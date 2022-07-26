You are here

  • Home
  • Russia plays down Jewish Agency flap, raps Israel on Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russia plays down Jewish Agency flap, raps Israel on Ukraine

Russia plays down Jewish Agency flap, raps Israel on Ukraine
A Russian immigrant to Israel is embraced by well-wishers as she arrives at Israel’s Ben Gurion airport in this file photo taken on May 5, 2008. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n92v7

Updated 23 sec ago
Reuters

Russia plays down Jewish Agency flap, raps Israel on Ukraine

Russia plays down Jewish Agency flap, raps Israel on Ukraine
  • Relations between the two countries have become strained in recent months, after Israel condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Updated 23 sec ago
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that it is up to the Ministry of Justice to decide whether the country’s branch of the Jewish Agency, which helps Jews emigrate to Israel, should be dissolved, and hit out at Israel’s stance over the Ukraine conflict.
Relations between the two countries have become strained in recent months, after Israel condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and summoned the Russian ambassador over comments made by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
In an interview on Russian TV, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Israel’s leadership had taken a biased, anti-Russian stance on the conflict, and dismissed suggestions that her department had a hand in proceedings against the Jewish Agency.
“It’s a question for the Ministry of Justice, that’s the information I have. It definitely is a legal matter,” Zakharova said when asked about the fate of the organization.
“Unfortunately, in recent months we have heard, at the level of statements, completely unconstructive and, most importantly, biased rhetoric from Tel-Aviv. It has been completely incomprehensible and strange to us,” Zakharova said.
The Ministry of Justice earlier requested the liquidation of the Russian branch of the Agency. Authorities have alleged breaches of privacy laws by the Agency, and are expected to present more details before a Russian court on Thursday.
The remarks appeared to signal an effort by Moscow to distance itself from the case, which has stirred worries in Israel about a crisis with Russia, home to a large Jewish community and the big power with clout in next-door Syria.
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who as foreign minister in March condemned Russian actions in Ukraine, said in a statement on Sunday that a closing of the Agency branch would be “grave, with ramifications for (bilateral) relations.”
But on Tuesday, Lapid’s office said that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin had exchanged “written greetings.” The office did not immediately expand on that correspondence.
Lapid has put a team of Israeli jurists on standby to fly out to resolve the Agency issue, once Moscow agrees to admits them. As of Tuesday morning, they had not departed. Israel’s immigration minister voiced hope they would not prove crucial.
“We will resolve this matter through the diplomatic channel, even if they (delegates) do not go,” the minister, Pnina Tamano-Shata, told Ynet TV.
There are 600,000 Russians eligible to immigrate to Israel, she said, adding that there had been a rise in applications since the Russian justice ministry’s announcement about the Agency, which is based in Jerusalem and is the world’s largest Jewish non-profit organization.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Israel

Related

Closing Jewish Agency would hurt Israel-Russia ties: Lapid
Middle-East
Closing Jewish Agency would hurt Israel-Russia ties: Lapid
Israel lashes out at Russia over chief envoy’s Nazism remarks
Middle-East
Israel lashes out at Russia over chief envoy’s Nazism remarks

Taiwan practices repelling Chinese sea invasion in war games

Taiwan practices repelling Chinese sea invasion in war games
Updated 26 July 2022
AFP

Taiwan practices repelling Chinese sea invasion in war games

Taiwan practices repelling Chinese sea invasion in war games
  • Democratic Taiwan lives under constant threat of being invaded by China
  • Beijing’s saber-rattling has increased considerably since President Tsai Ing-wen took office in 2016
Updated 26 July 2022
AFP

