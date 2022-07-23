You are here

  • Home
  • Magical 2015 memories a reminder Australia can embrace AFC Asian Cup again

Magical 2015 memories a reminder Australia can embrace AFC Asian Cup again

Magical 2015 memories a reminder Australia can embrace AFC Asian Cup again
Australia's Massimo Luongo (C) takes a selfie as the team celebrates with the 2015 AFC Asian Cup trophy after beating South Korea in Sydney. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rnzjy

Updated 17 sec ago
Paul Williams

Magical 2015 memories a reminder Australia can embrace AFC Asian Cup again

Magical 2015 memories a reminder Australia can embrace AFC Asian Cup again
  • Australia is one of four nations hoping to host the 2023 event of the continent’s biggest international competition
  • Socceroos won the competition when it was last held in Australia seven years ago
Updated 17 sec ago
Paul Williams

It would be fair to characterize Australia’s relationship with Asia since joining the Asian Football Confederation as one of indifference.

Australia joined the confederation at the tail-end of its golden generation; a team that was full of European-based stars such as Harry Kewell, Mark Viduka, Lucas Neill and Mark Schwarzer. Australia, to a large degree, thought it was better than Asia.

Asia, meanwhile, was not particularly fond of its intruder. Not all of Asia it must be said, but large parts of it, particularly from the Gulf, saw Australia as taking away their World Cup berths and giving back nothing in return.

It was a frosty relationship. In many ways, it still is.

But for one magical month in 2015 that all changed. Australia embraced Asia like never before, and Asia had its eyes opened to just what modern Australia looks like.

For that month Australians could not get enough of Keisuke Honda or Shinji Kagawa. They were enthralled by the magic of Omar Abdulrahman. They were enriched by the story of Palestine. And they were awoken to the beauty of Asian football and its rich tapestry.

An opening-night sell-out on an unseasonably cold and wet summer’s night in Melbourne — I’ve never felt so cold during a Melbourne summer — got the tournament off and running.

Two days later at the same venue almost 18,000 packed into AAMI Park — or Melbourne Rectangular Stadium to give it its AFC-approved name — to watch Iran versus Bahrain, and providing an atmosphere that only the Iranian fans can muster.

That is when we knew something special was about to unfold.

Few nations across Asia have a multicultural mix like Australia. While some populist politicians try to use that as a wedge, it is what makes Australia so unique. Gone is “White Australia.” While that may still be the perception of Australia around the world, for those lucky enough to be in Australia for that month, walking around our cities they would have seen a very different reality.

Engaging with those migrant communities, and doing so in a really meaningful way, was one of the greatest success stories of the tournament. Communities who have often felt ostracized from the football mainstream in Australia were embraced with open arms, and they responded by turning out in droves.

More than 12,000 turned up for Uzbekistan versus North Korea, the ultimate test for how well the tournament was resonating. While it might seem a small number, it is still larger than a vast majority of games at the following Asian Cup in the UAE.

Asian football had arrived in Australia.

Seven-and-a-half years have passed since the tournament ended, and while there are worthy debates to be had about its legacy, that month is still remembered as a high water mark for football in Australia.

And there are moments that are seared into the memory bank.

Canberra, Australia’s often sleepy capital, particularly in the summer months when the university students and political staffers leave on holiday, experienced one of the most memorable games, not just of this tournament, but in Asian Cup history.

Those that were lucky enough to be there for the quarter-final between Iran and Iraq still talk about it. Canberra has seldom seen anything like it.

I was almost 300 km away in Sydney for the other quarter-final that night between Japan and the UAE — a match and result that on any other night would have taken top billing. I was sitting inside the media center at Stadium Australia glued to the TV screens watching the drama unfold in Canberra.

As extra time exploded, so too did the media center. Every goal was met with gasps of disbelief. While Japan and the UAE warmed up on a balmy summer evening outside and kick-off approached, the media tribune sat largely empty. No one was leaving their seat.

I was tasked with writing the match report of that game for the outlet I was working for. I wrote and re-wrote my intro probably half a dozen times throughout that drama-filled final 30 minutes. In the end I gave up, and surrendered to the action. This was not a moment to try and be ahead of the curve. This was a moment to down tools and soak in one of the great Asian Cup occasions.

