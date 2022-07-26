You are here

Crypto Moves — Ethereum and Bitcoin fall; Yuga Labs may face legal action

Crypto Moves — Ethereum and Bitcoin fall; Yuga Labs may face legal action
Bitcoin fell by 3.54 percent (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Tuesday, falling by 3.54 percent to $21,100.51 as of 8:30 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,424.45 falling by 6.54 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Apecoin and NFT sales may expose Yuga Labs to a class-action lawsuit

Yuga Labs has been accused of inflating the price of its non-fungible tokens by using celebrity endorsers, Bitcoin.com reported.

Currently, no official class-action lawsuit has been filed against Yuga Labs, according to court records.

It is currently seeking investors who lost money on Yuga Labs tokens or NFTs between April 2022 and June 2022, according to Scott+Scott’s website.

According to the accusations, Yuga Labs uses apecoin, a cryptocurrency associated with the Otherside metaverse and Bored Ape Yacht Club.

A threat to the NFT community was discussed in Yuga Labs’ last tweet, but the company has not commented on the accusations originating from Scott+Scott’s website.

Yuga Labs tweeted on July 18, 2022: “Our security team has been tracking a persistent threat group that targets the NFT community.”

“We believe that they may soon be launching a coordinated attack targeting multiple communities via compromised social media accounts. Please be vigilant and stay safe,” the tweet added.

Through a class action lawsuit brought by Scott+Scott, Yuga Labs’ investors are seeking restitution for losses incurred from Yuga Labs tokens and NFT purchases, the law firm’s website said.

Crypto exchange Coinbase faces SEC probe over securities  

The US Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether Coinbase improperly let Americans trade digital assets that should have been registered as securities, Bloomberg News reported.

A Coinbase spokesperson told Reuters the company does not list securities on its platform, while the regulator declined to comment on the report.

The company’s legal head Paul Grewal said Coinbase will engage with the SEC on the matter. 

“We are confident that our rigorous diligence process — a process the SEC has already reviewed — keeps securities off our platform,” Grewal said.

The SEC’s scrutiny has increased ever since the crypto trading platform expanded the number of tokens in which it offers trading, according to Bloomberg. 

The probe by the SEC’s enforcement unit predates its investigation into an alleged insider trading scheme that was revealed last week.

In the first insider trading case involving cryptocurrency, US prosecutors had charged Ishan Wahi, a former product manager at Coinbase, for sharing confidential information about forthcoming announcements of new cryptocurrency assets that Coinbase would allow users to trade through its exchange.

In related civil charges, the regulator alleged that Wahi’s brother Nikhil Wahi and their friend Sameer Ramani purchased and sold at least 25 crypto assets for a profit, nine of which the agency identified as securities.

The SEC had declined to confirm at the time whether it would pursue action against Coinbase for listing the tokens deemed securities in the complaint.

The cryptocurrency platform has previously asked the regulator to develop rules that work for digital asset securities.

 

RIYADH: SEDCO Capital REIT Fund’s board has approved acquiring two income-generating real estate assets worth SR700 million ($187 million), located in Riyadh and Jeddah.

This acquisition will be covered by new units and by using banking facilities in accordance with the Fund’s terms and conditions, according to a bourse filing.

The Fund expects that this acquisition will positively impact its overall performance, as it seeks to add value to its portfolio, as well as its unitholders.

