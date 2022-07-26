You are here

  • Home
  • East meets West: Classical Saudi concert kicks off BMG Economic Forum 2022

East meets West: Classical Saudi concert kicks off BMG Economic Forum 2022

A rich program was conducted by the emerging young American musician, and chief conductor of the Nova Orchester Wien (NOW!), William Garfield Walker. (Screenshot)
A rich program was conducted by the emerging young American musician, and chief conductor of the Nova Orchester Wien (NOW!), William Garfield Walker. (Screenshot)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rs584

Updated 11 sec ago
GABRIELE MALVISI

East meets West: Classical Saudi concert kicks off BMG Economic Forum 2022

East meets West: Classical Saudi concert kicks off BMG Economic Forum 2022
  • The event marked the opening of the annual economic forum presented by BMG Foundation
  • The music, based on a series of traditional melodies from the Kingdom, was arranged to be performed by a Western classical orchestra
Updated 11 sec ago
GABRIELE MALVISI

LONDON: A wonderful evening of classical music at London’s iconic St. John’s Smith Square brought together sounds and melodies of Saudi Arabia from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra on Monday. 

The event marked the opening of the annual economic forum presented by BMG Foundation.

The event was part of a series of classical concerts to “inspire a wordless dialogue between East and West and to spawn a greater understanding of culture and tolerance between East and West.”

The music, based on a series of traditional melodies from the Kingdom, was arranged to be performed by a Western classical orchestra.

“It is very special to us what we have prepared. We did the composition of these pieces two year ago, but because of ccivid and travel restriction we could only broadcast it virtually,” said the Chairman of BMG Foundation Basil Al-Ghalayini.

“It is a beautiful evening, a very glamorous event with lots of interesting people,” Marie Claire, the event’s MC, told Arab News. “The music is amazing, we have amazing artists on stage (coming) from the US, Saudi Arabia and London, and everyone is enjoying it.”

A rich program was conducted by the emerging young American musician, and chief conductor of the Nova Orchester Wien (NOW!), William Garfield Walker.

Among the pieces, created by Diego Collatti and performed during the event, was “Anthem of Nations,” commissioned in 2020 during the Kingdom’s chairmanship of the G20 and “written as a metaphor for strength in union as well a tribute to member countries.”

Al-Ghalayini added: “For me was such a joy to see it in person. We have decided to copyright the piece and we will have it (performed) every year.”

BMG Foundation was set up in 1997 with the intent to “nurture common values that build bridges between East and West” through “annual events (that) aim to develop our youth’s engagement in sports and their appreciation of classical music and the arts.”

Al-Ghalayini continued: “The idea is to introduce (these kinds) of classical music pieces to our young generation. We work together with the Saudi Embassy and (it) was great to see so many students attending the event tonight.

“Music is the language of peace, (the) language of civilization.”

The evening continued with Johan Sebastian Bach’s “Piano Concerto in F Minor BWV 1056” performed by Syrian-British pianist Riyad Nicolas, and “Hymn,” by American composer Charles Ives, a piece known as one of the great masterpieces of string orchestral literature.

The concert ended with Tchaikovsky’s “Serenade for String,” conducted by Walker.

“It was really special experience. It was exciting because it was something that wasn’t the same thing over and over again,” Walker said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia BMG Economic Forum

Related

BMG Economic Forum to be held at London Stock Exchange
Corporate News
BMG Economic Forum to be held at London Stock Exchange
BMG Economic Forum looks at Saudi Arabia's energy strategy
Business & Economy
BMG Economic Forum looks at Saudi Arabia's energy strategy

IMF raises Saudi economy growth forecast for 2023 to 3.7%

IMF raises Saudi economy growth forecast for 2023 to 3.7%
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

IMF raises Saudi economy growth forecast for 2023 to 3.7%

IMF raises Saudi economy growth forecast for 2023 to 3.7%
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The International Monetary Fund has raised its expectations for the growth of the Saudi economy in 2023 to 3.7 percent, up from its previous forecast last April at 3.6 percent. 

The IMF has kept its expectations for the Kingdom’s economic growth during 2022 unchanged at 7.6 percent, according to an update of its World Economic Outlook. 

