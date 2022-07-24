Saudi retailer BinDawood to acquire majority stake in French TFI’s subsidiary

RIYADH: BinDawood Holding Co. has begun negotiations with the French TF1 group to acquire a majority stake in its subsidiary Ykone.
The acquisition will be carried out by its subsidiary Future Retail for Information Technology Co., which specializes in technology and retail solutions, according to a bourse filing
Ykone is a profitable global influencer marketing agency, with a proprietary technology offering, specializing in travel, beauty, fashion, and luxury brands, operating in Europe, Asia, the US, and the Middle East.
EU looks to replace gas from Russia with Nigerian supplies
Additional gas supply from Nigeria sought as EU members prepare to cut imports from Russia
Updated 24 July 2022
Reuters
LAGOS: The European Union is seeking additional gas supplies from Nigeria as the bloc prepares for potential Russian supply cuts, Matthew Baldwin, deputy director general of the European Commission’s energy department, said on Saturday.
Baldwin was speaking in Nigeria where he held meetings with officials from Africa’s largest oil producer this week.
He was told that Nigeria was improving security in the Niger Delta and planned to re-open the Trans Niger pipeline after August, which would yield more gas exports to Europe.
The EU imports 14 percent of its total LNG supplies from Nigeria and there is potential to more than double this, Baldwin told Reuters by phone.
Oil and gas output in Nigeria is being throttled by theft and vandalism of pipelines, leaving gas producer Nigeria LNG Ltd’s terminal at Bonny Island operating at 60 percent capacity.
“If we can get up to beyond 80 percent, at that point, there might be additional LNG that could be available for spot cargoes to come to Europe,” Baldwin said.
“They (Nigerian officials) said to us, ‘Come and talk to us again at the end of August because we think we can deliver real progress on this’.”
Nigeria NLG is owned by state-oil company NNPC Ltd, Shell, TotalEnergies and Eni.
The European Commission said on Wednesday that EU member states should cut their gas use by 15 percent from August to March. The target would initially be voluntary, but would become mandatory if the Commission declared an emergency.
Last year, Nigeria exported 23 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas to the EU, but the figure has been declining over the years. In 2018 the bloc bought 36 bcm of LNG from Nigeria, Baldwin said.
UAE platform forays into Saudi Arabia, to ramp up staff strength
Enhance Fitness has around 250 trainers and will be able to reach 700, says CEO
Updated 24 July 2022
Nour El-Shaeri
CAIRO: UAE-based fitness platform Enhance Fitness is aiming to triple its current trainer base as it announces its launch in Saudi Arabia.
In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Enhance Fitness CEO and founder Tarek Mounir said that the platform has around 250 trainers and will be able to reach 700 in the next 24 months.
“The biggest focus of our strategy is just going to be in the Kingdom at least for the next 24 months. So we’re literally just focused entirely on the Saudi business,” Mounir added.
The platform allows users to book a session with their preferred trainer, which could be in their residence area or at their community gym.
Mounir explained that the company hires trainers from gyms, hotels, or community areas by providing them with the right tools and software to manage their training sessions further.
“That’s why we consider that hotels and gyms are actually our clients, and not our competitors, because we come, and we take that part of the responsibility away from them,” he added.
Moreover, users can access a wide range of workout and fitness activities such as bodybuilding, mixed martial arts, yoga, and its client gyms and hotels without additional costs.
Mounir launched the platform in 2018 after experiencing a knee injury and was unable to connect with trainers due to a lack of qualification transparency.
Through its academy, Enhance Fitness provides trainers with professional training and qualifications so they are able to reach their audience better.
“We have a team of tutors who train the trainers. And these guys have developed an entire curriculum that’s been uploaded on our digital platform,”
“We have our internal platform for training, so the trainers can always continue to improve their knowledge, whether in the hard skills or the soft skills,” Mounir explained. He also added that the company would hire many Saudi national trainers as a part of its expansion strategy.
