You are here

  • Home
  • Poor in India can dream says Droupadi Murmu, country’s first tribal president

Poor in India can dream says Droupadi Murmu, country’s first tribal president

Poor in India can dream says Droupadi Murmu, country’s first tribal president
Droupadi Murmu was born into a poor family of the Santhal tribe from the eastern state of Odisha. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6yce3

Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Poor in India can dream says Droupadi Murmu, country’s first tribal president

Poor in India can dream says Droupadi Murmu, country’s first tribal president
  • Droupadi Murmu election an ‘achievement of every poor person in the country’
  • Murmu is the second woman to hold the largely ceremonial role of president
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India’s first president from a marginalized tribal community, Droupadi Murmu, said on Monday after being sworn in that her election was an “achievement of every poor person in the country.”
Murmu’s elevation to India’s highest constitutional post has been seen as an important gesture of goodwill by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the communities that make up more than 8 percent of its 1.4 billion people ahead of a general election due by 2024.
Murmu, a former teacher and state minister from Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is the second woman to hold the largely ceremonial role of president. She was born into a poor family of the Santhal tribe from the eastern state of Odisha.
Members of parliament and of state legislatures elected Murmu last week for a five-year term after she was nominated by the BJP.
“My election is proof of the fact that the poor in India can have dreams and fulfil them too,” Murmu, 64, said in a speech in parliament after taking the oath of office.
“It is a matter of great satisfaction for me that those who have been deprived for centuries and those who have been denied the benefits of development, those poor, downtrodden, backwards and tribals are seeing their reflection in me.”
Modi hailed Murmu’s swearing-in a “watershed moment for India, especially for the poor, marginalized and downtrodden.”
India’s president acts as the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces but the prime minister holds executive powers.
The president can play an important role during political crises, such as when a general election is inconclusive, by deciding which party is in the best position to form a government.

Topics: Droupadi Murmu India

Related

Draupadi Murmu. (Supplied)
World
Female tribal politician is front-runner in India’s presidential race

China confirms warnings to US on Nancy Pelosi’s possible Taiwan visit

China confirms warnings to US on Nancy Pelosi’s possible Taiwan visit
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

China confirms warnings to US on Nancy Pelosi’s possible Taiwan visit

China confirms warnings to US on Nancy Pelosi’s possible Taiwan visit
  • ‘If the US goes its own way, China will certainly take firm and forceful measures to safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity’
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters
BEIJING: China confirmed that it had delivered sterner warnings to US officials about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s possible visit to Taiwan, as first reported by the Financial Times, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday.
“The Chinese side has made it clear to the US on many occasions that it is firmly opposed to Speaker Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. We are fully prepared,” spokesman Zhao Lijian said during a daily media briefing.
“If the US goes its own way, China will certainly take firm and forceful measures to safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the United States should be held responsible for any serious consequences,” he added.

Philippines’ Marcos Jr. vows farm and tax overhauls in address to nation

Philippines’ Marcos Jr. vows farm and tax overhauls in address to nation
Updated 28 min 3 sec ago
Reuters

Philippines’ Marcos Jr. vows farm and tax overhauls in address to nation

Philippines’ Marcos Jr. vows farm and tax overhauls in address to nation
  • Country targeting 6.5 to 7.5 percent gross domestic product growth this year
  • Growth momentum remains firm but the recovery from the pandemic was still ongoing
Updated 28 min 3 sec ago
Reuters

MANILA: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. pledged on Monday to overhaul his country’s tax system and make it a destination for investment and tourism, promising also a big agriculture overhaul to boost output and reduce its heavy import reliance.

Speaking before Congress in his first state of the nation address, Marcos, who won a May election in a landslide, said it was vital to implement reforms to bring in tourism and investment and maintain what was currently firm growth momentum.

His administration would implement solid fiscal policy management and was targeting 6.5 to 7.5 percent gross domestic product growth this year, he said, while warning of challenges ahead in keeping prices stable.

