Google blocked in Ukraine’s occupied Donetsk and Luhansk regions

Pushilin accused Google of trying to destabilize the region by promoting disinformation. (Shuttertsock/File)
Updated 22 July 2022
  • Popular social media platforms Facebook and Instagram were banned earlier this year in Russian-occupied regions in eastern Ukraine
LONDON: Russia on Friday blocked access to the Google search engine in the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, after pro-Russian authorities there accused the US tech giant of promoting “terrorism and violence against all Russians.”

“The inhuman propaganda of Ukraine and the West has long crossed all boundaries. There is a real persecution of Russians, the imposition of lies and disinformation,” said Denis Pushilin, head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, in a post published on Telegram.

Pushilin accused Google of trying to destabilize the region by promoting disinformation, saying that it “openly, on the orders of its curators from the US government, promotes terrorism and violence against all Russians, and especially the population of Donbas.”

Google is not the first tech company to be accused of propaganda and to have its services blocked in Ukraine. 

Popular social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, both owned by Meta, were banned earlier this year in Russian-occupied regions in eastern Ukraine for similar reasons.

“This is what they do in any society with criminals: they are isolated from other people. If Google stops pursuing its criminal policy and returns to the mainstream of law, morality and common sense, there will be no obstacles for its work,” Pushilin added in the message.

The ban comes just a few days after Google was fined $387 million by Russian authorities for failing to remove content about the Ukraine war that Moscow deemed illegal.

While Google is currently not available in the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, the tech giant continues to operate regularly in Russia.

  • The move comes after a disappointing second quarter for Snap
DUBAI: An ad-supported Snapchat subscription service was launched last month in select countries, including the UAE and the Kingdom, with a company spokesperson telling Arab News it would target the platform’s “most passionate and dedicated community members.”

Snapchat+ costs $3.99 per month and includes a “star” symbol for subscribers, custom app icons to personalize the home screen, a rewatch indicator to see how many people are rewatching their stories, and early access to Snapchat for Web.

“For the first time ever, we have a way to deliver early, experimental, and pre-released features specifically for them, and that’s super exciting,” the spokesman said.

The move comes after a disappointing second quarter for Snap. “While the continued growth of our community increases the long-term opportunity for our business, our financial results for Q2 do not reflect our ambition,” CEO Evan Spiegel said in a statement.

The company has also slowed hiring for the rest of the year.

But the subscription service is not expected to be a significant revenue generator for the company. “We anticipate that most of our revenue will continue coming from advertising,” the spokesperson said.

Snapchat+ will not be ad-free. The spokesperson said: “We believe we can provide a lot of value to subscribers through access to features that enhance the parts of Snapchat they love: the Map, Stories, and Chats with their closest friends. Many mobile app subscription add-ons do not remove ads.”

For now, the platform is trying to gauge the appetite for Snapchat+.

“But given the high engagement we see amongst our community, we believe subscriptions are an interesting model to trial,” the spokesperson said.

In the Middle East, Snapchat+ was only launched in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with the latter seeing Snapchat reach 90 percent of people aged 13–34, according to the spokesperson.

“We wanted to make Snapchat+ available to our highly engaged community members in the region, and we’re excited to expand the offering to additional markets moving forward.”

  • Saudi society has in recent years undergone significant changes, such as women being allowed to drive and cinemas opening
DUBAI: A recent Twitter report has revealed the top three trends in Saudi Arabia based on an analysis of billions of tweets from the last two years.

Saudi society has in recent years undergone significant changes, such as women being allowed to drive and cinemas opening.

The first trend — identity in transit — captures the transformation of the Kingdom and its effect on Saudis’ self-identity.

There have been increased conversations on Twitter about women working, driving, general economic progress, and embracing smart cities.

For example, conversations around pride concerning smart cities and NEOM grew by 172 percent, while those around chasing the Saudi dream grew by 161 percent.

More than 50 percent of all conversations around identity were related to relationships and family, indicating the shifting gender dynamics in the Kingdom.

“People on Twitter actively drive the conversations that shape today’s culture, acting as leaders, not followers. Their friends and family are more likely to look to them for recommendations, from where to go and who to listen to, all the way to what to buy,” Walid Issa, head of ad research at Twitter MENA, told Arab News.

