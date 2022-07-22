What We Are Reading Today: Agent Josephine by Damien Lewis

This is a remarkable story about the exploits and dangers of Josephine Baker as a secret agent during the Second World War. Prior to World War II, Baker was a music-hall diva renowned for her singing and dancing and her beauty.

She was the highest-paid female performer in Europe.

When the Nazis seized her adopted city, Paris, she was banned from the stage.

In Agent Josephine, bestselling author Damien Lewis uncovers this little-known history of the singer’s life.

Drawing on a plethora of new historical material and rigorous research, including previously undisclosed letters and journals, Lewis upends the conventional story of Baker, explaining why she fully deserves her unique place in the French Pantheon.

During the war years, as a member of the French Nurse paratroopers — a cover for her spying work — Baker participated in numerous clandestine activities and emerged as a formidable spy.

In turn, she was a hero of the three countries in whose name she served—the US, France, and Britain.

Baker “was a very interesting woman who did a lot with her life and it makes for a long, but informational read,” said a review in goodreads.com.