Polish institute classifies cats as alien invasive species

A Polish scientific institute classified domestic cats as an invasive alien species due to the vast damage they inflict on birds and other wildlife, it was announced Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (AP/File)
Updated 27 July 2022
AP

  • Some cat lovers have reacted emotionally to this month’s decision and put the key scientist behind it on the defensive
WARSAW, Poland: A respected Polish scientific institute has classified domestic cats as an “invasive alien species,” citing the damage they cause to birds and other wildlife.
Some cat lovers have reacted emotionally to this month’s decision and put the key scientist behind it on the defensive.
Wojciech Solarz, a biologist at the state-run Polish Academy of Sciences, wasn’t prepared for the disapproving public response when he entered “Felis catus,” the scientific name for the common house cat, into a national database run by the academy’s Institute of Nature Conservation.
The database already had 1,786 other species listed with no objections, Solarz told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The uproar over invasive alien species No. 1,787, he said, may have resulted from some media reports that created the false impression his institute was calling for feral and other cats to be euthanized.
Solarz described the growing scientific consensus that domestic cats have a harmful impact on biodiversity given the number of birds and mammals they hunt and kill.
The criteria for including the cat among alien invasive species, “are 100 percent met by the cat,” he said.
In a television segment aired by independent broadcaster TVN, the biologist faced off last week against a veterinarian who challenged Solarz’s conclusion on the dangers cats pose to wildlife.
Dorota Suminska, the author of a book titled “The Happy Cat,” pointed to other causes of shrinking biodiversity, including a polluted environment and urban building facades that can kill birds in flight.
“Ask if man is on the list of non-invasive alien species,” Suminska said, arguing that cats were unfairly assigned too much blame.
Solarz pushed back, arguing that cats kill about 140 million birds in Poland each year.
Earlier this month, the Polish Academy institute published a post on its website citing the “controversy” and seeking to clarify its position. The institute stressed that it was “opposed to any cruelty toward animals.” It also argued that its classification was in line with European Union guidelines.
As far as categorizing cats as “alien,” the institute noted that “Felis catus” was domesticated probably around 10,000 years ago in the cradle of the great civilizations of the ancient Middle East, making the species alien to Europe from a strictly scientific point of view.
The institute also stressed that all it was recommending was for cat owners to limit the time their pets spend outdoors during bird breeding season.
“I have a dog, but I don’t have anything against cats,” Solarz said.

Palaeontologists unearthed the fossil of a Thescelosaurus leg — a small herbivorous dinosaur. (Screenshot/BBC)
Offbeat
Palaeontologists unearth fossil from the day dinosaurs wiped out by asteroid 66 million years ago

Saudi family bids farewell for Egyptian expat who worked with them for 40 years

Saudi family bids farewell for Egyptian expat who worked with them for 40 years
Updated 26 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi family bids farewell for Egyptian expat who worked with them for 40 years

Saudi family bids farewell for Egyptian expat who worked with them for 40 years
Updated 26 July 2022
Arab News

CAIRO: A video of a farewell party held by a Saudi businessman and his family to an Egyptian expat who spent 40 years working in their service has triggered a wave of emotional reactions on social media in Saudi Arabia and Egypt.  

Saudi businessman Khaled Al-Saud bid farewell for Egyptian expat Shawky Abbas Samman at his residence in Mecca in the presence of friends and family. 

The video, shot by one of Al-Saud's friends and uploaded on TikTok, showed the Saudi man kissing Shawky’s head in a gesture of appreciation, and his sons kneeling to kiss the expat’s hand as a show of gratitude to his efforts over the years.  

The Egyptian expat, 65, can be seen crying in the video feeling overwhelmed with all the love and appreciation he was receiving on the night.  

