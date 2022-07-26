You are here

  • Home
  • China In-Focus — Stocks rebound; Asian giant certifies new civil helicopter; Brazil may export corn to China

China In-Focus — Stocks rebound; Asian giant certifies new civil helicopter; Brazil may export corn to China

China In-Focus — Stocks rebound; Asian giant certifies new civil helicopter; Brazil may export corn to China
The CSI300 index rose 0.9 percent to 4,250.82 at the end of the morning session (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vm5v5

Updated 26 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

China In-Focus — Stocks rebound; Asian giant certifies new civil helicopter; Brazil may export corn to China

China In-Focus — Stocks rebound; Asian giant certifies new civil helicopter; Brazil may export corn to China
Updated 26 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: China stocks rebounded on Tuesday as real estate developers continued to rise on news that Beijing was planning to set up a fund to aid the troubled industry.

The CSI300 index rose 0.9 percent to 4,250.82 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8 percent to 3,276.71.

The Hang Seng index added 1.5 percent to 20,868.29. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.5 percent to 7,182.28.

China certifies new civil helicopter jointly developed with Airbus

China has certified the use of a helicopter jointly developed by a state-run company and Airbus, state-controlled media reported on Tuesday.

The AC352, developed by Aviation Industry Corporation of China and Airbus, is the locally produced variant of the Airbus H175, which has been in service since 2015 outside China and is designed to perform search and rescue, emergency medical services and law enforcement missions.

A certification ceremony was held in Harbin on Tuesday, CCTV reported.

The companies, in 2014 signed a joint production agreement for 1,000 AC352s.

The helicopter is powered by the turboshaft WZ16 engine, developed by state-run engine-maker Aero Engine Corporation of China and Safran Helicopter Engines. It was the first helicopter engine certified by both Chinese and European authorities.

China is also in the process of certifying for use its C919 aircraft, the first homegrown narrowbody jet designed to challenge Airbus and Boeing. 

Brazil may export corn to China in the second half

Brazilian and Chinese officials are re-discussing a trade protocol so that Brazil can ship corn to China sooner than intended, Brazilian Agriculture Minister Marcos Montes said on Monday.

Montes said the successful revision of the protocol would allow Brazilian corn to be exported to China in the second half of the year as opposed to next year, as was agreed earlier with Beijing officials.

Montes said Brazil is harvesting a large second corn crop, adding the Chinese are keen to import the Brazilian product.

“It will be discussed in the coming days whether we will be able to export the current corn crop,” Montes said, adding discussions to revise the protocol had taken place earlier on Monday.

“They want it right away,” Montes said, referring to China’s appetite for Brazil’s production of the current season.

 

(With input from Reuters)

 

Topics: China in-focus

Related

Update China In-Focus — Stocks fall; BRI spending dips in H1; Central Bank assures privacy in using digital yuan
Business & Economy
China In-Focus — Stocks fall; BRI spending dips in H1; Central Bank assures privacy in using digital yuan
China In-Focus — Three-tier data strategy to avoid US delistings; China Evergrande CEO, CFO step down
Business & Economy
China In-Focus — Three-tier data strategy to avoid US delistings; China Evergrande CEO, CFO step down

Saudi Tourism Development Fund launches digital portal for easy access to financing  

Saudi Tourism Development Fund launches digital portal for easy access to financing  
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Tourism Development Fund launches digital portal for easy access to financing  

Saudi Tourism Development Fund launches digital portal for easy access to financing  
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Development Fund has launched a digital platform to offer easy access to financing solutions within the tourism sector while facilitating procedures and completion of work.

The new portal will provide appropriate financing solutions for investors, entrepreneurs and establishments in all projects, enabling them to register through the commercial registry automatically without the need to fill in data, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

This comes as part of the fund’s commitment to stimulate and support tourism investment through providing opportunities that support the growth and expansion of the sector’s facilities, it added. 

