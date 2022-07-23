You are here

Ronaldo in limbo as Europe’s elite turn their backs on Man Utd star

Cristiano Ronaldo stands on the pitch during soccer match between Manchester United and Norwich City at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, on April 16, 2022. (AP File Photo)
Updated 23 July 2022
AFP

  • Concerns over Ronaldo’s declining work-rate and his notoriously demanding personality have left the 37-year-old in limbo
LONDON: Cristiano Ronaldo faces an uncertain future after the Manchester United striker’s attempt to force his way out of Old Trafford failed to spark the expected rush for his signature.
The Portugal superstar shocked United earlier this month with his bombshell exit request after the team’s failure to qualify for the Champions League.
Ronaldo would have anticipated a host of top clubs jostling to sign him.
But for the first time in his glittering career he is no longer a must-have item for Europe’s wealthy elite as Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain all appear to have turned their backs on the forward.
Concerns over Ronaldo’s declining work-rate and his notoriously demanding personality have left the 37-year-old in limbo.
Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly was reported to have spoken to Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes about a deal to mark the new era at Stamford Bridge.
But Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is believed to have concerns about trying to integrate Ronaldo into his plans for a fluid front three after signing Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.
“We focused on our top target Raheem Sterling who we signed and everything else stays behind closed doors,” Tuchel said when asked about Ronaldo.
Selling Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona could have created space for Ronaldo at Bayern, but the German champions’ CEO Oliver Kahn poured cold water on that idea.
“As highly as I rate Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the greatest, a transfer wouldn’t be a fit with our philosophy,” he said.
“I love Cristiano Ronaldo and everyone knows how fantastic he is. But every club has a certain philosophy and I’m not sure if it would be the right thing for Bayern and the Bundesliga if we signed him now.”
United manager Erik ten Hag has repeatedly stated the club’s public position that Ronaldo is “not for sale.”
Yet, although Ronaldo finished as United’s top scorer last season, there is a growing sense in Manchester that his departure could benefit Ten Hag’s chances of building a side more suited to the style he created at Ajax.
United have flourished without Ronaldo on a pre-season tour of Asia and Australia, scoring 11 goals in victories over Liverpool, Melbourne Victory and Crystal Palace.

A dynamic front three of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho has shown what they are capable of.
All three of those players struggled last season after Ronaldo’s arrival changed the style of a United side that had finished second in the Premier League the season before.
Ronaldo’s time at Juventus also coincided with a decline in European results for the Italian giants, despite his goalscoring record of 101 goals in 134 games.
After witnessing two European giants struggle to accommodate the aging five-time Ballon d’Or winner, there are few takers for the veteran goal-scorer.
Ronaldo’s iconic status at United, established in his trophy-laden first spell with the club, has also lost some of its lustre.
Andy Mitten, journalist and editor of the United We Stand fanzine, said: “His arrival was sprung on United at the last minute and the team which had finished third and second had to rip up their tactics and start again.
“They don’t see Ronaldo as United’s future and there are plenty of fans who’d go along with that.”
United’s rivals Manchester City, who won the race for Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, and Liverpool, who spent a fee that could rise to 100 million euros ($102 million) on Benfica’s Darwin Nunez, both opted to sign younger forward just entering their prime.
A return to Real Madrid, where Ronaldo starred from 2009 to 2018, seems unlikely given Karim Benzema’s brilliant displays in their Champions League and La Liga-winning campaign last season.
Even PSG, habitual collectors of football’s marquee names, seem to be out of the running.
A switch to Real’s rivals Atletico Madrid remains a possibility, but with his options dwindling, Ronaldo may have to swallow his pride and stay at Old Trafford.
If that is too much for his ego to take, one last payday in the United States or Saudi Arabia could loom as definitive evidence of Ronaldo’s decline.
 