“Because we’re aiming to hire a big number of Saudi nationals, a big part of our mission is not necessarily to find personal trainers but fitness enthusiasts who we can train, accredit, and utilize for the business as well,” Mounir stated.
Changing the shape of fitness, COVID-19 has had a positive effect when it comes to Mounir’s business as he stated that health awareness became 10 times bigger during the pandemic.
“We started training everybody virtually, whether it’s Zoom or Google meet, the trainer would open their laptop or their screen or their phone or their tablet and start virtual training,” he added.
Mounir also said that the business exploded after COVID-19, seeing an annual growth rate of almost three times.
The company raised $3 million in 2021 in its series A funding round. It is aiming to raise an additional $15 million in its next round as well as expand even further into Gulf Cooperation Council countries, the UK and Singapore.
100 Saudi Brands to take fashion initiative sustainability to the next level
Launched last year, the plan aims to support the business development of 100 KSA designers and luxury brands
Updated 24 July 2022
Dana Alomar
DUBAI: Two of the Fashion Commission’s 100 Saudi Brands, Yousef Akbar and Tima Abid, use local materials and minimize their carbon footprint to build a sustainable industry in the Kingdom.
Saudi Arabia’s Fashion Commission contributed to achieving sustainability by supporting the fashion industry through its 100 Saudi Brands initiative and the launch of the Saudi Professional Fashion Association.
The 100 Saudi Brands initiative, launched last year, aims to support the business development of 100 Saudi designers and luxury brands, providing Saudi fashion products with international credentials.
It will help build 100 Saudi brands that can compete regionally and internationally. This is within the Fashion Commission’s framework to develop the Kingdom’s fashion sector in all its legislative and regulatory aspects. It will also support and empower its workers, including creators and investors.
Sustainability in fashion
Saudi fashion designer Yousef Akbar told Arab News that “there is no such thing in this whole world as a sustainable brand.”
However, he said sustainability is one of his core philosophies. Akbar and his team achieve sustainability by minimizing their carbon footprint, using sustainable materials, and digital pattern making.
In terms of minimizing the carbon footprint, Akbar said he sources his materials as locally as possible.
For example, if he was designing or producing a piece in Australia, Akbar tries to get the materials from that country. “This way, the materials don’t have to travel so much,” he added.
SPEEDREAD
The initiative will help build 100 Saudi brands that can compete regionally and internationally. This is within the Fashion Commission’s framework to develop the Kingdom’s fashion sector in all its legislative and regulatory aspects.
According to him, sustainable materials do not have to be recycled since these materials can often produce a lot of waste.
Whenever he uses recycled materials, Akbar’s team tries to use ones that are Global Recycled Standard certified, which he believes is one of the “strictest recycling certifications out there.”
Akbar uses stock fabric from other companies or designers when making and producing his pieces. “So instead of them going to waste, we try to utilize them,” he added.
This year, Akbar’s demi-couture will introduce barcodes on every garment. The barcode allows Akbar’s clients to see where the garments come from, what processes they’ve gone through, and how far they have traveled.
“They can connect with the piece and see what kind of impact these clothes are having on the environment and what kind of journey these garments have been through,” he said.
Akbar added that they plan on introducing digital clothes that clients can wear on zoom or even on Instagram.
He explained that wearing a digital garment does not require manufacturing. As a result, there will be no waste or carbon footprint. “You cannot be more sustainable than doing nothing,” Akbar added.
Tima Abid’s assistant brand manager Sultana Bukhari, told Arab News the haute couture house is working on sourcing its garments from local suppliers in the Kingdom. This is because its main suppliers are located in Europe. “So, to get the fabrics from there to here, there are traces of carbon. So that’s something we need to work on,” she said.
Tima Abid Haute Couture discovered a group of Saudi women who created their fabrics. Currently, they are exploring how to incorporate it and support these women, according to Bukhari.