TAIPEI: Taiwan simulated intercepting Chinese attacks from the sea in annual war games on Tuesday, with President Tsai Ing-wen hailing the military’s “determination” as she watched from onboard a destroyer.
Democratic Taiwan lives under constant threat of being invaded by China, which views the self-ruled island as part of its territory to be seized by force if necessary.
On the second day of the island’s largest annual war drills, Tsai, dressed in military fatigues, boarded the Kee Lung class destroyer to supervise a live-fire drill off Taiwan’s eastern coast.
Fighter jets and warships set off various types of missiles aimed at intercepting “a group of enemy ships,” the military said.
Anti-submarine rockets and depth bombs were also discharged and a Dutch-built Sword Dragon class submarine practiced an emergency ascent, it added.
“The precise and solid exercise carried out by everyone just then demonstrates the capabilities and determination of the Republic of China’s military to protect our home and defend our country,” Tsai said in a message broadcast to the ship, using Taiwan’s formal name.
Beijing’s saber-rattling has increased considerably since Tsai took office in 2016, as she rejects its stance that the island is part of China.
This year’s five-day “Han Kuang” (Han Glory) war drills have incorporated lessons from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has heightened fears of a Chinese assault on the island.
CIA chief Bill Burns said last week Beijing appeared determined to use force in Taiwan, with Russia’s experience in Ukraine affecting its calculations on when and how — not whether — to invade.
The Taiwan Strait, the narrow waterway separating the island from mainland China, is often a flashpoint between the two sides, with Beijing maintaining it is not international waters.

Topics: Taiwan China

Related

China confirms warnings to US on Nancy Pelosi’s possible Taiwan visit
World
China confirms warnings to US on Nancy Pelosi’s possible Taiwan visit
‘Missile alert’: Taiwan holds air-raid exercise amid China tension
World
‘Missile alert’: Taiwan holds air-raid exercise amid China tension

Widespread condemnation of Myanmar’s execution of prisoners

Widespread condemnation of Myanmar’s execution of prisoners
Updated 26 July 2022

Widespread condemnation of Myanmar’s execution of prisoners

Widespread condemnation of Myanmar’s execution of prisoners
Updated 26 July 2022
BANGKOK: International outrage over Myanmar’s execution of four political prisoners intensified Tuesday with strong condemnation from world governments and grassroots protests.
Myanmar’s military-led government that seized power from elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021 has been accused of thousands of extrajudicial killings since then, but the hangings announced Monday were the country’s first official executions in decades.
“We feel that this is a crime against humanity,” said Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah, speaking at the side of the UN’s Special Envoy on Myanmar Noeleen Heyzer at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur.
He said the executions would be a focus of the upcoming meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations foreign ministers, which begin in Cambodia in a week.
Myanmar is a member of the influential ASEAN group, which has been trying to implement a five-point consensus it reached on Myanmar last year calling for dialogue among all concerned parties, provision of humanitarian assistance, an immediate cessation of violence and a visit by a special envoy to meet all parties.
With the executions, he said, “we look at it as if the junta is making a mockery of the five point process.”
In Bangkok, hundreds of pro-democracy demonstrators protested outside neighboring Myanmar’s embassy, waving flags and chanting slogans amid a heavy downpour.
“The dictators used their power arbitrarily,” yelled a young man through a bullhorn to the crowd, some of whom waved pictures of Suu Kyi or the four executed men. “We can’t tolerate this any more.”
Among the four executed was Phyo Zeya Thaw, a 41-year-old former lawmaker from Suu Kyi’s party, and Kyaw Min Yu, a 53-year-old democracy activist better known as Ko Jimmy. All were tried, convicted and sentenced by a military tribunal with no possibility of appeal.
The execution of the four activists prompted immediate calls from around the world for a moratorium on carrying out any further sentences, and condemnation for what was broadly seen as a politically motivated move.
Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, announced in June that it was going to resume executing prisoners and has 113 others who have been sentenced to death, although 41 of those were convicted in absentia, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a non-governmental organization that tracks killing and arrests. At the same time, 2,120 civilians have been killed by security forces since the military takeover.
“This was a barbaric act by Myanmar’s military regime,” said New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta of the four executions carried out. “New Zealand condemns these actions in the strongest possible terms.”
Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong said she was “appalled” by the executions.
“Australia opposes the death penalty in all circumstances for all people,” she said.
Earlier, Australia and New Zealand had joined the European Union, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Norway and South Korea in a joint statement condemning the executions.
ASEAN denounced the executions as “highly reprehensible.”
It said the move represented a setback to the group’s efforts to facilitate a dialogue between the military leadership and opponents.
“We strongly and urgently call on all parties concerned to desist from taking actions that would only further aggravate the crisis, hinder peaceful dialogue among all parties concerned, and endanger peace, security and stability, not only in Myanmar, but the whole region,” the group said in a statement.
The military’s seizure of power from Suu Kyi’s elected government triggered peaceful protests that soon escalated to armed resistance and then to widespread fighting that some UN experts characterize as a civil war.
Some resistance groups have engaged in assassinations, drive-by shootings and bombings in urban areas. Mainstream opposition organizations generally disavow such activities, while supporting armed resistance in rural areas that are more often subject to brutal military attacks.
News of the executions prompted a flash-demonstration Monday in Myanmar’s largest city, Yangon, where about a dozen protesters took to the streets marching behind a banner saying “we are never afraid,” then quickly slipping away before authorities could confront them.
The last judicial execution to be carried out in Myanmar is generally believed to have been of another political offender, student leader Salai Tin Maung Oo, in 1976 under a previous military government led by dictator Ne Win.
All four executed men had been accused of violent anti-government acts, charges which were denied by their defenders.

