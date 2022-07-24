Price hike plan at Komodo dragons’ park sparks protests in Indonesia

You are here

The new price includes “conservation fees,” officials said, and will allow tourists to visit the park as often as they like over a 12-month period while also contributing to local government’s efforts to maintain the dragons’ ecosystem.
  • Entry fee for tourists to rise from $10 to $250 from Aug. 1
  • Activists say small business will suffer, while government claims conservation budget needed
JAKARTA: A government plan for a massive price hike at Indonesia’s iconic Komodo National Park has sparked controversy, with tourism stakeholders and activists urging officials to cancel the policy they say will hurt local communities.

The park, a UNESCO world heritage site located in the nation’s southernmost province of East Nusa Tenggara, or NTT, sprawls across three main islands of Komodo, Rinca, and Padar, as well as 26 smaller islands. The world’s largest and heaviest lizards are native to Indonesia, and the park is home to about 2,900 of the endangered dragons, according to 2018 data.

Earlier this month, Indonesian officials announced plans to limit the number of visitors to 200,000 annually and raise the entry fees for Komodo and Padar islands, from the current $10 to about $250, or IDR3.75 million, starting from Aug. 1.

“For the sake of conservation and the sustainability of the Komodo and their ecosystem, as a legacy for the world, then the government must continue with this (policy),” Sony Libing, head of the tourism department in NTT province, said during a press conference on July 11.

The new price includes “conservation fees,” officials said, and will allow tourists to visit the park as often as they like over a 12-month period while also contributing to local government’s efforts to maintain the dragons’ ecosystem, including waste management and monitoring across the islands.

But the controversial measure has sparked concerns among stakeholders in NTT, who say the plan will have a negative impact on local communities relying on tourism.

On July 18, over a thousand people took to the streets of Labuan Bajo in NTT’s West Manggarai regency to protest the government plan.

“If this moves forward, the people will be earning less and the quality of life will also decrease. Small businesses won’t develop,” Rafael Todowela, one of the protest organizers, told Arab News.

Todowela, who also heads the tourism community forum in NTT’s West Manggarai regency known as Formapp Mabar, said the new fees will only be affordable for higher-end tourists and as such reduces the market for businesses targeting lower- and middle-income visitors.

“The market will be very limited, exclusive. It’s no longer inclusive, and will impact the welfare of the community,” Todowela said, adding that Formapp Mabar will continue protesting until July 30.

Tourism expert Taufan Rahmadi said the government should discuss their strategic plan with stakeholders in the region and strengthen programs to improve community awareness on tourism-related issues.

“(The government) should postpone the plan to increase entry fees for the Komodo National Park, it’s improper timing considering tourism is in the process of recovering,” Rahmadi told Arab News.

President Joko Widodo, during a visit to the national park on Thursday, said tourists can still visit Rinca island and pay the old fee.

“We want conservation, but we also want (to boost) the economy through tourism, through tourists, so this must be balanced,” Widodo told reporters.

“If people want to go see the Komodo, please visit Rinca island, there are Komodo dragons here. When it comes to how much it costs, it will remain the same,” he said.

But those who want to see the Komodo dragons on Komodo island will have to pay a different fee, he said.

“It’s as simple as that, don’t convolute the matter.”

Labuan Bajo, including the Komodo National Park, is one of Indonesia’s five top priority tourist destinations, and has in recent years grown increasingly popular among travelers.

There are only about 1,380 adult Komodo dragons and a couple of thousand juveniles, according to 2019 estimates by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, with nearly 70 percent of the population living on Komodo and Rinca islands. The IUCN said that the dragons’ habitat is expected to dwindle by at least 30 percent in the next 45 years.

Though officials said conservation was the basis of their price hike plan, local residents like Erasmus Germos were not convinced.

“If conservation is part of the argument, it shouldn’t have been done by increasing the entrance fee to the national park, but by simply limiting the daily number of visitors,” Germos, an activist based in Labuan Bajo, told Arab News.

Ahyar Abadi, head of the tour boats association in NTT’s West Manggarai, told Arab News that “many people will be out of business” if the government moves forward with the plan.

“With IDR3.75 million, who would come see the Komodo?” Abadi said.

“Now if the conservation is meant to preserve the Komodo dragons, we are on board,” he said.

But Abadi found it odd that the new price is also designated for Padar Island and Pink Beach, among the most popular tourist spots on Komodo island, where he said there are no sightings of the Komodo dragons.