The final, on a truly spectacular Sydney evening, was another such occasion. The Harbor City looked resplendent bathed in sunshine, a fitting backdrop for such an occasion. I sat next to my colleague, almost crippled from the head-to-toe sunburn I had suffered after a morning spent at Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach.

But nothing could take away from the magnitude of the occasion. A sold-out Stadium Australia was a sea of green and gold, save for a small pocket of red hoping to spoil the party.

Massimo Luongo, an Australian of Indonesian heritage, got the party started with a stunning first-half strike; a goal worthy of deciding any tournament. For so long it looked as though it would do just that, but just when the champagne was being prepared, South Korea struck and Son Heung-min equalized in the 90th minute.

It might not have felt like it at the time, as the life went out of the stadium as Son’s shot hit the back of the net, but looking back this was the football gods doing us a favor, extending the tournament for another 30 minutes.

No one wanted the fun to end.

History shows that James Troisi struck the winner for Australia to become a national hero.

Australia ended the tournament with trophy in hand, but the tournament had achieved more than just that. The tournament brought Australia and Asia closer together and opened eyes on both sides. As cliched as it sounds, Asian football was the winner.

So much fun did Australia have that we want to do it all again, with confirmation this week that Australia is one of four interested parties in stepping into the void left by China to host the 2023 Asian Cup.

The tournament has been expanded to 24 nations, which gives nations such as Vietnam, Lebanon and India, which boast some of Australia’s largest migrant communities, a likely path to the final tournament.

It is hard to believe after the success of 2015, but 2023, should it happen, would be even bigger and better again.

Topics: Australia AFC Asian Cup

Related

Four countries bid to host AFC Asian Cup 2023
Sport
Four countries bid to host AFC Asian Cup 2023
Saudi Arabia lose to Australia at Asia basketball cup
Sport
Saudi Arabia lose to Australia at Asia basketball cup

Algerian runner duo targeting 800m gold at 2022 World Athletics Championships

Algerian runner duo targeting 800m gold at 2022 World Athletics Championships
Updated 7 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

Algerian runner duo targeting 800m gold at 2022 World Athletics Championships

Algerian runner duo targeting 800m gold at 2022 World Athletics Championships
  • Djamel Sedjati, Slimane Moula both won semifinal heats to line up for Saturday’s final
Updated 7 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

Algeria’s Djamel Sedjati and Slimane Moula have qualified for the final of the men’s 800-meter race at the 2022 World Athletics Championships taking place in the US on Saturday.

The two runners will line up in a field of eight at Saturday’s final after both finished first in their heats at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Thursday.

Sedjati crossed the line first in heat 2 with a time of one minute, 45.44 seconds. France’s Gabriel Tual and Great Britain’s Daniel Rowden finished second and third, respectively. Meanwhile, Moula won the third semifinal heat with a time of 1:44.89, with Canada’s Marco Arop and Kenya’s Emmanuel Wanyonyi in second and third, respectively.

Six Arab runners had qualified for the semifinals of the 800m competition.

Sedjati and Moula had been joined by Morocco’s Moad Zahafi, Elhassane Moujahid and Abdelati El-Guesse, as well as Tunisia’s Abdessalem Ayouni, after all successfully completed their preliminary heats.

Zahafi had come first in Heat 3, Sedjati in Heat 4, and Moula in Heat 6, while Moujahid came second in Heat 1. Both Ayouni and El-Guesse came third in the 4th and 6th heats, respectively.