Each item is produced in the atelier in Jeddah. From start to finish, none of the processes of creating the gown are characterized by fast fashion behavior.
Fashion is one of many industries that negatively impact the environment. The Saudi Professional Fashion Association, a nonprofit organization under the Ministry of Culture, supports and educates brands about sustainable fashion.
Empowering fashion
According to Rana Zumai, vice president of the Saudi Professional Fashion Association, the association empowers and educates the fashion industry about sustainability.
“All fashion associations around the world share the same mission: To empower the fashion community,” she said.
Zumai explained that small designers who make sustainability a business value receive tremendous support from suppliers and the government.
SPFA’s responsibilities include looking after the community, their challenges and needs, future planning, exhibitions and events related to the fashion industry.
“Our big mission is to empower the community, not only the sector itself,” she added.
Zumai said the fashion community comprises tailors, designers, and factories working in the fashion industry.
Zumai said the association would help the fashion industry in the Kingdom build its brands by supporting and developing local fashion shows. They will also gain international exposure by participating in local and interna- tional events.
Lebanese venture capital firms face uncertain future as economy collapses
A number of startups have shut down their business in past 3 years, says CEO of Middle East Venture Partners
Updated 23 July 2022
MAYSAA AJJAN
BEIRUT: With their money stuck in banks, the steep devaluation of the Lebanese lira, the de-facto suspension of Circular 331 and the rising inflation, investors and the Lebanese central bank Banque Du Liban have reached an impasse.
“The first five years of Circular 331 initiative were great to the ecosystem, venture capitals included,” Walid Hanna, founder and CEO of Middle East Venture Partners, told Arab News.
The circular released by BDL in late 2013 injected nearly $400 million into the entrepreneurial sector to build a Lebanese knowledge economy.
“The initiative seamlessly empowered the ecosystem until the financial crisis occurred in 2019. Problems happened when venture capitals powered by the circular received capital calls from their banks and the BDL, either in Lebanese liras or US dollars,” said Hanna.
A capital call is a legal right by which a fund manager asks the fund investors or shareholders to pay their pro-rata portion of their fund commitments.
“The devaluation of the lira, which has lost more than 90 percent of its value, made the situation complicated and problematic,” added Hanna.
After local banks decided to withhold the savings of individuals and institutions at the onset of the financial crisis in October 2019, most VCs lost a significant amount of money. Still worse, the banks tethered their startups’ capital.
Another problem was that the VCs received their capital calls — their due money from investors — in Lebanese dollars or “lollars.”
A “lollar” is a US dollar stuck in the Lebanese banking system; in other words, a computer entry with no corresponding tangible currency.
The issue of the “lollar” made it impossible for startups to expand their businesses abroad. The fact that BDL required startups and VCs to not spend any “circular 331 money” outside of Lebanon didn’t help matters, explained Hanna.
“Therefore, it is a triple problem for the banks, the startups and BDL. This is where the decline started,” Hanna concluded.
Stashed sums in the banks
When asked about how much money MEVP had stuck in local banks, Hanna replied that the Impact Fund, MEVP’s Lebanon-based fund, has $ 7 million in the banks. The company launched the fund in 2014 with an initial value of $70 million, most of which was invested in 29 Lebanese startups.
“A number of these startups have already shut down their business in the past three years,” Hanna said dryly.
HIGHLIGHTS
The circular released by Lebanese central bank in late 2013 injected nearly $400 million into the entrepreneurial sector to build a Lebanese knowledge economy.
Another problem was that the VCs received their capital calls — their due money from investors — in Lebanese dollars or ‘lollars.’
A ‘lollar’ is a US dollar stuck in the Lebanese banking system; in other words, a computer entry with no corresponding tangible currency.
While the VC relies on three other regional funds in the Middle East and North Africa to sustain itself and is doing quite well, the current situation in Lebanon has become a thorny problem for them, other investors and fund managers.