Developing nations seek to overcome energy, currency crises
DHAKA, Bangladesh: Business leaders and officials from eight developing nations meeting in Bangladesh on Tuesday said more cooperation was needed among them to overcome dwindling foreign currency reserves, a growing energy crisis and supply chain disruptions.
Representatives from Egypt, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Turkey and Bangladesh under the banner of D-8, or developing eight countries, were discussing alternative trade financing such as cross currency swap, barter and blockchain to address their foreign currency reserves vulnerabilities, according to organizers.
Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen said the group, with a $5 trillion economy among its members, was working to implement a free trade agreement while also increasing the volume of trade.
Organizers said the participants were exploring ways to boost energy security with members such as Iran and Nigeria among the world’s top oil producers.
Bangladesh, a nation of 160 million people and the world’s 41st largest economy, has suspended operations in diesel-run power plants to ease pressure on the cost of imports. The country’s central bank has also taken measures to reduce the imports of luxury goods amid shortages of dollars in banks.
“Due to ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and key global economic developments, every member country is experiencing foreign reserve and currency vulnerabilities, supply chain disruptions, inflation, energy and food security risks, and therefore should take precautionary measures to prepare for business beyond the usual,” said Sheikh Fazle Fahim, president of the D-8 Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Momen said the group should tap into its young workforce. “We have over 200 million young people, youth. And in addition, we have a lot of women entrepreneurs that are coming up.”
D-8 was established in Istanbul in 1997 to engage in economic cooperation and improve member states’ position in the global economy.

Egypt In-Focus — Food security agreement discussed; IPO Market cap down; Solar and wind power expanding
CAIRO: Egypt and Jordan discussed food security ties on Monday, while the Egyptian exchange market experienced some downturns. Also, the Egyptian renewable energy sector is growing as additional projects have been added. 

Economy

The Egyptian and Jordanian ministers of industry, trade, and supply met on Monday to discuss their agreement regarding food security issues in both countries, reported Egypt Today.

In collaboration with the private sector, they aim to develop their logistics services with one another to ensure food security for both Egypt and Jordan, the Jordanian Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply said in a statement.

IPO watch

The Egyptian exchange market, known as EGX, closed yesterday’s session with a 1.87 billion Egyptian pound ($98.8 million) loss in market capital.

Foreign organizations seem to be uncertain about their stocks in the EGX, as they sold 224.3 million Egyptian pounds of their stock on Monday.

In contrast, Egyptian and Arab organizations bought 204.5 million Egyptian pounds and 18.55 million Egyptian pounds worth of stocks respectively, reported Egypt Today.

Energy

Egypt is the leading Arab country in solar and wind power generation, according to a statement by the Egyptian cabinet.

Additionally, Egypt plans to continue expanding its renewable energy sector, through adding 3.3 Gigawatts of wind and solar power projects, reaching 6.8 GW by 2024, reported Al Ahram.  

TASI edges up on the back of higher investor sentiment: Closing bell
RIYADH: Stocks rose at the end of Tuesday’s trading session, as oil prices returned to the uptrend, and investor sentiment improved on the eve of earnings announcements.

TASI closed 0.76 percent higher at 11,964, while the parallel market, Nomu, finished 1.17 percent lower at 20,791.

Saudi oil giant Aramco was up 0.52 percent, while Saudi National Bank, one of the Kingdom’s biggest lenders, added 1.02 percent.

Saudi British Bank gained 1.45 percent, while the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi, gained 0.34 percent.

Development Works Food Co. rose 10 percent, leading the gainers since the opening, while United Cooperative Assurance Co. dropped 10 percent, continuing its downward trend.

BinDawood Holding Co. rose 0.12 percent, following its acquisition of 62 percent of International Applications Trading Co.

Saudi health provider Tibbiyah was down 0.78 percent, after it formed a joint venture with European Unilabs to offer diagnostic imaging services.

Yamama Cement Co. added 2.33 percent, after it reported a profit decline of 9 percent, to SR120 million ($32 million) in the first half of 2022.

Saudi petrochemicals maker Sipchem, climbed 2.77 percent, following an 89 percent jump in profits to SR2.34 billion in the first half of 2022.

Brent crude increased to $106.96 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate hit $98.60 a barrel, as of 3:15 p.m. Saudi time.

 

Saudi-listed Yanbu Cement's profits down 25% on lower sales
RIYADH: Saudi-listed Yanbu Cement Co., one of the Kingdom’s largest cement producers, reported a profit decline of 25 percent for the first half of 2022, due to a drop in sales.

Net income went down to SR87 million ($23 million) from SR115 million in the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

Along with the profit drop, the Jeddah-based firm saw its revenue fall slightly from SR535 million to SR480 million year-on-year.

This came as lower sales value and quantity ate from profit in addition to an increase in general and administrative expenses, the cement producer said.