Topics: Algeria world athletics championships

Related

Saudi sprinter Yasmine Al-Dabbagh eliminated from 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon
Sport
Saudi sprinter Yasmine Al-Dabbagh eliminated from 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon
Olympic high jump champ Barshim aims for 2022 World Athletics Championships glory
Sport
Olympic high jump champ Barshim aims for 2022 World Athletics Championships glory

Saudi Arabia lose to Bahrain in semifinal of 2022 Asian Men’s Junior Handball Championship

Saudi Arabia lose to Bahrain in semifinal of 2022 Asian Men’s Junior Handball Championship
Updated 30 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia lose to Bahrain in semifinal of 2022 Asian Men’s Junior Handball Championship

Saudi Arabia lose to Bahrain in semifinal of 2022 Asian Men’s Junior Handball Championship
  • Despite the 31-26 loss, it has been a successful tournament for the young Falcons as qualification to last four secured a spot at next year’s Junior World Championship
Updated 30 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia have missed a place in the final of the 2022 Asian Men’s Junior Handball Championship after losing 31-26 to hosts Bahrain in their last-four clash in Manama.

Japan beat Kuwait 28-26 in the other semifinal and will now meet Bahrain in Sunday’s final. Saudi Arabia will take on Kuwait in the bronze-medal match earlier in the day.

The Saudi team trailed 13-9 at half-time, and were unable to make the deficit in the second half to eventually go down by five points.

It has already been a successful tournament for the young Saudi team as they secured a spot at the Junior World Championship for the fourth time in its history following their 32-28 win over South Korea in the final group match to reach the semifinals.

The eight-team continental tournament in the Bahraini capital doubled up as a qualifying campaign for the 2023 IHF Men’s Junior World Championship, which will be held jointly by Germany and Greece from June 20 to July 2 next year.

Topics: #SAUDI ARABIA 2022 Asian Handball Championship

Related

Saudi handball team reach 2023 Junior World Championship finals
Sport
Saudi handball team reach 2023 Junior World Championship finals
Saudi Arabia fall to Kuwait at Asian u-21 handball championship
Sport
Saudi Arabia fall to Kuwait at Asian u-21 handball championship

Ronaldo in limbo as Europe’s elite turn their backs on Man Utd star

Ronaldo in limbo as Europe’s elite turn their backs on Man Utd star
Updated 23 July 2022
AFP

Ronaldo in limbo as Europe’s elite turn their backs on Man Utd star

Ronaldo in limbo as Europe’s elite turn their backs on Man Utd star
  • Concerns over Ronaldo’s declining work-rate and his notoriously demanding personality have left the 37-year-old in limbo
Updated 23 July 2022
AFP

LONDON: Cristiano Ronaldo faces an uncertain future after the Manchester United striker’s attempt to force his way out of Old Trafford failed to spark the expected rush for his signature.
The Portugal superstar shocked United earlier this month with his bombshell exit request after the team’s failure to qualify for the Champions League.
Ronaldo would have anticipated a host of top clubs jostling to sign him.
But for the first time in his glittering career he is no longer a must-have item for Europe’s wealthy elite as Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain all appear to have turned their backs on the forward.
Concerns over Ronaldo’s declining work-rate and his notoriously demanding personality have left the 37-year-old in limbo.
Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly was reported to have spoken to Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes about a deal to mark the new era at Stamford Bridge.
But Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is believed to have concerns about trying to integrate Ronaldo into his plans for a fluid front three after signing Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.
“We focused on our top target Raheem Sterling who we signed and everything else stays behind closed doors,” Tuchel said when asked about Ronaldo.
Selling Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona could have created space for Ronaldo at Bayern, but the German champions’ CEO Oliver Kahn poured cold water on that idea.
“As highly as I rate Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the greatest, a transfer wouldn’t be a fit with our philosophy,” he said.
“I love Cristiano Ronaldo and everyone knows how fantastic he is. But every club has a certain philosophy and I’m not sure if it would be the right thing for Bayern and the Bundesliga if we signed him now.”
United manager Erik ten Hag has repeatedly stated the club’s public position that Ronaldo is “not for sale.”
Yet, although Ronaldo finished as United’s top scorer last season, there is a growing sense in Manchester that his departure could benefit Ten Hag’s chances of building a side more suited to the style he created at Ajax.
United have flourished without Ronaldo on a pre-season tour of Asia and Australia, scoring 11 goals in victories over Liverpool, Melbourne Victory and Crystal Palace.

