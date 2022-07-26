Australia’s COVID-19 hospital admissions, deaths rise as variant surges

You are here

Nearly 5,600 patients infected with COVID-19 are in hospital. (File/AFP)
  • The COVID-19 flare-up is being driven by the highly infectious BA.4/5 omicron sub-variant, and it is putting severe pressure on hospitals and retirement homes
SYDNEY: Hospital admissions for COVID-19 in Australia have reached a new high for a second straight day, data showed on Tuesday, while the daily death toll rose to its second-highest as an outbreak fueled by a coronavirus sub-variant sweeps the country.
Nearly 5,600 patients infected with COVID-19 are in hospital while 100 new deaths were reported, just short of a record 102 deaths on Saturday.
Nearly 330,000 infections have been reported over the last seven days but authorities say the real numbers could be double that.
“It’s time to come together again and fight: get vaccinated, use a mask in crowds and indoors, and stay home if you’re sick,” said the premier of hard-hit Queensland state, Annastacia Palaszczuk.
The COVID-19 flare-up is being driven by the highly infectious BA.4/5 omicron sub-variant, and it is putting severe pressure on hospitals and retirement homes.
Queensland, battling its worst outbreak in the pandemic, expects its patient numbers to peak in around late August, modelling from the state’s health department showed.
Along with rising hospitalizations, many front-line workers are off sick or in isolation, worsening the crisis.
Hospitals will add beds and shift more staff to front-line duties, Palaszczuk said.
In Victoria state, more than 8 percent of staff in the health sector, or about 10,000 employees, are off sick, Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters.
Like many countries, Australia has ditched its toughest coronavirus precautions and has been living with the virus since early this year.
Authorities are resisting the pressure to reinstate them, including calls from some doctors to make masks mandatory indoors.
Instead, they have urged businesses to let staff work from home and recommended people to get booster shots urgently.
About 71 percent of the eligible population have had boosters compared with 95 percent who had two shots.
In all, the country of nearly 26 million people has reported about 9.2 million COVID-19 cases and 11,300 deaths.