Topics: saudi tourism dvelopment fund Investment

Related

Saudi Tourism Development Fund, Ennismore to establish $400m hospitality investment fund 
Business & Economy
Saudi Tourism Development Fund, Ennismore to establish $400m hospitality investment fund 
Saudi Tourism Development Fund approves tourism projects worth $400m
Business & Economy
Saudi Tourism Development Fund approves tourism projects worth $400m

Saudi investment firm SEDCO to acquire two properties worth $187m

Saudi investment firm SEDCO to acquire two properties worth $187m
Updated 12 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi investment firm SEDCO to acquire two properties worth $187m

Saudi investment firm SEDCO to acquire two properties worth $187m
Updated 12 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: SEDCO Capital REIT Fund’s board has approved acquiring two income-generating real estate assets worth SR700 million ($187 million), located in Riyadh and Jeddah.

This acquisition will be covered by new units and by using banking facilities in accordance with the Fund’s terms and conditions, according to a bourse filing.

The Fund expects that this acquisition will positively impact its overall performance, as it seeks to add value to its portfolio, as well as its unitholders.

Topics: SEDCO

Related

SEDCO Holding cuts stake in Saudi Nahdi to 35% post listing
Business & Economy
SEDCO Holding cuts stake in Saudi Nahdi to 35% post listing

Developing nations seek to overcome energy, currency crises

Developing nations seek to overcome energy, currency crises
Updated 36 min 32 sec ago
AP

Developing nations seek to overcome energy, currency crises

Developing nations seek to overcome energy, currency crises
  • Organizers said the participants were exploring ways to boost energy security
  • Bangladesh has suspended operations in diesel-run power plants to ease pressure on the cost of imports
Updated 36 min 32 sec ago
AP

DHAKA, Bangladesh: Business leaders and officials from eight developing nations meeting in Bangladesh on Tuesday said more cooperation was needed among them to overcome dwindling foreign currency reserves, a growing energy crisis and supply chain disruptions.
Representatives from Egypt, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Turkey and Bangladesh under the banner of D-8, or developing eight countries, were discussing alternative trade financing such as cross currency swap, barter and blockchain to address their foreign currency reserves vulnerabilities, according to organizers.
Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen said the group, with a $5 trillion economy among its members, was working to implement a free trade agreement while also increasing the volume of trade.
Organizers said the participants were exploring ways to boost energy security with members such as Iran and Nigeria among the world’s top oil producers.
Bangladesh, a nation of 160 million people and the world’s 41st largest economy, has suspended operations in diesel-run power plants to ease pressure on the cost of imports. The country’s central bank has also taken measures to reduce the imports of luxury goods amid shortages of dollars in banks.
“Due to ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and key global economic developments, every member country is experiencing foreign reserve and currency vulnerabilities, supply chain disruptions, inflation, energy and food security risks, and therefore should take precautionary measures to prepare for business beyond the usual,” said Sheikh Fazle Fahim, president of the D-8 Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Momen said the group should tap into its young workforce. “We have over 200 million young people, youth. And in addition, we have a lot of women entrepreneurs that are coming up.”
D-8 was established in Istanbul in 1997 to engage in economic cooperation and improve member states’ position in the global economy.

Topics: Bangladesh Business leaders D-8 Egypt Malaysia

Related

Update Bangladesh, not Jordan, was final stop of crashed Ukraine cargo in Greece: says Amman
World
Bangladesh, not Jordan, was final stop of crashed Ukraine cargo in Greece: says Amman

Egypt In-Focus — Food security agreement discussed; IPO Market cap down; Solar and wind power expanding

Egypt In-Focus — Food security agreement discussed; IPO Market cap down; Solar and wind power expanding
Updated 45 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt In-Focus — Food security agreement discussed; IPO Market cap down; Solar and wind power expanding

Egypt In-Focus — Food security agreement discussed; IPO Market cap down; Solar and wind power expanding
Updated 45 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: Egypt and Jordan discussed food security ties on Monday, while the Egyptian exchange market experienced some downturns. Also, the Egyptian renewable energy sector is growing as additional projects have been added. 

Economy

The Egyptian and Jordanian ministers of industry, trade, and supply met on Monday to discuss their agreement regarding food security issues in both countries, reported Egypt Today.