A dynamic front three of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho has shown what they are capable of.
All three of those players struggled last season after Ronaldo’s arrival changed the style of a United side that had finished second in the Premier League the season before.
Ronaldo’s time at Juventus also coincided with a decline in European results for the Italian giants, despite his goalscoring record of 101 goals in 134 games.
After witnessing two European giants struggle to accommodate the aging five-time Ballon d’Or winner, there are few takers for the veteran goal-scorer.
Ronaldo’s iconic status at United, established in his trophy-laden first spell with the club, has also lost some of its lustre.
Andy Mitten, journalist and editor of the United We Stand fanzine, said: “His arrival was sprung on United at the last minute and the team which had finished third and second had to rip up their tactics and start again.
“They don’t see Ronaldo as United’s future and there are plenty of fans who’d go along with that.”
United’s rivals Manchester City, who won the race for Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, and Liverpool, who spent a fee that could rise to 100 million euros ($102 million) on Benfica’s Darwin Nunez, both opted to sign younger forward just entering their prime.
A return to Real Madrid, where Ronaldo starred from 2009 to 2018, seems unlikely given Karim Benzema’s brilliant displays in their Champions League and La Liga-winning campaign last season.
Even PSG, habitual collectors of football’s marquee names, seem to be out of the running.
A switch to Real’s rivals Atletico Madrid remains a possibility, but with his options dwindling, Ronaldo may have to swallow his pride and stay at Old Trafford.
If that is too much for his ego to take, one last payday in the United States or Saudi Arabia could loom as definitive evidence of Ronaldo’s decline.
 

Topics: Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo football

Related

Stay or go? Ronaldo’s future uncertain at Manchester United
Sport
Stay or go? Ronaldo’s future uncertain at Manchester United
Saudi club makes audacious bid to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United
Sport
Saudi club makes audacious bid to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United

Promotion hero Dwight Gayle to leave Newcastle after six years at St. James’ Park

Promotion hero Dwight Gayle to leave Newcastle after six years at St. James’ Park
Updated 22 July 2022
Liam Kennedy

Promotion hero Dwight Gayle to leave Newcastle after six years at St. James’ Park

Promotion hero Dwight Gayle to leave Newcastle after six years at St. James’ Park
  • The forward who topped the club’s scoring charts as the Magpies returned to Premier League in 2017 is joining Stoke City of the Championship
  • Gayle’s departure leaves Newcastle a little light in the forward areas
Updated 22 July 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United have confirmed experienced goalscorer Dwight Gayle’s summer exit, with Eddie Howe believing fellow hero of 2017, Matt Ritchie, could follow.
Former Crystal Palace frontman Gayle, who was Newcastle’s top-scorer as they won the Championship under Rafa Benitez five years ago, has signed a two-year deal with Stoke City. The 32-year-old player, who was a peripheral figure under Howe and Steve Bruce before him, leaves on a free transfer.
A club statement confirming the exit said: “Dwight Gayle has left Newcastle United to join Championship side Stoke City on a permanent deal.
“The 32-year-old has linked up with ex-Magpie Michael O’Neill’s men, ending his six-year spell at St. James’ Park. Former Dagenham and Redbridge and Peterborough United striker Gayle joined United from Crystal Palace in July 2016 and enjoyed a goal-laden first season on Tyneside, netting 23 times in all competitions to finish as the club’s leading goalscorer as Newcastle won the Championship title in 2016/17.
“After scoring six times in the Premier League the following campaign, the frontman joined West Bromwich Albion on loan for the 2018/19 season and bagged a further 24 goals in a prolific stint at the Hawthorns before returning to Newcastle.
“In all, Gayle made 122 appearances for the Magpies, scoring 34 times, and departs to join a Potters side who finished 14th in the second tier last term. Newcastle United thanks Dwight for his contribution and service to the club, and wishes him well for the future.”
Gayle’s departure leaves Newcastle a little light in the forward areas, with only injury-prone Callum Wilson and goal-shy Chris Wood as options up top.
Howe confirmed to Arab News on the club’s recent pre-season trip to Austria that he would look to sign a Gayle replacement this summer.
Gayle posted a classy message to Newcastle and its fans on his Instagram: “Thank you so much to @nufc and the city itself. I’ve loved my time here and you really have made me and my family so welcome throughout. I wish you all the best in the future and look forward to watching your successes.”
Meanwhile, as attention turns to incomings, head coach Howe has admitted another exit could be close this summer.
Wide man Ritchie has fallen down the pecking order at United since the arrival of the likes of Matt Targett.
And while the veteran has enjoyed his six years on Tyneside, according to Howe, he has desires to move back down to the south coast of England, where his family is based.
“It wasn’t farewell or intentional from my side,” Howe said of Ritchie’s end-of-season appearance at Burnley. “I think it’s well documented my relationship with Matty, we go so far back. The respect for him I have as a person — he’s been incredible for me. Matty’s own personal situation he will have his own thoughts. Mine is to try and keep him but it’s well documented that Matty has been away from his family for a long period of time.
“He loves playing for Newcastle and is very passionate about the club. But I think it is unclear what direction we will take this year but from both sides there is a lot of respect.”
Newly promoted AFC Bournemouth are understood to be exploring the possibility of signing Ritchie. He departed the Cherries in 2016 for Newcastle for a fee of around $13.2 million.

