Saudi creatives showcase sensational sounds and art at SOL festival

Saudi music producer Saud Al-Turki enthralls the audience at SOL music festival. (Supplied)
Saudi music producer Saud Al-Turki enthralls the audience at SOL music festival. (Supplied)
Updated 17 sec ago
Afshan Aziz

Saudi creatives showcase sensational sounds and art at SOL festival

Saudi music producer Saud Al-Turki enthralls the audience at SOL music festival. (Supplied)
  Jeddah's Buhairat Beach a hive of creativity for rising stars 'There's nothing like performing at home and using my music to bring the right energy to my people'
Updated 17 sec ago
Afshan Aziz

JEDDAH: The three-day SOL music festival, which ended on Saturday, featured an eclectic lineup of local, regional, and global DJs and artists, that had the crowds rocking on Jeddah’s beachfront.

Held at Buhairat Beach for the first time, the event also featured a fashion fete of contemporary clothing brands, art installations, craft from local artisans, and food trucks.   

SOL is an exclusive community that aims to bring together local fans of music, fashion and art. Their goal is to shine a light on local artists and talent.

Managed by ENTX and EGO talents, an event management company, SOL delivered pure ecstasy for Jeddah’s music lovers.

Ibtisam Al-Somali, CEO of ENTX, said: “We created a festival that is a whole experience of art, fashion, food, and performances including acting shows on (the) ground and on stage.”

FASTFACT

Held at Buhairat Beach for the first time, the event also featured a fashion fete of contemporary clothing brands, art installations, craft from local artisans, and food trucks.

“We collaborated with pioneers Karaz and Neo Nomad Digital in Jeddah to create and produce a rare experience for the audience by finding new artists and talents,” Al-Somali added.

“As this is the first edition, we are still learning the musical market and their interests in new … talents. It was not easy to create an event with emerging artists or those that are not A-list stars.”




Ibtisam Al-Somali, CEO of ENTX

Al-Somali said it was not easy trying to convince the industry that there was a great deal of talent to be tapped in the country. They partnered with musical enterprises including EGO talents, HRMNY, Karaz, Neo Nomad Digital, and BRIJ Entertainments.

Fahad Al-Saud, CEO of Karaz and co-partner of SOL Jeddah, said: “Karaz is so excited to have provided our consultancy services to ENTX and the role we played in advising and supporting them in this event. As a team of local and international professionals, it is our mission to bring a sense of community and collaboration to the Kingdom and are honored to have been a part of this developing industry in the Kingdom.”

Nezar Tashkandi, aerial director and producer of Glider Aerial Solutions, and a leading drone pilot, handled all the media production including livestreaming and drone filming. “The event was very special as it gathered all the new generation of Saudi artists in one spot to be exposed to the world. It’s a great experience to be surrounded by talented people.”

Misha Saied, director for the media production team of the festival, and the main driver behind the photography and videography, said: “I enjoyed documenting SOL. The team worked very hard to set up a proper stage with a (crisp) sound system and visually pleasing lighting. It was special because the team was heavily invested in the artists they book, especially the local heroes. It’s beautiful to see local, talented artists get the recognition they deserve.”

Several artists told Arab News that SOL has helped them get attention.

Saud Al-Turki, a Saudi music producer, curator, and owner of BRIJ Entertainment, said: “There’s nothing like performing at home and being able to use my music to bring the right energy to my people; (it) is a feeling that’s unmatched. Such an initiative like SOL is a beautiful thing. Bringing artists together from across the world is the very essence of what music is all about and that’s also the actual mission of BRIJ Entertainment.”

Jeme, born and based in Riyadh is another Saudi music producer, DJ, and founder of KNZ Record Label, and music lab. “To be a part of this new experience formed by local brands and to connect with local and international artists was amazing. I personally believe that it is always exciting to connect and meet new and familiar faces on stage. We even had a chance to interact with the audience after the performance. This intimate experience of getting to talk with the crowd was incredible.”

DJ Zii performed for the first time on a stage for a huge audience, and called the experience “magical.”

“It’s always exciting to be performing at a local gig, let alone a festival that has a different approach when it comes to showcasing upcoming talents and artists.”

Topics: Jeddah Buhairat Beach SOL music festival

Saudi citizen, two expatriates held in SR63m money laundering case

The source said the investigations proved that the money circulation in the bank account passed SR63 million. (Shutterstock)
The source said the investigations proved that the money circulation in the bank account passed SR63 million. (Shutterstock)
Updated 14 sec ago
SPA

Saudi citizen, two expatriates held in SR63m money laundering case

The source said the investigations proved that the money circulation in the bank account passed SR63 million. (Shutterstock)
  The source confirmed that the investigations were completed and that the suspects were referred to the concerned court
Updated 14 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Public Prosecution said on Sunday that a female citizen and two expatriates convicted of money laundering were fined SR50 million ($13.3 million) and sentenced to 12 years in prison.

