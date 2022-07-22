Google not doing enough to protect women seeking abortion, experts say

You are here

Google responded to the allegations, calling TTP’s experiment an “unlikely scenario”. (Shutterstock/File)
  • Research finds that Android users can still get access to the location history of another user’s device without the latter being notified
LONDON: Researchers have accused Google of failing to live up to its promises after the company vowed to protect the location history of people who visit abortion clinics.

Tech Transparency Project, the research arm of the non-profit organization Campaign for Accountability, found that Android users could still get access to the location history of another user’s device without the latter being notified that they could be tracked.

“It is unclear how Google plans to implement these (abortion-related) policies and how long sensitive locations will remain on users’ location timelines before the tech giant deletes them,” TTP said in a report. 

“When TTP took a phone to an abortion clinic, the clinic’s exact location remained in Google’s location history for more than a week, suggesting that either Google has not yet implemented these changes or the company’s system for detecting and removing sensitive locations is faulty.”

Google responded to the allegations, calling TTP’s experiment an “unlikely scenario” given the circumstances under which a user would access someone’s device breaching its security and privacy protections.

“We’re always looking at ways to provide people with more controls and protections in every scenario, however unlikely,” a Google spokesperson said.

“As we announced earlier this month, if our systems identify that someone who has opted into Location History visits an abortion clinic, among other places, we will delete these entries from Location History soon after they visit. The change is now in effect and will apply to all such visits moving forward.”

In early July, Google released a statement pledging to protect the privacy of those seeking abortions in the US by deleting location data showing when users visit abortion clinics. 

The move comes after concerns that a digital trail could inform authorities if an individual terminates a pregnancy illegally.

At the time, the tech giant said the change would take effect “in the coming weeks.”

“We’re committed to delivering robust privacy protections for people who use our products, and we will continue to look for new ways to strengthen and improve these protections,” the company said in a statement announcing its commitment to strengthening user privacy.

Topics: Google US Data privacy Abortion

  • Popular social media platforms Facebook and Instagram were banned earlier this year in Russian-occupied regions in eastern Ukraine
LONDON: Russia on Friday blocked access to the Google search engine in the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, after pro-Russian authorities there accused the US tech giant of promoting “terrorism and violence against all Russians.”

“The inhuman propaganda of Ukraine and the West has long crossed all boundaries. There is a real persecution of Russians, the imposition of lies and disinformation,” said Denis Pushilin, head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, in a post published on Telegram.

Pushilin accused Google of trying to destabilize the region by promoting disinformation, saying that it “openly, on the orders of its curators from the US government, promotes terrorism and violence against all Russians, and especially the population of Donbas.”

Google is not the first tech company to be accused of propaganda and to have its services blocked in Ukraine. 

Popular social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, both owned by Meta, were banned earlier this year in Russian-occupied regions in eastern Ukraine for similar reasons.

“This is what they do in any society with criminals: they are isolated from other people. If Google stops pursuing its criminal policy and returns to the mainstream of law, morality and common sense, there will be no obstacles for its work,” Pushilin added in the message.

The ban comes just a few days after Google was fined $387 million by Russian authorities for failing to remove content about the Ukraine war that Moscow deemed illegal.

While Google is currently not available in the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, the tech giant continues to operate regularly in Russia.