Former Japan emperor Akihito recovering after heart failure diagnosis

Former Japan emperor Akihito recovering after heart failure diagnosis
Updated 26 July 2022
AFP

Former Japan emperor Akihito recovering after heart failure diagnosis

Former Japan emperor Akihito recovering after heart failure diagnosis
  • Diagnosis was made during an unrelated health checkup last month on the 88-year-old
  • In 2019, his son Naruhito became the new emperor, ushering in the new imperial era of Reiwa
Updated 26 July 2022
AFP

TOKYO: Japan’s former emperor Akihito has been diagnosed with heart failure but is in stable condition after being prescribed medication, the Imperial Household Agency said Tuesday.
The diagnosis was made during an unrelated health checkup last month on the 88-year-old, who in 2019 became the first member of the world’s oldest royal family to abdicate the throne in more than 200 years.
The examination confirmed heart expansion and pleural fluid, an agency spokesman said.
A subsequent checkup involving an MRI scan at a Tokyo hospital found the retired emperor has right heart failure.
“He is receiving treatment now and he is convalescing,” the spokesman said.
In 2020, the former emperor temporarily lost consciousness and collapsed at his residence, but medical checkups found “no abnormalities.”
He has also suffered temporary cerebral anemia, a condition involving insufficient blood supply to the brain, as well as prostate cancer and other heart problems.
The popular former monarch shocked the country in 2016 when he signaled his desire to take a back seat after nearly three decades on the Chrysanthemum Throne, citing his age and health problems.
In 2019, his son Naruhito became the new emperor, ushering in the new imperial era of Reiwa or “beautiful harmony.”

Topics: Japan Emperor Akihito

Related

Japan’s Emperor Akihito to cede all public duties after abdication
World
Japan’s Emperor Akihito to cede all public duties after abdication
Emperor Akihito marks 30th year of reign at Tokyo ceremony
World
Emperor Akihito marks 30th year of reign at Tokyo ceremony

21 people die, 30 sick in India from drinking spiked liquor

21 people die, 30 sick in India from drinking spiked liquor
Updated 26 July 2022
AP

21 people die, 30 sick in India from drinking spiked liquor

21 people die, 30 sick in India from drinking spiked liquor
  • Not immediately known what chemical was used to alter the liquor
  • Illicit liquor has also become a hugely profitable industry across India
Updated 26 July 2022
AP

AHMEDABAD: At least 21 people have died and 30 others became ill from drinking altered liquor in western India, officials said Tuesday.
Senior government official Mukesh Parmar said the deaths occurred in Ahmedabad and Botad districts of Gujarat state, where manufacturing, sale and consumption of liquor are prohibited. It was not immediately known what chemical was used to alter the liquor.
News agency Press Trust of India said police have detained several suspected bootleggers who were involved in selling the spiked alcohol.
Deaths from illegally brewed alcohol are common in India, where illicit liquor is cheap and often spiked with chemicals such as pesticides to increase potency.
Illicit liquor has also become a hugely profitable industry across India where bootleggers pay no taxes and sell enormous quantities of their product to the poor at a cheap rate.
In 2020, at least 120 people died after drinking tainted liquor in India’s northern Punjab state.

