You are here

  • Home
  • Bank Albilad’s shares close higher as profit surges to $266m in H1

Bank Albilad’s shares close higher as profit surges to $266m in H1

Bank Albilad’s shares close higher as profit surges to $266m in H1
The bank saw an 11 percent surge in operating income (File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mhuj3

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Bank Albilad’s shares close higher as profit surges to $266m in H1

Bank Albilad’s shares close higher as profit surges to $266m in H1
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Bank Albilad’s shares surged over 1 percent in Wednesday’s trading session, following a 24 percent profit leap for the first half of 2022, driven by a rise in operating profit.

The bank’s share price advanced to SR49.35 as it announced that profit rose to SR1 billion ($266 million) from SR808 million in the same period a year earlier. 

The profit hike was mainly supported by an 11-percent surge in operating income to SR1.5 billion, Bank Albilad said in a bourse filing earlier in the day.

It attributed the results to higher income from investment and financing activities, despite a rise in expenses of 3 percent.

It added that profits were further buoyed by a decrease in impairment charges for expected credit losses, which dropped to SR280 million from SR360 million last year.

 

Topics: Tadawul TASI shares stock

Related

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday
Saudi Bank Albilad reappoints chairman for a 3-year term 
Business & Economy
Saudi Bank Albilad reappoints chairman for a 3-year term 

Regional Domino's Pizza operator Alamar IPO raises $226m from retail investors

Regional Domino's Pizza operator Alamar IPO raises $226m from retail investors
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Regional Domino's Pizza operator Alamar IPO raises $226m from retail investors

Regional Domino's Pizza operator Alamar IPO raises $226m from retail investors
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Alamar Foods has concluded its initial public offering’s retail subscription, raising SR847 million ($226 million).

The fast food franchiser's offering was 6.9 times covered after offering over one million shares to retail investors, the IPO financial advisor reported to the bourse.

The share offer price was set at SR115, HSBC Saudi Arabia revealed in the statement.

Alamar is a Saudi-based operator of two globally recognized restaurant brands, Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts.

Alamar operates stores in 11 Middle Eastern, North African, and Pakistani countries.

Topics: Alamar Food

Related

Saudi Alamar fast food chain franchiser sets final offer price at $30.64 
Business & Economy
Saudi Alamar fast food chain franchiser sets final offer price at $30.64 
Saudi fast food chain operator Alamar records 20% growth in sales as outlets surpass 560
Business & Economy
Saudi fast food chain operator Alamar records 20% growth in sales as outlets surpass 560

India In-Focus — Shares rise; Wheat prices hit record high; Google Maps launches India Street View

India In-Focus — Shares rise; Wheat prices hit record high; Google Maps launches India Street View
Updated 25 min 12 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Shares rise; Wheat prices hit record high; Google Maps launches India Street View

India In-Focus — Shares rise; Wheat prices hit record high; Google Maps launches India Street View
Updated 25 min 12 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Indian shares rebounded on Wednesday after a shaky start to the week, closing 1 percent higher, as Bajaj Finance and engineering major Larsen & Toubro advanced on better-than-expected earnings, offsetting investor worries ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.96 percent higher at 16,641.8, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.99 percent to 55,816.32. The indexes have risen over 5 percent each so far this month as crude prices dropped, easing inflation fears.

In Mumbai, non-bank lender Bajaj Finance climbed 2.1 percent to its highest in nearly three months after reporting a better-than-expected jump in quarterly profit.

Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro jumped 2.6 percent to its highest since mid-April after beating profit estimates. 

Wheat prices jump

Indian wheat prices jumped to a record high, despite a ban on exports, amid strong demand and dwindling supply from a crop damaged by heatwave.

Local wheat prices jumped to a record 23,547 rupees ($294.72) per ton on Wednesday. That was up nearly 12 percent from recent lows that followed the government’s surprise ban on exports on May 14.

Supplies in grain markets were much lower this year than normal, showing that 2022 production had dropped far more than the government had estimated, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm.

India, the world’s second-biggest wheat producer, harvested 109.59 million tons in 2021. The government estimated less output this year because of a heatwave in March and April.

Maruti Suzuki feels squeeze as costs hit India’s top carmaker

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., the country’s top carmaker, said on Wednesday that rising raw material costs had eaten into its margins despite more sales at higher prices, hurting quarterly profit, which came in below analyst estimates.

Maruti recorded a profit of 10.13 billion rupees for the quarter that ended on June 30, compared with 4.41 billion rupees a year ago when production was hampered by COVID-19-related disruptions. Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 15.95 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

“The increase in prices of commodities adversely impacted the operating profit of the company  and was forced to increase prices of vehicles to partially offset this impact,” Maruti said in a statement.

Maruti, majority-owned by Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp. increased prices six times from January 2021 to June 2022, while cutting back on discounts as demand rebounded from pandemic lows.

Google Maps launches Street View in India after 11-year wait

Alphabet Inc’s Google Maps on Wednesday launched its panoramic Street View service in 10 Indian cities, in partnership with Tech Mahindra and Genesys, 11 years after a first attempt that ran into regulatory troubles.