Topics: Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo football

Promotion hero Dwight Gayle to leave Newcastle after six years at St. James’ Park

Promotion hero Dwight Gayle to leave Newcastle after six years at St. James’ Park
Promotion hero Dwight Gayle to leave Newcastle after six years at St. James’ Park

  • The forward who topped the club’s scoring charts as the Magpies returned to Premier League in 2017 is joining Stoke City of the Championship
  • Gayle’s departure leaves Newcastle a little light in the forward areas
NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United have confirmed experienced goalscorer Dwight Gayle’s summer exit, with Eddie Howe believing fellow hero of 2017, Matt Ritchie, could follow.
Former Crystal Palace frontman Gayle, who was Newcastle’s top-scorer as they won the Championship under Rafa Benitez five years ago, has signed a two-year deal with Stoke City. The 32-year-old player, who was a peripheral figure under Howe and Steve Bruce before him, leaves on a free transfer.
A club statement confirming the exit said: “Dwight Gayle has left Newcastle United to join Championship side Stoke City on a permanent deal.
“The 32-year-old has linked up with ex-Magpie Michael O’Neill’s men, ending his six-year spell at St. James’ Park. Former Dagenham and Redbridge and Peterborough United striker Gayle joined United from Crystal Palace in July 2016 and enjoyed a goal-laden first season on Tyneside, netting 23 times in all competitions to finish as the club’s leading goalscorer as Newcastle won the Championship title in 2016/17.
“After scoring six times in the Premier League the following campaign, the frontman joined West Bromwich Albion on loan for the 2018/19 season and bagged a further 24 goals in a prolific stint at the Hawthorns before returning to Newcastle.
“In all, Gayle made 122 appearances for the Magpies, scoring 34 times, and departs to join a Potters side who finished 14th in the second tier last term. Newcastle United thanks Dwight for his contribution and service to the club, and wishes him well for the future.”
Gayle’s departure leaves Newcastle a little light in the forward areas, with only injury-prone Callum Wilson and goal-shy Chris Wood as options up top.
Howe confirmed to Arab News on the club’s recent pre-season trip to Austria that he would look to sign a Gayle replacement this summer.
Gayle posted a classy message to Newcastle and its fans on his Instagram: “Thank you so much to @nufc and the city itself. I’ve loved my time here and you really have made me and my family so welcome throughout. I wish you all the best in the future and look forward to watching your successes.”
Meanwhile, as attention turns to incomings, head coach Howe has admitted another exit could be close this summer.
Wide man Ritchie has fallen down the pecking order at United since the arrival of the likes of Matt Targett.
And while the veteran has enjoyed his six years on Tyneside, according to Howe, he has desires to move back down to the south coast of England, where his family is based.
“It wasn’t farewell or intentional from my side,” Howe said of Ritchie’s end-of-season appearance at Burnley. “I think it’s well documented my relationship with Matty, we go so far back. The respect for him I have as a person — he’s been incredible for me. Matty’s own personal situation he will have his own thoughts. Mine is to try and keep him but it’s well documented that Matty has been away from his family for a long period of time.
“He loves playing for Newcastle and is very passionate about the club. But I think it is unclear what direction we will take this year but from both sides there is a lot of respect.”
Newly promoted AFC Bournemouth are understood to be exploring the possibility of signing Ritchie. He departed the Cherries in 2016 for Newcastle for a fee of around $13.2 million.

Topics: Newcastle United english Premier League Eddie Howe Dwight Gayle

Zinchenko leaves Man City to join Arsenal for $36M

Zinchenko leaves Man City to join Arsenal for $36M
Zinchenko leaves Man City to join Arsenal for $36M

  • Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has already signed Gabriel Jesus from his former club
  • Zinchenko ended his six-year spell at Etihad Stadium
LONDON: Oleksandr Zinchenko became the second player to leave Manchester City to join Arsenal in this offseason after signing for a reported fee of 30 million pounds ($36 million) on Friday.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who was assistant coach at City from 2016-19, has already signed Gabriel Jesus from his former club.
Zinchenko, a midfielder who mostly played at left back for City, ended his six-year spell at Etihad Stadium, where he was never a first-team regular despite being the captain of Ukraine.
Arsenal did not disclose the length of Zinchenko’s contract.
“He’s a player that I personally know really well and continued to follow him after my time at Manchester City,” Arteta said.
“Alex is a high-quality player who will give us options and versatility.
“It’s not only about the positions he can play but as well, the versatility he will give us in attack and defense. Alex is a person with great human qualities and character, and I’m delighted that everyone has made this huge effort to bring Alex to the club.”
Arsenal technical director Edu said Zinchenko “was a main focus on our list” of possible transfers.