Topics: Google Russia-Ukraine Conflict

  • The company lost $270 million in the April-June period after revenue slipped 1% to $1.18 billion
  • The number of daily active users rose 16.6% to 237.8 million compared with the same period a year before
LONDON: Twitter reported a quarterly loss Friday as revenue slipped even as its number of users climbed.
The social media company’s latest quarterly earnings figures offered a glimpse into how the social media business has performed during a months-long negotiation with billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk over whether he will take over the company.
The company lost $270 million in the April-June period after revenue slipped 1 percent to $1.18 billion, reflecting advertising industry headwinds, as well as uncertainty” over Musk’s acquisition bid.
The number of daily active users rose 16.6 percent to 237.8 million compared with the same period a year before.
Twitter chalked up the gains to “ongoing product improvements and global conversation around current events.”
Overshadowing Twitter’s latest sales results is its legal fight with Musk to make good on his April promise to buy the company for $44 billion. Twitter last week sued Musk to complete the deal and both sides are bracing for an October courtroom trial to resolve the dispute.
Given the pending acquisition, Twitter said it wouldn’t hold its usual quarterly earnings conference call or issue a shareholder letter.
The April-June fiscal quarter encompassed a tumultuous three months for Twitter, starting with the April 4 disclosure that Musk had acquired a huge stake in the company, paving the way for his takeover bid later that month. It didn’t take long for the relationship to fray as Musk publicly tweeted his concerns about Twitter and its employees and signaled he was having second thoughts.
Twitter argued in court that Musk’s actions in and his “repeated disparagement of Twitter and its personnel” created uncertainty that harmed Twitter’s business operations, employees and stock price.
It called for an expedited trial so the company could carry on with important business decisions, while Musk sought to wait until next year because of the complexity of the case and his demands for more of Twitter’s internal data about how it counts fake and automated “spam bot” accounts — which he’s cited as a chief reason for trying to terminate the deal.
A judge this week set the trial for October, siding with Twitter’s concerns that too much delay could cause the company irreparable harm. It will be held in Delaware’s Court of Chancery, which handles many high-profile business disputes, unless Musk and Twitter settle the case before then.
Shares slid 2 percent before the opening bell Friday.

Topics: Twitter Elon Musk court

  • Snap reported that its loss in the recently ended quarter nearly tripled to $422 million despite revenue increasing 13 percent under conditions “more challenging” than expected.
SAN FRANCISCO: Snapchat’s owner plans to “substantially” slow recruitment after bleak results Thursday wiped 25 percent off the stock price of the tech firm, which is facing difficulties on several fronts.
Snap reported that its loss in the recently ended quarter nearly tripled to $422 million despite revenue increasing 13 percent under conditions “more challenging” than expected.
A hit with young Internet users in its early days, ephemeral messaging app Snapchat has remained a small player in the social networking space as competition has grown ever more intense.
“We are not satisfied with the results we are delivering, regardless of the current headwinds,” California-based Snap said in a letter to investors.
The firm pointed to a punishing confluence of increased competition, slowing growth of its revenue, “upended” advertising industry standards and macroeconomic woes.
Snap share price was around $12 in after-hours trading in the wake of the earnings report.
“Competition — whether it’s with TikTok or any of the other very large, sophisticated players in the space — has only intensified,” Snap chief financial officer Derek Andersen said on an earnings call.
“So it’s hard to disentangle the numerous factors here impacting what’s clearly a headwind-driven deceleration in our business,” he added.
The number of people using Snapchat daily grew 18 percent to 347 million from the same quarter a year ago, Snap reported.
Snap last month launched a subscription version of Snapchat as it looks to generate more money from the image-centric, ephemeral messaging app.


Snapchat+ is priced at $4 a month and will provide access to exclusive features. It said that these would include priority tech support and early access to experimental features.
The subscription version of the service made its debut in Australia, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States, Snap said.
Snap in February reported its first quarterly profit, but two months later warned that it saw the economic outlook as having darkened considerably.
“It’s clear that the challenging economic environment continues to put pressure on Snap’s business,” said Insider Intelligence principal analyst Jasmine Enberg.
“Snap is also still reeling from the impact of Apple’s privacy changes, which have disproportionately impacted performance advertisers, creating a one-two-punch to its entire ad business.”
Apple rocked the digital advertising landscape by tightening privacy controls in the software powering its iPhones, letting users curb the tracking data used to target ads.
Snap is a small player in the online ad market, accounting for less than one percent of the money spent worldwide, which makes it more susceptible to such changes and challenges than Internet giants such as Facebook-parent Meta, Enberg said.
“It can be difficult to attribute deceleration to any one factor,” Andersen said. “But in order to keep growing, we’ve got to stay focused on the inputs that we control.”
Snap a while back recast itself as a “camera company,” fielding offerings such as picture-taking glasses called Spectacles.
“Long-term the most exciting opportunity is (augmented reality) and we’re investing heavily around the future of AR,” Andersen said.
Meanwhile, the battle for people’s attention online grows increasingly fierce as established titans such as Meta and Google adapt offerings to changing trends and relative newcomers such as TikTok grab the spotlight.
Anderson added that Snap intends to effectively pause hiring and look at reining in other expenses, joining a growing number of tech firms throttling back costs.
“We intend to substantially slow our rate of hiring to effectively pause growth in our headcount, which is a significant portion of our office,” he added.