Internationally, the fund had cut global growth forecasts again, warning that downside risks from high inflation and the Ukraine war were materializing and could push the world economy to the brink of recession if left unchecked.

Global real GDP growth will slow to 3.2 percent in 2022 from a forecast of 3.6 percent issued in April, the IMF said in an update of its World Economic Outlook. 

It added that world GDP actually contracted in the second quarter due to downturns in China and Russia.

Topics: #SAUDI ARABIA IMF economy

Related

Energy Department backs $2.5bn loan to GM venture for EV batteries

Energy Department backs $2.5bn loan to GM venture for EV batteries
Updated 39 min 18 sec ago
AP

Energy Department backs $2.5bn loan to GM venture for EV batteries

Energy Department backs $2.5bn loan to GM venture for EV batteries
Updated 39 min 18 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: A joint venture between General Motors and South Korean battery company LG Energy Solution is set to receive a $2.5 billion loan from the Energy Department to build battery cell factories for electric vehicles in three states.

The Energy Department said it has made a conditional commitment to lend the money to Ultium Cells, a joint venture of GM and LG.

The loan could help Ultium finance three lithium-ion battery plants planned in Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee, bolstering the Biden administration’s efforts to promote electric vehicles and reduce dependence on China for critical components.

The plants will help strengthen US energy independence and support Biden’s goal to have electric vehicles make up half of all vehicles sales in the United States by 2030, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said.

The plants are expected to create up to 6,000 construction jobs and 5,100 operations jobs when completed.

Ultium Cells is weeks away from opening its first EV battery plant in Lordstown, Ohio, which it says will help it meet strong demand for electric vehicles.

Ultium Cells will supply GM as it works to convert its light-duty fleet to all-electric by 2035.

The loan would be the first exclusively for a battery cell manufacturing project under the Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing program, which provides loans to support US manufacturing of light-duty vehicles, qualifying components and materials that improve fuel economy, the Energy Department said.

Jigar Shah, director of Energy’s Loan Programs Office, said the loan would “help build a domestic supply chain to meet the growing demand for electric vehicles” and “create thousands of good-paying jobs across three states while enabling improvements in existing lithium-ion battery technologies.”

Ultium Cells has allotted about $2 billion for construction of each plant, but a GM spokesman said commitments GM and LG have made to fund the joint venture don’t preclude them from pursuing a loan under a program designed to advance clean energy technology.

“Assuming the loan is approved, it would have the effect of lowering the amount of capital the joint venture partners would need to fund directly,” spokesman Jim Cain told the Detroit Free Press. “Ultium Cells will repay the loans with proceeds earned by selling its cells to GM.”

Tesla, Ford and Nissan are among auto companies that received ATVM loans under the Obama administration.

Related

NRG Matters — Dubai’s energy demand rises by 6.3%; Egypt’s Infinity to become Africa’s largest renewable energy firm
Business & Economy
NRG Matters — Dubai’s energy demand rises by 6.3%; Egypt’s Infinity to become Africa’s largest renewable energy firm

Price inflation causes sharp decline in Kuwait’s housing real-estate

Price inflation causes sharp decline in Kuwait’s housing real-estate
Updated 40 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

Price inflation causes sharp decline in Kuwait’s housing real-estate

Price inflation causes sharp decline in Kuwait’s housing real-estate
  • Kuwait has been affected by the US Federal Reserve’s announcement to raise interest rates, which has contributed to a withdrawal of liquidity from the global market
Updated 40 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti housing real estate market saw a 50 percent drop in transactions in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. 

Some attribute this decline to real estate price inflation and stagnant purchasing power on the part of Kuwaiti clients, resulting in a large margin between supply and demand. 

In the first half of this year, there were 2,470 deals worth 1.13 billion Kuwaiti dinars (approximately $3.3 billion), compared to 4,814 deals worth 1.4 billion dinars in the same period in 2021. 

Speaking on the subject, Alaa Behbehani, director general of Abraj Behbehani Co., stated on Tuesday that price inflation was the primary cause of the sharp decline. 