Topics: Manchester city Arsenal Oleksandr Zinchenko

Sainz leads Leclerc in Ferrari one-two in French GP practice

Sainz leads Leclerc in Ferrari one-two in French GP practice
Sainz leads Leclerc in Ferrari one-two in French GP practice

  • The Ferrari pair swapped fastest laps in a closely-contested session in bright sunshine
  • The Spaniard clocked a best lap in one minute and 32.527 seconds to beat his Monegasque team-mate by 0.101seconds
Le CASTELLET, France: Carlos Sainz led Charles Leclerc at the top of the times on Friday as Ferrari dominated second practice for the French Grand Prix ahead of world championship leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull.
The Ferrari pair swapped fastest laps in a closely-contested session in bright sunshine, Sainz making light of the prospect of a 10-place grid penalty for Sunday’s race after taking new power-train components.
The Spaniard, who scored his maiden victory at the British Grand Prix earlier this month, clocked a best lap in one minute and 32.527 seconds to beat his Monegasque team-mate by 0.101seconds.
Verstappen was a competitive third ahead of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton in the two freshly-updated Mercedes and Lando Norris who was sixth for McLaren.
Kevin Magnussen was seventh for Haas ahead of Pierre Gasly of AlphaTauri, Daniel Ricciardo in the second McLaren and Sergio Perez, in the second Red Bull.
The session was uninterrupted and largely uneventful as the teams adapted to the heat — the track temperature was 50 degrees and the air 34 degrees — in front of a big holiday crowd.
The circuit is sold out for both Saturday and Sunday, according to the organizers at the Paul Ricard circuit, where the two Alpine drivers set the initial early pace with Fernando Alonso topping Esteban Ocon before Magnussen and then Russell took over until Leclerc arrived.
The reinvigorated Leclerc, who won the last race in Austria, had been quickest in the first session and was swift to pick up where he left off in the earlier action.
As expected, it was a tight contest and four minutes later Verstappen edged ahead by 0.010 seconds only for Sainz, facing a grid penalty on Sunday, to sweep clear at the top by 0.850 in 1:33.322.
The heat appeared to have a soporific effect on everyone for a short period before Leclerc returned to beat his Ferrari team-mate’s time by 0.186 only for the Spaniard to respond and jump six-tenths clear.
It was clear that Ferrari had found a sweet spot in their car set-up, but Verstappen was close to matching them on soft tires, the Dutchman moving up to second briefly before Leclerc replaced him.

Topics: F1 Carlos Sainz Ferrari French Grand Prix

Lewandowski, Benzema set for duel as Barcelona-Real meet in Vegas ‘Clasico’

Lewandowski, Benzema set for duel as Barcelona-Real meet in Vegas ‘Clasico’
Lewandowski, Benzema set for duel as Barcelona-Real meet in Vegas ‘Clasico’