Topics: snapchat social media advertising

  • Fox News Channel was the only top-rated news network that decided not to carry Thursday's Jan. 6 Hearing Live, dismissing it as "show trial"
NEW YORK: America’s top television networks on Thursday turned prime time over to a gripping account of former President Donald Trump’s actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol — with one prominent exception.
The top-rated news network, Fox News Channel, stuck with its own lineup of commentators. Sean Hannity denounced the “show trial” elsewhere on TV just as he was featured in it, with the House’s Jan. 6 committee examining his tweets to Trump administration figures.
Hannity aired a soundless snippet of committee members entering the hearing room as part of a lengthy monologue condemning the proceedings.
That was all Fox News Channel viewers saw of the hearing.
“It’s really just a cheap, selectively edited political ad,” Hannity told his viewers.
Meanwhile, ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, CNN and MSNBC aired the second prime-time hearing, focusing on Trump’s real-time response to the riot. The committee said it was the last hearing until September.
“This very much sounded like a closing argument, certainly of this chapter of their investigation, and it was profound,” ABC News anchor David Muir said.
About 20 million people watched the first prime-time hearing on June 9, the Nielsen Company said. Generally, reaching that big an audience in mid-July would be a long shot, as it is the least-watched television month of the year.
Yet the seven daytime hearings have proven something of an oddity. Buoyed by strong word-of-mouth, the hearings grew in audience as they went along. CNN, for example, reached 1.5 million people for the second daytime hearing on June 16, and 2.6 million for the last one on June 12, Nielsen said.
Fox’s broadcast station in New York, which did not air last month’s prime-time hearing, showed the Thursday night session.
There’s little interest at Fox News Channel, which televised the daytime hearings, although only up until the demarcation line of the network’s popular show “The Five.” Ratings show that roughly half the network’s audience flees when the hearings start, and return when they’re over.
That would be a much more serious problem in prime time, where Fox’s audience is more than double what it is during the day. Fox News Channel’s decision not to air the prime-time hearings is almost certainly a function of the demands of their audience and prime-time hosts, said Nicole Hemmer, an expert on conservative media and author of the upcoming book “Partisans: The Conservative Revolutionaries Who Remade American Politics in the 1990s.”
“It creates an awkward situation when a host like Tucker Carlson tells his audience that the hearings are a debacle not worth their time, and then the network preempts his show to air them,” Hemmer said.
Carlson found plenty of things to talk about besides the hearing Thursday, including President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 diagnosis, a “meltdown” by liberals over the US Supreme Court’s abortion decision, the failure of drug legalization, “climate crazies” and “trans-affirming” lessons in Los Angeles schools.
Hannity’s lead story was the “grand finale” of the Jan. 6 committee, although he didn’t show it — at least with the sound on.
He brought on guests like GOP Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana, who said that if the hearings have done anything, “they’ve exonerated President Trump and the people supporting him.”
Talk show host Mark Levin told Hannity the US Justice Department is corrupt because “the Colbert 9 are roaming free.” That’s a reference to federal prosecutors’ decision not to bring charges against nine people associated with CBS’ “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” who were arrested in a US Capitol complex building last month.
While Hannity was on the air, the Jan. 6 committee showed tweets that Hannity and other Fox News personalities had sent to Trump administration officials, warning that the Capitol riot was making the president look bad.
In a closing statement, Rep. Liz Cheney, the committee’s vice chair, noted that most of its case against Trump has been made by Republicans. She ridiculed the notion that the committee’s findings would be much different if Republicans other than she and Rep. Adam Kinzinger were members.
“Do you really think that Bill Barr is such a delicate flower that he would wilt under cross-examination?” she said.
The Republicans watching Fox News Channel on Thursday night didn’t hear her.