Kuwait, like other countries, has been affected by the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate increase announcement, said Behbehani, adding that the latter has continued to raise interest rates on the US dollar, which has contributed to a withdrawal of liquidity from the global market. 

The effects of the Fed’s decision may not be felt in the national market for a year, he added, going on to say that Kuwait was not immune to global economic events, and that bank deposits had become more appealing to major investors seeking security rather than investing in real estate. 

Behbehani warned that the economic tremors that jolted major world economies in the US, Europe, China, Japan, the UK and elsewhere were pointing to a type of economic depression because of the massive connectivity among major markets. 

What happens on a global scale has an impact on local affairs, said Behbehani, noting that investments worth 380 million dinars were taken out of Kuwaiti real estate and invested elsewhere in early 2022, indicating a lack of interest in investing in the sector. 

The second half of the year will continue with the same trend of a lack of housing real estate deals, while commercial real estate may see some activity following the COVID-19 restrictions, he said. 

While housing real estate may not have performed well in the first half of this year, other real estate sectors such as commercial and investment have performed well. In the first half of 2022, investment real estate saw 674 deals worth 579 million dinars, compared to 587 deals worth 268 million dinars in the same period last year. Commercial real estate transactions increased by 111 deals worth 390 million dinars, compared to 59 million dinars in the first half of 2021

Topics: #Real Estate Kuwait Inflation

Related

Kuwaiti banks lending to the property sector plunged in the first two months of the year according to reports. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Business & Economy
Kuwait real estate financing plunges amid pandemic
Kuwait’s Zain reports $165m profit for second quarter of 2022
Business & Economy
Kuwait’s Zain reports $165m profit for second quarter of 2022

Saudi Arabia closes two trenches of SR-dominated sukuk totaling $771m in July

Saudi Arabia closes two trenches of SR-dominated sukuk totaling $771m in July
Updated 26 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia closes two trenches of SR-dominated sukuk totaling $771m in July

Saudi Arabia closes two trenches of SR-dominated sukuk totaling $771m in July
Updated 26 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center has closed the issuance of SR2.9 billion ($771 million) SR-denominated sukuk in July.

In a statement, the office said the sukuk offering was divided into two tranches.

The first tranche has a size of SR480 million to mature in 2030, while the second one amounts to SR2.45 billion, maturing in 2034.

 

Topics: National Debt Management Center (NDMC) Sukuk

Related

Sukuk issuance rise sees Saudi Arabia’s NDMC handed top award
Business & Economy
Sukuk issuance rise sees Saudi Arabia’s NDMC handed top award

Saudi Cabinet approves maritime transport cooperation agreement with Iraq

Saudi Cabinet approves maritime transport cooperation agreement with Iraq
Updated 26 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi Cabinet approves maritime transport cooperation agreement with Iraq

Saudi Cabinet approves maritime transport cooperation agreement with Iraq
Updated 26 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet has approved a cooperation agreement between the government and Iraq in the field of maritime transport, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

At Tuesday’s meeting, the council of ministers also approved a protocol to amend and extend the agreement concluded between Saudi and US governments regarding cooperation in the field of science and technology.

With regards to domestic matters, the council affirmed the state's commitment to take measures to control the abundance of products and price levels and prevent monopolistic practices.

This commitment is in addition to the SR20 billion ($5 billion) financial support that was allocated at the beginning of this month through a royal order issued by King Salman.

Topics: Saudi cabinet

Related

Latest updates

East meets West: Classical Saudi concert kicks off BMG Economic Forum 2022
East meets West: Classical Saudi concert kicks off BMG Economic Forum 2022
IMF raises Saudi economy growth forecast for 2023 to 3.7%
IMF raises Saudi economy growth forecast for 2023 to 3.7%
Has late-career Ronaldo tarnished his once-golden reputation at Manchester United?
Has late-career Ronaldo tarnished his once-golden reputation at Manchester United?
Mother of teenage protester slain by Iranian authorities to face 100 lashes
Mother of teenage protester slain by Iranian authorities to face 100 lashes
Spain eases immigration rules to offset labor shortages
Spain eases immigration rules to offset labor shortages

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.