Marcos, the son of the late strongman ousted from power in a 1986 uprising, said it was critical that the Philippines, a major importer of rice and other commodities, can boost its farm output and become more resilient to climate change.

Among the measures he would introduce was a moratorium on farmers’ debts to allow them to channel resources into improving output.

“It will unburden farmers of their dues and be able to focus on improving farm productivity,” he said, while stressing the need for an “infusion of fresh and new blood,” and use of scientific farming by a new breed of farmers. Marcos also promised to improve education, health care and working conditions for doctors and nurses and boost infrastructure in the nation of more than 7,000 islands, including modernizing airports.

Topics: Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Related

Marcos appoints Philippine UN envoy as new foreign minister 
World
Marcos appoints Philippine UN envoy as new foreign minister 
Marcos Jr. takes oath as president, vows ‘fresh chapter’ in Philippine history video
World
Marcos Jr. takes oath as president, vows ‘fresh chapter’ in Philippine history

EU approves smallpox vaccine for use against monkeypox

EU approves smallpox vaccine for use against monkeypox
Updated 25 July 2022
AFP

EU approves smallpox vaccine for use against monkeypox

EU approves smallpox vaccine for use against monkeypox
  • Monkeypox is less dangerous and contagious than smallpox, which was eradicated in 1980
  • The first symptoms of monkeypox are fever, headaches, muscle pain and back pain
Updated 25 July 2022
AFP

COPENHAGEN: The European Commission has approved a smallpox vaccine for use against monkeypox after the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global health emergency, the Danish drugmaker that developed the jab said on Monday.
“The European Commission has extended the marketing authorization for the company’s smallpox vaccine, Imvanex, to include protection from monkeypox” in line with a recommendation by the EU’s medicines watchdog, Bavarian Nordic said in a statement.
“The approval... is valid in all European Union Member States as well as in Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway.”
On Saturday, the WHO declared the monkeypox outbreak, which has affected nearly 16,000 people in 72 countries, to be a global health emergency — the highest alarm it can sound.
Imvanex has been approved in the EU since 2013 for the prevention of smallpox.
It was also considered a potential vaccine for monkeypox because of the similarity between the monkeypox virus and the smallpox virus.
Monkeypox is less dangerous and contagious than smallpox, which was eradicated in 1980.
The first symptoms of monkeypox are fever, headaches, muscle pain and back pain during the course of five days.
Rashes subsequently appear on the face, the palms of hands and soles of feet, followed by lesions, spots and finally scabs.
A surge in monkeypox infections has been reported since early May outside the West and Central African countries where the disease has long been endemic.
The EMA carries out a scientific assessment of drugs and gives a recommendation on whether any medicine should be marketed or not.
However, under EU law the EMA has no authority to actually permit marketing in the different EU countries. It is the European Commission which is the authorizing body and takes a legally binding decision based on EMA’s recommendation.

Topics: Monkeypox EU smallpox vaccine

Related

UAE announces 3 new monkeypox cases
Middle-East
UAE announces 3 new monkeypox cases

‘Missile alert’: Taiwan holds air-raid exercise amid China tension

‘Missile alert’: Taiwan holds air-raid exercise amid China tension
Updated 25 July 2022
Reuters

‘Missile alert’: Taiwan holds air-raid exercise amid China tension

‘Missile alert’: Taiwan holds air-raid exercise amid China tension
  • A ‘missile alert,’ asking people to evacuate to safety immediately, was sent via text message
  • Periodic air-raid drills are required by law in Taiwan
Updated 25 July 2022
Reuters