“The primary thing that affected us was our lack of ability to disperse money to our startups, most of which are in their early stages,” Fawzi Rahal, managing director at Fla6Labs Beirut, told Arab News. “It also interrupted our capital call and fundraising process.”
Flat6Labs Beirut, which manages a $20 million fund, had plans to launch cycle 5 of its program, which involved investing in 8 to 10 startups. However, the bootcamp was interrupted when the crisis occurred in late 2019 and Rahal and his team could not complete the shortlisting of the startups into cycle 5.
“Of course, later on, we realized that even had we done shortlisting, we wouldn’t have been able to continue with the investments because our capital call was delayed,” said Rahal.
BDL’s restrictions
BDL has prevented all Lebanese startups from relocating abroad, thereby restricting their mobility and access to foreign funding, which led many startups to go bankrupt and halt operations.
BDL also stated that it would not accept startup “exits” to be made in Lebanese liras or “lollars” but wants each startup to “exit” in fresh dollars i.e. to be bought by companies abroad with greenbacks.
“This is ridiculous,” Hanna says scathingly. “We have a country going backward with the GDP contracting in the past three years and reigning inflation, currency devaluation, brain drain and trauma from the Beirut port explosion. Why would anyone invest in Lebanon under such circumstances?”
However, according to a senior investment source who chose to stay anonymous, the central bank has a different point of view.
As part of the then-functional Circular 331, BDL had given a lot of money to the banks, and the banks had invested this money as shareholders or limited partners in the VCs. More importantly, they plowed in the money when the exchange rate for $1 was 1,500 Lebanese liras. Today, it is 25,300 Lebanese liras.
This is one of the reasons why BDL is not accepting startup exits in “lollars” or Lebanese liras and demanding fresh dollars instead.
“Basically, the BDL is asking if we are cheating them of its share. Because that’s how it looks like [to them],” an informed source told Arab News.
He added that to make matters worse, there is no legal difference today between a “lollar” and a dollar in Lebanon.
The “lollar” stuck in banks is legally the same as a fresh dollar “therefore, you cannot take someone to court and ask them to pay your dues in fresh dollars,” the source said.
“And because the law does not differentiate between the two, the law cannot protect you or BDL in this case.”
Breaking the impasse
“I think it is about aligning our interests as fund managers, BDL, the banks and the portfolio companies,” another senior banking source said to Arab News.
“The fund managers and the bank shareholders are aligned in that they both want the best price possible for their exits.”
The source continued to say that, in the absence of follow-on investments and with most funds reaching the end of their five-year investment period, a realistic approach is needed regarding the best exit under the current challenging circumstances.
“The ecosystem requires an update to the current 331 regulatory framework that considers the new challenges, allowing us to escape this deadlock.”
Our source reminded us that “the positive impact of the 331 circular offsets by far the challenges we are facing today.”
Arab News contacted other venture capitals for this piece, such as Berytech, BY Venture Partners and Cedar Mundi but received no response.
Tobacco majors spent $9.6 billion on R&D of risk-free smoking options since 2008, says exec
Experts share views on how it is essential to rely on evidence when making decisions
Updated 23 July 2022
Dana Alomar
DUBAI: British American Tobacco and Philip Morris International invested $9.6 billion in the research and development of risk-free alternatives to smoking.
BAT invested $589 million in R&D to develop innovative new category products last year, according to Dr. Hugo Tan, the company’s regional head of scientific engagement in the Asia-Pacific region and the Middle East.
What matters is not just to believe what people say, but to be guided by the evidence. Not just consumers but also public health experts and regulators often equate nicotine with cigarettes.
Hugo Tan, BAT’s regional head of scientific engagement in the Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.
Tan explained to Arab News that tobacco harm reduction is a strategy that recognizes the harmful effects of combustible cigarettes and encourages smokers to switch entirely to alternatives such as vaping and tobacco-heated products.
“It has been widely accepted and adopted by many countries, including the US, UK, Germany, France and others,” Tan said.