An official source in the Public Prosecution confirmed that investigations by the economic crimes unit revealed the female citizen extracted a registry for a commercial entity and opened a bank account, and made them both available to her husband, a national of another Arab state, who in turn agreed with another man of the same nationality to use the bank account to commit money laundering in return of a monthly salary of SR10,000.

The source said the investigations proved that the money circulation in the bank account passed SR63 million, which necessitated the request of customs data, which in turn proved that there were no imports.

This led to the investigation, which revealed that there were no real activities.

The source confirmed that the investigations were completed and that the suspects were referred to the concerned court, which issued a preliminary ruling that convicted them for the crimes attributed to them, noting that a sum of more than SR63 million, equivalent to the sum that was transferred abroad, was confiscated, in addition to confiscating the sum of SR103,322 that was found in the bank account.

In addition to the aforementioned penalties, the female Saudi citizen was banned from traveling for an additional period similar to that of her imprisonment, whilst the other two face deportation at the end of their prison sentences. The commercial entity received a permanent ban on operating.

The source added that the Public Prosecution appealed the verdict, calling for more severe penalties for the perpetrators.

The Public Prosecution pays the utmost attention to protecting commercial activities and the national economy from all forms of criminal practices, and activities that include using commercial entities to conceal or move money from unknown sources.

 

Topics: Moneylaundering Saudi Arabia Saudi Public Prosecution

King Salman receives Kazakhstan’s highest award during president’s visit

King Salman receives Kazakhstan’s highest award during president’s visit
Updated 24 July 2022
Arab News

King Salman receives Kazakhstan's highest award during president's visit

King Salman receives Kazakhstan’s highest award during president’s visit
  The award was given to King Salman as an expression of pride in relations between the two countries
Updated 24 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: King Salman was given Kazakhstan’s highest award during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to the Kingdom, Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

The award, the Order of the Golden Eagle, was given to King Salman as an expression of pride and appreciation in the deep-rooted relations between the two countries.

The award was received on behalf of the king by the Kingdom’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan during a meeting with the president.

Prince Faisal thanked the president on behalf of King Salman.Tokayev is currently in the Kingdom and arrived on Saturday.

He was received by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Al-Salaam Palace and the two leaders held an official session of talks.

They also reviewed bilateral relations, aspects of cooperation in various fields, and a number of issues of common interest.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Kazakhstan

Kazakh president meets with OIC chief

Kazakh president meets with OIC chief
Updated 24 July 2022
Arab News

Kazakh president meets with OIC chief

Kazakh president meets with OIC chief
Updated 24 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The president of Kazakhstan met with the secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah on Sunday.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev praised the great role played by the OIC in leading efforts to promote joint Islamic action and consolidate the spirit of Islamic solidarity.

He stressed his country’s interest in strengthening cooperation with the organization.

Hissein Brahim Taha expressed appreciation for Kazakhstan’s active membership of the OIC, and the country’s efforts to support the activities of the intergovernmental organization and promote joint action through various initiatives.

Taha also stressed the organization’s keenness to enhance cooperation with Kazakhstan in areas of common interest.

Tokayev is currently in the Kingdom and arrived on Saturday. He was received by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Al-Salaam Palace and the two leaders held an official session of talks.

They also reviewed bilateral relations, aspects of cooperation in various fields, and a number of issues of common interest.

Topics: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

Jazz power on full display at Dhahran’s Arabic Jazz Music Festival 

Jazz power on full display at Dhahran’s Arabic Jazz Music Festival 
Updated 24 July 2022
Jasmine Bager

Jazz power on full display at Dhahran's Arabic Jazz Music Festival 

Jazz power on full display at Dhahran’s Arabic Jazz Music Festival 
  The lineup at the Arabic Jazz Music Festival in Dammam featured many of the region's most popular musicians
  Majaz guitarist and vocalist Hameed Al-Saeed: There's something about the claps, I don't know — everyone can do it
Updated 24 July 2022
Jasmine Bager

DAMMAM: On a humid Friday night, the Dhahran Expo — the venue where people received COVID-19 vaccines over the past year — had a different remedy to offer: Music.

The auditorium, with rows of plush white seats facing the large stage where oud, saxophones and singing inaugurated Shargiyya’s first Arabic Jazz Music Festival, organized by the Music Commission and the Saudi Ministry of Culture.

The lineup consisted of the region’s most well-known jazz musicians and composers from the Middle East and beyond, including award-winning German Jazz Music Award winner and German-Lebanese oud master Rabih Abu Khalil. The Bands Across Borders ensemble, a supergroup featuring leading musicians and top vocalists, instrumentalists, jazz, pop and rock musicians from around the Arab world, joined by legendary European musicians, managed by the renowned Jordanian artist Aziz Maraqa in a jazz orchestra performance of the most well-known Arabic tunes from the region.