Topics: India

Related

India toxic alcohol deaths jump to 156: police
World
India toxic alcohol deaths jump to 156: police
Indian police crackdown on illegal liquor suppliers after 86 die
World
Indian police crackdown on illegal liquor suppliers after 86 die

Myanmar’s ASEAN neighbors dismayed over ‘highly reprehensible’ executions

Myanmar’s ASEAN neighbors dismayed over ‘highly reprehensible’ executions
Updated 26 July 2022
Reuters

Myanmar’s ASEAN neighbors dismayed over ‘highly reprehensible’ executions

Myanmar’s ASEAN neighbors dismayed over ‘highly reprehensible’ executions
  • ASEAN: ‘Extremely troubled and deeply saddened by the executions,’ as well as by their timing
Updated 26 July 2022
Reuters

Myanmar’s Southeast Asian neighbors issued a stinging rebuke on Tuesday of the ruling military’s execution of four political activists, calling it “highly reprehensible” and destructive to regional efforts to de-escalate the crisis.
The 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which includes Myanmar, said it was “extremely troubled and deeply saddened by the executions,” as well as by their timing, just a week ahead of the bloc’s next meeting.
“While the complexity of the crisis is well recognized and the extreme bellicose mood can be felt from all corners of Myanmar, ASEAN as a whole has called for utmost restraint,” Cambodia, this year’s ASEAN chair, said in an unusually strong statement.
“The implementation of the death sentences just a week before the 55th ASEAN ministerial meeting is highly reprehensible,” it said, adding it showed the junta’s “gross lack of will” to support ASEAN’s UN-backed peace plan.
The military, which seized power in a coup last year, announced in state media on Monday that it had executed the activists for aiding “terror acts” by a civilian resistance movement, Myanmar’s first executions in decades.
The news triggered international outrage, with the United States, Britain, Australia, the European Union and senior United Nations officials accusing the junta of cruelty.
It was not clear when the executions took place, or which method was used. Family members on Monday said they were not informed of their loved ones’ executions beforehand, nor allowed to retrieve their bodies.
The executed men were among more than 100 people whom activists say have been sentenced to death in secretive trials by military-run courts since the coup.
Authorities tightened security at the jail in the biggest city Yangon where the four men had been held, a human rights group said on Tuesday, following the global outcry and a demonstration by inmates over the execution.
A source from a prisoners support group said that a protest had taken place in the jail. News portal Myanmar Now said some inmates had been assaulted by prison authorities and about 15 of them were separated from the general population.
Lin Thant, a representative of Myanmar’s shadow National Unity Government, said its sources had confirmed there was also unrest in a jail in the city of Mandalay, where gunshots had been fired.
Spokespersons for Yangon’s Insein prison and the corrections department did not answer calls from Reuters.
The junta has yet to respond to the international criticism, but has previously accused the United Nations and western powers of meddling in its affairs. Its spokesperson was due to hold a regular news briefing later on Tuesday.
UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, Tom Andrews, said he was concerned about more executions. He said at least 140 people had been sentenced to death in Myanmar.
“And so there is every indication that the military junta intends to continue to carry out executions of those on death row, as it continues to bomb villages and detain innocent people throughout the country,” he said in an interview on Monday.

Topics: Myanmar ASEAN

Related

Democracy activist Kyaw Min Yu (L) and former lawmaker Maung Kyaw. (AFP file photo)
World
Myanmar junta execute four democracy activists — state media
ASEAN envoy appeals to Myanmar junta to spare Aun San Suu Kyi jail
World
ASEAN envoy appeals to Myanmar junta to spare Aun San Suu Kyi jail

Latest updates

Russia plays down Jewish Agency flap, raps Israel on Ukraine
Russia plays down Jewish Agency flap, raps Israel on Ukraine
US basketball star Brittney Griner treated injuries with medical cannabis, defense argues
US basketball star Brittney Griner treated injuries with medical cannabis, defense argues
Budget Saudi CEO expects new acquisition to have positive impact on financials 
Budget Saudi CEO expects new acquisition to have positive impact on financials 
Abu Dhabi’s Ruya invests $20m in Saudi Arabia’s Energia 
Abu Dhabi’s Ruya invests $20m in Saudi Arabia’s Energia 
Saudi Paper Manufacturing set to deliver positive results in Q3: CEO
Saudi Paper Manufacturing set to deliver positive results in Q3: CEO

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.