The feature, which offers 360-degree views of streets around the world using photos taken by cruising vehicles, has faced privacy complaints and regulatory scrutiny in many countries.

The Indian launch comes after Google was denied permission at least twice in the last decade by the government over security concerns.

Company executives said on Wednesday it was able to meet the regulatory requirements thanks to a new geospatial policy from India last year, which allows foreign map operators to provide panoramic imagery by licensing the data from local partners.

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Topics: India In-Focus wheat google maps

Related

India In-Focus — Indian shares slip; Infosys misses profit estimates
Business & Economy
India In-Focus — Indian shares slip; Infosys misses profit estimates
India In-Focus — Reliance Industries profit surges; Budget carrier Akasa opens bookings
Business & Economy
India In-Focus — Reliance Industries profit surges; Budget carrier Akasa opens bookings

Riyadh’s new housing units increased by 37% during June 

Riyadh’s new housing units increased by 37% during June 
Updated 34 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

Riyadh’s new housing units increased by 37% during June 

Riyadh’s new housing units increased by 37% during June 
Updated 34 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The number of new housing units in Riyadh has increased by 37 percent during June 2022, compared to the same period last year. 

This brings the total number of housing units in the city to 4,826, Saudi Press Agency reported citing a report issued by the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing.

This comes as the ministry seeks to meet the increasing housing demand from Saudi families by providing more housing options and solutions through the Sakani program. 

The program is run by the Ministry of Housing and the Saudi Real Estate Development Fund to allocate fully constructed and planned housing units across Saudi Arabia.

This comes in line with Saudi Vision 2030 of raising the proportion of housing ownership for Saudi families to 70 percent by 2030.

Topics: Riyadh Saudi Housing

Saudi Dallah Health shares rise 2%, reaching all-time high

Saudi Dallah Health shares rise 2%, reaching all-time high
Updated 38 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Dallah Health shares rise 2%, reaching all-time high

Saudi Dallah Health shares rise 2%, reaching all-time high
Updated 38 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dallah Healthcare Co.'s shares jumped 2 percent on Wednesday after the market opened, reaching their highest price since listing.

Dallah stock rose to SR123.6 ($33), up from SR119.4 at the closing bell the previous day.

The stock price later retreated to SR121 at the closing bell of Wednesday.

The Saudi firm, which operates a number of private hospitals and medical centers throughout the Kingdom, manufactures medical devices and pharmaceuticals, besides providing management and support services.

It was founded in 1994 and listed on the Saudi Exchange in December 2012.

 

 

Topics: Saudi Healthcare TASI stock shares

Related

Dallah Health ups stake in IMC by $190m in bid to expand its footprint in Jeddah
Business & Economy
Dallah Health ups stake in IMC by $190m in bid to expand its footprint in Jeddah
Exclusive Saudi Dallah Health widens presence and more than doubles occupancy since 2012 listing graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi Dallah Health widens presence and more than doubles occupancy since 2012 listing

Prince Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City announces Al Mishraq new central zone

Prince Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City announces Al Mishraq new central zone
Updated 41 min 59 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Prince Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City announces Al Mishraq new central zone

Prince Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City announces Al Mishraq new central zone
Updated 41 min 59 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City has announced the commencement of construction of Al Mishraq, the City’s central zone where businesses and residents will flourish.

Al Mishraq will be the second largest zone in the city, spanning 68,0000 square meters.

It will become a hub connecting the City with social activities and dynamic workplaces. 

Meanwhile, residential areas, public amenities and flexible workplaces will be integrated to create a work-live-play environment operating around the clock.

“Al Mishraq lies at the heart of the City. It will be a laboratory for innovation and creativity, inspiring residents, visitors and businesses,” David Henry, CEO of Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City said. 

Henry added: “The development of Al Mishraq will align with the wider goals of the City, embodying sustainability and smart technology, while nurturing future young Saudi leaders.”

Al Mishraq will also offer innovative retail, food and beverage and entertainment experiences.

Topics: Prince Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City Al Mishraq

Related

Internationally renowned companies will work on NEOM’s The Line, says CEO
Business & Economy
Internationally renowned companies will work on NEOM’s The Line, says CEO
Analysis Financing NEOM is the next big move
Business & Economy
Financing NEOM is the next big move

Latest updates

Regional Domino’s Pizza operator Alamar IPO raises $226m from retail investors
Regional Domino’s Pizza operator Alamar IPO raises $226m from retail investors
McDonald’s raises UK cheeseburger price for first time in 14 years
McDonald’s raises UK cheeseburger price for first time in 14 years
India In-Focus — Shares rise; Wheat prices hit record high; Google Maps launches India Street View
India In-Focus — Shares rise; Wheat prices hit record high; Google Maps launches India Street View
US basketball star Griner testifies at Russia drug trial
US basketball star Griner testifies at Russia drug trial
Riyadh’s new housing units increased by 37% during June 
Riyadh’s new housing units increased by 37% during June 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.