The second trend focuses on the spending habits of Saudis, with people preferring to spend wisely rather than freely. This approach was evident in their search for online deals and discount codes. Conversations related to offers, competitions, and discounts grew by over 49 percent year-on-year.

Saudis are also keen on being more involved in the digital economy, particularly cryptocurrencies, with conversations around these seeing a 595 percent year-on-year increase.

Twitter advised brands to be the “financially smart choice for consumers.” Keeping these trends in mind would help brands to “connect with their audiences in a space where they are leaned-in and receptive,” said Issa.

The third trend, eco-innovation, saw sustainability and technology merge to become something Saudis cared deeply about, especially when it came to topics of national identity and pride such as smart cities, smart cars, large rail construction, and alternative energy projects.

For people in the Kingdom, sustainability is less about the environment and more about Saudi investments in sustainable innovation, according to Twitter.

The trend was corroborated by a year-on-year increase in conversations around tech (49 percent), electric cars (55 percent), and smart cities (180 percent).

Brands can stand out by embracing sustainability and technology and highlighting the initiatives that have a strong local impact, according to the report.

Issa said: “The results (of the report) are a reflection of what is happening in Saudi Arabia and an indication of the national sentiment, which is crucial for brands to gauge regardless of industry.”

  • Research finds that Android users can still get access to the location history of another user’s device without the latter being notified
LONDON: Researchers have accused Google of failing to live up to its promises after the company vowed to protect the location history of people who visit abortion clinics.

Tech Transparency Project, the research arm of the non-profit organization Campaign for Accountability, found that Android users could still get access to the location history of another user’s device without the latter being notified that they could be tracked.

“It is unclear how Google plans to implement these (abortion-related) policies and how long sensitive locations will remain on users’ location timelines before the tech giant deletes them,” TTP said in a report. 

“When TTP took a phone to an abortion clinic, the clinic’s exact location remained in Google’s location history for more than a week, suggesting that either Google has not yet implemented these changes or the company’s system for detecting and removing sensitive locations is faulty.”

Google responded to the allegations, calling TTP’s experiment an “unlikely scenario” given the circumstances under which a user would access someone’s device breaching its security and privacy protections.

“We’re always looking at ways to provide people with more controls and protections in every scenario, however unlikely,” a Google spokesperson said.

“As we announced earlier this month, if our systems identify that someone who has opted into Location History visits an abortion clinic, among other places, we will delete these entries from Location History soon after they visit. The change is now in effect and will apply to all such visits moving forward.”

In early July, Google released a statement pledging to protect the privacy of those seeking abortions in the US by deleting location data showing when users visit abortion clinics. 

The move comes after concerns that a digital trail could inform authorities if an individual terminates a pregnancy illegally.

At the time, the tech giant said the change would take effect “in the coming weeks.”

“We’re committed to delivering robust privacy protections for people who use our products, and we will continue to look for new ways to strengthen and improve these protections,” the company said in a statement announcing its commitment to strengthening user privacy.

  • The company lost $270 million in the April-June period after revenue slipped 1% to $1.18 billion
  • The number of daily active users rose 16.6% to 237.8 million compared with the same period a year before
LONDON: Twitter reported a quarterly loss Friday as revenue slipped even as its number of users climbed.
The social media company’s latest quarterly earnings figures offered a glimpse into how the social media business has performed during a months-long negotiation with billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk over whether he will take over the company.
The company lost $270 million in the April-June period after revenue slipped 1 percent to $1.18 billion, reflecting advertising industry headwinds, as well as uncertainty” over Musk’s acquisition bid.
The number of daily active users rose 16.6 percent to 237.8 million compared with the same period a year before.
Twitter chalked up the gains to “ongoing product improvements and global conversation around current events.”
Overshadowing Twitter’s latest sales results is its legal fight with Musk to make good on his April promise to buy the company for $44 billion. Twitter last week sued Musk to complete the deal and both sides are bracing for an October courtroom trial to resolve the dispute.
Given the pending acquisition, Twitter said it wouldn’t hold its usual quarterly earnings conference call or issue a shareholder letter.
The April-June fiscal quarter encompassed a tumultuous three months for Twitter, starting with the April 4 disclosure that Musk had acquired a huge stake in the company, paving the way for his takeover bid later that month. It didn’t take long for the relationship to fray as Musk publicly tweeted his concerns about Twitter and its employees and signaled he was having second thoughts.
Twitter argued in court that Musk’s actions in and his “repeated disparagement of Twitter and its personnel” created uncertainty that harmed Twitter’s business operations, employees and stock price.
It called for an expedited trial so the company could carry on with important business decisions, while Musk sought to wait until next year because of the complexity of the case and his demands for more of Twitter’s internal data about how it counts fake and automated “spam bot” accounts — which he’s cited as a chief reason for trying to terminate the deal.
A judge this week set the trial for October, siding with Twitter’s concerns that too much delay could cause the company irreparable harm. It will be held in Delaware’s Court of Chancery, which handles many high-profile business disputes, unless Musk and Twitter settle the case before then.
Shares slid 2 percent before the opening bell Friday.

