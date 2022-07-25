An old political prisoner warns against new Tunisian constitution

You are here

Hamma al-Hammami, a leftist activist and former political prisoner, confronts with police during a protest against the President Kais Saied's upcoming referendum in Tunis, Tunisia July 22, 2022. (REUTERS)
Updated 25 July 2022
Reuters

TUNIS: Hamma Al-Hammami knows the peril Tunisia risks if it slides back into autocracy, as he and opposition parties warn it may do if President Kais Saied passes his draft constitution in a referendum on Monday.
Hammami, a leftist political leader, was repeatedly imprisoned and tortured from 1972 until the 2011 revolution that brought democracy to Tunisia — a moment he experienced from inside an Interior Ministry cell hearing the crowd roar outside.
Now, he says, the struggle for freedom must resume after a decade in which Tunisians could say what they pleased, criticize their leaders and vote in fair elections.
“He is a sultan, not a president,” he said of Saied.
“The struggle for freedom and dignity will start again.”
Saied says his moves since last year to dismiss the parliament, take over government, rule by decree and rewrite the constitution — which his critics call a coup — were necessary to save Tunisia from years of stagnation.




Tunisian protesters raise a flag on July 23, 2022, during a demonstration along Habib Bourguiba avenue in the capital Tunis, against their president and the upcoming July 25 constitutional referendum. (AFP)

While Tunisians have embraced the rights they won in 2011, they have suffered from economic decline, corruption and political in-fighting.
Saied has repeatedly vowed not to become a dictator and has said he will uphold the rights and freedoms secured after the 2011 revolution when autocratic leader Zine Al-Abidine Ben Ali was ousted.
However, his draft constitution brings nearly all powers under the president, removing most checks on his authority. While it guarantees freedoms in one clause, it makes them subject to new laws or undefined security needs in another.
There has been no widespread crackdown on dissent, banning of press or mass arrests of Saied’s opponents, but rights groups have concerns.
Last week Amnesty International warned against what it called an “alarming backsliding on human rights,” while a UN rapporteur on judicial independence also warned this month that Saied’s moves to bring the body overseeing judges under his control has raised concerns over the right to a fair trial.

TORTURE
Now 70, Hammami has been a political activist since his student days when he was arrested in 1972 under Tunisia’s first leader after independence, Habib Bourguiba, for protesting against state control of university organizations.
Accused of conspiring against state security, he was trussed “like a chicken,” beaten repeatedly including on the head and genitals, and burned with cigarettes, for hours, he said.
After a month of solitary confinement, torture and execution threats, including being thrown into an open grave with soil flung onto his body, he was released onto the streets of the capital.
Walking down the central Habib Bourguiba Avenue, where the Interior Ministry is located and where most major protests have taken place, he decided to devote himself to political activism.
Rising in Tunisia’s Communist movement, eventually becoming head of the Workers’ Party, he was imprisoned and tortured during 1974-80.
Though Bourguiba later publicly acknowledged that Hammami had been tortured, the persecution continued after Ben Ali seized power in 1987 as he spent years alternately in prison or in hiding, constantly changing his appearance and location.
When Tunisians rose up in December 2010 and January 2011, outraged by the self-immolation of a street seller, Hammami was again detained and taken to the same Interior Ministry cells.
“I heard the people like waves in the sea,” he said, tears pricking his eyes, of the tens of thousands rushing down Habib Bourguiba Avenue the day Ben Ali fled as Hammami listened from the cells.
The revolution began a new phase of his life. His wife, human rights lawyer Radhia Nasraoui, was feted by foreign countries and he was offered positions in the new democratic governments.
He turned them down and remained a vocal critic of successive governments, particularly of the Islamist Ennahda party that is now also a leading foe of Saied and the new constitution.
On Friday evening Hammami joined a small protest of political figures and civil society organizations against the referendum.
“Shut down Kais Saied,” Hammami chanted with the others, marching down Habib Bourguiba Avenue toward the Interior Ministry where he had so often been imprisoned.
Hours after Hammami told Reuters the struggle for freedom would start again, the police set upon his group of protesters, using pepper spray, sticks and arrests to disperse the demonstration.