TAIPEI: Roads emptied and people were ordered to stay indoors in parts of Taiwan, including its capital Taipei, on Monday for an air-raid exercise as the island steps up preparations in the event of a Chinese attack.
Sirens sounded at 1:30 p.m. (0530 GMT) for the mandatory street evacuation drills, which effectively shut towns and cities across northern Taiwan for 30 minutes.
A “missile alert,” asking people to evacuate to safety immediately, was sent via text message.
“It is necessary to make preparations in the event of a war,” Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je said in a speech after overseeing drills for the exercise named Wan An, which means everlasting peace.
China claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its territory and has never ruled out taking the island by force. Taiwan rejects China’s sovereignty claim and vows to defend itself.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has renewed debate in Taiwan about how best to react in the event of an attack amid stepped up Chinese military maneuvers around the island.
“Chinese military planes have frequently harassed Taiwan in recent years and there’s even the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war in February, these incidents remind us that we need to be vigilant in peace time,” Ko said.
In Taipei, police directed vehicles to move to the side of the road and passersby were told to seek shelter. Shops and restaurants pulled down their shutters and turned off lights to avoid becoming a target in the event of a night-time attack.
Firefighters practiced putting out a fire triggered by a missile attack.
Sirens sounded 30 minutes later to give the all-clear.
Concern about China’s intentions toward Taiwan has added to tension with the United States, which, while it does not recognize the island as a separate country, is bound by US law to provide it with the means to defend itself.
China has issued stark private warnings to the Biden administration that suggested the possibility of a military response to a possible trip to Taiwan in August by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.
Periodic air-raid drills are required by law in Taiwan.
The island has raised its alert level since the Russian invasion of Ukraine even though it has reported no unusual Chinese military activity.
Other parts of Taiwan will carry out street evacuation drills this week. The exercise had been canceled for the past two years because of COVID-19.
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has made boosting defense capacity her top priority and said only its people can decide their future.
“When everyone receives the text message, do not panic,” Tsai said in a reminder to the public on Facebook early on Monday. “Citizens, please evacuate according to the guidance.”

Topics: Taiwan China

Related

China military holds combat exercises around Taiwan as US senator visits island
World
China military holds combat exercises around Taiwan as US senator visits island
China makes second largest Taiwan defense zone incursion this year
World
China makes second largest Taiwan defense zone incursion this year

Britain says ‘inconclusive fighting’ continues in Ukraine’s Donbas and Kherson

Britain says ‘inconclusive fighting’ continues in Ukraine’s Donbas and Kherson
Updated 25 July 2022
Reuters

Britain says ‘inconclusive fighting’ continues in Ukraine’s Donbas and Kherson

Britain says ‘inconclusive fighting’ continues in Ukraine’s Donbas and Kherson
Updated 25 July 2022
Reuters

Inconclusive fighting has continued in both Donbas and Kherson regions in eastern Ukraine, British military intelligence said on Monday.
Russian commanders continue to face a dilemma — whether to resource Russia’s offensive in the east, or to bolster the defense in the west, Britain’s defense ministry said on Twitter.
The ministry added in its regular bulletin that on July 18, the British intelligence identified a Russian military vehicle refit and refurbishment facility near Barvinok, in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, which is 10 kilometers (6.21 miles) from the Ukrainian border.
“At least 300 damaged vehicles were present, including main battle tanks, armored personnel carriers, and general support trucks,” the update added.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Update Russia says Odessa strikes hit Western arms
World
Russia says Odessa strikes hit Western arms
Special Egyptian president, Russian FM hold talks
Middle-East
Egyptian president, Russian FM hold talks

Latest updates

Poor in India can dream says Droupadi Murmu, country’s first tribal president
Poor in India can dream says Droupadi Murmu, country’s first tribal president
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Credit cards not for crypto transactions; Huobi gets approval to operate in Dubai 
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Credit cards not for crypto transactions; Huobi gets approval to operate in Dubai 
Monsha’at Governor appointed as CEO of Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites
Monsha’at Governor appointed as CEO of Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites
China confirms warnings to US on Nancy Pelosi’s possible Taiwan visit
China confirms warnings to US on Nancy Pelosi’s possible Taiwan visit
TASI starts lower following oil price drop: Opening bell
TASI starts lower following oil price drop: Opening bell

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.