“All this time, whenever we went on trips to Padar Island and Pink Beach, we never saw the Komodo dragons.”

Indian capital reports first monkeypox case as WHO declares global emergency

Indian capital reports first monkeypox case as WHO declares global emergency
Indian capital reports first monkeypox case as WHO declares global emergency

Indian capital reports first monkeypox case as WHO declares global emergency
  • India has so far reported four cases of the viral disease
  • In the South and East Asia region, monkeypox has been detected in India and Thailand
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India’s Health Ministry reported the first case of monkeypox in New Delhi on Sunday, bringing the country’s caseload to four amid an outbreak that the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency a day earlier.

India confirmed its first monkeypox case on July 15, involving a patient in the southern Indian state of Kerala who had traveled from the UAE a few days earlier. Officials have confirmed two more cases in Kerala since then.

The WHO declared the monkeypox outbreak as a “public health emergency of international concern” on Saturday, a designation the organization currently uses to describe only two other diseases — COVID-19 and polio. At least 75 countries have reported more than 16,000 cases of monkeypox.

The Indian Health Ministry identified Delhi’s first — and India’s fourth — monkeypox case as a 34-year-old male resident. Officials said that the patient was recovering, and that his close contacts were under quarantine.

“Further public health interventions like identification of the source of infection, enhanced contact tracing, testing sensitization of private practitioners etc are being carried out,” the ministry said in a statement.

Delhi chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, took to Twitter to confirm the first monkeypox case in the capital.

“There’s no need to panic. The situation is under control,” he said. “Our best team is on the case to prevent the spread and protect Delhiites.”

Monkeypox is a viral disease that spreads through close contact and causes flu-like symptoms and skin lesions.

Though it has been a concern for years in some African countries, the virus has spread worldwide in recent weeks. In the South and East Asia region, monkeypox has so far been detected in India and Thailand, according to the WHO.

WHO Regional Director Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh has called on countries in the region to strengthen surveillance and public health measures for monkeypox.

“Though the risk of monkeypox globally and in the region is moderate, the potential of its further international spread is real,” Singh said in a statement issued on Sunday.

“Also, there are still many unknowns about the virus. We need to stay alert and prepared to roll out an intense response to curtail further spread of monkeypox.”

T. Jacob John, an epidemiologist based in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, said that the government should be cautious about the outbreak and give the right advice for people and doctors.

“You respond to the situation wherever the case happens instead of taking expensive precautionary measures,” he said. “It is neither highly contagious nor dangerous.”

Russia says it struck Ukrainian warship and Harpoon missiles depot in Odesa

Russia says it struck Ukrainian warship and Harpoon missiles depot in Odesa
Reuters

Russia says it struck Ukrainian warship and Harpoon missiles depot in Odesa

Russia says it struck Ukrainian warship and Harpoon missiles depot in Odesa
  • "A docked Ukrainian warship and a warehouse with US-supplied Harpoon anti-ship missiles were destroyed"
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian forces have destroyed a Ukrainian warship and US-supplied Harpoon anti-ship missiles in the Ukrainian port of Odesa, Russian news agencies quoted the defense ministry as saying on Sunday.
“A docked Ukrainian warship and a warehouse with US-supplied Harpoon anti-ship missiles were destroyed by long-range precision-guided naval missiles in Odesa seaport on the territory of a ship repair plant.”
The Ukrainian military had said Russian missiles hit the southern port on Saturday, threatening a deal signed just one day earlier to unblock grain exports from Black Sea ports and ease global food shortages caused by the war.

3 killed, 1 wounded in Philippine university shooting

3 killed, 1 wounded in Philippine university shooting
AP

3 killed, 1 wounded in Philippine university shooting

3 killed, 1 wounded in Philippine university shooting
  • The gunman, armed with two pistols, was captured after the shooting near Ateneo de Manila University in suburban Quezon city
AP

