Saudi Paper Manufacturing set to deliver positive results in Q3: CEO

RIYADH: Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. is expected to deliver positive results in the third quarter after a solid second-quarter performance — the company's fourteenth consecutive quarter of positive results, CEO Yousseri El Bishry told Argaam.
Earlier this week, the company announced its second-quarter result, reporting a net profit increase of 39 percent to SR21 million ($5.6 million). This is in comparison to SR15 million net profit that the company announced in the prior-year period. While its first-half profit increased 18 percent to SR34 million, from SR29 million in the previous year period.
While profits rose in the second quarter, El Bishry said that the company’s sales fell 25 percent due to global supply chain issues in the second quarter of the year.
The CEO also added that the demand for SPMC’s products remains high, leading the company to invest in new production lines to meet the market needs.
SPMC entered into large-scale agreements worth SR112 million to buy pulp from major suppliers and manufacturers; the material has been received since January, El Bishry added.
China In-Focus — Stocks rebound; Asian giant certifies new civil helicopter; Brazil may export corn to China
Updated 14 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: China stocks rebounded on Tuesday as real estate developers continued to rise on news that Beijing was planning to set up a fund to aid the troubled industry.
The CSI300 index rose 0.9 percent to 4,250.82 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8 percent to 3,276.71.
The Hang Seng index added 1.5 percent to 20,868.29. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.5 percent to 7,182.28.
China certifies new civil helicopter jointly developed with Airbus
China has certified the use of a helicopter jointly developed by a state-run company and Airbus, state-controlled media reported on Tuesday.
The AC352, developed by Aviation Industry Corporation of China and Airbus, is the locally produced variant of the Airbus H175, which has been in service since 2015 outside China and is designed to perform search and rescue, emergency medical services and law enforcement missions.
A certification ceremony was held in Harbin on Tuesday, CCTV reported.
The companies, in 2014 signed a joint production agreement for 1,000 AC352s.
The helicopter is powered by the turboshaft WZ16 engine, developed by state-run engine-maker Aero Engine Corporation of China and Safran Helicopter Engines. It was the first helicopter engine certified by both Chinese and European authorities.
China is also in the process of certifying for use its C919 aircraft, the first homegrown narrowbody jet designed to challenge Airbus and Boeing.
Brazil may export corn to China in the second half
Brazilian and Chinese officials are re-discussing a trade protocol so that Brazil can ship corn to China sooner than intended, Brazilian Agriculture Minister Marcos Montes said on Monday.
Montes said the successful revision of the protocol would allow Brazilian corn to be exported to China in the second half of the year as opposed to next year, as was agreed earlier with Beijing officials.
Montes said Brazil is harvesting a large second corn crop, adding the Chinese are keen to import the Brazilian product.
“It will be discussed in the coming days whether we will be able to export the current corn crop,” Montes said, adding discussions to revise the protocol had taken place earlier on Monday.
“They want it right away,” Montes said, referring to China’s appetite for Brazil’s production of the current season.
Commodities Update — Gold edges up; Corn at one-week high; Copper rises on supply risk
Updated 24 min 29 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday on the back of a weaker dollar, but were stuck in a tight range as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of a possible aggressive US interest rate hike.
Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,721.29 per ounce, as of 0500 GMT. US gold futures gained 0.1 percent to $1,720.30 per ounce.
The dollar slipped for a fourth straight session, down 0.1 percent against its rivals, making gold less expensive for buyers holding other currencies.
Silver rises
Spot silver rose 0.4 percent to $18.48 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.6 percent to $883.98.
Palladium climbed 0.2 percent to $2,012.50.
Corn climbs 2 percent, hits one-week high
Chicago corn jumped more than 2 percent on Tuesday, with prices climbing to their highest in a week, while soybeans rose 1.8 percent after a US government report showed the declining condition of both crops.
Wheat gained more ground after a Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian port of Odesa over the weekend raised doubts about the implementation of an agreement to open a corridor for Ukrainian grain exports.
The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 2.3 percent at $5.97-1/4 a bushel, as of 0356 GMT, after hitting its highest since July 19 at $5.99-1/2 a bushel.
Soybeans added 1.8 percent to $13.70-1/4 a bushel and wheat gained 1.9 percent at $7.84-1/4 a bushel.
Copper rises
Copper prices rose on Tuesday, as supply risks flagged by major producers offset demand concerns, while a softening dollar made the metal cheaper for holders of other currencies.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 1.5 percent to $7,591 a ton by 0356 GMT, while the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 2.1 percent to $8,640.86 a ton.