TOKYO: Japan on Tuesday executed a man convicted of killing seven people in a truck ramming and stabbing rampage in Tokyo’s popular Akihabara electronics district in 2008, the justice ministry said.
Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa said Tomohiro Kato had undertaken “meticulous preparation” for the attack and displayed a “strong intent to kill.”
“The death sentence in this case was finalized through sufficient deliberation in court,” he told reporters.
“Based on this fact, I approved the execution after extremely thorough scrutiny.”
Kato went on the stabbing spree on June 8, 2008, telling police: “I came to Akihabara to kill people. It didn’t matter who I’d kill.”
He was arrested on the spot shortly after the attacks, in which he rammed a rented two-ton truck into a crowd of pedestrians before getting out and randomly stabbing people.
“This is a very painful case that led to extremely grave consequences and shocked society,” Furukawa said Tuesday.
Police said Kato documented his deadly journey to Akihabara on Internet bulletin boards, typing messages on a mobile phone from behind the wheel of the truck and complaining of his unstable job and his loneliness.
The son of a banker, Kato grew up in Aomori prefecture in Japan’s north, where he graduated from a top high school.
Prosecutors said Kato’s self-confidence had plummeted after a woman he had chatted with online abruptly stopped emailing him after he sent her a photograph of himself.
His anger against the general public grew when his comments on an Internet bulletin board, including his plans to go on a killing spree, were met with no reaction at all, prosecutors said.
While awaiting trial, Kato wrote to a 56-year-old taxi driver whom he injured in the stabbing spree, expressing his remorse.
The victims “were enjoying their lives, and they had dreams, bright futures, warm families, lovers, friends and colleagues,” Kato wrote according to a copy published in the Shukan Asahi weekly.
And in court, he offered remorse for the attack.
“Please let me use this occasion to apologize,” he said about the bloody rampage that also left 10 people injured.
After the 2008 rampage, Japan banned possession of double-edged knives with blades longer than 5.5 centimeters (about two inches), punishable by up to three years in prison or a 500,000 yen fine.
The attack was Japan’s worst mass killing in seven years and Kato was sentenced to death in 2011, a decision that was upheld by Japan’s top court in 2015.
Kato’s execution is the first in Japan this year and comes after three prisoners were hanged in December 2021. Those executions ended a two-year hiatus and were the first under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s administration.
Japan is one of the few developed countries to retain the death penalty, and public support for capital punishment remains high despite international criticism.
Executions are carried out by hanging, generally long after sentencing. More than 100 people are currently on death row in Japan.
International advocacy groups have denounced the Japanese system, under which death row inmates can wait for their executions for many years in solitary confinement and are only told of their impending death a few hours ahead of time.
But Furukawa defended the death penalty on Tuesday.
The government believes it is “not appropriate” to abolish capital punishment, given “heinous crimes such as mass killings and robbery-murders still repeatedly occur,” he told reporters.
Tuesday’s execution comes on the anniversary of another major stabbing attack — the 2016 Sagamihara rampage at a disabled care facility, in which 19 people were killed.
Japan also carried out the executions of six members of the Aum Shinrikyo cult responsible for the 1995 sarin attack and other crimes on July 26, 2018.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia: The shaken residents of a Vancouver suburb are recovering from a gunman’s hours-long overnight rampage that killed two people and wounded two more before he was shot to death by police.
Authorities initially had said it appeared the attacker was targeting homeless people before dawn Monday, but later said the motive was under investigation. Shootings were reported at a homeless center but also at other sites.
Evidence of the blitz was scattered around Langley, including an overturned bicycle spilling personal possessions onto a street and a shopping cart with someone’s belongings.
Officials said a woman was critically wounded in the first shooting, at midnight at a casino. A man was shot to death at 3 a.m. at a residential complex that provides support for people transitioning out of homelessness. At 5 a.m., the third shooting killed a second man at a bus stop. Then another man was shot in the leg near a highway bypass at 5:45 a.m.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said an emergency response team confronted the gunman far from the fourth attack. Officers fatally shot him, said Ghalib Bhayani, an RCMP superintendent.
Police identified the suspect as Jordan Daniel Goggin, 28, of Surrey, British Columbia.
Authorities said they were working to determine the motive behind the attack. It was not known if the shooter and his victims were acquainted, Bhayani said.
He told reporters that the suspect’s death would be subject to an investigation by the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia, a civilian-led police oversight agency.
The shootings roiled Langley, a town of 29,000 people about 48 kilometers southeast of Vancouver. The town features a variety of shops and restaurants and almost 142 hectares of parks. Many residents moved there for its less expensive housing and commute to Vancouver, the largest city in the province of British Columbia.
Most of the shootings were in downtown Langley. One was in neighboring Langley Township.
After the shooting began, ambulances and police vehicles converged at a mall. The area was cordoned off with yellow police tape and a major intersection was closed. A black tent was set up over one of the crime scenes.
An unmarked police SUV at one of the shooting scenes, near a bus depot, had at least seven bullet holes in the windshield and one through the driver’s window.
Mass shootings are less common in Canada than in the United States. The deadliest gun rampage in Canadian history happened in 2020 when a man disguised as a police officer shot people in their homes and set fires across the province of Nova Scotia, killing 22 people.
The country had overhauled its gun-control laws after an attacker killed 14 women and himself in 1989 at Montreal’s Ecole Polytechnique college.
It is now illegal to possess an unregistered handgun or any kind of rapid-fire weapon in Canada. To purchase a weapon, the country also requires training, a personal risk assessment, two references, spousal notification and criminal record checks.

MASKWACIS, Canada: Pope Francis on Monday apologized for the “evil” inflicted on the Indigenous peoples of Canada on the first day of a visit focused on addressing decades of abuse at Catholic-run residential schools.
The plea for forgiveness from the leader of the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics was met with applause by a crowd of First Nations, Metis and Inuit people in Maskwacis, in western Alberta province — some of whom were taken from their families as children in what has been branded a “cultural genocide.”
“I am sorry,” said the 85-year-old pontiff, who remained seated as he delivered his address at the site of one of the largest of Canada’s infamous residential schools, where Indigenous children were sent as part of a policy of forced assimilation.
“I humbly beg forgiveness for the evil committed by so many Christians against the Indigenous peoples,” said the pope, citing “cultural destruction” and the “physical, verbal, psychological and spiritual abuse” of children over the course of decades.
Francis spoke of his “deep sense of pain and remorse” as he formally acknowledged that “many members of the Church” had cooperated in the abusive system.
As he spoke, the emotion was palpable in Maskwacis, an Indigenous community south of provincial capital Edmonton that was the site of the Ermineskin residential school until it closed in 1975.
Several hundred people, many in traditional clothing, were in attendance, along with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mary Simon, the country’s first Indigenous governor general.
Many lowered their eyes, wiped away tears or leaned on and hugged neighbors, and Indigenous leaders afterwards placed a traditional feathered headdress on the pope.
Counsellors were waiting to provide support to those who may need it, and volunteers had earlier distributed small paper bags for the “collection of tears.”