  • Snap reported that its loss in the recently ended quarter nearly tripled to $422 million despite revenue increasing 13 percent under conditions “more challenging” than expected.
SAN FRANCISCO: Snapchat’s owner plans to “substantially” slow recruitment after bleak results Thursday wiped 25 percent off the stock price of the tech firm, which is facing difficulties on several fronts.
Snap reported that its loss in the recently ended quarter nearly tripled to $422 million despite revenue increasing 13 percent under conditions “more challenging” than expected.
A hit with young Internet users in its early days, ephemeral messaging app Snapchat has remained a small player in the social networking space as competition has grown ever more intense.
“We are not satisfied with the results we are delivering, regardless of the current headwinds,” California-based Snap said in a letter to investors.
The firm pointed to a punishing confluence of increased competition, slowing growth of its revenue, “upended” advertising industry standards and macroeconomic woes.
Snap share price was around $12 in after-hours trading in the wake of the earnings report.
“Competition — whether it’s with TikTok or any of the other very large, sophisticated players in the space — has only intensified,” Snap chief financial officer Derek Andersen said on an earnings call.
“So it’s hard to disentangle the numerous factors here impacting what’s clearly a headwind-driven deceleration in our business,” he added.
The number of people using Snapchat daily grew 18 percent to 347 million from the same quarter a year ago, Snap reported.
Snap last month launched a subscription version of Snapchat as it looks to generate more money from the image-centric, ephemeral messaging app.


Snapchat+ is priced at $4 a month and will provide access to exclusive features. It said that these would include priority tech support and early access to experimental features.
The subscription version of the service made its debut in Australia, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States, Snap said.
Snap in February reported its first quarterly profit, but two months later warned that it saw the economic outlook as having darkened considerably.
“It’s clear that the challenging economic environment continues to put pressure on Snap’s business,” said Insider Intelligence principal analyst Jasmine Enberg.
“Snap is also still reeling from the impact of Apple’s privacy changes, which have disproportionately impacted performance advertisers, creating a one-two-punch to its entire ad business.”
Apple rocked the digital advertising landscape by tightening privacy controls in the software powering its iPhones, letting users curb the tracking data used to target ads.
Snap is a small player in the online ad market, accounting for less than one percent of the money spent worldwide, which makes it more susceptible to such changes and challenges than Internet giants such as Facebook-parent Meta, Enberg said.
“It can be difficult to attribute deceleration to any one factor,” Andersen said. “But in order to keep growing, we’ve got to stay focused on the inputs that we control.”
Snap a while back recast itself as a “camera company,” fielding offerings such as picture-taking glasses called Spectacles.
“Long-term the most exciting opportunity is (augmented reality) and we’re investing heavily around the future of AR,” Andersen said.
Meanwhile, the battle for people’s attention online grows increasingly fierce as established titans such as Meta and Google adapt offerings to changing trends and relative newcomers such as TikTok grab the spotlight.
Anderson added that Snap intends to effectively pause hiring and look at reining in other expenses, joining a growing number of tech firms throttling back costs.
“We intend to substantially slow our rate of hiring to effectively pause growth in our headcount, which is a significant portion of our office,” he added.

