFTs and other blockchain technologies creates digital ownership based on scarcity and exclusion, which does not align with Minecraft values of creative inclusion and playing together.”

NFTs are digital items that belong to the person that purchased it, with the record of purchase kept on an unalterable ledger called the blockchain.

“NFTs are not inclusive of all our community and create a scenario of the haves and the have-nots,” the statement added. “The speculative pricing and investment mentality around NFTs takes the focus away from playing the game and encourages profiteering, which we think is inconsistent with the long-term joy and success of our players.”

Mojang Studios, which is owned by Microsoft, decided to clarify its position on the use of NFTs on its platform after some of its members demanded greater transparency and more precise guidance on new technologies.

“Minecraft” is an online platform where users can build their own virtual worlds and customise them with skins, mods, maps and other assets designed by its 141-million user community. 

Because of its model, “Minecraft” represents a natural and attractive potential market for NFTs.

Although Mojang Studios has explicitly prohibited NFTs, it also added that the company “will also be paying close attention to how blockchain technology evolves over time to ensure that the above principles are withheld and determine whether it will allow for more secure experiences or other practical and inclusive applications in gaming.” 

The NFTs market has boomed in recent years with sales peaking at $12 billion worldwide in January.

Other gaming companies, such as Square Enix and Ubisoft, are toying with NFTs. This week, Square Enix announced that for next year’s 25th anniversary of “Final Fantasy VII” people would be able to purchase physical trading cards with digital versions as NFTs.

Topics: Minecraft NFTs non-fungible tokens

UK heatwave led to Google, Oracle cloud servers being shut down

UK heatwave led to Google, Oracle cloud servers being shut down
Updated 21 July 2022
Arab News

UK heatwave led to Google, Oracle cloud servers being shut down

UK heatwave led to Google, Oracle cloud servers being shut down
  • 2 companies experienced cooling-related issues on UK’s hottest recorded day as temperatures soared above 40C
Updated 21 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Record high temperatures in the UK on Tuesday led to Google Cloud and Oracle servers having to be shut down, the companies have revealed.

Cooling-related issues arose on the day Britain registered its hottest day on record, with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius.

An Oracle Cloud status message said: “As a result of unseasonal temperatures in the region, a subset of cooling infrastructure within the UK South (London) Data Center experienced an issue. This led to a subset of our service infrastructure needing to be powered down to prevent uncontrolled hardware failures.”

Oracle, an American database software and technology firm, was forced to power down some of its “non-critical hardware” in a move, “taken with the intention of limiting the potential for any long-term impact to our customers.”

On its status page, Google Cloud announced it had switched off some of its machines to prevent any further damage after reporting a “cooling-related failure” in one of its UK-based data centers which caused, “a partial failure of capacity in that zone, leading to VM (virtual machine) terminations and a loss of machines for a small set of our customers.”

Even though current infrastructures in the UK are not built to support such extreme temperatures, modern data centers are designed to prevent potential disasters. As such, some people were surprised to see companies such as Google and Oracle experiencing difficulties.

Addressing the firms in a tweet, one social media user said: “How can a company as large as Google still have their server down? Business has no access to emails and website is down.”

In 2020, as part of an experiment to exploit natural resources as cooling solutions, Microsoft carried out a test with an underwater data center off the Orkney Islands, in the North Sea.

With scientists warning that extreme heatwaves will become increasingly frequent, tech businesses are rushing to find alternative greener solutions that consume less power and generate less heat.

Topics: UK heatwave Google oracle

Instagram most popular news source among UK teens: Study

Instagram most popular news source among UK teens: Study
Updated 21 July 2022
Arab News

Instagram most popular news source among UK teens: Study

Instagram most popular news source among UK teens: Study
  • 29% of young teens cite Instagram as news source, 28% opt for TikTok and 28% choose YouTube
  • Results mirror similar survey in Arab world, where 61% of youth use social media for news
Updated 21 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Instagram is the most popular news source for UK teens, overtaking traditional news channels, research commissioned by Britain’s media regulator Ofcom revealed on Thursday.

The study of news consumption in the UK found that roughly a quarter of 12-15-year-olds watched BBC One and Two, compared with 45 percent five years ago. 

Meanwhile, 29 percent of young teenagers surveyed this year cited Instagram as a source of news, followed by 28 percent opting for TikTok and another 28 percent citing YouTube. 

“Teenagers today are increasingly unlikely to pick up a newspaper or tune into TV news, instead preferring to keep up to date by scrolling through their social feeds,” said Yih-Choung Teh, Ofcom’s group director for strategy and research.

“And while youngsters find news on social media to be less reliable, they rate these services more highly for serving up a range of opinions on the day’s topical stories.”

The number of teenagers using traditional news channels such as ITV and the BBC has dropped from 45 percent five years ago to 24 percent now.

Historically the most popular news source among this age group, BBC news channels were pushed down to fifth place, preceded by ITV. 

BBC One remained the most popular news source among those over the age of 16, with 56 percent saying they tuned in, while just over a third read and watched news on Facebook.

Despite the popularity, however, trust in social media news sources varied. Half of YouTube and Twitter users think they provide trustworthy news stories, but only 30 percent of teenagers trust TikTok’s news content.

These results were mirrored in the Arab world, where 61 percent of people aged 18-24 use social media for news compared to TV channels (43 percent), other online sources (34 percent) and newspapers (9 percent), according to a 2021 ASDA’A BCW Arab Youth survey.

Similarly, social media was less trusted by Arab youth compared to the other three sources. Only 26 percent say social media is a “very trustworthy” source of news compared to other online news portals (28 percent), newspapers (32 percent) and TV channels (46 percent).

Topics: Instagram Ofcom UK teens

