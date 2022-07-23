What We Are Reading Today: What Is Dark Matter?

Author: PETER FISHER
Astronomical observations have confirmed dark matter’s existence, but what exactly is dark matter? In What Is Dark Matter? particle physicist Peter Fisher introduces readers to one of the most intriguing frontiers of physics. We cannot actually see dark matter, a mysterious, non-luminous form of matter that is believed to account for about 27 percent of the mass-energy balance in the universe.
Fisher brings readers quickly up to speed regarding the current state of the dark matter problem, offering relevant historical context as well as a close look at the cutting-edge research focused on revealing dark matter’s true nature.