Angry gatherings at Sunday mass protest against arrest of Lebanon archbishop

Angry gatherings at Sunday mass protest against arrest of Lebanon archbishop
Updated 24 July 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Angry gatherings at Sunday mass protest against arrest of Lebanon archbishop

Angry gatherings at Sunday mass protest against arrest of Lebanon archbishop
  • Bishop Musa Al-Hajj was arrested at the Al-Naqoura crossing between Lebanon and Israel
  • Maronite patriarch Al-Rahi calls for early formation of new govt and election of new president
Updated 24 July 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi has expressed the church’s increasing dismay over the arrest of a senior Lebanese Maronite religious leader. 

The move “purposely constitutes an attack on the Maronite Patriarchate and its powers,“ Al-Rahi told a crowd of protesters gathered in the church’s courtyard at the patriarch’s place of residence in Dimane on Sunday.

Bishop Musa Al-Hajj, archbishop of the Maronite archdiocese of Haifa and the patriarchal vicar for Jerusalem, the Palestinian territories and the territories of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, was arrested at the Al-Naqoura crossing between Lebanon and Israel after a visit to his parish in the holy territories.

Bishop Al-Hajj faced a long interrogation by the general security service pursuant to a judicial decision.

The medicines, aid and sum of money he received from Lebanese who fled to Israel 22 years ago to deliver them to their families in Lebanon were seized.

He was also subject to a travel ban and was referred to the military court.

Al-Rahi affirmed that “what bishop Musa Al-Hajj faced violated the dignity of the church.”

Al-Rahi said that it was not permitted to prosecute a bishop without referring to his authority, which is the Patriarchate.

“We reject these actions with political implications and we demand that the bishop’s seized belongings, including his passport, mobile phone, the aid, money and medicines, be returned to him, as Lebanese in the holy occupied lands entrusted him to deliver this aid to their families in Lebanon from all sects,” he said.

“That is what the Maronite bishops used to do for years in the past and what he should continue doing in the future.”

Addressing those “harming Lebanon,” Al-Rahi also said: “Stop saying that the aid was coming from agents and look for these agents elsewhere. You know where they are and who they are.”

Al-Rahi said that Bishop Al-Hajj “maintains the Christian, Palestinian and Arab presence inside Israel and deserves to be praised and supported instead of attacking his dignity and honorable message.”

He also said that the Maronite presence in Palestine dated back to the early times of the emergence of the people of Saint Maroun.

Maronites have played an important role there that is praised by those from other sects, Al-Rahi said.

“The dominant ruling party is trying in vain to turn the political attack targeting Bishop Al-Hajj and violating the dignity of the church and its representatives into a mere baseless judicial matter in order to hide their guilt and add unconvincing explanations and interpretations,” he said,

“If there’s a law that prohibits anyone from bringing humanitarian aid into the country, let them show it to us.”

“It’s about time we change the reality filled with hatred and hostility.”

Al-Rai said that Lebanon “cannot be built, progress and unify through this approach that does not reflect the values of its people and history.”

“Those who implement these policies and make up these files should learn from their predecessors and the experiences that prove that bad people cannot be part of Lebanon’s honorable history.”

In his sermon, the Maronite patriarch called for “the formation of a new government as soon as possible and the election of a new president within the constitutional deadlines.”

A resounding round of applause was heard in the church’s hall when the patriarch talked of the necessity of electing a new president, and when he said: “Go and look for these agents elsewhere. You know where they are and who they are.”

Al-Rahi said that the laws stipulated that no bishop or priest should be prosecuted without the patriarch’s permission. “What happened constitutes an attack on and an insult to the Maronite Patriarchate and me personally.”

Former Justice Minister Ibrahim Najjar argued that “Lebanon has already signed Code 1060 issued by the Eastern Churches, stipulating that only the Roman pontiff has the right to prosecute bishops in criminal cases. Therefore, no civilian or military authority has the right to prosecute any bishop in criminal cases.”

What further enraged the Christian community and prompted the Maronite patriarch’s heightened protest was Hezbollah’s statement on Saturday delivered by the head of his parliamentary bloc, Mohammed Raad.

He said: “Colluding with the enemy is national treason and a crime. An agent does not represent his sect. But when the agent is punished, he becomes a representative of the entire sect that comes together to defend him. What is this ambivalence?”