Topics: Newcastle United english Premier League Eddie Howe Dwight Gayle

Related

Good preseason form continues for Newcastle with 3-0 win over 1860 Munich in Austria
Sport
Good preseason form continues for Newcastle with 3-0 win over 1860 Munich in Austria
Howe delighted as ‘ruthless’ Newcastle kick off preseason with victory over Gateshead
Sport
Howe delighted as ‘ruthless’ Newcastle kick off preseason with victory over Gateshead

Zinchenko leaves Man City to join Arsenal for $36M

Zinchenko leaves Man City to join Arsenal for $36M
Updated 22 July 2022
AP

Zinchenko leaves Man City to join Arsenal for $36M

Zinchenko leaves Man City to join Arsenal for $36M
  • Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has already signed Gabriel Jesus from his former club
  • Zinchenko ended his six-year spell at Etihad Stadium
Updated 22 July 2022
AP

LONDON: Oleksandr Zinchenko became the second player to leave Manchester City to join Arsenal in this offseason after signing for a reported fee of 30 million pounds ($36 million) on Friday.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who was assistant coach at City from 2016-19, has already signed Gabriel Jesus from his former club.
Zinchenko, a midfielder who mostly played at left back for City, ended his six-year spell at Etihad Stadium, where he was never a first-team regular despite being the captain of Ukraine.
Arsenal did not disclose the length of Zinchenko’s contract.
“He’s a player that I personally know really well and continued to follow him after my time at Manchester City,” Arteta said.
“Alex is a high-quality player who will give us options and versatility.
“It’s not only about the positions he can play but as well, the versatility he will give us in attack and defense. Alex is a person with great human qualities and character, and I’m delighted that everyone has made this huge effort to bring Alex to the club.”
Arsenal technical director Edu said Zinchenko “was a main focus on our list” of possible transfers.

Topics: Manchester city Arsenal Oleksandr Zinchenko

Related

Ukraine star Zinchenko in tears ahead of World Cup playoff
Sport
Ukraine star Zinchenko in tears ahead of World Cup playoff
Zinchenko available for Man City despite worry for Ukraine
Sport
Zinchenko available for Man City despite worry for Ukraine

Latest updates

Ukraine says Russian missiles hit Odesa, dealing blow to grain export deal
Ukraine says Russian missiles hit Odesa, dealing blow to grain export deal
Algerian runner duo targeting 800m gold at 2022 World Athletics Championships
Algerian runner duo targeting 800m gold at 2022 World Athletics Championships
Saudi Arabia lose to Bahrain in semifinal of 2022 Asian Men’s Junior Handball Championship
Saudi Arabia lose to Bahrain in semifinal of 2022 Asian Men’s Junior Handball Championship
Magical 2015 memories a reminder Australia can embrace AFC Asian Cup again
Magical 2015 memories a reminder Australia can embrace AFC Asian Cup again
Abe murder suspect to undergo mental examination: reports
Abe murder suspect to undergo mental examination: reports

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.