Ajlan & Bros signs $200m deals during Saudi-Kazakhstan Summit
Updated 37 min 5 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel
JEDDAH: Saudi conglomerate Ajlan & Bros Holding Group has signed cooperation agreements worth $200 million with a trade delegation at the Saudi-Kazakhstan Summit led by Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on July 24.
According to a top company executive, the agreements involved interests in agriculture and clean energy sectors.
“We have signed a couple of agreements in red meat importing, sodium syrup manufacturing, and exploring the field of environment protection and rare metals,” Ajlan Al-Ajlan, the deputy CEO of Ajlan & Bros Holding Group, told Arab News.
US business interests
Coinciding with US President Biden’s visit to the Kingdom last week, the company signed three memoranda of understanding worth $2.1 billion with American companies Specialty RTP, Solar Edge and Lightbeam.
“We have considered that we are going to partner with international players that have successfully implemented their technology and know-how globally to bring them to the region and grow here,” said Al-Ajlan.
Our strategy with these companies is to have a joint venture. Al-Ajlan aims to place these joint ventures in the Kingdom and extend its services to the region as phase two.
“We signed agreements with Speciality RTP, focusing on providing non-metallic pipes in the oil and gas sector, as they have a proven record on approving the pipes industry by providing a unique technology,” said Al-Ajlan.
According to Al-Ajlan, the global market size of metallic pipes is $36 billion, growing by 28 percent annually.
“We believe that there is a demand in the Gulf Cooperation Council region and Saudi in particular, and we aim to be a leading player in that by localizing the technology, transferring the know-how, and creating jobs in the Kingdom,” he added.
Ongoing projects
The group is currently implementing a major water desalination project in partnership with global energy company ENGIE and contracting firm Nesma, which will be fully operational in the first quarter of 2024.
The plant is located in Jubail with a production capacity of 570,000 cubic meters per day. The project will be based on reverse osmosis technology and supply desalinated water to Riyadh and Qassim. It will also include a 60 megawatt-peak capacity solar photovoltaic facility.
The project will cost around SR2.6 billion ($690 million) to be built and operated by the consortium for 25 years from the commercial operation date.
In 2021, the group acquired a flour milling firm in partnership with Al Rajhi International for Investment, National Agricultural Development Co. and OLAM International Limited for a total value of SR2.1 billion.
“The group will operate the mill from Riyadh, Jazan and Hail with a capacity of 1.3 million tons of flour processing,” said Al-Ajlan.
Investments in Egypt
The group signed agreements worth about $5 billion in June with Egyptian partners in various sectors.
The deal included eight investment partnership agreements with Sami Saad Holding, Triangle Group, Magrabi Agriculture, and Pharco Pharmaceuticals, to name a few. The consortium will develop, finance, and operate a multi-purpose terminal inside Damietta Port.
“We have been in Egypt for more than a decade as part of our diverse growth plan in energy, infrastructure and agriculture sectors,” said Al-Ajlan.
Funding plans
The group is keen to ally with leading players in each sector to enhance their financial capacity, including financial institutions.
“All of our agreements for our megaprojects are joint ventures where our partners will also have skin in the game,” he said.
However, a lot of their finances are backed through the group’s existing businesses, said Al-Ajlan.
Retail business
Ajlan & Bros Group is one of the leading companies specializing in traditional and off-the-shelf clothing products in Saudi Arabia and the GCC region.
Founded in 1979, the group developed from a small shop in Riyadh into a dynamic company capable of delivering its products to many countries worldwide.
“We have been dominating the GCC market with a great market share; we are continuing to provide the best products to the market,” Al-Ajlan Al-Ajlansaid.
Gold exploration
The retailer is exploring a new sector of mining and gold exploration.
“We are still in the establishment phase, and we are going to move forward with our international partner,” he said.
The Riyadh-based company will invest $13 billion with the Saudi National Industrial Development and Logistics Program over the next 10 years.
“The group aims to enter a market where its metal value exceeds SR5 trillion; a lot of opportunities haven’t been tapped yet,” he said.
According to Al-Ajlan, the group partnered with Valcambi, a Swiss leader in precious metals refining, to explore the precious metal in the Kingdom.
The partnership involves establishing a $2 billion refinery to be built in phases. The first phase is worth $300 million to be fully operational by the end of 2024, with a production capacity of 250 tons of gold annually.
Aside from that, the group also signed a cooperation agreement on June 17 with a unit of China’s Jilong Gold Mining to establish a joint venture that carries out gold exploration in the Kingdom.
According to a statement, the joint venture is the first to establish a gold exploration company based in Riyadh.