Shawky is reportedly leaving his job and returning to Egypt to spend the rest of his life with his family.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Egypt farewell

Marauding monkeys injure 42 in Japanese city

Monkeys climb onto a news photographer. (AFP file photo)
Monkeys climb onto a news photographer. (AFP file photo)
Updated 26 July 2022
AFP

Marauding monkeys injure 42 in Japanese city

Monkeys climb onto a news photographer. (AFP file photo)
  • The injuries have so far been largely mild, but authorities are now turning to tranquilizer guns after traps they set failed to snare any of the pesky primates
Updated 26 July 2022
AFP

TOKYO: Local authorities in Japan’s Yamaguchi city said Monday they are turning to tranquilizer guns to confront marauding monkeys that have injured 42 people in recent weeks.
Japanese macaques are seen commonly across large parts of the country, and are a pest in some areas, eating crops and even entering homes.
But a spate of monkey attacks in the city in western Japan has been unusual, with adults and children suffering wounds including scratches and bites.
“All of Yamaguchi city is surrounded by mountains and it’s not rare to see monkeys,” a city official from the agricultural department told AFP, declining to give her name.
“But it’s rare to see this many attacks in a short period of time.”
The injuries have so far been largely mild, but authorities are now turning to tranquilizer guns after traps they set failed to snare any of the pesky primates.
“Initially only children and women were attacked. Recently elderly people and adult men have been targeted too,” the official said.
The city isn’t even sure if the attacks are the work of multiple monkeys or a single aggressive individual. The intruders have in some cases entered by sliding open screen doors, or entering through windows.
City officials and police have been patrolling the area since the first attacks around July 8, but have yet to snare any monkeys.
The story has made headlines in Japan in recent weeks, with local residents reporting regular invasions.
“I heard crying coming from the ground floor, so I hurried down,” one local father told the Mainichi Shimbun daily.
“Then I saw a monkey hunching over my child.”

Topics: Yamaguchi Marauding monkeys

UAE selects first Arab astronaut to embark on 6-month space station mission

UAE selects first Arab astronaut to embark on 6-month space station mission
Updated 25 July 2022
Arab News

UAE selects first Arab astronaut to embark on 6-month space station mission

UAE selects first Arab astronaut to embark on 6-month space station mission
  • Sultan Al-Neyadi will commence on his mission in 2023
Updated 25 July 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has selected Sultan Al-Neyadi to become the first Arab astronaut to participate in a six-month mission in the International Space Station (ISS), Dubai Media Office reported on Monday.

Al-Neyadi, selected from a pool of over 4,000 candidates to become one of the country’s first two astronauts in 2018, will commence on his mission in 2023.

The venture places the UAE as the 11th country to send a long-term mission to space, according to Dubai Media Office’s statement.

Congratulating the 41-year-old Emirati astronaut, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan said, “This historic milestone builds on the strong foundations of the UAE’s burgeoning space programme.”

 

 

The UAE’s Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum said Al-Neyadi was an example of youth “who raised our aspirations to the sky where the UAE deserves to be.”

 

 

Al-Neyadi will be the second Emirati astronaut to fly to space, after Hazza Al-Mansouri spent eight days in the ISS in 2019 when he blasted into space on a Russian Soyuz rocket from Kazakhstan’s Baikonur Cosmodrome.

Al-Neyadi will be part of the SpaceX Crew-6 mission scheduled for launch in the first half of 2023 from Florida’s Kennedy Space Centre.

On board the ISS, Al-Neyadi will join crew members Nasa astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg, and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev to conduct a series of complex and advanced experiments and in-depth research on outer space until September 2023.

His mission was the outcome of a deal signed between the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) and Axiom Space last April.

The astronaut spent five years in intensive training in Russia, the US and Germany, earning the Nasa astronaut's pin after completing around 20 months of general training at the Johnson Space Centre.

His rigorous 1,400-hour training covered an array of exercises including spacewalks, survival training in the event of emergency landing and rescue.

Al-Neyadi previously served for the UAE military as a network security engineer. He earned a PhD in Information Technology from Australia’s Griffith University, and a Bachelor of Science in Electronics and Communication Engineering from UK’s University of Brighton.

Topics: United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center (MBRSC) International Space Station (ISS)