Since 2008, PMI has invested more than $9 billion in the R&D of smoke-free products.
He added that the move is supported by its R&D center in Southampton and 1,500 specialists, who have contributed to publishing more than 130 peer-reviewed scientific studies on its new category products.
Also, among PMI’s professionals are over 930 scientists, engineers and technicians committed to building scientific assessment capabilities, such as preclinical systems toxicology, clinical and behavioral research, and post-market assessment, according to the company’s website.
Myths about nicotine
Tan clarified many myths about nicotine and explained how it is essential to rely on evidence when making decisions.
“What matters is not just to believe what people say, but to be guided by the evidence,” he continued.
Not just consumers but also public health experts like him and regulators often equate nicotine with cigarettes, Tan added.
Evidence has shown, however, that it is primarily the smoke from tobacco combustion and not nicotine that causes most of the health risks associated with cigarettes. Nicotine, he said, is only one of many chemicals found in cigarettes.
BAT has also completed a study, which is yet to be published, on a clinical trial on one of the new category products, Vuse. This study looks at both scenarios, the Vuse user and the cigarette user.
“It will provide a snapshot of the differences in biomarkers of potential harm between Vuse consumers compared to cigarette smokers, and from there, we can see if one indicator differs from the other in terms of biomarkers,” he said.
Tan said that in the UK, there are major health regulators and medical associations that have contributed to tobacco harm reduction strategies.
He cited the Public Health England report on e-cigarettes that said vaping was 95 percent safer than smoking combustible cigarettes.
Based on their clinical findings on the website, PMI also has found that using their tobacco heating system, such as IQOS, positively impacts smokers’ health.
Despite the clinical findings of PMI and BAT’s research, Dr. Karem Harb, general practitioner and medical director at Dubai-based Hortman Clinics, said there are not enough studies on electronic cigarettes or coil-heated tobacco products.
Smokers do admit they feel better on e-cigarettes. That is because they contain less or zero amounts of tar. On the other hand, many e-cigarette smokers have reported an increase in palpitations and anxiety.
Karem Harb, Medical director and general practitioner at Dubai-basedHortman Clinics.
In his opinion, the new trend in e-cigarettes or similar products is that they have a higher concentration of nicotine when compared to regular cigarettes.
“Smokers do admit they feel better on e-cigarettes and breathe better, as well as sleep better, etc. and that is because they contain less or zero amounts of tar,” Harb said.
“On the other hand, many e-cigarette smokers have reported an increase in palpitations and anxiety, which could be directly related to the higher levels of nicotine compared to regular cigarettes,” Harb added.
Ways to accelerate alternatives
Furthermore, BAT proposes five ways to accelerate THR, Tan said.
The company encourages data collection to better understand the potential impact of electronic nicotine delivery products in the region.
He said this approach would improve consumer choice, quality and trust in the products.
Developing an appropriate regulatory system would be the second step in which science-based relative risks are differentiated and used to guide policies such as taxation, Tan added.
He explained that another way to ensure products can adapt to changing consumer preferences is to allow them to innovate.
Communication is essential for regulators and consumers to make informed decisions and support transparent industry-academic research collaboration to eliminate biased research.
Responsible marketing freedom, he concluded, enables consumers to move from combustible to non-combustible products faster. He said that BAT is committed to helping and working with local regulators to implement THR strategies.
According to PMI’s website, the Food and Drug Administration has approved marketing modified risk versions of IQOS Platform 1 devices and consumables as modified risk tobacco products.
PMI’s smoke-free products were available in 71 countries as of March 31, 2022.
It is stated on the website that the FDA found it appropriate to modify exposure orders for these products to promote public health.
As Harb concluded, although many claim to have quit cigarettes and taken up what would seem to be a healthier substitute, there is still a lot to learn about the new industry trends and the new age-group populations adopting the habit. “No smoking is always the better alternative,” he said.