Commenting on Al-Rahi’s remarks, MP Nadim Gemayel said: “It looks like colluding with the enemy became a point of view. Doesn’t it also apply to those who publicly express their devotion to Iran and drag Lebanon into conflicts that only serve the Iranian project?”

“Doesn’t it apply to those who smuggled flour and diesel to Syria?”

Patriarch Al-Rahi maintains Lebanon’s neutrality, a concept rejected by Hezbollah and its allies.

The incident of Al-Hajj’s detention reached its peak after Al-Rahi stressed Lebanon’s need for a neutral president.

A source in the Maronite Patriarchate said that the message was received after the detention and interrogation of Bishop Al-Hajj.

However, in a statement issued by its bishops, the Patriarchate said that it has two demands — the return of the confiscated items to Bishop Al-Hajj and the dismissal of the interim government commissioner of the military court, Fadi Akiki, on whose orders bishop Al-Hajj was interrogated. 

Akiki is close to Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Hezbollah’s ally.

The number of Lebanese who fled to Israel in 2000 during its occupation of southern Lebanon is estimated at 6,000 individuals.

Dozens of them returned to Lebanon in the following years after being tried, whereas hundreds of them moved to the US and European countries where they now live.

About 3,000 Lebanese citizens remained in Israel.

The Christian protest was not limited to the Maronite church.

“Any criminal, thief and lawbreaker should be held accountable and punished. However, what happened with Bishop Al-Hajj is unacceptable and shows that there is a new security and judicial approach leading to serious repercussions nationwide,“ Greek Orthodox Metropolitan Archbishop Elias Aoude of Beirut said in his Sunday sermon.

“This is a dangerous and unacceptable thing and we hope it won’t happen again.”

Aoude said that if Bishop Al-Hajj’s detention was a “message to the church to silence it, then we say that the church cannot be intimidated. It only fears its God, and listens to the voice of conscience and duty.”

Child killed, 11 wounded in Houthi artillery attack in Taiz

Child killed, 11 wounded in Houthi artillery attack in Taiz
Updated 24 July 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Child killed, 11 wounded in Houthi artillery attack in Taiz

Child killed, 11 wounded in Houthi artillery attack in Taiz
  • Residents in Yemen’s besieged city say they have not benefited from UN-brokered truce
Updated 24 July 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: A six-year-old Yemeni boy died on Sunday after Houthi shelling of a residential area in the besieged city of Taiz, a local medic told Arab News.

From their positions outside the city, the Houthis on Saturday afternoon fired an artillery barrage at houses in the densely populated city, fatally wounding Albara Murad Abdullah Al-Sharef and 11 more children who were playing outside their houses.

Ahmed Mansour, a local health official, told Arab News that the remaining 11 children are suffering from different degrees of shrapnel wounds and are being treated at a local hospital.

“Their cases are generally stable. They suffer from shrapnel wounds in their hands and abdomens,” he said.  

The Houthi shelling of Taiz is the latest in a string of similar deadly attacks that have occurred over the past four months.

Residents in the city say they had not benefited from the UN-brokered truce that came into effect April 2, as the Houthis have not lifted the siege or stopped targeting residential areas in the city.

The latest Houthi mortar attack ignited anger in the city and outrage among Yemenis who warned against the collapse of the truce.

Hours after the shelling, dozens of people in Taiz staged a small protest in front of a local hotel that hosts the head of the UN-facilitated military coordination committee, Brig. Gen. Antony Hayward, and called him and the UN to denounce the Houthi attacks on civilians.

The protesters raised pictures of the targeted children and slogans that called for ending the shelling and the siege.

“The Houthi militia continues to commit massacres against civilians,” read one of the posters.

“Full lifting of the siege is an inalienable human right,” read another poster.

At the same time, government officials and human rights activists urged the international community, mainly the UN, to clearly reprimand the Houthis for their continuous violations of the truce.

“This heinous crime, during UN truce & presence of a UN delegation in Taiz to monitor truce, confirms Houthi terrorist militia’s defiance of intl (sic) community & indifference to intl de-escalation calls & efforts to alleviate human suffering, & put an end to civilians’ suffering,” Yemen’s Information Minister Muammar Al-Eryani tweeted.  