“The First Nation believes that if you cry, you cry love, you catch the tears on a piece of paper and put it back in this bag,” explained Andre Carrier of the Manitoba Metis Federation.
Later the bags will be burned with a special prayer, “to return the tears of love to the creator,” he said.
From the late 1800s to the 1990s, Canada’s government sent about 150,000 children into 139 residential schools run by the Church, where they were cut off from their families, language and culture.

Many were physically and sexually abused, and thousands are believed to have died of disease, malnutrition or neglect.
During a ceremony performed before the pope spoke in Maskwacis, Indigenous people carried a bright red 50-meter-long banner on which the names — or sometimes only the nicknames — of all the children known to have died were written in white. There were 4,120 of them, officials said.
Since May 2021, more than 1,300 unmarked graves have been discovered at the sites of the former schools, sending shockwaves throughout Canada — which has slowly begun to acknowledge this long, dark chapter in its history.

A delegation of Indigenous peoples traveled to the Vatican in April and met the pope — a precursor to Francis’ trip — after which he formally apologized.
But doing so again on Canadian soil was of huge significance to survivors and their families.
Later in the day, Francis traveled to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church of the First Peoples in Edmonton, one of the city’s oldest churches, for a second speech.
“I can only imagine the effort it must take... even to think about reconciliation,” he said.
“Nothing can ever take away the violation of dignity, the experience of evil, the betrayal of trust. Or take away our own shame, as believers.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was also at the Maskwacis ceremony, said that “reconciliation is the responsibility of all Canadians.”
“No one must ever forget what happened at residential schools across Canada and we must all ensure it never happens again,” he said in a statement.The flight to Edmonton was the longest since 2019 for Francis, who has been suffering from knee pain and was forced to use a wheelchair on the Canada trip.

His frailty was apparent during the visit to the Sacred Heart, as — using a cane — he moved slowly across the dais to bless a statue, before returning to his wheelchair to leave the church.
The papal visit is also a source of controversy for some.
“It means a lot to me” that he came, said Deborah Greyeyes, 71, a member of the Muskeg Lake Cree Nation, the largest Indigenous group in Canada.
“I think we have to forgive, too, at some point,” she told AFP. But “a lot of stuff was taken away from us.”
After a mass before tens of thousands of faithful in Edmonton on Tuesday, Francis will head northwest to an important pilgrimage site, the Lac Sainte Anne.
Following a July 27-29 visit to Quebec City, he will end his trip in Iqaluit, capital of the northern territory of Nunavut and home to the largest Inuit population in Canada, where he will meet again with former residential school students, before returning to Italy.

LAHORE: After three years of repeated attempts to get her digital national identity card, Rubina — a woman from the Pakistani city of Karachi — decided to take her battle to court, winning a landmark victory.
Until then, Pakistanis had not been able to get the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) unless they presented their father’s ID card — an impossibility for many people, including those like Rubina who were raised by single mothers.
The card is vital to vote, access government benefits including public schools and health care, open a bank account or apply for jobs.
“I would turn up there, and be told to bring my father’s card,” said Rubina, 21.
“My mother raised me after my father abandoned us soon after my birth — how could I furnish his identity papers then?“
Rubina’s frustration drove her to file a petition at the high court in Sindh province, which in November ruled that the government agency that oversees the CNIC must issue her a card based on her mother’s citizenship record.
For Rubina, the decision meant she could apply to take over her mother’s job as an attendant in the state education department when her mother retired.

More widely, her case ends the effective exclusion of children of single mothers from the ID card scheme, said Haris Khaleeq, secretary-general of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), a nonprofit.
“Without a CNIC, neither can any public service be accessed, nor can any banking transaction be conducted,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
“In short, one has no rights at all as a citizen.”
The agency in charge of the CNIC, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), has said it is striving to reach people who have so far been excluded.
“The government has a clear policy that people who are supposed to be registered in the database will not be excluded,” said Salman Sufi, head of the prime minister’s Strategic Reforms Unit, which oversees the implementation of federal policy.

