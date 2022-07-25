You are here

Electronic platform to promote Arabic language usage across the Kingdom
The King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language unveiled the Linguistic Consultant platform on Monday. (Supplied)
Updated 25 July 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language unveiled the Linguistic Consultant platform on Monday — a digital platform that promotes the use of the Arabic language, and gives free linguistic counseling to all segments of society.

Dr. Abdullah H. Al-Washmi, the acting secretary-general of the academy, stressed the importance of this platform in promoting Arabic, facilitating its uses and exchanges, and providing statistics.

The Saudi minister of culture and chairman of the academy’s board of trustees, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, supported and followed up on the platform, Al-Washmi said.




Dr. Abdullah H. Al-Washmi, the Acting Secretary-General of the King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language. (Supplied)

“The Academy enhances the status of the Arabic language globally, maintains its integrity and supports it in terms of writing, and intensifies its contributions to the development of the scientific and cultural fields; in keeping with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030,” he added.

Al-Washmi said the platform is supporting the implementation of official decisions by mandating the use of Arabic in all areas by constructing an integrated system to provide specialized language services to society.

He added that one of the Linguistic Consultant Platform’s most essential services is to make linguistic knowledge available to individuals and institutions.

All segments of society are offered free linguistic consultations in dictation, grammar, morphology, rhetoric, literature, and general language. Users can ask qualified linguistic consultants about queries, with questions and replies posted on the website, thus building a database that can be consulted to help people improve their Arabic.

The platform uses interactive technology that allows dialogue and discussion of Arabic issues between the service user and provider.

Mohammed Al-Ruwaili, a member of the Abdulrahman Al-Sudairy Cultural Center, described the launch of the Linguistic Consultant platform as a step in the right direction to simplify and promote Arabic in social circles.




Mohammed Al-Ruwaili, a member of the Abdulrahman Al-Sudairy Cultural Center. (Supplied)

Al-Ruwaili, who is a cultural editor at Al-Jazirah Newspaper, commended the academy and its enormous efforts to unify language policies among Arabs. He said Arabic has many opportunities to lead ahead of other languages and that the academy has done a great job promoting it.

The language consultant platform is available at https://almustashar.ksaa.gov.sa/.

