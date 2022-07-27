You are here

Here's what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday
TASI closed 0.76 percent higher at 11,964, while the parallel market, Nomu. (Shutterstock)
Updated 27 July 2022
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday
Updated 27 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks edged up on Tuesday, following two straight days of losses, as investor sentiment improved on the back of optimistic earnings results.

TASI closed 0.76 percent higher at 11,964, while the parallel market, Nomu, finished 1.2 percent lower at 20,791.

Dubai, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait all advanced in line with Saudi Arabia, with the Omani bourse leading the gainers as it added 2.8 percent. However, Abu Dhabi’s stock exchange was down 0.4 percent.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, Egypt’s EGX30 surged 1 percent.

Oil prices slightly rose on Wednesday, with Brent crude reaching $104.74 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate trading at $95.64 a barrel by 9:25 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, recorded a 59 percent jump in profit to SR9 billion ($2.4 billion) during the first half of 2022

Alinma Bank posted a 29 percent profit hike to SR1.7 billion for the first half of 2022

Bank Albilad reported a 24 percent leap in profit for the first half of 2022, hitting SR1 billion

Tibbiyah and BGI Almanahil Health for Medical Services have entered into a joint venture agreement to establish an equally owned unit for clinical laboratory testing and bio-information services

BinDawood Holding Co. received approval from its board to acquire an 80.5 percent stake in Ykone, a subsidiary of French TF1 Group

SEDCO Capital REIT Fund’s board approved acquiring two income-generating assets worth SR700 million, located in Riyadh and Jeddah

Yanbu Cement Co. posted a 25 percent decline in profit to SR87 million for the first half of 2022

Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. invited its shareholders to vote on the board’s recommendation to reduce the company’s capital by 60 percent to SR100 million

Calendar

July 28, 2022

End of Saudi Networkers Services Co.’s IPO subscription

August 14, 2022

Saudi Aramco will announce its financial results for the second quarter of 2022

Topics: Tadawul TASI stock shares

Internationally renowned companies will work on NEOM’s The Line, says CEO

Internationally renowned companies will work on NEOM’s The Line, says CEO
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Internationally renowned companies will work on NEOM’s The Line, says CEO

Internationally renowned companies will work on NEOM’s The Line, says CEO
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Internationally renowned advanced engineering companies will work on NEOM’s The Line Project as the Kingdom steadily moves ahead to become a global tourist destination by 2030, according to NEOM CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr. 

While talking with Al Arabiya about the project, Al-Nasr said that The Line Project will mark a global shift that the world has not seen so far. 

He further noted that the initial infrastructure works of The Line project began a year ago, and the advanced technologies used in the project that have not been implemented before will raise the quality of the life of residents living here. 

Al-Nasr also added that Saudi Arabian companies are also working with top-rated global firms on the project. 

Recently, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman unveiled the designs of The Line in NEOM. Al-Nasr revealed that these designs were finalized after six months of discussions with the Crown Prince. 

Al-Nasr added that works on facilities there related to education, university and health will begin next year. 

He further stated that further work in islands and residential areas will be commenced soon. 

Topics: The Line NEOM

Banque Saudi Fransi's profit soars to $456m in H1

Banque Saudi Fransi's profit soars to $456m in H1
Updated 3 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

Banque Saudi Fransi's profit soars to $456m in H1

Banque Saudi Fransi's profit soars to $456m in H1
Updated 3 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Banque Saudi Fransi has recorded an 11 percent profit surge to SR1.7 billion ($456 million) for the first half of 2022, according to a bourse filing.

Topics: Tadawul

Arab National Bank reports 29% rise in profit to $360m for H1

Arab National Bank reports 29% rise in profit to $360m for H1
Updated 15 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

Arab National Bank reports 29% rise in profit to $360m for H1

Arab National Bank reports 29% rise in profit to $360m for H1
Updated 15 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Arab National Bank has posted a 29 percent increase in profit to SR1.4 billion ($360 million) for the first half of 2022, a bourse filing revealed.

Topics: Tadawul

Saudi Kayan Petrochemical posts 22% decline in half-year profits

Saudi Kayan Petrochemical posts 22% decline in half-year profits
Updated 23 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Kayan Petrochemical posts 22% decline in half-year profits

Saudi Kayan Petrochemical posts 22% decline in half-year profits
Updated 23 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. has posted a 72 percent profit decline to SR360 million ($96 million) for the first half of 2022, according to a bourse filing.

Topics: Tadawul

NRG Matters — Saudi Arabia, Greece seal deal to lay undersea data cable; TotalEnergies to build largest solar systems in Oman

NRG Matters — Saudi Arabia, Greece seal deal to lay undersea data cable; TotalEnergies to build largest solar systems in Oman
Updated 34 min 54 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz 

NRG Matters — Saudi Arabia, Greece seal deal to lay undersea data cable; TotalEnergies to build largest solar systems in Oman

NRG Matters — Saudi Arabia, Greece seal deal to lay undersea data cable; TotalEnergies to build largest solar systems in Oman
Updated 34 min 54 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz 

RIYADH: On a macro level, Greece and Saudi Arabia have sealed a deal to lay an undersea data cable that will connect Europe with Asia. Zooming in, TotalEnergies has signed an agreement with Veolia to start the construction of the largest solar photovoltaic system, providing power for a desalination plant in Oman. 

Looking at the bigger picture

Greece and Saudi Arabia have sealed a deal to lay an undersea data cable that will connect Europe with Asia, according to Reuters. 

Both countries also discussed the possibility of linking their power grids to supply Europe with cheaper green energy.

Germany will cut cash subsidies for electric vehicles costing less than €40,000 ($40,500) starting next year in order to target smaller and cheaper models, Bloomberg reported. 

The cash bonus will be cut to €4,500 from €6,000, according to the Economy Ministry’s statement. 

Through a micro lens:

TotalEnergies and Veolia have signed an agreement to start the construction of the largest solar photovoltaic systems providing power for a desalination plant in Oman, in the city of Sur, according to a statement. 

Located on the site of the Sharqiyah Desalination plant, the 17-megawatt peak solar project will produce 30,000 megawatt-hours of green electricity annually.

General Motors Co. has signed multi-year agreements with LG Chem and Livent Corp. to secure key raw materials used in manufacturing batteries for electric vehicles.

With the latest deals, GM said it is on course to reach its goal of producing 1 million EVs annually in North America by the end of 2025, according to Reuters.

Topics: energy solar wind renewables

Related

NRG Matters — Egypt leads Arab countries in wind, solar energy production; US becomes top LNG exporter in H1
Business & Economy
NRG Matters — Egypt leads Arab countries in wind, solar energy production; US becomes top LNG exporter in H1
NRG Matters - Saudi Arabia set to double capacity in renewables tenders
Business & Economy
NRG Matters - Saudi Arabia set to double capacity in renewables tenders