’LIKE ALIENS’
Established in 2000, NADRA maintains the nation’s biometric database, and says it has issued some 120 million CNICs to 96 percent of adults in the nation of about 212 million people.
Each card comprises a 13-digit unique ID, a photograph of the person, their signature, and a microchip that contains their iris scans and fingerprints.
Yet millions of people in Pakistan, including women, transgender people, migrant workers and nomadic communities are still without a CNIC.
More than 1 billion people globally have no way of proving their identity, according to the World Bank.
While governments across the world are adopting digital ID systems they say are improving governance, the UN special rapporteur on human rights has said they exclude marginalized groups, and should not be a prerequisite for accessing social protection schemes.
A study of migrant workers in Karachi by HRCP last year showed that women were more likely not to have a CNIC, putting them at risk of destitution if their husband died or left the family.
Children whose parents are not registered are especially vulnerable, as they cannot get birth certificates, and are at greater risk of trafficking and forced labor, HRCP said.
It has recommended more mobile registration units and female staff to help register vulnerable groups, as well as simpler processes and less stringent documentation requirements, which also make it harder for immigrants to apply.
Only half of some 2.8 million Afghan refugees who have lived in Pakistan for decades are registered with the government. There is also a sizable population of unregistered Bengali, Nepali, and Rohingya immigrants in Pakistan.
“A majority of the Bengali-origin Pakistanis do not have CNICs and are living like aliens and illegal migrants in their own country,” Sheikh Feroz, a community leader, told a recent rally to demand CNICs.
NADRA — which has also helped set up digital ID systems in Bangladesh, Kenya and Nigeria — has said it has a dedicated registration department “especially for women, minorities, transgender and unregistered persons.”
The agency said it had several women-only centers, particularly in border provinces, “to overcome the socio-cultural barriers of women hesitating to deal with male staff,” and prioritizes senior citizens and the disabled.
“Everyone will be provided an opportunity to get registered. No group based on their ethnicity, race or religion will be excluded,” said Sufi, from the Strategic Reforms Unit.

DATA THEFT
For those who have a CNIC, privacy violations are a risk.
The CNIC database is accessed by about 300 public and private service providers, from the tax department to the election commission to mobile service providers.
There have been several data breaches, which points to inadequate security, said Nighat Dad, a lawyer and executive director at the Digital Rights Foundation, a nonprofit.
“Women often complain of harassment after their personal information is leaked and is weaponized to blackmail them,” she said.
“Since there is no data protection law, there is no accountability even when personal data such as phone numbers are leaked,” she added.
Data breaches that expose personal data are particularly risky for vulnerable groups such as journalists, activists and religious and ethnic minorities, said Haroon Baloch, senior program manager at Bytes for All, a digital rights group.
“Citizens are not aware of the use of their biometric data,” he said. “The personal data attached with the biometric IDs can be misused, with serious privacy implications not just for the individual, but also their family.”
NADRA officials have rejected accusations that the data has been compromised, saying the database has a multi-layer security system “which makes hacking impossible.”
The government will roll out a data privacy policy “very soon,” said Sufi, with adequate safeguards for data protection, and “punishment in case of breach of privacy or data theft.”
For Rubina, who could not even get a COVID-19 vaccine without a CNIC, simply getting the ID is half the battle won.
“I am happy that others will not suffer like me,” she said.
 

 

DALLAS: A 37-year-old woman fired several gunshots, apparently at the ceiling, inside of Dallas’ Love Field Airport on Monday before an officer shot and wounded her, authorities said.
The woman was dropped off at the airport at about 11 a.m., walked inside near the ticketing counters and entered a bathroom, Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia said at a news conference. She emerged wearing a hooded sweatshirt or some other clothing that she hadn’t arrived in, pulled a gun and fired several shots, apparently at the ceiling, he said.
“At this point, we don’t know where exactly the individual was aiming,” Garcia said.
An officer nearby shot the woman in her “lower extremities,” wounding her and enabling her to be taken into custody, Garcia said. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Emergency responders gather near the main entrance at Dallas Love Field in Dallas, Monday, July 25, 2022. (AP)

“No other individuals were injured in this event other than the suspect,” Garcia said.
Police later identified the woman as Portia Odufuwa, 37, and did not speculate as to her motive.
“We wanted to ensure that our community knows that this is not an active situation,” the chief said.
Karen Warner told The Dallas Morning News that she was checking in for her flight when she heard a loud argument about 20 feet (6 meters) behind her, followed by a gunshot. Then she started running.
“I heard about 10 more shots while I was running away,” said Warner, who couldn’t discern what the argument was about.
Love Field, which is one of the Dallas-Fort Worth area’s two major airports, suspended airport operations after the shooting but said at around 3:45 p.m. that they had resumed. The Federal Aviation Administration held up flights for a couple of hours while police investigated, but flights were cleared to resume around mid-afternoon.
A spokesman for Southwest Airlines, which uses Love Field as a hub, said the airline canceled most of its flights that were scheduled to depart or arrive at Love Field before 6 p.m. CDT. Southwest canceled 85 flights at Love Field on Monday, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.
The shooting wasn’t the first violent incident at the airport.
In 2016, a police officer shot and wounded a man outside of Love Field after police said he advanced toward the officer with large landscaping rocks in his hands after battering his ex-girlfriend’s car with a traffic cone and rocks as she dropped him off at the airport.