Topics: Fox News US Donald Trump US Capitol riots

  • Lynne O’Donnell says she was threatened with prison if she did not tweet apologies for her coverage
LONDON: An Australian journalist has claimed that the Taliban threatened to imprison her if she refused to tweet apologies for her previous reporting about the Afghan regime.

Lynne O’Donnell, a writer for Foreign Policy magazine who has covered the region extensively, traveled to Afghanistan on July 16 to report on how the country had changed since the Taliban retook control in August last year, following the collapse of the Western-backed government.

She told the BBC she was “detained, abused and threatened” after going to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs “in good faith” to register as a foreign correspondent in the country, adding that she was accused of “breaking their laws” and “offending Afghan culture.”

O’Donnell told the Committee to Protect Journalists that ministry spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi had refused to grant her registration, citing “inaccurate” reporting she had done in 2021 over the plight of women and girls under the Taliban. 

She added that, during the meeting, he had boasted of pride at the Taliban’s 2016 attacks on journalists working for the Afghan broadcaster TOLONews in retaliation for similar coverage it published of alleged sexual assaults by Taliban members. O’Donnell told the CPJ she interpreted this pointed reference as a threat.

The next day, she was contacted by a Taliban intelligence official called Ahmad Zahir, who asked her to visit the General Directorate of Intelligence for questioning. After she refused, Zahir called her again two days later to inform her she would be barred from leaving the country if she failed to comply.

She alleges that on July 19 Zahir and three other officers met her and accompanied her to a GDI branch, where she was interrogated for four hours, and told to use her Twitter account to publish apologies for articles she had written about the Taliban.

O’Donnell also claims that she was told to reveal her sources in Afghanistan, which she refused to do. “Throughout,” she wrote of the interrogation in an article for Foreign Policy, “a man with a gun was never far away.”

She was released after tweeting the apologies, which said her reporting was a “premeditated attempt at character assassination and an affront to Afghan culture,” and that her articles were “written without any solid proof or basis.” She also filmed a video stating that she had not been coerced into the statements, and was allowed to fly to neighboring Pakistan on July 20. 

“They were bullies. I’d be lying if I said that I wasn’t afraid to some extent. But I wasn’t terrified,” O’Donnell told the BBC.

“I knew that I was taking a risk in going there: They lock up, they abuse, they beat, they kill journalists who are Afghans. They have a history of taking foreigners hostage to use as leverage. I didn’t know that that wouldn’t happen to me,” she added.

The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied that O’Donnell had been asked to reveal her sources, but added that it believed her articles were “lies,” and that she had failed to produce any evidence for many of the claims made in them.

Balkhi tweeted that O’Donnell had “offered to rectify the situation by tweeting an apology,” adding that the Taliban “remains committed to the principles of Freedom of Press.”

The group Human Rights Watch says Afghanistan has become an increasingly dangerous place since the Taliban returned to power, including for women and girls, journalists, and minorities. 

Carlos Martinez de la Serna, CPJ’s program director in Madrid, said in a statement: “The Taliban must stop their campaign of intimidation and abuse targeting Afghan and international journalists, and the GDI intelligence agency should be held accountable for (its) agents’ harassment and detentions of members of the press. 

“The Taliban should apologize to Lynne O’Donnell for her treatment in the country, and allow all journalists (to) work free from fear.”

O’Donnell, meanwhile, wrote in Foreign Policy this week about the experience, adding that she will not be returning to Afghanistan for her own safety and the safety of her sources, saying that to do so would be “reckless.”

Topics: Taliban Afghan Taliban