  • The beautiful game will take top billing as Barca and Real face off at the 65,000-capacity Allegiant Stadium
  • The friendly could mark the first Clasico confrontation between Real's veteran French star Karim Benzema and Barcelona's new attacking recruit Robert Lewandowski
LAS VEGAS, United States: Barcelona take on Real Madrid in a pre-season Clasico friendly in Las Vegas on Saturday that promises to offer a glimpse into the future of the Spanish giants’ iconic rivalry.
The gaudy capital in the Nevada desert is more commonly associated with hosting blockbuster heavyweight boxing contests than clashes between members of European football’s aristocracy.
But for one night at least, just a stone’s throw from the shimmering neon lights of the Vegas Strip, the beautiful game will take top billing as Barca and Real face off at the 65,000-capacity Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders NFL team.
The friendly looks set to provide a taste of what the next chapter of Barcelona and Real Madrid’s rivalry may look like.
With the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo long gone from Barcelona and Real respectively, a slew of new signings will be in the spotlight when the two teams take to the field for a game that kicks off at 8pm local time (0300 GMT Sunday).
The friendly could mark the first Clasico confrontation between Real’s veteran French star Karim Benzema and Barcelona’s new attacking recruit Robert Lewandowski.
Benzema has joined up with Real in Los Angeles this week after being granted an extended vacation by the club.
Benzema’s talismanic performances — and goals — were largely responsible for helping Real win a record 14th European Champions League crown in May.
Although earlier reports suggested Benzema would play no part in Saturday’s Clasico, manager Carlo Ancelotti picked the striker to lead the line in a practice game at the UCLA Campus on Thursday, alongside Federico Valverde and Brazilian star Vinicius.
Ancelotti is also likely to give a run-out to new signings Antonio Rudiger, who joined from English club Chelsea, and former Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.
“The signings bring great quality to the squad,” Ancelotti said this week.
“They are in the best we could find on the market. Rudiger is a great center-back and Tchouameni is great, very young and has a lot of potential.”
Ancelotti has hinted that he may use Real’s three-game US tour as an opportunity to experiment with his forward line, citing the unusual mid-season disruption that will come this year due to the first ever World Cup being held in the middle of the European football calendar.
“Benzema is first choice but we have to understand that it will be a strange season, with the World Cup in between and we have to look at different options,” Ancelotti said.
One of those options may involve deploying Eden Hazard as a false nine, Ancelotti said.
While many pre-season games often have the feel of glorified practice games, Ancelotti insisted that the mutual antipathy between Real and Barcelona ensured that Saturday’s clash would have an edge.
“It will be a very, very competitive match. It is never an exhibition against Barcelona. It will be a spectacle,” Ancelotti said.
Ancelotti’s Barcelona counterpart, Xavi Hernandez, will also have the chance to run the rule over the club’s summer signings.
Bayern Munich sharpshooter Lewandowski is the club’s marquee acquisition, but Barcelona have also invested heavily to bring in Brazilian forward Raphina from Leeds as well as midfielder Franck Kessie from AC Milan and defender Andreas Christensen from Chelsea.
Lewandowski was unveiled by Barcelona on Wednesday but did not play in the previous night’s 6-0 thrashing of Inter Miami.
The Polish star is desperate to get to work through with his new teammates and could be set for a Clasico debut on Saturday.
“I am always hungry to succeed and have the winning mentality,” Lewandowski said this week. “This is a new challenge for me and I have already seen this is a squad with huge potential.
“There is a lot of quality and I want to do my best for the club. I am ready.”

Topics: El Clasico BARCELONA AND REAL MADRID Robert Lewandowski Karim Benzema

Protesters interrupt Tour de France again

Protesters interrupt Tour de France again
Protesters interrupt Tour de France again

  • Organisers decided to stop the race, halting the main peloton when it was a couple of kilometres behind
  • The protesters were swiftly cleared from the road
CAHORS, France: Protesters held up the Tour de France on Friday during its 19th stage run from the Pyrenees to Cahors.
The race had been underway for around 30 minutes when a leading group of five escape riders encountered a protest blocking the route.
Organizers decided to stop the race, halting the main peloton when it was a couple of kilometers behind.
The protesters were swiftly cleared from the road and the stage was able to continue, with the five front riders being allowed to set off one minute and 20 seconds before the main group.
French environmental campaigners briefly halted the race in the Alps on stage 10 in a protest that went viral.
The same woman who had interrupted the French Open tennis tournament in June chained herself by the neck to another protester with the group’s name written at neck level. On her white T-shirt was a slogan: “We have 989 days left.”
Another protest on stage 15 may have caused the crash that saw Jumbo’s Steven Kruijswijk pull out injured.

Topics: France Tour de France 2022 protestors