Abdul Baset Al-Qaedi, undersecretary at Yemen’s Ministry of Information, said the sounds of explosions from Houthi attacks on the city have not stopped since the beginning of the truce, accusing the Houthis of exploiting the truce to attack Taiz.

“The killing continues on a daily basis, and this child is one of the victims of the shelling of the criminal Houthi militia,” Al-Qaedi said.

Save the Children said in a statement that some of the wounded children are under five, urging warring factions in Yemen to avoid targeting children during the conflict.

“Our team reported that some of the kids are in critical conditions and most of them are under five years old,” the international aid organization said.

“It’s the warring parties’ responsibility to protect children and spare them this horror at all costs.”

Kuwaiti emir’s son named prime minister by decree

Kuwaiti emir’s son named prime minister by decree
Updated 24 July 2022
Arab News

Kuwaiti emir’s son named prime minister by decree

Kuwaiti emir’s son named prime minister by decree
  • Sheikh Ahmad was deputy prime minister and interior minister in the outgoing government
Updated 24 July 2022
Arab News

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait named the emir's son Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Sabah as prime minister on Sunday, replacing caretaker premier Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid, Kuwait News Agency reported on Sunday.

Sheikh Ahmad was deputy prime minister and interior minister in the outgoing government, which had submitted its resignation in April.

In his late 60s, he began his career with the police force and then entered the interior ministry. After his father Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad took power in 2020 he was appointed deputy head of the National Guard.

He was named interior minister, and a deputy prime minister, in March after his predecessor resigned.

UN Yemen envoy condemns Houthi attack on children in Taiz

UN Yemen envoy condemns Houthi attack on children in Taiz
Updated 24 July 2022
Arab News

UN Yemen envoy condemns Houthi attack on children in Taiz

UN Yemen envoy condemns Houthi attack on children in Taiz
  • Houthi attack in Taiz killed one child and injured 10 others
  • Grundberg: The killing and injuring of children is particularly reprehensible
Updated 24 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg condemned on Sunday a Houthi attack that hit a residential neighborhood in Taiz that killed a child and injured 10 others.

The Houthi attack injured 11 boys and girls, mostly under the age of 10, and one of the boys later died of his injuries. Some of the children are in critical condition.

“The warring parties have obligations under international law to protect civilians. The killing and injuring of children is particularly reprehensible,” Grundberg said.

He expressed his alarm at the attack considering it took place during a truce in the country which first came into effect in April and was then extended after an initial two-month period.

“The people of Taiz have suffered immensely through seven years of war, and they, too, need the truce to deliver for them in all its aspects,” the UN envoy said.

“I will continue engaging the parties to renew and expand the truce, and to ensure that Yemenis nationwide experience the protection, greater freedom of movement, and hope that it is meant to provide,” he added.

Naif Arab University for Security Sciences attends anti-terror meeting

Naif Arab University for Security Sciences attends anti-terror meeting
Updated 24 July 2022
Arab News

Naif Arab University for Security Sciences attends anti-terror meeting

Naif Arab University for Security Sciences attends anti-terror meeting
  • The meeting discussed the best practices for counter-terrorism strategies at the regional level
Updated 24 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Naif Arab University for Security Sciences and the scientific body of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers attended the sixth meeting of the Arab Higher Committee in Tunis, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The meeting oversaw the development of an executive plan for a regional strategy to combat terrorism.

There were representatives from 14 Arab countries at the meeting: Bahrain, the UAE, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Kuwait, Libya, Morocco, Mauritania, Djibouti, and Egypt.

It was attended by the university's vice dean for external relations, Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Harfash, and covered major topics related to the proposed anti-terrorism strategy, including the results of its first phase, reviewing the methodology, and planning the timeline for the project's second phase.

It also discussed best practices for preparing operational plans for counter-terrorism strategies at a regional level.

Al-Harfash said the meeting emphasized the significance of the university’s role and the experience it provided in designing and preparing executive plans to combat terrorism.

Meeting participants recommended that the proposed strategy be implemented.

The university is hosting the seventh meeting of the Arab Higher Committee in January in Riyadh.

 