The two-day event featured Egyptian oud master, the award-winning Hazem Shaheen in his new jazz formation. Muhammad Abu Zekry also performed, best known for being the youngest officially recognized Arab oud master at only 14 years of age, and has now moved on to being the founder of one of the most invigorating jazz ensembles in France. This lineup was supported by the rising stars from the Saudi music scene, including Bahraini-Saudi fusion band Majaz, Saudi band Al-Farabi, the Saudi National Music Group, featuring the best traditional music from the Kingdom, and Dammam’s very own Jazz fusion band, Mosaic.

The collective sounds of clapping and fingers tapping to the rhythm of the audience members were invisible but audible.

Dammam’s very own local jazz fusion band strummed gently, with no words or lyrics, allowing listeners to fill the gaps with feelings or words of their own. With clear Khaleeji-Latin-American influences, their set almost felt like a sonic collage or soundtrack for the day; upbeat and danceable at times but also melancholy and reflective and slow, too.

Majaz Bahraini band, known for what is referred to as “earth music,” came from across the bridge from Bahrain. With their bombastic, muffled sounds of rock-inspired melodies, the sound was also distinctively Khaleeji, with plenty of clapping. The stage lights also played a critical part in pulsing with the music beats, illuminating the space as audience members instinctively used their hands to clap along or to drum on their knees.

The event started fashionably early — nearly an hour ahead of schedule.

Local band member Fawaz Ba’assam, the lead in Mosaic who also plays keys, was bewildered and exhilarated after the show. Playing in larger venues was something the band hoped for when they formed years ago, but it seemed so far-fetched to be on stage in their hometown when they started — or even just a few short weeks ago.

“The festival is amazing. I’m really happy that that happened. And I’m really glad that happened here in Dhahran and Dammam where we grew up and where we live because it’s always in the big cities; it’s always in Riyadh and Jeddah,” he told Arab News.

Band member and bass guitarist Saud Al-Ashikh also reiterated how the band had to be quick on its feet and jump at opportunities that came to them without much prior notice. The collaboration on stage between both Majaz and Mosaic happened on the spot — they joked that the organizers simply needed to fill 20 minutes to stall for the next performer — so they just went on stage and moved their instruments on the fly. They mentioned how the city only received approval to put together this festival a fortnight ago and, in true jazz spirit, they enthusiastically simply went with the flow and improvised.

“This happened quickly. I didn’t expect five years ago that the Arabic Jazz Music Festival will happen anytime soon. Or even two weeks! Literally, before two weeks, I didn’t expect this. I’m really happy,” Al-Ashikh told Arab News.

Self-proclaimed “music hobbyist,” Ahmed Hindash, moved to Khobar during the pandemic and has been trying to connect with the creative community in Shargiyya ever since. As a Jordanian, he jumped at the chance to hear live music performed by local bands in an attempt to experience Saudi culture better. He serendipitously came across a post about the festival while scrolling through Instagram and immediately booked a ticket for both days — for himself and his friend. During the performance on opening night, he couldn’t help but continuously tap his hands on his legs.

“I’m a big fan of drums, and I enjoy whenever I see a drummer in front of me. I just get into the flow of music, get into the tempo of the music. Majaz, they play this fusion of reggae, Moroccan style, Khaleeji, Bahraini music and this fusion of everything really picks up the whole vibe. It’s a definite unique band that I would enjoy to see them again,” Hindash told Arab News.

Audience members using their hands to show appreciation was definitely the reoccurring theme of the night.

While speaking to Arab News, Majaz wholly agreed.

“There’s something about the claps, I don’t know — everyone can do it. And it’s like, you don’t need any kind of rhythmic knowledge. It’s kind of something that innately comes with every human being; you know how to clap. And think it is a very powerful aspect of our kind of music now that I actually think about it,” Majaz guitarist and vocalist Hameed Al-Saeed told Arab News.

“We want to make the audience feel like they’re a part of this, as well. We want them to immerse in this whole thing. And that’s the beauty of a live show. It’s like, yes, just come be a part of the band with us. Let’s all play together and clap,” Al-Saeed said.

Topics: Saudi Ministry of Culture Arabic Jazz Music Festival Dhahran

Bahrain crown prince praises Saudi efforts to serve Hajj pilgrims

Bahrain crown prince praises Saudi efforts to serve Hajj pilgrims
Updated 24 July 2022
Arab News

Bahrain crown prince praises Saudi efforts to serve Hajj pilgrims

Bahrain crown prince praises Saudi efforts to serve Hajj pilgrims
  Bahraini crown prince: Saudi Arabia committed to providing highest levels of services to pilgrims
Updated 24 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The crown prince of Bahrain praised facilities provided by Saudi Arabia to Hajj pilgrims and the great efforts it made to allow them to perform the pilgrimage comfortably and safely this year.

During a meeting at the Riffa Palace with the head of the Bahraini Hajj mission and members of the Supreme Committee for Hajj and Umrah Affairs, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa said the Kingdom is committed to providing the highest levels of services and facilities to pilgrims.

This is reflected in the continued success of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, Prince Salman said.

This year’s Hajj was the first during which Muslims from outside the Kingdom were able to participate in since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Topics: Hajj 2022 Saudi Arabia Bahrain