In collaboration with the private sector, they aim to develop their logistics services with one another to ensure food security for both Egypt and Jordan, the Jordanian Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply said in a statement.

IPO watch

The Egyptian exchange market, known as EGX, closed yesterday’s session with a 1.87 billion Egyptian pound ($98.8 million) loss in market capital.

Foreign organizations seem to be uncertain about their stocks in the EGX, as they sold 224.3 million Egyptian pounds of their stock on Monday.

In contrast, Egyptian and Arab organizations bought 204.5 million Egyptian pounds and 18.55 million Egyptian pounds worth of stocks respectively, reported Egypt Today.

Energy

Egypt is the leading Arab country in solar and wind power generation, according to a statement by the Egyptian cabinet.

Additionally, Egypt plans to continue expanding its renewable energy sector, through adding 3.3 Gigawatts of wind and solar power projects, reaching 6.8 GW by 2024, reported Al Ahram.  

Topics: egypt in-focus Jordan

Related

Egypt In-Focus — Cairo’s hotel sector’s occupancy rate almost doubles in Q2; Cabinet gives green light to military IPOs
Business & Economy
Egypt In-Focus — Cairo’s hotel sector’s occupancy rate almost doubles in Q2; Cabinet gives green light to military IPOs
Egypt In-Focus — PMI sees its biggest slump in 2 years; trade balance deficit falls by 53% 
Business & Economy
Egypt In-Focus — PMI sees its biggest slump in 2 years; trade balance deficit falls by 53% 

TASI edges up on the back of higher investor sentiment: Closing bell

TASI edges up on the back of higher investor sentiment: Closing bell
Updated 26 July 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI edges up on the back of higher investor sentiment: Closing bell

TASI edges up on the back of higher investor sentiment: Closing bell
Updated 26 July 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Stocks rose at the end of Tuesday’s trading session, as oil prices returned to the uptrend, and investor sentiment improved on the eve of earnings announcements.

TASI closed 0.76 percent higher at 11,964, while the parallel market, Nomu, finished 1.17 percent lower at 20,791.

Saudi oil giant Aramco was up 0.52 percent, while Saudi National Bank, one of the Kingdom’s biggest lenders, added 1.02 percent.

Saudi British Bank gained 1.45 percent, while the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi, gained 0.34 percent.

Development Works Food Co. rose 10 percent, leading the gainers since the opening, while United Cooperative Assurance Co. dropped 10 percent, continuing its downward trend.

BinDawood Holding Co. rose 0.12 percent, following its acquisition of 62 percent of International Applications Trading Co.

Saudi health provider Tibbiyah was down 0.78 percent, after it formed a joint venture with European Unilabs to offer diagnostic imaging services.

Yamama Cement Co. added 2.33 percent, after it reported a profit decline of 9 percent, to SR120 million ($32 million) in the first half of 2022.

Saudi petrochemicals maker Sipchem, climbed 2.77 percent, following an 89 percent jump in profits to SR2.34 billion in the first half of 2022.

Brent crude increased to $106.96 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate hit $98.60 a barrel, as of 3:15 p.m. Saudi time.

 

Topics: TASI Tadawul Saudi stock shares

Related

TASI rises as investors look ahead to more earnings results: Opening bell
Business & Economy
TASI rises as investors look ahead to more earnings results: Opening bell
TASI drops as oil prices continue to fluctuate: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI drops as oil prices continue to fluctuate: Closing bell

Latest updates

Britain begins drought planning after record heatwave
Britain begins drought planning after record heatwave
Saudi Cabinet approves maritime transport cooperation agreement with Iraq
Saudi Cabinet approves maritime transport cooperation agreement with Iraq
KSrelief signs cooperation memorandum with British foreign office
KSrelief signs cooperation memorandum with British foreign office
Arab films announced as part of Venice Film Festival lineup
Arab films announced as part of Venice Film Festival lineup
Egypt e-commerce fashion platform TFK raises $2.6m in seed funding round
Egypt e-commerce fashion platform TFK raises $2.6m in seed funding round

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.