TikTok launches video tutorials across MENA highlighting family safety features

LONDON: TikTok revealed on Friday that the platform is launching a series of video tutorials across the MENA region to highlight the variety of family safety features available on the platform, as part of their #SaferForYou program.

Through the videos, creators Logina Salah and Fadi AlKhatib, parents themselves, will teach others how to activate and use TikTok’s resources and safety features designed to give younger users a safe experience on the platform.

“Parents play a leading role in their teen’s digital journey, and that’s why partnering with influential family creators such as Logina Salah and Fadi AlKhatib will help us raise further awareness around online safety for our youth,” said Farah Tukan, head of public policy at TikTok Middle East, Turkey, Africa and Pakistan.

“TikTok’s suite of safety features are constantly being updated and enhanced, reflecting our firm belief that there is no finish line when it comes to protecting the safety, privacy and well-being of the community,” she said.

“Through this collaboration, we want to highlight and remind users of the safety tools and content controls that continue to make TikTok the preferred platform for inspiring creativity and bringing joy in a positive and safe way that benefits all.”

The campaign features step-by-step tutorials on how to access safety features on TikTok, such as family pairing, restricted mode and screentime management.

The family pairing function allows parents to link their TikTok account to their teen’s, set time limits, limit who can send messages, and curate content on their teen’s app.

Such campaigns follow mounting pressure on social media platforms to regulate “addictive” social media use among teens.

In June, TikTok revealed a new screen-time control feature that allows users to set custom limits for how much time they want to spend on the app, encouraging users to take a break from continuous scrolling.