MANILA: At least three people, including a former Philippine town mayor, were killed and another was wounded in a brazen attack Sunday by a gunman in a university campus in the capital region, officials said.
The gunman, who was armed with two pistols, was captured after the shooting near the gate of the Ateneo de Manila University in suburban Quezon city. The university was put under lockdown and the graduation rite at a law school was canceled, police said.
Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, who was supposed to be a speaker at the ceremony, was en route to the university when the attack happened and was advised to turn back, officials said.
Quezon city Mayor Joy Belmonte condemned the attack. “This kind of incident has no place in our society and must be condemned to the highest level,” she said in a statement.
Officials said those killed in the attack were Rosita Furigay, a former mayor of Lamitan town in southern Basilan province, her aide and a university guard.
Furigay’s daughter, who was supposed to attend the graduation ceremony, was wounded and taken to a hospital, a police report said.
Investigators were trying to determine a motive for the attack.
The shooting happened despite heavy security and a gun ban imposed by police and other government forces in Quezon city, where newly elected President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is to deliver his first state of the nation address on Monday before a joint session of Congress at the House of Representatives.

Sri Lanka president’s office to reopen after crackdown

Sri Lanka president’s office to reopen after crackdown
AFP

Sri Lanka president’s office to reopen after crackdown

Sri Lanka president’s office to reopen after crackdown
  • Protestors occupied the colonial-era building earlier this month in demonstrations against the nation’s economic crisis
AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s besieged presidential office will reopen on Monday, police said, days after anti-government demonstrators were flushed out in a military crackdown that triggered international condemnation.
The colonial-era building was occupied earlier this month by protesters angered by the island nation’s unprecedented economic crisis.
Soldiers rescued then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa from his nearby residence before it was overrun by an angry crowd the same day, with the leader eventually fleeing to Singapore and resigning.
Troops armed with batons and automatic weapons cleared the presidential secretariat shortly after midnight Friday on the orders of Rajapaksa’s successor, Ranil Wickremesinghe.
At least 48 people were wounded and nine arrested in the operation, during which security forces tore down tents set up by protesters outside the complex earlier this year.
“The office is ready for reopening from Monday,” a police official told AFP on Sunday, adding that forensics experts had visited the office to gather evidence of damage by protesters.
“The siege of the secretariat, which lasted since May 9, has now been lifted.”
Western governments, the United Nations and human rights groups have condemned Wickremesinghe for using violence against unarmed protesters who had announced their intention to vacate the site later on Friday.
Police spokesman Nihal Talduwa said protesters were free to continue their demonstrations at a designated site near the presidential office.
“They can remain at the official protest site. The government may even open a few more places for demonstrators in the city,” Talduwa said Sunday.
The military operation to clear the secretariat building and its immediate surroundings came less than 24 hours after Wickremesinghe was sworn in and just before a new cabinet was appointed.
Wickremesinghe was elected by legislators on Wednesday to replace Rajapaksa, who fled to Singapore and resigned after demonstrators chased him from his palace.

Tell us where Russian troops are living, Ukraine tells citizens in key region

Tell us where Russian troops are living, Ukraine tells citizens in key region
Reuters

Tell us where Russian troops are living, Ukraine tells citizens in key region

Tell us where Russian troops are living, Ukraine tells citizens in key region
  • “Together, let’s kick the occupants out of our homeland!” Defense Ministry says in social media messages
Reuters

KYIV: Ukraine’s defense ministry on Saturday urged citizens in a key area seized by Russia to reveal where Moscow’s troops were living and who among the local population was collaborating with the occupying authorities.
The statement by the ministry’s defense intelligence directorate was aimed at people in and around the southern city of Enerhodar, which is home to a major nuclear power station.
“Please let us know as a matter of urgency the exact location of the occupying troops’ bases and their residential addresses ... and the places of residence of the commanding staff,” it said, adding that exact coordinates were desirable.
It also asked for details “of local collaborators who went over to the side of the enemy,” including where they lived and worked, as well as information about “people who ‘sympathize’ with the occupiers.”
Russia captured Enerhodar in early March and in May, the Russian-appointed head of the city was injured in an explosion. The Kremlin termed it a “terrorist attack.”
In June, a pro-Russian official in the southern Kherson region was killed in a blast, RIA news agency said. Earlier that month the head of the region’s penal service was taken to hospital after a bomb exploded near his car.
The intelligence directorate’s appeal — published on Telegram — also asked for the routes that Russian military equipment was using in Enerhodar.
“Together, let’s kick the occupants out of our homeland!” it said, adding people could either call in details or provide them via the WhatsApp or Signal instant messaging apps.
Enerhodar had a pre-war population of more than 50,000. Many residents work at the two power plants near the town, one of which is the Zaporizhzhia facility, the largest nuclear power station in Europe.

